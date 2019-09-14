The Manhattan Court of Appeals is suing Trump for taking money from foreign governments. This comes as reports have revealed Trump is using the presidency for profit, seeking favor from foreign governments as they stay at his hotels. Walter Shaub, former director of government ethics, pleads for a ‘bi-partisian effort’ to ‘conduct oversight’ as the White House has ‘adapted an across the board opposition’ to any regulation.

Trump Legal Blow Court Revives Corruption Suit Against POTUS | The Beat With Ari Melber | MSNBC"