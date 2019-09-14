Trump Legal Blow Court Revives Corruption Suit Against POTUS | The Beat With Ari Melber | MSNBC

TOPICS:
Trump Legal Blow Court Revives Corruption Suit Against POTUS | The Beat With Ari Melber | MSNBC 1

September 14, 2019

 

The Manhattan Court of Appeals is suing Trump for taking money from foreign governments. This comes as reports have revealed Trump is using the presidency for profit, seeking favor from foreign governments as they stay at his hotels. Walter Shaub, former director of government ethics, pleads for a ‘bi-partisian effort’ to ‘conduct oversight’ as the White House has ‘adapted an across the board opposition’ to any regulation.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Trump Legal Blow Court Revives Corruption Suit Against POTUS | The Beat With Ari Melber | MSNBC"

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

67 Comments on "Trump Legal Blow Court Revives Corruption Suit Against POTUS | The Beat With Ari Melber | MSNBC"

  1. j walsh | September 13, 2019 at 9:26 PM | Reply

    Putin, MBS and other leaders have bought this greedy man child. Vote Blue 2020 👣💙 he puts greed before country.

    • Aidan Kidd | September 14, 2019 at 9:55 AM | Reply

      Lapin074 I understood the post, you I guess did not? Trump puts greed before country.

    • Joe Perez | September 14, 2019 at 9:59 AM | Reply

      Lapin074 no your reading it correctly. What’s the matter you can’t read. Trump has said that all his supporters are dumb, and uneducated. He got that right

    • Joe Perez | September 14, 2019 at 10:03 AM | Reply

      electro1622 it’s funny trump has said that all his supporters are dumb, and uneducated. And that’s documented. Do your research stupid.

    • Freewheelin' Franklin | September 14, 2019 at 11:50 AM | Reply

      @electro1622
      Just to clear things up numbskull. The schools of higher education are bastions of liberal thinking. In other words, democrats. On the other hand, conservatives are associated with either greedy corporatist, or their rank & file voters which are perceived as ignorant hillbillies voting against their own best interest. Your comments bear this out.

    • Tanner Denny | September 14, 2019 at 12:10 PM | Reply

      j walsh way before

  2. kalbs89 | September 13, 2019 at 9:32 PM | Reply

    May they all die in jail from old age

  3. Barbara LeMere | September 13, 2019 at 9:35 PM | Reply

    He wouldn’t know an ethical compass if it hit him in the head.

    • Donald Trump | September 14, 2019 at 7:39 AM | Reply

      Brian Powell well, apart from democracy, civility, literacy, pathos, science, roads, concrete, stadium sports, music, art,diplomacy, wine, the arts, clean water, spas, sports, the olympics, organised military, a navy, senators, the Socratic method, safe passage, medicine…. what have the Greeks and Romans ever done for us?

    • gennaterra | September 14, 2019 at 10:21 AM | Reply

      And as long as FECKLESS DEPLORABLES have 10 bucks to go shopping at the only place the can -WALMART-… ethics, MORALS, DIGNITY AND RESPECT FOR OUR COUNTRY…. IS NEGOTIABLE.

    • gennaterra | September 14, 2019 at 10:23 AM | Reply

      @Brian Powell AND YOU ARE AN INBRED IMBECILE PIECE OF WHITE TRASH THAT HAS GIVEN NOTHING TO THIS COUNTRY,,, MUCH LESS TO THE WORLD.

    • Donald Trump | September 14, 2019 at 10:52 AM | Reply

      gennaterra shhh, you’re shouting!

    • Jim Keogh | September 14, 2019 at 11:38 AM | Reply

      @gennaterra : patriotism has nothing to do with blind enabling of a perennially entitled narcissist turned president. Your depiction of fellow Americans is condescending and demonstrates that your biggest enemies are your fellow citizens.

