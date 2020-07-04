‘Trump Is A Threat To Our Nation’: Hundreds Of Ex-Staffers Under George W. Bush Endorse Biden

'Trump Is A Threat To Our Nation': Hundreds Of Ex-Staffers Under George W. Bush Endorse Biden

July 4, 2020

 

Kristopher Purcell, a member of 43 Alumni for Biden, explains why hundreds of Republican ex-staffers under George W. Bush are coming together to endorse Joe Biden and says, “Donald Trump is a threat to our nation.”» Subscribe to MSNBC:

'Trump Is A Threat To Our Nation’: Hundreds Of Ex-Staffers Under George W. Bush Endorse Biden

81 Comments on "‘Trump Is A Threat To Our Nation’: Hundreds Of Ex-Staffers Under George W. Bush Endorse Biden"

  1. robert moore | July 4, 2020 at 5:25 PM | Reply

    Hundreds of former Republican officals? Ouch, no way to spin them as being “a left wing mob”.

  2. timnel333 | July 4, 2020 at 5:26 PM | Reply

    The forces are lining up against this buffoon in office.

  3. larry baby | July 4, 2020 at 5:26 PM | Reply

    It’s about time Republican Americans fought to save their nation. It’s too late to save their craven political party.

    • allan rhead | July 4, 2020 at 10:52 PM | Reply

      It’s about time the Republicans became Honest, they would probably win more votes from true Americans, and not just the money people.

  4. Tes Tos | July 4, 2020 at 5:34 PM | Reply

    The Orange Monkey, is a problem creator and not a problem solver!

  5. David Spondike | July 4, 2020 at 5:35 PM | Reply

    This is not about Left v Right, Red v Blue, Liberal v Conservative. This is literally about Sane v Insane.

    • Light Lorraine | July 4, 2020 at 10:49 PM | Reply

      @Zk LOL! did my black neighbors get robbed and shot because of no leadership? no. it was because they were gambling. get over yourself you moron. it is hard to believe people as ignorant as you actually exist or if you’re just a mole hired by liberals to destroy faith in humanity and collective intelligence, wisdom and knowledge.

    • d2.r76.421 | July 4, 2020 at 10:51 PM | Reply

      @Light Lorraine Gotta’ love the attacks that go nowhere. What is it you’re calling him? Senile Joe? Sounds better than trump! Go Senile Joe 2020!!!

      Just admit it, there is no one you would believe that said anything bad about trump. If it’s news you call them ‘fake’ and if it’s not news you call them ‘deep state’. Or you just attack them personally.

      Do you not see how you have set yourself up so that trump cannot be seen as bad no matter how true it might be?

    • Sharon Veltre | July 4, 2020 at 10:54 PM | Reply

      I guess if your for Biden, you want your taxes to go up. He already said that. Period

    • Wayne Campbell | July 4, 2020 at 10:54 PM | Reply

      amerikkka is diseased, what kind of ppl put up with his sheeeeiiit. losers, amerikkka is sick….let trump keep burning it down.

    • d2.r76.421 | July 4, 2020 at 10:55 PM | Reply

      @Light Lorraine If they say something negative about trump, you don’t believe them.
      It could be the news. Or other republicans. People who worked with him in the past. People who worked with him in the oval office. Friends, neighbors, heads of state…just admit it, there is no one, no matter how knowledgeable or trustworthy, who you would believe if they said anything negative about trump.

      WE SEE YOU.

  6. Ed J | July 4, 2020 at 5:36 PM | Reply

    Clean house in November America. Enough hatred and devision.

  7. Tarmo Tyyri | July 4, 2020 at 5:37 PM | Reply

    I can hardly wait for Trump’s tweets when he finds out that this group of Republicans have joined those he just illogically called far-left fascists.

    • Ronald Raygun | July 4, 2020 at 8:59 PM | Reply

      He named them correctly.

    • bill gates | July 4, 2020 at 9:31 PM | Reply

      #FakeNews #KungFlu #WuhanChinaVirus #AllLivesMatter #FreeHongKong 中国强盗 #Trump2020

    • Sperup AD | July 4, 2020 at 9:49 PM | Reply

      @Ronald Raygun Fascist spells with an “F” like in fRump. LIke in tUck fRump.

    • Leo | July 4, 2020 at 9:54 PM | Reply

      H.W. Bush & many old school Republicans saw the Direction of the GOP party over the past decade & are Horrified !!
      The GOP is now a Plutocracy Party , that hates Democracy & is happy to support anyone that keeps them in power.
      Even a Puke 😷 like Trump .
      They no longer bother with an Agenda !
      Only the Democratic Party has one of those.
      The GOP went off the reservation 10 yrs ago !

