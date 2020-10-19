Trump Now Crashing In 2020 As Some Fans Bolt, Echoing Trump U. Debacle | MSNBC

October 19, 2020

 

New 2020 polls from six key states show some Trump 2016 voters abandoning him — imperiling his narrow coalition. MSNBC's Ari Melber reports on why both the loyalty and enmity among Trump fans is different than for other politicians; and Melber documents how Trump customers turned on his con in the "Trump University" case and explores the parallels to Trump's political standing today. (This interview is from MSNBC’s “The Beat with Ari Melber, a news show covering politics, law and culture airing nightly at 6pm ET on MSNBC. ). Aired on 10/19/2020.
78 Comments on "Trump Now Crashing In 2020 As Some Fans Bolt, Echoing Trump U. Debacle | MSNBC"

  1. James Fahey | October 19, 2020 at 10:00 PM | Reply

    Man biden better win, we can’t have this succubus of the American people in the white house anymore

  2. David Kinsey | October 19, 2020 at 10:05 PM | Reply

    It is easier to fool someone than it is to convince them they have been fooled.

  3. Tone.E Compton | October 19, 2020 at 10:05 PM | Reply

    Remember those “smart” people that said nothing was going to change no matter who we elect in 2016?

    • Senile Joe Biden is a Sexual Pervert | October 19, 2020 at 11:06 PM | Reply

      And TRUMP restored the economy. You know at the LOWEST point of the covid the TRUMP stock market was still HIGHER than obama’s high point

      Let that sink it or is your blind hatred going to prevent you form seeing clearly the FACT I just presented you!

      Loser!

    • Generic Pretzel | October 19, 2020 at 11:10 PM | Reply

      @Senile Joe Biden is a Sexual Pervert You’re delusional bud. Dump Trump 2020!!!!! 🙌

  4. David J | October 19, 2020 at 10:07 PM | Reply

    Trump has done considerable damage to America’s democratic institutions, and  brought the nation to the brink of civil catastrophe, and the Republican Party has protected him the entire way. Trump has left America grievously wounded, and now he’s asking for another chance to finish her off.

    No one should ever get a second chance to destroy our Constitution, and our 244 year old democratic republic.

    • elroy the great | October 19, 2020 at 11:05 PM | Reply

      @Raging Monk Is that what MSNBC tells you? Unfortunately I live in a blue state because of 2 sh!thole cities subsidized but the rest of the state.

    • Charles Manning | October 19, 2020 at 11:07 PM | Reply

      You are 💯 correct,, the Republican who shielded this HOAX, definitely need to be charged along with this wreckage of a president… No question disastrous, awful, small , pettiest person to hold the office.. 45* set us back tremendously… We, I’m personally so embarrassed about our openly bumbling lying representative & thief…

    • elroy the great | October 19, 2020 at 11:09 PM | Reply

      @Doni Hing really, grow up princess, you’re listening to MCNBC.

    • Mickey Mouse | October 19, 2020 at 11:10 PM | Reply

      It’s already a civil catastrophe, just the beginning.

    • Ken Howard | October 19, 2020 at 11:10 PM | Reply

      “No one should ever get a second chance to destroy our Constitution, and our 244 year old democratic republic.”

  5. SG Future | October 19, 2020 at 10:11 PM | Reply

    Trump Make America Worst in the History…

    • M Q | October 19, 2020 at 10:57 PM | Reply

      @Mars Falcon Record Deficit? Lol do you understand.. The the programs that were causing that deficit came from Previous Administrations? Money doesnt grow on trees… – Besides the budget guts. and Reallocation of funds. Still put 3.5 trillion on the books to give everyone who need money 1200 dollars to help with food. and other expenses.. Would be more.. if Nancy wasnt holding the American people Hostage, to put those Socialist Programs in the bill.. – You know.. The ones that cause the deficit… the Deficit was 21 billion dollars when he got into office.. After TWO Presidents… TWO Presidents.. its now at what? 27 Trillion.. And thats with giving 3.5 trillion to the people?? – Kinda Seems like hes doing better than both bush and Obama on that front.. – what 9 Trillion for bush.. and 12 trillion for obama? lol

    • john Miller | October 19, 2020 at 10:57 PM | Reply

      @M Q we did, MQ – and you are full of BS – pure BS

    • john Miller | October 19, 2020 at 10:58 PM | Reply

      @vote red Trump 2020 < --- russian bot

    • Victor Lloyd | October 19, 2020 at 11:03 PM | Reply

      @M Q GDP in the US went down in 2019 and is obviously down in 2020. It did go up a bit in 2017 and 2018, but no great shakes. Before you spout off information you would be well-advised to check it first. Otherwise you just sound like Trump. Economic statistics are easily available online.

