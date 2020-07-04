Kristopher Purcell, a member of 43 Alumni for Biden, explains why hundreds of Republican ex-staffers under George W. Bush are coming together to endorse Joe Biden and says, “Donald Trump is a threat to our nation.”» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
'Trump Is A Threat To Our Nation’: Hundreds Of Ex-Staffers Under George W. Bush Endorse Biden
Hundreds of former Republican officals? Ouch, no way to spin them as being “a left wing mob”.
@d2.r76.421 A MUST WATCH…
https://youtu.be/qRHa3qg8unk
Joshua 43 alumni doesn’t sound like “hundreds”. FOX said nothing about hundreds.
@Cliff Medina Knew it wouldn’t be long till someone found a way to label them a mob of some sort XD
@Cliff Medina No, you make your own argument or gtfo.
@Chris Lockwood 43 is the President…44 was Obama, 45 is bunker boy
The forces are lining up against this buffoon in office.
Amen
It’s about time Republican Americans fought to save their nation. It’s too late to save their craven political party.
It’s about time the Republicans became Honest, they would probably win more votes from true Americans, and not just the money people.
The Orange Monkey, is a problem creator and not a problem solver!
Lock him up
This is not about Left v Right, Red v Blue, Liberal v Conservative. This is literally about Sane v Insane.
@Zk LOL! did my black neighbors get robbed and shot because of no leadership? no. it was because they were gambling. get over yourself you moron. it is hard to believe people as ignorant as you actually exist or if you’re just a mole hired by liberals to destroy faith in humanity and collective intelligence, wisdom and knowledge.
@Light Lorraine Gotta’ love the attacks that go nowhere. What is it you’re calling him? Senile Joe? Sounds better than trump! Go Senile Joe 2020!!!
Just admit it, there is no one you would believe that said anything bad about trump. If it’s news you call them ‘fake’ and if it’s not news you call them ‘deep state’. Or you just attack them personally.
Do you not see how you have set yourself up so that trump cannot be seen as bad no matter how true it might be?
I guess if your for Biden, you want your taxes to go up. He already said that. Period
amerikkka is diseased, what kind of ppl put up with his sheeeeiiit. losers, amerikkka is sick….let trump keep burning it down.
@Light Lorraine If they say something negative about trump, you don’t believe them.
It could be the news. Or other republicans. People who worked with him in the past. People who worked with him in the oval office. Friends, neighbors, heads of state…just admit it, there is no one, no matter how knowledgeable or trustworthy, who you would believe if they said anything negative about trump.
WE SEE YOU.
Clean house in November America. Enough hatred and devision.
You dumb.. The weakest link
bill gates I love it Lolol
@Anthony Partland FAKE PRESIDENT!!!!!!$!!-
That’s all the radical marxists dictators on the left have is division race baiting trying to overthrow a presidency and economy and racist demented Bunker Boy Biden
@Anthony Partland first off the economy’s not the only thing that the president is in charge of and the economy is not everything. Granted it is important, but he’s completely screwed up everything else.
I can hardly wait for Trump’s tweets when he finds out that this group of Republicans have joined those he just illogically called far-left fascists.
He named them correctly.
#FakeNews #KungFlu #WuhanChinaVirus #AllLivesMatter #FreeHongKong 中国强盗 #Trump2020
@Ronald Raygun Fascist spells with an “F” like in fRump. LIke in tUck fRump.
H.W. Bush & many old school Republicans saw the Direction of the GOP party over the past decade & are Horrified !!
The GOP is now a Plutocracy Party , that hates Democracy & is happy to support anyone that keeps them in power.
Even a Puke 😷 like Trump .
They no longer bother with an Agenda !
Only the Democratic Party has one of those.
The GOP went off the reservation 10 yrs ago !
@Perry Neuroth omgosh that made me literally laugh out loud.
*DJT donald j TODDLER: a legend in ITS own mind.*
Arch Stanton Look for Jericho Green
It’s happening everywhere now. The actual, decent America is fighting back and will win.
@Kirpal Allen Francis 1st amendment of constitution-youtube blocks comments that doesn’t fit their agenda. 2nd amendment of constitution- democrats want our guns so they have full control of the people. Sounds like communism to me
@Scott Sampson
Theo fulk is a TROLL.
Don’t feed the trolls.
@Christine King
River rat is a TROLL.
Don’t feed the trolls.
@Judith Smith Lol I know…just playing with him. Note the sarcasm in my comments 😉
#FakeNews #KungFlu #WuhanChinaVirus #AllLivesMatter #FreeHongKong 中国强盗 #Trump2020
Kudos to the EX-STAFFERS.Dances with joy.Well done Guys. KISSES.XXX
They look like pasty doughboy cowards to me.
@Ronald Raygun Tears?
@Ronald Raygun would you like a tissue?
You know it’s bad when Republicans are jumping ship.
@EDoubleO
River rat is a TROLL
Don’t feed the trolls
@Maloy Audy Libturds LOVE that CNN koolaid!
Kathy Allen Trump will lose the Election. Yes…. he will.
@nina e lol The Trump supporter has suspended reality so much at this point that there are no political arguments to be made to persuade them. Fealty is THE central characteristic of Trumpism. Despite pandemic, economic collapse & social unrest – LOYALTY to the tribe is paramount.
