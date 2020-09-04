After night one of the Democratic National Convention, President Trump launches renewed and harsh attacks on Joe Biden and the legitimacy of the 2020 election. Aired on 8/18/2020.
Trump Launches Attacks On Joe Biden, Legitimacy Of The Election After Convention | MTP Daily | MSNBC
Lol it’s almost elder abuse wheeling him out there to fumble through words
Dr Ridan what would you like the leader of the military to do? Come feed you a bottle.
OldskolFan you’re thinking of Obama. Trump doesn’t lie to America like Obama did
@Kira no he didnt, he need those two hands to hold personal assistant so he dont get lost.
Jacob jakeup HA! What a joke. Trump is the most corrupt president in the history of American! An IMPEACHED known Narcissist whose been caught telling over 1000 lies. Not to mention 8 people in his administration are in jail or have been charged with a crime! 22 women have accused him of sexual assault.
OldskolFan how do you feel about trumps re-election.
Politics have done what George Washington has warned about, whether your Republican or Democrat, you can probably agree that it is tearing this country apart, like Abraham Lincoln once said “a house divided against itself will not stand”
@rwhunt99 It was said in jest. As if a 10 year freeze on state political affiliation is even possible. Maybe you should take a break from the news for awhile, champ.
@Ray Finkle Okay, I’m going on vacation tomorrow for two weeks, Have an enjoyable time yourself!
@rwhunt99 Listen to your instinct! And F off
@Sharon Strindholm That’s not very nice, Sharon you have a nice day, or at least try to have one.
@rwhunt99 Efficient vs broke?
At least the comments aren’t disabled, unlike a certain other ‘news’ outlet.
@TheNitroG1 In simple English
1. 1980s-90s US real estate market dominated by Asian banks
2. Trump’s bankruptcies ruin his credit with US lenders
3. Chinese communist party bails him out ( China)
4. Once they own him , they no longer extend him credit . Bad risk
5. Putin steps in, launders organized crime profits.
6. Trump supporters your tax money flows into our pockets because China and Putin bought trump 30 years ago .
@TheNitroG1 Spends TAX MONEY to golf. Doesn’t pay taxes .
FACT year after year, Mr. Trump lost more money than nearly any other individual American taxpayer, Decade in the Red:
Trump Tax Figures
Show Over $1 Billion
in Business Losses
Eyre Borne – Actually, they are, many of them just being erased:(
6maxwell99 And your CNN is truth?
https://youtu.be/DwXweiRjckI
Trump! The toddler.
Biden! The racist.
“Launches Attacks” wikipedia would fire you for bias
yeshttps://youtu.be/0AcMp9JJ8q0
Wikipedia is inaccurate garbage.
I can’t wait for the Trump/Biden debates. MSNBC hee haw…
Really? Kamala and Pence.
@Peter Hallett most def.
@Infidel really because I remember killary leaving the 2016 debate in a hearse lol
JarlRC89
Go to YouTube videos and type in “trumps best words“ watch Donnie dementia and his debating best!
@JarlRC89 that’s why they have Kamala Harris
wow they are allowing free speech in the comment sections
Unless it’s hate speech then you get banned. Hate speech is whatever they want it to be.
77Avadon77 Then make your own private company that has a forum.
Or would you rather admit Liberals were right and private entities need to be regulated and held accountable?
It’s a start – maybe next msm will start doing honest reporting.
@Tanner you assume weigh too much about what others think. YouTube right now is bleeding lots of traffic to bitchute. At this rate in a few years they will have lost substantial customer base.
Private entities have always been regulated. The question is how much
@Tanner but it’s protected as a platform not and not held to the standards of a publisher as it should be due to it’s high interference of free speech in the form of massive censorship deciding who can and can’t say what.
Why don’t you mention the attacks on him during the entire dnc?
G
yeshttps://youtu.be/0AcMp9JJ8q0
Jesse, respectfully, Trump’s attacks on others have been vicious. He degrades, attempts to humiliate, belittles and embarrasses women, especially. Everything that has been said at the DNC is the truth.
Look, I wasn’t thrilled when Trump “won” with 3 million less popular votes than Hillary and MORE not voting for either than those that actually voted for him, but I figured that it was time to start fresh. I was hopeful that he’d “drain the swamp”, but he filled it. He said he was going to unite the country, all he’s done is divide us. He’s so corrupt that news comes out almost daily about something else he’s done that’s illegal. There are going to be so many lawsuits against him when he’s finally out of office that his head is going to spin.
He’s not good for the country. He never was. He never will be.
Actual facts are not “attacks”. Just like constant lies are not the truth.
Yooooo, let’s see how long the comment section lasts
Inb4: RIP comment section and our ability to speak freely on the video’s subject matter
@Richard Ball all MSM outlets turn on & off comments as they see fit.
@Richard Ball Communist News Network is probably the worst one.
