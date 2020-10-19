New 2020 polls from six key states show some Trump 2016 voters abandoning him — imperiling his narrow coalition. MSNBC's Ari Melber reports on why both the loyalty and enmity among Trump fans is different than for other politicians; and Melber documents how Trump customers turned on his con in the "Trump University" case and explores the parallels to Trump's political standing today. (This interview is from MSNBC’s “The Beat with Ari Melber, a news show covering politics, law and culture airing nightly at 6pm ET on MSNBC. ). Aired on 10/19/2020.
Trump Now Crashing In 2020 As Some Fans Bolt, Echoing Trump U. Debacle | MSNBC
Man biden better win, we can’t have this succubus of the American people in the white house anymore
@Susan Manderson 😂😂😂😂👍💜💙💜💙💜🇺🇸
@vote red Trump 2020 – I’m glad you decided to vote for Biden.
@UC2m-V3lVaX_fqJk07UAquMQ like Don the Con and his crooked embarrassing family.
@Greg Plummer – Nope. Do you believe a man who just spews out lie after lie after lie more than 20,000 lies and you still believe everything that comes out of his filthy mouth. Now that’s just plain stupid
Your sick if you vote Joe Biden he is Crazy and a lier
It is easier to fool someone than it is to convince them they have been fooled.
We’re living through the proof right now.
Vote, Democrat up and down your ballot, people of America! Please! Please!! Vote Biden/Harris! Thank you. From Canada.
says the MSNBC viewer, Putin is coming to take your heat…. better keep watch, and keep your mask on.
J H you must have an IQ of 12 you’re clearly a MSNBC viewer as well you igit
@jacob butler not sure exactly what my IQ is but I do know one thing. Don’t trust a crack head with evidence….
Remember those “smart” people that said nothing was going to change no matter who we elect in 2016?
And TRUMP restored the economy. You know at the LOWEST point of the covid the TRUMP stock market was still HIGHER than obama’s high point
Let that sink it or is your blind hatred going to prevent you form seeing clearly the FACT I just presented you!
Loser!
@Senile Joe Biden is a Sexual Pervert You’re delusional bud. Dump Trump 2020!!!!! 🙌
Trump has done considerable damage to America’s democratic institutions, and brought the nation to the brink of civil catastrophe, and the Republican Party has protected him the entire way. Trump has left America grievously wounded, and now he’s asking for another chance to finish her off.
No one should ever get a second chance to destroy our Constitution, and our 244 year old democratic republic.
@Raging Monk Is that what MSNBC tells you? Unfortunately I live in a blue state because of 2 sh!thole cities subsidized but the rest of the state.
You are 💯 correct,, the Republican who shielded this HOAX, definitely need to be charged along with this wreckage of a president… No question disastrous, awful, small , pettiest person to hold the office.. 45* set us back tremendously… We, I’m personally so embarrassed about our openly bumbling lying representative & thief…
@Doni Hing really, grow up princess, you’re listening to MCNBC.
It’s already a civil catastrophe, just the beginning.
“No one should ever get a second chance to destroy our Constitution, and our 244 year old democratic republic.”
Trump Make America Worst in the History…
@Mars Falcon Record Deficit? Lol do you understand.. The the programs that were causing that deficit came from Previous Administrations? Money doesnt grow on trees… – Besides the budget guts. and Reallocation of funds. Still put 3.5 trillion on the books to give everyone who need money 1200 dollars to help with food. and other expenses.. Would be more.. if Nancy wasnt holding the American people Hostage, to put those Socialist Programs in the bill.. – You know.. The ones that cause the deficit… the Deficit was 21 billion dollars when he got into office.. After TWO Presidents… TWO Presidents.. its now at what? 27 Trillion.. And thats with giving 3.5 trillion to the people?? – Kinda Seems like hes doing better than both bush and Obama on that front.. – what 9 Trillion for bush.. and 12 trillion for obama? lol
@M Q we did, MQ – and you are full of BS – pure BS
@vote red Trump 2020 < --- russian bot
@M Q GDP in the US went down in 2019 and is obviously down in 2020. It did go up a bit in 2017 and 2018, but no great shakes. Before you spout off information you would be well-advised to check it first. Otherwise you just sound like Trump. Economic statistics are easily available online.
