Recent Post
- Drag queen named Meatball transforms into Rep. George Santos
- Larry Summers: US economy could hit an ‘air pocket’ in the coming months
- Trump makes play to block Pence’s grand jury testimony
- Parents protest over suspected poisoning of Iranian schoolgirls
- Ret. US Army Major explains how Ukraine should approach the battle for Bakhmut
46 comments
If Trump wasn’t guilty of criminal activity, he wouldn’t need to take these actions at all. 😮
@Scott Krater 👈 Try covid brain surgeon. Or did you forget that?
@M Hall Elaborate fool
I have never seen a man who claims his innocence by trying to block testimony that can exonerate him.
If he attempts to block everyone’s testimony, do all witnesses possess evidence of his criminality?
@Chris Musumeci what does that have to do with df45?
@mile_high_topher lol 🤦♂️
@Kiss My Axe Compelling argument. I’m convinced.
Boy does our country have a long long way to go
@Soh Soh yes it’s increadbly sad. The big secret for america is to pay more attention to the name of their country. They seem to have misinterpreted the word United, or at least not comprehend what it means. So very tragic.
What a way to make everyone wonder what exactly they all have to hide. In forcing the thoughts we all thought to be true anyway.
This is the clip u all looking for :-
https://youtu.be/nyntIKOv6-s
If past is precedent, then whatever you think is true – the actual reality is so, so much worse…
Pence would just plead the 5th if permissible because he knows too much on Trump.
he’s been shot down trying to do this multiple times before. executive privilege belongs to the office, not the man.
Russian agent study’s American legal systems..
@Jason Boyce 🎉😅❤🎉🎉🎉
Executive action doesn’t cover treason. It would be nice if someone other than New York could get something done in court.
@Leslie Jaggers No that ship has sailed.
@Saturday8pmtrue, but not Letitia, civil court. it is a man, Adams on the criminal case…You need women to get things done!
Agreed, it is our system though. Folk with money can afford the best attorneys and the system is flawed. I don’t know the answer but we have seen for some time that money gets people out of punishment. The poorest suffer most in a system like this, along with minorities.
I always thought executive privilege was matters of national security and sources and methods!!! Crimes being discussed don’t qualify for sure!!!
That’s classification, that protects info on nat sec/sources and methods, not privilege. Privilege attaches to discussion/advice given by advisors on policy/administration issues. It can cover almost any legal topic related to running the government. The idea is you want advisors to give their best frank advice on how to get the best outcome for the country without worrying about how their words will be seized on and used against them later. It isn’t meant in any way, shape or form to protect plots to overthrow the Republic.
From Cornell Laws page on Executive privilege:
“United States v. Nixon, also known as the Watergate Scandal, has established that even a President has a legal duty to provide evidence of one’s communications with his aides when the information is relevant to a criminal case. By requiring the President to turn over recordings of private conversations that he had with his aides, the Court’s decision has helped frame how to define executive privilege in judicial setting. “
A clear action from somebody who thinks he is not going to have any guilty issues……..
Every moderate from both parties are waiting patiently for justice. Why are they dragging this out? Lock him up! Lock them up!
So much for “if you are innocent then you have nothing to hide”. I sometimes get the feeling that Dip$#!+ Don actually wants to look like a criminal, because he knows his base are so depraved that they would actually like him more if they believed he’s a crook…
he’s a capone wannabe from way back..
Most of them already know he’s a crook
It’s a disgrace to our country that this man continues to avoid justice. If any of us were in his position we’d have already been convicted.
@Michael Banks THAT is a good one. That hit the nail on the head.
@Aaron Wolff what about Biden?
One might almost think that Trump has something to hide.
😂
We are still waiting on his school reports and official tax filings.
Don and his team are famous for dragging out court procedures and getting off on technicalities. If nothing else, he’s consistent.
Innocent, honest people have NOTHING to hide.
Executive privilege ? When have we last heard this one? No, Donald, trying to convince your VP to do something illegal does not fall under the “Executive privilege” category.
@Jao Bidan not when it involves criminal activity.
@mike brigs E. Jean Carroll.
@mike brigs The wheels of justice turns slow, before the indictment.
But wait a minute……honest and honourable men…..don’t refuse to testify in court!
If you’re honest and having nothing to hide you have no reason to block anyone testimony.
Pence needs to be held accountable under oath for his part in covering up for his previous employer.
I never seen so many innocent people not wanting to prove their innocence
If he’s NOT guilty, why would he keeps blocking all kinds of investigations?