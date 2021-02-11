Rachel Maddow shares a clip of Donald Trump impeachment defense lawyer Bruce Castor arguing that a president no longer in office cannot be impeached and instead, as a private citizen, should be arrested and prosecuted by the Department of Justice. Aired on 02/10/2021.
Trump Lawyer Suggests Arresting Trump Instead Of Impeachment | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC
Maybe his attorney hates him too and is actually a mole 😂
Yep he’s a plant🤗
I think all the dems need to chip in and pay this guy✌️
@Denise Higgins I think they already did
George Soros planted Trumps attorneys?
Ghoulianni needs these two criminal attorneys too.
Looks like another lawyer isn’t going to get paid again! 😅😂
@Sallie Potts In other words, both of them.
He was never gonna get paid. Probably figured it out shortly before going up to make his case.
Since no one will work with Trump…well there is the Pillow guy…..he can give Trump a pillow for his cot….yes, the one on his cell.
Then his lawyer can negotiate terms, after he collects a huge retainer fee.
Smart lawyer…setting the stage for criminal charges, right before his impeachment trial…
@Hijodelaisla He did take care of Stormy before the 2016 election. He did better than Rudy Giuliani & other lawyers challenging the 2020 election.
46-1 already believed the lie that the election was stolen. They kept telling him that he was right. They all should be disbarred. Maybe they should be paid 1 penny (for their thoughts) each.
Somebody’s not gonna get their paycheck!!!
Yes they will ~ DNC. “no person shall be convicted without the Concurrence of two-thirds of the Members present”. Seems easy enough, republican Senators vote to convict, or do not show up, blame it on a process problem. https://www.senate.gov/senators/contact Ask your Senator to either make a just vote, or stay home. Feel free to copy, paste, share this
They never were going to get it. One constant in trump world is NOT paying his bills
@Heather Melissa You´re right, everybody knows that. BUT : when his new lawyers did NOT insist to be paid beforehand, they deserve it.
Maybe, who knows, Mr. Castor is also outraged by Trumps inciting the riot or as a old-school republican disliking Trumpism and wants Trump to be banned or prisoned than to split the GOP further.
He did everything but start chanting, “Lock him up!”
@D Saint
Stop trying to destroy history
@Michael Nah, Trump was illegitimate from the start. Even the GOP agreed he cheated.
@Michael, Your profile is Literally Vladimir Putin so good job clearing Trumps name for Russian Inference👍
@Lucas Lombardo lol
@Michael trump for prison! ✊
Trump tried to hire Saul Goodman from “Better Call Saul.” Then someone told him that Saul was simply a fictional character from a TV series. Trump wept. 😭
And the Oscar for best comment of the day goes to . . . Well said, young man. Well said.
@Gregory Brunson You do know that it’s illegal to comment here while under the influence of crack cocaine.
@Ash Roskell The reason for the insurrection was a lie, and that lie was the election wasn’t rigged.
Good one!
@Sean Donaghy Shut up dummy Glad i got your attention By the way You got a hit😃😃😃 Yeah you must be white You like powder dont you
His attorney might be on to something
T***p knows the best people and hires the best ones that incriminates T***p in an impeachment trial 😂😂😂
… I like the way you didn’t reveal individual 1 ‘s name !!!
Actually he knows the worst people and he’s running out of them!
‘I was hired to defend the impeachment, not the criminal charge’.
I mean… yeah. Technically. He *is* doing his job there, as best he can, with the material he has. I can’t really fault the lawyer for that… and I kind of want to agree with him.
Trump should have been criminally indictable while he was still in office. Impeachment is for political concerns like breath of oath or abuse of power or gross misconduct, not for matters of law – we have actual *courts* designed to adjudicate matters of law, whether civil or criminal, and nothing indicates that we shouldn’t use those. There’s also no reason to expect that a President, for example, couldn’t be convicted of a crime and *then* impeached and removed, since impeachment (not being a judicial process) does not trigger double jeopardy, in much the same way that a private citizen could be both criminally charged with theft *as well as* fired from their job for the same action of stealing from the till. One could argue that a criminal conviction for a severe enough crime (a felony with jail time, for example), would make impeachment and removal *easier* – “The courts have declared this man unfit to walk free due to his crimes; if he is unfit to walk free, he is clearly unfit to serve in office.”
