The Washington Post reports a Trump ally says POTS is ‘rattled’ about the economy and his 2020 reelection. Trump reportedly has ‘no new steps’ planned to counter and economic retraction. Center for American Progress Action Fund’s Juanita Tolliver says ‘if the economy tanks,’ then Trump ‘has nothing left.’

Trump Is 'Nervous, Rattled' After Warnings Of Economic Turmoil | MSNBC