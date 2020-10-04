Trump leaves hospital for surprise visit | USA TODAY

President Donald Trump left hospital to wave to crowd from SUV outside Walter Reed
President Donald Trump left the hospital minutes after tweeting that he was going to surprise supporters outside Walter Reed.
he has no common sense at all
Why does the chicken water float up to your head?
Forget the common part.
Boo! Out spreading covid!
Boris Johnson PM of Britain and Bolsinardo of Brazil both had a lift in their poll numbers after getting Covid. Could it…
Yes. It will.
It could. Oklahoma politician, however, went down in the polls immediately after contracting COVID.
Already happened. Landslide coming.
his poor driver!
Man whatever they gave him to cure his covid they need to mass produce it bc last I heard it was 14 days quarantine….
@Mike FayedLol! The mean, scary Covid virus gonna get you. Nation of cowards
@Don M they use the same thing he is taking on other people the media just don’t let you know the good thing
@Victor obese, cheats at golf worse than his wives, and went to Walter Reid for an emergency cardiovascular event.
Does the Trump coolaide taste like boot?
@Don M >Thanos
Holy mother of cringe. Social darwinism is not the same as whatever capeshit villain’s ideology you decide to compare it to.
@Jonathan McKay science shows antibodies help tho…………… lol
he ain’t sick. Just another con
Nervous about the election much?
Irresponsible
Despicable
Where the hell be going spreading Covid
How the hell is he spreading anything? Everyone in the car is in hospital attire.
He was never sick!!!
I agree.. this is his most despicable act to date…but wait, there is always tomorrowfor him to out do himself Sandy Turnage
So much whiteness involved. Lol
Oh here we go back to the white thing. Kidd minds, kid results.
So irresponsible, a little boy!
A bunch of scrap.I can’t believe nothing them folks say!
So you can believe what them folks say.
Is he really sick???? Or he is faking.
FAKINGGGGGG
@me too So you call the president fake… but the news earlier that he was on a respirator wasn’t fake…mmmk I see you much rather believe a lie than anything that is likely to be the truth.
@Wingnut353 I’m calling the news that he has the virus fake…
@me too maybe he isnt sick??? just like the other millions of people who got it and feel no different?
That was an awfully short 2 week quarantine
Earl Scheib doesn’t do house calls. He had to go get his orange color reapplied.
need to follow that treatment for EVERYONE EFFECTER. That would be a real lesson from this ordeal
They are giving the same treatment that everyone else gets. He’s been taking zinc and vitamin D & some other supplements & that’s how he has beat it!
For a CiC, his element of suprise sucks.
Very uncool thing to do. Sends a message that he doesn’t take the virus seriously.
Didn’t they do something like that in “Weekend at Bernies”?
geno mccgeno 🤣🤣🤣🤣
With this dude it’s always: like nobody has ever had, done, witness, heard, or seen! ENOUGH of Americans b.s.!!!!