New 2020 polls from six key states show some Trump 2016 voters abandoning him — imperiling his narrow coalition. MSNBC's Ari Melber reports on why both the loyalty and enmity among Trump fans is different than for other politicians; and Melber documents how Trump customers turned on his con in the "Trump University" case and explores the parallels to Trump's political standing today. (This interview is from MSNBC’s “The Beat with Ari Melber, a news show covering politics, law and culture airing nightly at 6pm ET on MSNBC. ). Aired on 10/19/2020.

Trump Now Crashing In 2020 As Some Fans Bolt, Echoing Trump U. Debacle | MSNBC