@Victor Lloyd Ive seen the numbers. – Have you? LOL go up a bit in 2017? Really? ROFLMAO thats amazing. a bit?
Donald Trump is more than Dangerous than Covid 19
VOTE HIM OUT!!!
@The Flame Fist God well let’s see Biden is sniffing little girls
@Justen Reynolds You are believing the misinformation campaign being run by the Russians. Stop doing their jobs for them.
Gunther penguin You spent a lot of time writing out that long stupid list. You must lead a really pointless existence.
@rudy sheen Trump does not sniff and grab like Biden dose all the grading and sniffing is Biden
@Justen Reynolds ??? Tell that to the thirty or so women, some who were teenagers at the time, who have stated under oath that they were abused by Trump. Tell that to Trump’s pal Epstein. Tell that to Ivanka, Trump’s daughter, who Trump said that he would like to sleep with. Man, Justin, you Trump supporters are strange.
“The disaster known as President Trump….”
The famous typographical error *President Turnip*
@Ian Dalziel
Love it!
Trump conned a lot of people and they still don’t get it. Don’t let him con you again. Vote Biden/ Harris 👍👍👍🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲
@M Q lol thousands, lol, so funny how many morons bought his BS lol
@M Q I swear you are a loser
@Sensible116 The Nazi’s Didnt use Lying Press.. – The Nazis Owned the Press.. Thats how they got away with the Gulags.. – Read your History.. – When Allies showed up and were freeing people from Gulags, the Citizens had no idea they existed.. – I Believe America planned to call them.. “Re-Education Centers” – Obama had them made.
@M Q the nazis did use that term. attacking the free press is a characteristic of authoritarians.
M Q is a loser and a born sucker!!
…I will vote him [ Trump ] out of office!
And your like a dog trying to climb a tree, you are going to lose so bad it’s going to be hilarious 😆
@CRAZY TRAIN Ok traitor
Thank you. It saves me the time & hassle. There’s even lines here for early voting
I voted for Biden/Harris and Amy McGrath today 😊
@Claudette J ,
Trump is going into the history books as the worst president ever in history, with the most deaths of Americans on his hands. Dark time for our once great nation folks. 🙁
@Chase Hardge No, he just screwed up the response. Try looking at the truth.
@joel M Really, Joel M? What country do you live in?
@Chase Hardge His virtual non response made what should have been 20,000 into 220,000!
😆🤣 congratulations for being the dumbest person in America
@Hal Matthews thx Hal
It’s easier to fool people, than to convince them that they’ve been fooled.
At least Biden has a plan for jobs for the coal miners, steelworkers, manufacturing jobs. What plan has Trump given these starving families. None. 🤨🤨🤨
Sure he did….he’s bringing those jobs back. In his freaking dreams.
He has a plan. Take there healthcare. That will be good for america he said.
He has never had a plan!! For anything..ever! Vote him out!
(T)raitorous (R)acist (U)nstable (M)ental (P)sychopath
Robby r salute
(M)isogynistic
Good one❣️❣️❣️
“Think of how stupid the average person is, and realize half of them are stupider than that.” George Carlin.
Love this quote! tRump is the symptom, the root problem is in fact the ignorance of the average American.
@Rob Evans That’s what my take on this whole administration has been, most people are really pretty basic.
It’s pretty embarrassing… the world is watching and Trump has turned the US into a circus …
You are talking about the median…which is the middle average. Then half below the median are less.
Trump is a bottom-feeding species and his base loves him for that
All that glitters is not gold: all that is orange is fools gold.
that’s a good one love it
Before 2016: “Franklin Pierce was the worst president ever” Donald Trump: Hold my Diet Coke
Also Hoover.
you mean obama
There was some backing for Buchanan, Coolidge and Hoover in the past but Trump outclasses them all for worseness.
Remember he didn’t do this alone.
Vote Blue Up And Down Ballot!!!
Indeed 🌊👍🌊👍🌊👍🌊👍
What a scrumbag ( yes , I’m talking about the president of the U.S. of A )
*We remember 220,000 innocent American lives lost because of Trump and Republicans! We will never forget! Ever!*