Trump leaves hospital for surprise visit | USA TODAY

Trump leaves hospital for surprise visit | USA TODAY

October 4, 2020

 

President Donald Trump left hospital to wave to crowd from SUV outside Walter Reed
RELATED: President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19

President Donald Trump left the hospital minutes after tweeting that he was going to surprise supporters outside Walter Reed.

42 Comments on "Trump leaves hospital for surprise visit | USA TODAY"

  1. Da the great | October 4, 2020 at 8:44 PM | Reply

    he has no common sense at all

  2. Magic Tarot Cards | October 4, 2020 at 8:46 PM | Reply

    Boo! Out spreading covid!

  3. trilithon108 | October 4, 2020 at 8:49 PM | Reply

    Boris Johnson PM of Britain and Bolsinardo of Brazil both had a lift in their poll numbers after getting Covid. Could it…

  4. Mehnaz Mustaquim | October 4, 2020 at 9:02 PM | Reply

    his poor driver!

  5. Robert Arrowood | October 4, 2020 at 9:03 PM | Reply

    Man whatever they gave him to cure his covid they need to mass produce it bc last I heard it was 14 days quarantine….

    • 555Trout | October 4, 2020 at 11:00 PM | Reply

      @Mike FayedLol! The mean, scary Covid virus gonna get you. Nation of cowards

    • Horse Power05 | October 4, 2020 at 11:05 PM | Reply

      @Don M they use the same thing he is taking on other people the media just don’t let you know the good thing

    • Anton Lowe | October 4, 2020 at 11:06 PM | Reply

      @Victor obese, cheats at golf worse than his wives, and went to Walter Reid for an emergency cardiovascular event.

      Does the Trump coolaide taste like boot?

    • Repent Thots | October 4, 2020 at 11:08 PM | Reply

      @Don M >Thanos
      Holy mother of cringe. Social darwinism is not the same as whatever capeshit villain’s ideology you decide to compare it to.

    • FuzzyJawa | October 4, 2020 at 11:09 PM | Reply

      @Jonathan McKay science shows antibodies help tho…………… lol

  6. Glenn Au | October 4, 2020 at 9:05 PM | Reply

    he ain’t sick. Just another con

  7. 5 44 | October 4, 2020 at 9:07 PM | Reply

    Irresponsible

  8. Carla Bedford | October 4, 2020 at 9:07 PM | Reply

    Where the hell be going spreading Covid

  9. Mikala Canda | October 4, 2020 at 9:10 PM | Reply

    He was never sick!!!

    • James Turnage | October 4, 2020 at 11:02 PM | Reply

      I agree.. this is his most despicable act to date…but wait, there is always tomorrowfor him to out do himself Sandy Turnage

  10. phillyrick | October 4, 2020 at 9:12 PM | Reply

    So much whiteness involved. Lol

  11. Cecilia Jacquez | October 4, 2020 at 9:19 PM | Reply

    So irresponsible, a little boy!

  12. Zaphnath Phoenix | October 4, 2020 at 9:36 PM | Reply

    A bunch of scrap.I can’t believe nothing them folks say!

  13. sun flower | October 4, 2020 at 9:36 PM | Reply

    Is he really sick???? Or he is faking.

  14. Vanity Mitchell | October 4, 2020 at 9:40 PM | Reply

    That was an awfully short 2 week quarantine

  15. WootTootZoot | October 4, 2020 at 9:43 PM | Reply

    Earl Scheib doesn’t do house calls. He had to go get his orange color reapplied.

  16. rebekka livshits | October 4, 2020 at 10:01 PM | Reply

    need to follow that treatment for EVERYONE EFFECTER. That would be a real lesson from this ordeal

    • S. M-K | October 4, 2020 at 10:22 PM | Reply

      They are giving the same treatment that everyone else gets. He’s been taking zinc and vitamin D & some other supplements & that’s how he has beat it!

  17. Daynon Weaver | October 4, 2020 at 10:44 PM | Reply

    For a CiC, his element of suprise sucks.

  18. Alex Sparkuhl | October 4, 2020 at 11:02 PM | Reply

    Very uncool thing to do. Sends a message that he doesn’t take the virus seriously.

  19. geno mccgeno | October 4, 2020 at 11:05 PM | Reply

    Didn’t they do something like that in “Weekend at Bernies”?

  20. Hijrah Dani | October 4, 2020 at 11:06 PM | Reply

    With this dude it’s always: like nobody has ever had, done, witness, heard, or seen! ENOUGH of Americans b.s.!!!!

