Trump Jr. sparks ‘birther conspiracy’ of Kamala Harris

Roseau, Dominica – December 28, 2007……… A flotilla of canoes depicting the first inhabitants of Dominica, the Kalinago, will leave the southern tip of Dominica and travel to the Roseau Cruise Ship Berth at just before 5am on Tuesday, January 1, 2008. A Reunion torch will be handed to Prime Minister Hon. Roosevelt Skerrit to signal the start of Reunion Wivé- a grand and spectacular extravaganza to launch the commencement of activities to mark Dominica’s 30th year as an Independent Nation.

The Dame Eugenia Charles Boulevard in the Capital City of Roseau will be the venue for Reunion Wivé, (Reunion has arrived). It will include Prayer and Praise, Cultural and Artistic Performances and musical interludes.

