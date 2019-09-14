Trump Legal Blow Court Revives Corruption Suit Against POTUS | The Beat With Ari Melber | MSNBC"

The Manhattan Court of Appeals is suing Trump for taking money from foreign governments. This comes as reports have revealed Trump is using the presidency for profit, seeking favor from foreign governments as they stay at his hotels. Walter Shaub, former director of government ethics, pleads for a ‘bi-partisian effort’ to ‘conduct oversight’ as the White House has ‘adapted an across the board opposition’ to any regulation.
Trump Legal Blow Court Revives Corruption Suit Against POTUS
Putin, MBS and other leaders have bought this greedy man child. Vote Blue 2020 👣💙 he puts greed before country.
Lapin074 I understood the post, you I guess did not? Trump puts greed before country.
Lapin074 no your reading it correctly. What’s the matter you can’t read. Trump has said that all his supporters are dumb, and uneducated. He got that right
electro1622 it’s funny trump has said that all his supporters are dumb, and uneducated. And that’s documented. Do your research stupid.
@electro1622
Just to clear things up numbskull. The schools of higher education are bastions of liberal thinking. In other words, democrats. On the other hand, conservatives are associated with either greedy corporatist, or their rank & file voters which are perceived as ignorant hillbillies voting against their own best interest. Your comments bear this out.
j walsh way before
May they all die in jail from old age
@Paul Belardo why don’t we start with putin
In Siberia. Let Russia pay for them.
kalbs89 they will
@Nicola Fede chill out Nicola, you’ve woken all the Pro Lifers…
He wouldn’t know an ethical compass if it hit him in the head.
Brian Powell well, apart from democracy, civility, literacy, pathos, science, roads, concrete, stadium sports, music, art,diplomacy, wine, the arts, clean water, spas, sports, the olympics, organised military, a navy, senators, the Socratic method, safe passage, medicine…. what have the Greeks and Romans ever done for us?
And as long as FECKLESS DEPLORABLES have 10 bucks to go shopping at the only place the can -WALMART-… ethics, MORALS, DIGNITY AND RESPECT FOR OUR COUNTRY…. IS NEGOTIABLE.
@Brian Powell AND YOU ARE AN INBRED IMBECILE PIECE OF WHITE TRASH THAT HAS GIVEN NOTHING TO THIS COUNTRY,,, MUCH LESS TO THE WORLD.
gennaterra shhh, you’re shouting!
@gennaterra : patriotism has nothing to do with blind enabling of a perennially entitled narcissist turned president. Your depiction of fellow Americans is condescending and demonstrates that your biggest enemies are your fellow citizens.
Man there’s a mountain of evidence trump’s directing tax payer money into his pockets… most corrupt and worst president ever… no only criminal but openly flaunts his crimes…
Charles T. : Yeah, Pompeo, let’s have a good lol, while you reach into my pockets and throw my hard earned cash into the Orange Orifice, you revolting, spineless lackey. America is SO S**T right now . . . SMH
@Der Aua But..but..her emails.
Charles T. Yeah; I could almost tolerate a criminal but not one who laughs in our face as he gets over on us.
Justice Needs to be Served, An Example Needs to be set! Trump Needs to be held Accountable, he is “Not above the Law!”
So what if he has money. Quit feeding the devil. Boycott all his businesses people.
This nice jewish boy sounds like he don’t like Trump.
Trump derangement syndrome you should get that checked out
I JUST CAN’T IMAGINE THESE PPL ALLOWING OBAMA TO DO NOT ONE THING TRUMP HAS DONE! ALL OF THEM ARE CORRUPT!! PRIVILEGE IS REAL!!!
Paul Belardo as you’re so blind, I’m inclined to make a similar assumption.
@Donald Trump Look at the big brain you lol now go get your shinebox Slapnuts and try not to steal my lines it’s embarrassing
@Donald Trump You do realize that the Clown car better known as the Democratic can’t didates have absolutely Zero chance correct lol
Ber MSNBC fake news again. Obama signed off this air base for use for US Military Aircraft.
