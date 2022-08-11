Recent Post
70 comments
“I’m not a crook!” (Richard Nixon)
@Rob Mullin What law did she break?
@Douglas Reagan 🤣😂😅😂🤣😂😅😂😅😂🤣😂😅Love how he is still shearing Republican sheep!
@Rob Mullin She testified for 11 hours straight in front of Congress and was cleared. Now let’s see 45 testify 🍿
Also Nancy…also Biden….AOC…….
How could it ever be expected to be otherwise
We all knew what the result would be when push came to testify….
This is what happened
https://youtu.be/PYbz1RsUgN0
Trump 2016: “If you’re innocent, why are you taking the fifth?”
Trump 2020: “I plead the fifth.”
@Chicago Gal or try to hide your tax returns.
“If you 3 Maricopa staff are innocent, why were you caught on CCTV deleting over a million files and 36,000 logs the day before the aud.t handover?”
@Seailz yes.
Trump’s very own words:, only guilty people plead the fifth!
@Calisto yeah he’s keeping his mouth shut so they don’t try to pin something on him. They don’t have anything lmao now watch and see sheep
God bless President Trump. Of course he has to be smart and plead the 5th ….in a country that became a Banana Republic and Justice is not blind anymore, always follow your lawyer advice and pray God that ” Justice” will prevail
@Eris Discordia What are you talking about lol. We are stating that he is guilty by his own logic regardless of if we agree with it.
Trump: “I do solemnly swear, that I will faithfully desecrate the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, befoul, pervert and violate the Constitution of the United States. So help me Putin…..if you’re listening.” 🤣
That he did it a violation to the constitution he used to that to women and things.he is the Master of disgrace and shameless.
@Brett Hagen well, he did admit to grabbing 😺 without consent. that’s illegal pretty much anywhere except maybe Alabama.
“The Mob takes the 5th” – Donald Trump
The fbi yeah…
@Certified Commenter When you see Trump and Putin together you can see that Putin is the boss.
@Peter Brough they’re both bosses, Putin would never dare step on his toes but he sure puts your shitter to shame
“unlawfully inflated the values of his properties”, there you go, illegal, fraud, he used criminal tactics to scam banks, the IRS, insurance companies, etc…and he should be held accountable and made to PAY UP and /or serve time.
@Hyperpandas I understand the commercial aspects, it may just be lost in translation between English and American English. You refer to bonds, I refer to mortgages or loans – it doesn’t matter what the terminology is, or how the arrangement is structured, in essence we’re agreed, if they breach covenants the lender can call on the debt. The point I made, which is as I had understood it from elsewhere, but correct me if I’m wrong, is that the borrowing in question had already been redeemed. The lender hadn’t called on it, the debt had been serviced and there was no financial loss. Ergo, the lender had no reason to take action, or at least if it was aggrieved, it wouldn’t choose to take action based upon cost.
But regardless of whether fraud is present – which would have to be proven to a standard, we can’t just rely upon US mainstream media to provide us with the truth these days, far from it – my point is a simpler one.
First, do you want them to bury millions of tax dollars in setting about a complete dissection in the hope of finding something, anything, which can be levelled on Trump? In other words, is your partisanship extreme enough to warrant everything that’s been happening since he left office?
Second, how do you compare current events to those in 2016 when, in an attempt to divert attention from the theft of data from DNC servers, which they believed to have been hacked by Russians (although the CEO of CrowdStrike testified under oath that he found no evidence that it had been extracted), the Clinton Campaign manufactured a hoax with the connivance of multiple parties, which led to an impeachment which was based upon a pack of lies?
The Russiagate hoax is the greatest political scandal of our generation and it’s been swept away by the Establishment. Nobody has been held accountable, in spite of what we all now know. I’d say that is many magnitudes worse than what they’re trying to get Trump on right now.
You might not wish to see it, you might choose to avert your gaze. If so, then you’re driven by partisan alliance and not a quest for the truth.
@TheDiamond2009 What you’re not catching is I’m referring to bonds, loans, or mortgages that aren’t directly connected to whatever values he may have misrepresented. Meaning, a conviction related to one would trigger the covenants on any others that require the company remain a lawful actor. That’s the issue.
As to your other question, no, it doesn’t matter to me in the slightest. If the evidence warrants searches, they should be conducted. If it warrants indictments, they should be laid. And if it warrants conviction, then he should be convicted. It’s pretty simple. No speculation required.
