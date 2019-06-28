Trump jokes with Putin about election interference

TOPICS:
Trump jokes with Putin about election interference 1

June 28, 2019

 

President Donald Trump joked with Russian President Vladimir Putin against meddling in US presidential elections during the G20 summit.
#CNN #News

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

57 Comments on "Trump jokes with Putin about election interference"

  1. Ely Pevets | June 28, 2019 at 10:12 AM | Reply

    The fix is already in. The only person who can stop it now is Grim Reaper McConnell. America is being destrroyed in front of our eyes.

    • Ryan Pelletier | June 28, 2019 at 12:15 PM | Reply

      Yep the last 2 nights really showed it, commies stabbing each other in the back

    • Tobei | June 28, 2019 at 12:23 PM | Reply

      @Garry G The division came majority from the left side of the spectrum.
      And what you’re doing on this thread is the exact reason why there’s no common ground. It’s a simple truth right now in America that if you don’t agree with one side, you’re x this, or x that. It’s ridiculous.

      From Media to Social platforms.

    • M. Rodrigo Lemus | June 28, 2019 at 12:27 PM | Reply

      Mitch McCanal won’t do a damn thing for America.

  2. Rebecca Benway | June 28, 2019 at 10:14 AM | Reply

    Their joking about journalists scares me the most.

  3. Tony DeMaria | June 28, 2019 at 10:14 AM | Reply

    Putin admitted to helping Trump. Trump is a traitor.

  4. Ash Roskell | June 28, 2019 at 10:17 AM | Reply

    Blocking National Security in the Senate; Mitch, the Grim Reaper; hilarious! We’re being Trolled by the Trump Troll himself. Utter CONTEMPT for our Republic, while he sits in front of us, holding Putin’s hand and giving us the finger . . . Smh

    • Leeanne Bishop | June 28, 2019 at 12:03 PM | Reply

      You mean like this 🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕lolololol9oo

  5. Larry J | June 28, 2019 at 10:18 AM | Reply

    Those Pee Tapes are always in the back of Trump’s mind.

  6. OptiMs. Alicia | June 28, 2019 at 10:22 AM | Reply

    He Needs help getting elected!! Despicable

    • alexis comey | June 28, 2019 at 10:47 AM | Reply

      really are u not yet over bout russia and 2016 election..get over it…u pathetic loser

    • Joe Po | June 28, 2019 at 11:27 AM | Reply

      yup, he Putin sent Bernie,Gillsabrand,Buttigieg, Biden Pocahontas,Swallowswell to run against 45! Goodluck Ms Freebee! Better get some Midol and hashish for another scream night!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    • Taijifufu | June 28, 2019 at 11:38 AM | Reply

      alexis comey do you not care about what Russia did?

    • Leeanne Bishop | June 28, 2019 at 12:07 PM | Reply

      Anyone that has to cheat in a election to win should be cuffed and in jail why are people so scared of this big fat pig you can knock him down with one blow where he can’t get back up.

    • fred head | June 28, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

      TDS

  7. C.J. Knox | June 28, 2019 at 10:28 AM | Reply

    This is unbeliv – wait nevermind Trump said it so it’s not surprising…….

  8. booger bust | June 28, 2019 at 10:29 AM | Reply

    Trump: don’t interfere! (Seriously)
    puten：ok

    Is any one really expecting that anything would be different?

  9. Luther Henry | June 28, 2019 at 10:31 AM | Reply

    this is damn pitiful.. the want to be leader of this country.. think that it’s a joke. that a foreign adversary attack this country and it’s some type of humor. he just had a birthday. looks like the older he gets the more dumber he becomes… there is no adults in the White House and this kid is out of damn control..

  10. Justin Hopkins | June 28, 2019 at 10:35 AM | Reply

    Putin has secrets on Trump and he knows it.

  11. resist resist | June 28, 2019 at 10:36 AM | Reply

    such a piss pour excuse of a potus, fire him plz!!!!!!!!!!!

  12. Everblue Freediving | June 28, 2019 at 10:36 AM | Reply

    Trump and the GOP need Putin to win.

  13. Dang Shame | June 28, 2019 at 10:39 AM | Reply

    Can you imagine Obama laughing it off with Iran’s leader saying “don’t build nuclear weapons.” The Republicans would have a brain aneurism.🤯

    • Clifton Williams | June 28, 2019 at 12:27 PM | Reply

      Obama gave them Billions to make nuclear weapons and helped fund terrorist, he should be shot for treason. Trump won fair and square, the Dems are the ones who rigged the election. Don’t forget Hillary fucked Bernie over and they spied on Trumps campaign

    • Where In The World Is Agent Orange's Tax Returns | June 28, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

      “The Republicans would have a brain aneurism.”
      If that’s the case, I wish he did.

    • v blackwell | June 28, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

      @Steve M can’t believe YOU questioned someone’s else’s intelligence after reading the beginning of your comment. Oh well.

    • M. Rodrigo Lemus | June 28, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

      Ah Helsinki 2… Donald Trump committed TREASON on LIVE TV… Trump took sides with MURDER Vladimir Putin and called America FOOLISH… Putin stood and watch as this PATHETIC STUPID IGNORANT FOOL in the White House said he Trusted the word of the Russian leader as much as of that of his own Chief of Intelligence hahahaha DUMBASS.

  14. QuEsT X. BoXiNg | June 28, 2019 at 10:43 AM | Reply

    He’s a joke and the people who support him are traitors it’s as simple as that

  15. Mexlycan Lobo | June 28, 2019 at 10:50 AM | Reply

    Trump: Don’t meddle in our elections.
    Putin laughs….. Yea right.

    • Taijifufu | June 28, 2019 at 11:25 AM | Reply

      He didn’t even really laugh at that though. He didn’t look at Trump. He acted like Trump wasn’t even in the room when he said the joke. Putin does not respect him at all sigh

    • mer3abec | June 28, 2019 at 11:58 AM | Reply

      How USA, so powerfully, so grate, with billions spent on the security could be meddled in elections? All this is one big piece of sh@#t.

    • Fred G. Sanford | June 28, 2019 at 12:17 PM | Reply

      Trump only told Putin that because they’re in public but i bet when they get behind closed doors trump will tell him to “HACK IT AGAIN”!

    • Amparo Nakagawa | June 28, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

      Taijifufu: Putin chuckle!!

  16. vvxvv | June 28, 2019 at 11:32 AM | Reply

    Crazy special needs president, why is he not wearing his yellow helmet 😲he might fall off his toilet chair.

  17. Rona Love | June 28, 2019 at 11:40 AM | Reply

    Vlad and all the world leaders know T is the joke! PERIOD 😐 Vlad doesn’t respect traitors but T is his boot licker… butt kisser project until his mission is accomplished! Period… Eventually Vlad will expose the rumpster for the swamp MAGA mut he is…. Indeed!

  18. Richard Workman | June 28, 2019 at 11:43 AM | Reply

    Wake up USA! We have elected an “old-school-communist wannabe” to be our POTUS.
    Anyone can make a mistake. It’s what we do to correct the error of our ways that will determine how our history will perceive us…

  19. The Fibler | June 28, 2019 at 12:17 PM | Reply

    Congrats, CNN, on reaching the astounding 7 million subscriber mark. The envy of FOX. #1

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.