We respect your free speech
His lawyer isn’t concerned about impeachment…there is more money for him if he sets TD up…..for a criminal trial.
Top comment LMAO!
Doubt he got paid after this 🤣😂
I’m betting, at lest one smashed television in Mar-a-Lago. As his lawyer is speaking Trump is shouting ‘what, noooooooooo.’
🤣🤣
Better check Malania’s eyes. 🤔
he basically said that Trump lied about the election
AGREED.
Maybe they were doing performance art as Barry Zuckerkorn from “Arrested Development”?
Just a moment prior Mr. Castor found out his clients check bounced.
I think there’s a strong possibility of that happening.
HAAAA LOL
*I just picture tRump spitting out his cheeseburger when he heard his own lawyer tell the DOJ to arrest him..* 😂🤣
@Rod said the brainwashed puppet of alt-right extremist propoganda opinion outlets. Way to be a puppet. You are gullible and ignorant
@Rod you tRUmp cult worshipers are pathetic; you choose your orange god over the Constitution and country, even over democracy itself.
No doubt the Greedy Oligarchs Party will choose not to hold DJT accountable for his sedition; after all, GOP must stick together so they can keep raping & pillaging the USA. They won’t stop until there is nothing left to fight for.
@Rod “weak minded”??? 🤣🤣🤣🤣..
You mean like those SHEEP who blindly followed each other into the Capitol building illegally…the former military & L.E. hypocrites who later tried to claim they just didn’t know it was illegal
Talk about weak minded…🤣🤣🤣
@mark willies I’ve got a neighbor who still refuses to remove his gaudy Trump 2020 banner from his home. What he doesn’t realize is that it’s a billboard advertising his own dimwitted gullibility.
@Michael it’s 2021 now 🤣
With defense attorneys like these, who needs a prosecutor?
hahahaaa!🤣😂🤣😅
wuuush!!! that’s funeee!!
Well, he is trump’s lead prosecutor. He said so himself.
@Kimberly Winters
Yes he did, that was about the time the Benny Hill Theme song entered my brain! 🤡🎈🎈🎈
@christoph paessler The reason the FBI, and everyone else, didn’t ask Trump his intentions and motivations is because Trump always lies … about everything. Trump has no motivation to tell the truth to avoid consequences because he’s already made himself eligible for thousands of years of prison time. Another few years on top of that is irrelevant.
Giuliani doesn’t look so bad anymore, lol.
@christoph paessler that’s a great point I hadn’t thought of but the answer might be because of installed lackies in DOJ were convinced by Barr that seated presidents are kingly and untouchable..but I think your correct and I’ve said all along that Biden should have reacted immediately with full force…I don’t think he does anything without long deliberation wtf
@Maggie Rezac baaahahahaaa
That is a nice one from Trump’s lawyer after all he is not above the law.
Trump 🇺🇸🇺🇸 2 🇺🇸 0 🇺🇸 2 🇺🇸 0 🇺🇸
@Michael 2020 is going to send trump to prison. Whoo hoo. That’s exactly where he should be. Worst president EVER.
Trump’s defense was indicative of his entire presidency. Enough said.
@Pope of the Tea Ukraine is willing to pick old sores from the first impeachment, now that Trump is gone
@Rod the only joke here is YOU. Trump’s lawyer said he should be arrested and the DOJ knows what to do with people like him. You clearly hate being shown actual facts but love alt-right extremist propoganda opinion outlets who lie to you on a regular basis but they hate everyone just like you do. Normal people don’t act like you do. Rational and intelligent people don’t act like you do. Your issues have ALWAYS been because something is fundamentally wrong with people like you.
@Rod It’s called:
“Making a Point”.
News items are not determined by specified amounts of time.
P S Reiterating actual spoken words from an individual that all can witness is not a ‘Spin’.
It is simply presenting a factual incident.
Trump wasn’t the chaos, the media was and still is. Supreme Court is set to hear election evidence, I can’t wait.
@Rod It’s an Opinion show, Einstein…like Hannity or Tucker.
“GO AND ARREST HIM”!
That was just GOLDEN!!!
Can’t we do both? I mean this isn’t even addressing the willful neglect that ended up murdering half a million people.
*Trump’s Defense:* Derp derp derpty derp.
*Republicans:* We find Trump innocent.