This is pretty brazen. Trump and his cronies are rubbing Trump’s crimes in America’s face.
America vs Trump, whose side are you on?
@Jesse TRUMPISFUCKED2020
Noises You and trump were made for each other
Agreed … t’rump & his billionaire peers continue to push their Un-American agenda for absolute rule. the gop is owned & operated by the donor class. Vote to gop out. Impeach the old man racist
@DDKaraokeOutlaw Let’s see if they’re competent to act fast and smart against time to impeach that dirty fat toad.
Yes she like her Father, she learned well, A Liar! Lie to the Goyium!!
Sherri Greeydelinarez : Ivanka’s, “Moral Compass”??? That’s like asking Eva Braun! 🤣
Trump’s mere existence is inappropriate!
Seize every dollar given to trump by federal taxpayers. If he doesn’t have the money seize his properties. And give him jail time.
Lock Malaria in the same cell as Dump, make her suffer.
Malaria has knowingly taken every advantage and is as guilty as the rest of them.
If for nothing else the gold digger should be locked up for those hideous red trees, if that wasn’t a crime what is!
I totally agree, And as for the Military the higher ups allowing this BS Demote them. or run them out of the service .
edwin semidey that should go to Barr, should be investigated, Pence, Pompeo all of them, they do it because they know, even if dump loses, they’ll be let off by new president, no, they should be prosecuted so this behavior is not repeated.
tOTALLY agree, Barr should be disbarred.
Trump is going to bankrupt America just like he bankrupted his business enterprises.
Destroy from within . Putin is trump’s boss. He should be arrested so he has no contact with his trolls.
@Justino Nilo Perez That just sounds really sick. Your head needs clearing. Try a colt 45.
Already has…
LOL,..the whole family is and always was sleazy. Their only talent is the con on ignorant rubes.
grifters
Father told them a strong moral compass was important? So he lies to his children too? Go figure.
Must have been a very short conversation, from trump to his spawn.
Trump has no morals
Like father like daughter.
Pence must now be included in the indictments and impeachment charges
B.J Cameron LMAO not so it’s the criminal blue dogs that have mislead the people
https://www.google.com/amp/s/thehill.com/blogs/congress-blog/politics/267222-the-two-party-system-is-destroying-america%3famp
Get your facts right it’s all a scam
That’s right this two party system is a scam design and corrupted by the 1%
Better believe that nut Hillary throw the election the 1%ers and the system only allows any one of this so called two party system 8 years in the WH be it gop or dnc
Hillary throw the election by not campaigning in WI MI PA and OH that’s the reality
Both parties are a scam we need a people’s movement to create a third party movement and eliminate the power of the 1%ers
don´t forge moscow mitch and lennigrad lindsey
Timothy Scott the truth about our two party system
http://www1.cs.columbia.edu/~unger/articles/twoParty.html
https://youtu.be/OuQ0-QTANYE
AmericanDog PetGrooming ..putin picked the correct person…to destroy …..The United States of American…no air,water regulations,you can shoot a Eagle, no harm,,, Wow…Donald Trump Putin….in putting to use…..Putin is laughing is butt off at…USA…..greed is destructive!
Get this grifter out of office! 💩. Wasting taxpayers money and putting it in his pocket! 💰. 💙🇺🇸💙TRUE BLUE 2020!💙🇺🇸💙
There’s no consequences for the actions of these individuals, stop talking about this bad and illegal behavior and DO SOMETHING ! Otherwise shut up!! VOTE BLUE 2020!
Ummm it’s their job to report it!
Does the greed ever stop? Trump would rob his own children if he knew who they all are
The greedy btard even tied one ball to save sperm which resulted in the dim turds.
@F P dang that’s funny!!!😂😂😂😆
Pompous Pompeus is just as disgusting as the Master of Disaster… yikes ….
All his cabinet people are vile, disgusting creeps.
America….you becoming a 3rd world country with trump and his cronies