    • Solzeye Jewels | July 4, 2020 at 10:20 PM | Reply

      @Perry Neuroth omgosh that made me literally laugh out loud.

  8. Arch Stanton | July 4, 2020 at 5:44 PM | Reply

    *DJT donald j TODDLER: a legend in ITS own mind.*

  9. Geoff Pulham | July 4, 2020 at 6:04 PM | Reply

    It’s happening everywhere now. The actual, decent America is fighting back and will win.

    • river rat | July 4, 2020 at 10:27 PM | Reply

      @Kirpal Allen Francis 1st amendment of constitution-youtube blocks comments that doesn’t fit their agenda. 2nd amendment of constitution- democrats want our guns so they have full control of the people. Sounds like communism to me

    • Judith Smith | July 4, 2020 at 10:36 PM | Reply

      @Scott Sampson
      Theo fulk is a TROLL.
      Don’t feed the trolls.

    • Judith Smith | July 4, 2020 at 10:37 PM | Reply

      @Christine King
      River rat is a TROLL.
      Don’t feed the trolls.

    • Scott Sampson | July 4, 2020 at 10:42 PM | Reply

      @Judith Smith Lol I know…just playing with him. Note the sarcasm in my comments 😉

    • bill gates | July 4, 2020 at 10:56 PM | Reply

      #FakeNews #KungFlu #WuhanChinaVirus #AllLivesMatter #FreeHongKong 中国强盗 #Trump2020

  10. Beatrice Asarte | July 4, 2020 at 6:06 PM | Reply

    Kudos to the EX-STAFFERS.Dances with joy.Well done Guys. KISSES.XXX

  11. Nikes Ed | July 4, 2020 at 6:35 PM | Reply

    You know it’s bad when Republicans are jumping ship.

    • Judith Smith | July 4, 2020 at 10:45 PM | Reply

      @EDoubleO
      River rat is a TROLL
      Don’t feed the trolls

    • bman | July 4, 2020 at 10:51 PM | Reply

      @Maloy Audy Libturds LOVE that CNN koolaid!

    • Koala B | July 4, 2020 at 10:54 PM | Reply

      Kathy Allen Trump will lose the Election. Yes…. he will.

    • Patrick Bullard | July 4, 2020 at 10:55 PM | Reply

      @nina e lol The Trump supporter has suspended reality so much at this point that there are no political arguments to be made to persuade them. Fealty is THE central characteristic of Trumpism. Despite pandemic, economic collapse & social unrest – LOYALTY to the tribe is paramount.

    • Patrick Bullard | July 4, 2020 at 10:56 PM | Reply

      @J. lol The Trump supporter has suspended reality so much at this point that there are no political arguments to be made to persuade them. Fealty is THE central characteristic of Trumpism. Despite pandemic, economic collapse & social unrest – LOYALTY to the tribe is paramount.

  12. kris wilkinson | July 4, 2020 at 6:36 PM | Reply

    i’m British, I watch this from abroad. It has amazed me for years that there aren’t more republicans standing up and saying they can’t support Trump because he is dangerously unhinged. It is ovvious Trump is a nasty stupid incompetent man, and yet they are so keen on tax cuts and stopping people getting good health care they allow a man who poses such a risk in charge

    • B M | July 4, 2020 at 10:14 PM | Reply

      Not just you as a Brit, Kris, the whole of the civilised western world is watching on in disbelief how this draft dodger, Vlad fanboy, compulsive lying sociopath is creating havoc.

    • No:1 | July 4, 2020 at 10:28 PM | Reply

      Not just the western world. I am Indian. I can’t comprehend the fact that he is being allowed to complete one term in office! He shouldn’t have been allowed to run for office in the first place in 2016! He is not a threat for America alone but the entire world! I really don’t think he should be allowed to stay in office till November.

    • d2.r76.421 | July 4, 2020 at 10:35 PM | Reply

      I am dumbfounded by the lack of pushback by Republicans. What happened to congressmen when I was young who were insulted at the suggestion they would just fall in line behind the President regardless of party? Congressmen who stood up for their right to be a separate and equal branch of government with their own minds on issues? Where did they go?