@J. lol The Trump supporter has suspended reality so much at this point that there are no political arguments to be made to persuade them. Fealty is THE central characteristic of Trumpism. Despite pandemic, economic collapse & social unrest – LOYALTY to the tribe is paramount.
i’m British, I watch this from abroad. It has amazed me for years that there aren’t more republicans standing up and saying they can’t support Trump because he is dangerously unhinged. It is ovvious Trump is a nasty stupid incompetent man, and yet they are so keen on tax cuts and stopping people getting good health care they allow a man who poses such a risk in charge
Not just you as a Brit, Kris, the whole of the civilised western world is watching on in disbelief how this draft dodger, Vlad fanboy, compulsive lying sociopath is creating havoc.
Not just the western world. I am Indian. I can’t comprehend the fact that he is being allowed to complete one term in office! He shouldn’t have been allowed to run for office in the first place in 2016! He is not a threat for America alone but the entire world! I really don’t think he should be allowed to stay in office till November.
I am dumbfounded by the lack of pushback by Republicans. What happened to congressmen when I was young who were insulted at the suggestion they would just fall in line behind the President regardless of party? Congressmen who stood up for their right to be a separate and equal branch of government with their own minds on issues? Where did they go?
d2.r76.421 as an outsider, I think the weak point in the American system is having those primaries where people can choose the candidates. In the UK political parties are private organizations, they choose the candidates and if the public don’t like them they vote for someone else
It was the system of having primaries that got trump in and the primaries are why there are so many weak deluded congressmen. And also the fact they are all bought and paid for by rich people who only care about tax cuts. The system where politicians need money to campaign so rely on donations is shockingly corrupt and blatantly so. It’s an appalling system
The other problem is with the voters for continuing to vote for the two main parties, and with good people for not standing up and getting involved and running for office themselves, or they do and then they get corrupted. The whole system is rotten. The worst candidates in terms of serving the people – the most obsequious to power, the most selfish, the most unscrupulous, are the ones who get selected for office
I agree with all these comments, well said from Australia
Bunker boy is goin to off himself…a mercy killing…
When Trump says the Democrats are a threat to America, he means they are a threat to his immediate Family.
bill gates you really mean some lives matter. (Some don’t). We know, that’s why that quote is funny.
You Couldn’t Be More Right.
more like a threat to himself. I dont think he loves anyone but himself….. His feelings for Ivanka could be merely sexual.
@Larry Maulsby Trump is Pure evil and he needs to go this November Biden is a why better choice.
@Larry Maulsby You wanna connect those dots for us? Here’s a Sharpie.
I’m sorry, but are we just now realizing that trump is a threat to our nation? Really?
Nope Democrats said it long ago and impeached him but he had the sanate to protect him
Jajajajaja
@Cindy Brewer the enemy within darling, the enemy within! Some of the most invincible nations and castles have lost the war to betrayal. There’s not one more more powerful traitor than the no 1 in the US
@Cindy Brewer
There are those that although they have eyes, are blind because they refuse to see.
And
There are those who are deaf even though they have ears to hear because they refuse to listen.
It is impossible to teach a person who doesn’t have the capability of retaining any knowledge and so it is best, as in your case, to leave the dead to bury their dead because you are not capable of life.
@Cindy Brewer The Trump supporter has suspended reality so much at this point that there are no political arguments to be made to persuade them. Fealty is THE central characteristic of Trumpism. Despite pandemic, economic collapse & social unrest – LOYALTY to the tribe is paramount.
Man… Remember when Bush was a ‘bad’ president who said dumb stuff?
He’s such a poodle in comparison to Trump.
@D TEE #FakeNews #KungFlu #WuhanChinaVirus #AllLivesMatter #FreeHongKong 中国强盗 #Trump2020
@larry baby 👌🏼👍🏻
@larry baby #FakeNews #KungFlu #WuhanChinaVirus #AllLivesMatter #FreeHongKong 中国强盗 #Trump2020
@larry baby Well said, sir.
Biden coloured kids are just as bright and talented as white kids
Biden,if you vote for Trump you ain’t black
Biden, I like it when the kids rub the hair on my legs in the swimming pool to watch it wave back
Biden if you don’t like it then vote for Trump
There is so much more I could add ,but if you behave ,I’ll be merciful
Trump’s betrayals know no bounds. Once he’s ripped out of the White House, there needs to be a reckoning.
Remember who’s friend/handler put a bounty on our most treasured asset. Our men and women in uniform. This cannot ever be forgotten, and will never be forgiven. Donald Trump is a Traitor to our nation.
On this day 7/4/2020 god bless everyone.
We won’t forget ever. tRump just displaced Benedict Arnold as America’s worst traitor.
I’m glad to see there are republicans out there who are “not” brainwashed by Trumps’ lies!!!,..hopefully many more will support Biden in November
H-E-L-L-O!!! Allowing bounties on American soldiers by foreign adversairies. TRE45ON!!!
Allowing Americans of color suffering and black babies and black children LIFES lost gunned down in the streets because of no leadership
Trump is evil yes very evil Lock Him Up Plz
@Zk That as well! drumpf just cannot lead!