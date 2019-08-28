Reuters lays out a new strategy that U.S. intelligence officials are readying ahead of the 2020 election to take on possible Ransomware attacks from Russia. Frank Figliuzzi and Clint Watts react.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Trump Making Nice With Putin, U.S. Intel Readies For Moscow's 2020 Attack | The 11th Hour | MSNBC