News Ticker

Trump Launches Attacks On Joe Biden, Legitimacy Of The Election After Convention | MTP Daily | MSNBC

September 4, 2020 The Top News Today 97

 

After night one of the Democratic National Convention, President Trump launches renewed and harsh attacks on Joe Biden and the legitimacy of the 2020 election. Aired on 8/18/2020.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Trump Launches Attacks On Joe Biden, Legitimacy Of The Election After Convention | MTP Daily | MSNBC

Related Articles

97 Comments on Trump Launches Attacks On Joe Biden, Legitimacy Of The Election After Convention | MTP Daily | MSNBC

    • Jacob jakeup HA! What a joke. Trump is the most corrupt president in the history of American! An IMPEACHED known Narcissist whose been caught telling over 1000 lies. Not to mention 8 people in his administration are in jail or have been charged with a crime! 22 women have accused him of sexual assault.

      Reply

  2. Politics have done what George Washington has warned about, whether your Republican or Democrat, you can probably agree that it is tearing this country apart, like Abraham Lincoln once said “a house divided against itself will not stand”

    Reply

    • @TheNitroG1 In simple English
      1. 1980s-90s US real estate market dominated by Asian banks
      2. Trump’s bankruptcies ruin his credit with US lenders
      3. Chinese communist party bails him out ( China)
      4. Once they own him , they no longer extend him credit . Bad risk
      5. Putin steps in, launders organized crime profits.
      6. Trump supporters your tax money flows into our pockets because China and Putin bought trump 30 years ago .

      Reply

    • @TheNitroG1 Spends TAX MONEY to golf. Doesn’t pay taxes .

      FACT year after year, Mr. Trump lost more money than nearly any other individual American taxpayer, Decade in the Red:
      Trump Tax Figures
      Show Over $1 Billion
      in Business Losses

      Reply

    • 77Avadon77 Then make your own private company that has a forum.
      Or would you rather admit Liberals were right and private entities need to be regulated and held accountable?

      Reply

    • @Tanner you assume weigh too much about what others think. YouTube right now is bleeding lots of traffic to bitchute. At this rate in a few years they will have lost substantial customer base.

      Private entities have always been regulated. The question is how much

      Reply

    • @Tanner but it’s protected as a platform not and not held to the standards of a publisher as it should be due to it’s high interference of free speech in the form of massive censorship deciding who can and can’t say what.

      Reply

    • Jesse, respectfully, Trump’s attacks on others have been vicious. He degrades, attempts to humiliate, belittles and embarrasses women, especially. Everything that has been said at the DNC is the truth.
      Look, I wasn’t thrilled when Trump “won” with 3 million less popular votes than Hillary and MORE not voting for either than those that actually voted for him, but I figured that it was time to start fresh. I was hopeful that he’d “drain the swamp”, but he filled it. He said he was going to unite the country, all he’s done is divide us. He’s so corrupt that news comes out almost daily about something else he’s done that’s illegal. There are going to be so many lawsuits against him when he’s finally out of office that his head is going to spin.
      He’s not good for the country. He never was. He never will be.

      Reply

  9. Yooooo, let’s see how long the comment section lasts

    Inb4: RIP comment section and our ability to speak freely on the video’s subject matter

    Reply

  12. When are they ever going to learn that the United States is not a democracy we are a republic. There is a huge difference. Get it right.

    Reply

    • @Snake Plissken with the advent of the internet, there’s no more need for large news agencies. These massive, bloated corporations at one time could support their oversized budgets by giving us real news. Now, they have to create drama in order to remain relevant. What better drama than to split the country in half among imaginary lines and play both sides against each other? The new media is still news, but all of it is filtered through the lens of partisanship. It’s all opinion oriented, and whether the opinions stated are subtle or overt hardly matters. It influences how you think. And they’re pushing it too far. It’s getting dangerous for everyone, and they take no responsibility for the damage they’re causing, but people are finally waking up.

      Reply

    • @77Avadon77 Problem with both parties is that they won’t compromise. Both want the other party to be dead and gone. Ask Russia how a one party system works. We should tell both parties to be careful what you wish for.

      Reply

    • @poolplayer poolplayer Agree, assaulting and killing are abhorrent. Just be sure to accuse the actual perpetrators, they might not be as obvious as you believe.

      Reply

    • @poolplayer poolplayer I applaud your omniscience, not many of us can make that claim. Sure, all protestors are looters and rioters, in your mind at least. Who is Antifa, by the way? I suppose you support fascism!

      Reply

    • @cuntpuncher did your dmbass not hear about the final report that was put out today? Or you just gonna KEEP ignoring facts ? Racist bufoon, Non whites aint going anywhere, White america is the past. Sorry buddy! Maybe go back to europe?

      Reply

    • @AllThings HipHop straight to “youre racist” without any context, or preemptive comment that would negate such a response …that’s gotta be a record! No, cupcake; do tell me about the “final report that just came out”..

      This is gonna be good.

      Reply

    • You gotta love a blatant racist ( allthingshiphop) trying to call someone else racist without a shred of anything to back it up…

      Reply

  20. And just watch in November when Trump loses on election night and then says, ‘but we haven’t waited for and counted the mail in ballots! I’ve always been in favor of mail in ballots’ 🤣😂🤗

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

CAKAFETEINC 1996-2020 | https://www.fredwhite.ca