@Paul Paul No, a crime is a crime. If he violated the statute I mentioned, it’s a crime against the state that isn’t remotely dependent on whether the loan has been repaid. Not that there’s any reason to think it has, that it’s the only one, nor that he doesn’t also have tax fraud issues on the other side of this.
Hyperpandas, ok, I take the point. I don’t have intimate knowledge of Trump’s financial affairs and gearing, how it’s structured. I had understood that it was one mortgage application for lending on a property, secured specifically on that property, which had later been redeemed in full. If I was to gamble my humble pound, back to one of the earlier points, I strongly suspect that this is corporate borrowing rather than personal, and therefore we have to consider the issues at corporate level first. Although I could be wrong.
Either way, they’ve invested an awful lot of time and expense on Trump since 2020 in an effort to eliminate him. It’s a shame that the time wasn’t spent in more fruitful projects, rather than this partisan political manhunt. It makes a mockery of the US, viewing as an outsider. And it’s angering an awful lot of Americans, including common sense Democrats who see it all for what it is. I don’t think this is going to end well, given the actions of the FBI and DoJ since 2016. I have genuine fears for you all, and it’s a great shame that the real traitors to your country can’t be brought to justice, purely because they’re immune on account of their deeply-embedded positions.
“Only the mob takes the 5th …” D. Trump
How can any sane thinking human being think that trump could play “go fish”, let alone 4 dimensional chess
They say love is blind…?
At least Trump can put on a suit jacket unlike Brandon.
Trump was telling the Germans not to rely on Russia for gas and everyone, including the Germans, laughed at him. He’s been a step ahead of you guys for 7 years now. 😂
Pleads the fifth at the same time getting raided by the FBI 😂😂😂😂.
@lol maybe the PRK would be more your speed comrade. 🤷🏻♂️
hilarious
‘If you’re innocent, why are you taking the 5th?’
– Trump
@Laughing at the trollzzzzz Russia Russia Russia..omg … Russia
@gacj2010 I realize I’m wasting my time trying to convince a cult member the cult leader only have self interest in mind. When you wake up, I accept your apology. Carry on!!!
@gacj2010
Who mentioned queen vladz desolate impoverished wasteland?
@Genetta Shipman cute
“If you’re innocent why are you taking the fifth?” -Trump
“The mob takes the fifth.” -Trump
“Pleading the fifth is disgraceful!” -Trump
“When you take the fifth it means you probably committed a crime.” -Trump
“Fifth amendment, fifth amendment, fifth amendment. Horrible!” -Trump
“I plead the fifth.” -Trump
Hypocrisy is the capital city of Trumplandia.
@Terrance Odette
Did Hunter say that?
@Geman1512 An inane comment
@Terrance Odette
@IM NOT KIRA SORA
Sorry, Don’t think so!🤣🤣
@IM NOT KIRA SORA He’s President Trump. Hopefully, the next president too
“If you’re innocent, why are you taking the fifth amendment?” — Donald John Trump, 2016 while on the campaign trail
How did you like the Kool-Aid?
@Lars Brinton Also, the fact that he’s taking the 5th in a civil case means that it doesn’t really protect him from anything so if his lawyers told him to do that, it was a dumb move.
“In this race for the White House, I am the law and order candidate”
“An attack on law enforcement is an attack on all Americans”–Guess Who
Breaking News: Trump is Breaking Record in Cash Donations after FBI/DNC Raid.
Biden….Please
Let’s get this to a jury and do what needs to be done to prosecute this family.
Stop crying
For what Exactly?????
14th amendment section 3,
No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability.
@Friar Brandon but he didn’t because non of that existed. Soooooooooooooooo
@william onderlinde Yep, there it is. I didn’t read it closely enough. Thanks. Some lawyer I would have made.
You don’t get to use the constitution when all you’ve talked about is removing it.
Half the Democratic Party has violated that oath.
“You see the mob takes the Fifth, if you’re innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?”
Donald J. Trump 2016
“Anyone being investigated by the FBI is not qualified to be the president of the United States
-Donald Trump August 2015
Hypocrisy at its finest.
@disco stu2 Must be calm and serene in that bubble you’re living in. 😏
“The mob takes the Fifth,” Trump said at an Iowa rally. “If you’re innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?”
But trump will say,
“I just invoked the 5th amendment. It was truly beautiful. Nobody uses the 5th Amendment like me. No one had even heard of it before me. People, very smart people, are coming to me saying with tears in their eyes “Sir, we’ve never seen someone use the 5th amendment like you before. It was beautiful, truly beautiful.”
You have Mad King-45 down pat. Hahaha.
I love how they’re trying not to laugh at trump 😂
