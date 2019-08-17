Trump Is ‘Nervous, Rattled’ After Warnings Of Economic Turmoil | MSNBC

August 17, 2019

 

The Washington Post reports a Trump ally says POTS is ‘rattled’ about the economy and his 2020 reelection. Trump reportedly has ‘no new steps’ planned to counter and economic retraction. Center for American Progress Action Fund’s Juanita Tolliver says ‘if the economy tanks,’ then Trump ‘has nothing left.’
12 Comments on "Trump Is ‘Nervous, Rattled’ After Warnings Of Economic Turmoil | MSNBC"

  1. USAs Left | August 17, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

    Thank you MSNBC and Democrats for yet another outstanding contribution to Trumps 2020 and Ivanka’s 2024 victories! Keep up the great work!

  2. USAs Left | August 17, 2019 at 12:25 PM | Reply

    How about a story on the devil in the blue dress painting!

  3. foreigner fan | August 17, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

    Lol poor fakenews CNN and MSNBC are now economists. They have their paid pundits trying to control a fake narrative. Bottom line is Trump and the USA are doing fantastic. Cheers from Toronto

  4. FalconNewsreel | August 17, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

    63 millions of ignorant believe this Orangutan.

  5. Robert Hartford | August 17, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

    Remember, the communist always accuses his enemy of the very thing that he, himself is doing. The democrats are rattled that their Queen had a gmail account.

  6. Cathy Vanmeter | August 17, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

    If he is worried about the economy why is he destroying it?

  7. Real Talk76 | August 17, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

    Doesn’t look good for Trump but at least his boss will be happy. I wouldn’t doubt if Putin was the one that suggested the idea of tariffs to Trump.

  8. Stephen Werner | August 17, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

    Trump has been riding Obama’s wave of a fantastic economy. He’s skyrocketing the national debt. Trump’s credit card is almost maxed out and his legacy will be a recession.

  9. Truthus Maximus | August 17, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

    Great propaganda! MSNBC is fake news.

  10. Dia Atkin | August 17, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

    Really president Trump wouldn’t speak to MSNBC oh my Fri the stocks are up. Who’s the liar. MSNBC is the American people s enemy . They wish USA harm. Btw are their any economist who are wealthy? They know everything they should be. Right