@whitey g yeah yahoo shut down comments like a month ago and every “article” they have on home page regarding trump is negative towards him. this mass big tech internet censorship is blatantly anti trump…. wonder why…….
Those women behind Trump look very unhappy and uncomfortable ..
@David Dawes that’s because they shoved all the stolen loot up their holes.😂
“MSNBe-hee-haw” -Larry Elder
The likes/dislikes don’t match the comments. This is normal on msnbc’s YouTube videos listed in “top news”.
MSDNC is really not news at all
russian bots working hard.
Dislike means dislike Trump
msnbc=most surely nothing but crap.
Look at the deplorables in this thread. Don’t be too conservative when it comes to these nuts ladies.
When are they ever going to learn that the United States is not a democracy we are a republic. There is a huge difference. Get it right.
@Brian H Why would I personify that? And why would I stay in a basement rather than a bedroom?
@Brian H spanky spanky
@Cj Roberts Thans for proving my point.
@Brian H Thanks*
Please explain to all of us this huge difference. This ought to be good!
I feel like real news would just tell you what happened, and not tell you what to think about what happened.
R
yeshttps://youtu.be/0AcMp9JJ8q0
@Eric- Gee Eric, you’re a funny guy.
@Snake Plissken with the advent of the internet, there’s no more need for large news agencies. These massive, bloated corporations at one time could support their oversized budgets by giving us real news. Now, they have to create drama in order to remain relevant. What better drama than to split the country in half among imaginary lines and play both sides against each other? The new media is still news, but all of it is filtered through the lens of partisanship. It’s all opinion oriented, and whether the opinions stated are subtle or overt hardly matters. It influences how you think. And they’re pushing it too far. It’s getting dangerous for everyone, and they take no responsibility for the damage they’re causing, but people are finally waking up.
Thank you.
@77Avadon77 Problem with both parties is that they won’t compromise. Both want the other party to be dead and gone. Ask Russia how a one party system works. We should tell both parties to be careful what you wish for.
Don’t be complacent America, vote, vote vote! Just do it.
@poolplayer poolplayer Agree, assaulting and killing are abhorrent. Just be sure to accuse the actual perpetrators, they might not be as obvious as you believe.
@SCOTT THOMAS oh I know the perpetrators antifa and BLM Activists
@poolplayer poolplayer I applaud your omniscience, not many of us can make that claim. Sure, all protestors are looters and rioters, in your mind at least. Who is Antifa, by the way? I suppose you support fascism!
@SCOTT THOMAS antifa are fascists.
@poolplayer poolplayer Are you running for president? That’s stupid enough to be a trump statement!
Gotta love the like/dislike ratio on these videos from MSNBC, CNN, etc.
russian bots working hard
@AllThings HipHop Russia Russia Russia… your narrative has not only been debunked, its pathetic.
@cuntpuncher did your dmbass not hear about the final report that was put out today? Or you just gonna KEEP ignoring facts ? Racist bufoon, Non whites aint going anywhere, White america is the past. Sorry buddy! Maybe go back to europe?
@AllThings HipHop straight to “youre racist” without any context, or preemptive comment that would negate such a response …that’s gotta be a record! No, cupcake; do tell me about the “final report that just came out”..
This is gonna be good.
You gotta love a blatant racist ( allthingshiphop) trying to call someone else racist without a shred of anything to back it up…
Wtf is going on right now?? I feel like we’re living an episode of the twilight zone…
R
yeshttps://youtu.be/0AcMp9JJ8q0
Black American, Native Americans, etc… have been living in that twilight zone ever since White Europeans stole this country!
@Truth B. Told https://youtu.be/jH8dejYGa5A
@Truth B. Told I think it’s a little bit more simple than that. It’s an easy practice called misdirection or scapegoating or idk… propaganda and manipulation…or psychological warfare.
Do you honestly think their motive is racism? I’m talking the richest people on the globe who did this to blacks and native americans…you honestly think they’re doing it just because of skin? Sounds ridiculous when I say it…
Joe Biden will turn this country into a 3d world USA keep kneeling liberals..
“You know, the thing”
You don’t
F
yeshttps://youtu.be/zFJ2AN_CZH8
Im afraid for kamala. He’s going to reveal “the thing”
Well boys, I think it’s time to overthrow the government and make chicken nuggets free
You got my vote, anyone has to be better than our current president
Whoever is reading this May God bless you abundantly
Back at ya…🙏 May God heal and bless you with peace and love in Jesus name 😁
Thanks dear n same for you.
Read that as abruptly.
Thats right. Our president has read from “Two Corinthians”
Thanks yo ✌️
And just watch in November when Trump loses on election night and then says, ‘but we haven’t waited for and counted the mail in ballots! I’ve always been in favor of mail in ballots’ 🤣😂🤗
He’s gonna reiterate they’re rigged. Also, if he were to say that now, democrats would urge people to vote in person. You guys have no judgment and go by what you’re told.
Elisa Castro ?