  4. Charles T. | September 13, 2019 at 9:38 PM | Reply

    Man there’s a mountain of evidence trump’s directing tax payer money into his pockets… most corrupt and worst president ever… no only criminal but openly flaunts his crimes…

  5. Sherri Greeydelinarez | September 13, 2019 at 9:42 PM | Reply

    Justice Needs to be Served, An Example Needs to be set! Trump Needs to be held Accountable, he is “Not above the Law!”

  6. Tim Alford | September 13, 2019 at 9:43 PM | Reply

    I JUST CAN’T IMAGINE THESE PPL ALLOWING OBAMA TO DO NOT ONE THING TRUMP HAS DONE! ALL OF THEM ARE CORRUPT!! PRIVILEGE IS REAL!!!

  7. David J | September 13, 2019 at 9:43 PM | Reply

    This is pretty brazen. Trump and his cronies are rubbing Trump’s crimes in America’s face.
    America vs Trump, whose side are you on?

  8. Sherri Greeydelinarez | September 13, 2019 at 9:45 PM | Reply

    Yes she like her Father, she learned well, A Liar! Lie to the Goyium!!

  9. dave roberts | September 13, 2019 at 9:45 PM | Reply

    Trump’s mere existence is inappropriate!

  10. Mark F | September 13, 2019 at 9:49 PM | Reply

    Seize every dollar given to trump by federal taxpayers. If he doesn’t have the money seize his properties. And give him jail time.

    • hodaka1000 | September 14, 2019 at 8:10 AM | Reply

      Lock Malaria in the same cell as Dump, make her suffer.

      Malaria has knowingly taken every advantage and is as guilty as the rest of them.

      If for nothing else the gold digger should be locked up for those hideous red trees, if that wasn’t a crime what is!

    • edwin semidey | September 14, 2019 at 8:14 AM | Reply

      I totally agree, And as for the Military the higher ups allowing this BS Demote them. or run them out of the service .

    • A I | September 14, 2019 at 8:51 AM | Reply

      edwin semidey that should go to Barr, should be investigated, Pence, Pompeo all of them, they do it because they know, even if dump loses, they’ll be let off by new president, no, they should be prosecuted so this behavior is not repeated.

    • edwin semidey | September 14, 2019 at 9:43 AM | Reply

      tOTALLY agree, Barr should be disbarred.

  11. President of the Virgin Islands | September 13, 2019 at 9:50 PM | Reply

    Trump is going to bankrupt America just like he bankrupted his business enterprises.

  12. boh7em | September 13, 2019 at 10:00 PM | Reply

    LOL,..the whole family is and always was sleazy. Their only talent is the con on ignorant rubes.

  13. stillbreathing37 | September 13, 2019 at 10:01 PM | Reply

    Father told them a strong moral compass was important? So he lies to his children too? Go figure.

  14. stormking989 | September 13, 2019 at 10:04 PM | Reply

    Like father like daughter.

  15. AmericanDog PetGrooming | September 13, 2019 at 10:04 PM | Reply

    Pence must now be included in the indictments and impeachment charges

  16. Pamela George | September 13, 2019 at 10:25 PM | Reply

    Get this grifter out of office! 💩. Wasting taxpayers money and putting it in his pocket! 💰. 💙🇺🇸💙TRUE BLUE 2020!💙🇺🇸💙

  17. honeylocs74 | September 13, 2019 at 11:39 PM | Reply

    There’s no consequences for the actions of these individuals, stop talking about this bad and illegal behavior and DO SOMETHING ! Otherwise shut up!! VOTE BLUE 2020!

  18. Jaqen Higar | September 14, 2019 at 12:14 AM | Reply

    Does the greed ever stop? Trump would rob his own children if he knew who they all are

  19. Mardan P. | September 14, 2019 at 12:31 AM | Reply

    Pompous Pompeus is just as disgusting as the Master of Disaster… yikes ….

  20. Sivanesan Nadarajah | September 14, 2019 at 12:46 AM | Reply

    America….you becoming a 3rd world country with trump and his cronies

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.