    • kris wilkinson | July 4, 2020 at 10:43 PM | Reply

      d2.r76.421 as an outsider, I think the weak point in the American system is having those primaries where people can choose the candidates. In the UK political parties are private organizations, they choose the candidates and if the public don’t like them they vote for someone else

      It was the system of having primaries that got trump in and the primaries are why there are so many weak deluded congressmen. And also the fact they are all bought and paid for by rich people who only care about tax cuts. The system where politicians need money to campaign so rely on donations is shockingly corrupt and blatantly so. It’s an appalling system

      The other problem is with the voters for continuing to vote for the two main parties, and with good people for not standing up and getting involved and running for office themselves, or they do and then they get corrupted. The whole system is rotten. The worst candidates in terms of serving the people – the most obsequious to power, the most selfish, the most unscrupulous, are the ones who get selected for office

    • gr8_cheez | July 4, 2020 at 10:43 PM | Reply

      I agree with all these comments, well said from Australia

  13. D.M.A. | July 4, 2020 at 6:37 PM | Reply

    Bunker boy is goin to off himself…a mercy killing…

  14. Zed Dead | July 4, 2020 at 6:47 PM | Reply

    When Trump says the Democrats are a threat to America, he means they are a threat to his immediate Family.

  15. TheBeteljuice | July 4, 2020 at 7:02 PM | Reply

    I’m sorry, but are we just now realizing that trump is a threat to our nation? Really?

    • Julie | July 4, 2020 at 9:17 PM | Reply

      Nope Democrats said it long ago and impeached him but he had the sanate to protect him

    • Jose Natal | July 4, 2020 at 9:17 PM | Reply

      Jajajajaja

    • Sikemo | July 4, 2020 at 9:22 PM | Reply

      @Cindy Brewer the enemy within darling, the enemy within! Some of the most invincible nations and castles have lost the war to betrayal. There’s not one more more powerful traitor than the no 1 in the US

    • Judith Smith | July 4, 2020 at 10:42 PM | Reply

      @Cindy Brewer
      There are those that although they have eyes, are blind because they refuse to see.
      And
      There are those who are deaf even though they have ears to hear because they refuse to listen.
      It is impossible to teach a person who doesn’t have the capability of retaining any knowledge and so it is best, as in your case, to leave the dead to bury their dead because you are not capable of life.

    • Patrick Bullard | July 4, 2020 at 10:54 PM | Reply

      @Cindy Brewer The Trump supporter has suspended reality so much at this point that there are no political arguments to be made to persuade them. Fealty is THE central characteristic of Trumpism. Despite pandemic, economic collapse & social unrest – LOYALTY to the tribe is paramount.

  16. A T | July 4, 2020 at 7:24 PM | Reply

    Man… Remember when Bush was a ‘bad’ president who said dumb stuff?
    He’s such a poodle in comparison to Trump.

    • bill gates | July 4, 2020 at 9:28 PM | Reply

      @D TEE #FakeNews #KungFlu #WuhanChinaVirus #AllLivesMatter #FreeHongKong 中国强盗 #Trump2020

    • Ulysses Morando | July 4, 2020 at 9:29 PM | Reply

      @larry baby 👌🏼👍🏻

    • bill gates | July 4, 2020 at 9:29 PM | Reply

      @larry baby #FakeNews #KungFlu #WuhanChinaVirus #AllLivesMatter #FreeHongKong 中国强盗 #Trump2020

    • J M M | July 4, 2020 at 9:35 PM | Reply

      @larry baby Well said, sir.

    • Vern Toews | July 4, 2020 at 9:57 PM | Reply

      Biden coloured kids are just as bright and talented as white kids
      Biden,if you vote for Trump you ain’t black
      Biden, I like it when the kids rub the hair on my legs in the swimming pool to watch it wave back
      Biden if you don’t like it then vote for Trump
      There is so much more I could add ,but if you behave ,I’ll be merciful

  17. Ann van de Kew | July 4, 2020 at 8:21 PM | Reply

    Trump’s betrayals know no bounds. Once he’s ripped out of the White House, there needs to be a reckoning.

  18. Dick Rue | July 4, 2020 at 8:28 PM | Reply

    Remember who’s friend/handler put a bounty on our most treasured asset. Our men and women in uniform. This cannot ever be forgotten, and will never be forgiven. Donald Trump is a Traitor to our nation.
    On this day 7/4/2020 god bless everyone.

  19. Rene Cantu | July 4, 2020 at 10:02 PM | Reply

    I’m glad to see there are republicans out there who are “not” brainwashed by Trumps’ lies!!!,..hopefully many more will support Biden in November

  20. Angelina | July 4, 2020 at 10:02 PM | Reply

    H-E-L-L-O!!! Allowing bounties on American soldiers by foreign adversairies. TRE45ON!!!