    • M Q | October 19, 2020 at 11:10 PM | Reply

      ​@Victor Lloyd Ive seen the numbers. – Have you? LOL go up a bit in 2017? Really? ROFLMAO thats amazing. a bit?

  6. The Ghost | October 19, 2020 at 10:11 PM | Reply

    Donald Trump is more than Dangerous than Covid 19
    VOTE HIM OUT!!!

    • Justen Reynolds | October 19, 2020 at 10:58 PM | Reply

      @The Flame Fist God well let’s see Biden is sniffing little girls

    • Dolores Reynolds | October 19, 2020 at 10:59 PM | Reply

      @Justen Reynolds You are believing the misinformation campaign being run by the Russians. Stop doing their jobs for them.

    • Prunejuice | October 19, 2020 at 11:01 PM | Reply

      Gunther penguin You spent a lot of time writing out that long stupid list. You must lead a really pointless existence.

    • Justen Reynolds | October 19, 2020 at 11:01 PM | Reply

      @rudy sheen Trump does not sniff and grab like Biden dose all the grading and sniffing is Biden

    • charlie | October 19, 2020 at 11:11 PM | Reply

      @Justen Reynolds ??? Tell that to the thirty or so women, some who were teenagers at the time, who have stated under oath that they were abused by Trump. Tell that to Trump’s pal Epstein. Tell that to Ivanka, Trump’s daughter, who Trump said that he would like to sleep with. Man, Justin, you Trump supporters are strange.

  7. K.J. G. | October 19, 2020 at 10:12 PM | Reply

    “The disaster known as President Trump….”

  8. Angela Reddick | October 19, 2020 at 10:13 PM | Reply

    Trump conned a lot of people and they still don’t get it. Don’t let him con you again. Vote Biden/ Harris 👍👍👍🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲

  9. Rosita Huff | October 19, 2020 at 10:15 PM | Reply

    …I will vote him [ Trump ] out of office!

  10. Mike Mcclenithan | October 19, 2020 at 10:18 PM | Reply

    Trump is going into the history books as the worst president ever in history, with the most deaths of Americans on his hands. Dark time for our once great nation folks. 🙁

  11. Pseudonymus | October 19, 2020 at 10:19 PM | Reply

    It’s easier to fool people, than to convince them that they’ve been fooled.

  12. April Fanning | October 19, 2020 at 10:22 PM | Reply

    At least Biden has a plan for jobs for the coal miners, steelworkers, manufacturing jobs. What plan has Trump given these starving families. None. 🤨🤨🤨

  13. Robby Rahman | October 19, 2020 at 10:23 PM | Reply

    (T)raitorous (R)acist (U)nstable (M)ental (P)sychopath

  14. James Ritacco | October 19, 2020 at 10:24 PM | Reply

    “Think of how stupid the average person is, and realize half of them are stupider than that.” George Carlin.

  15. wan content | October 19, 2020 at 10:28 PM | Reply

    Trump is a bottom-feeding species and his base loves him for that

  16. Phil A | October 19, 2020 at 10:29 PM | Reply

    All that glitters is not gold: all that is orange is fools gold.

  17. The Man They Call Cobra Jason Thompson | October 19, 2020 at 10:30 PM | Reply

    Before 2016: “Franklin Pierce was the worst president ever” Donald Trump: Hold my Diet Coke

  18. Common Sense | October 19, 2020 at 10:42 PM | Reply

    Remember he didn’t do this alone.
    Vote Blue Up And Down Ballot!!!
    🗽🌊🗽🌊🗽🌊🗽🌊🗽🌊🗽🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

  19. Itchieban1 | October 19, 2020 at 10:44 PM | Reply

    What a scrumbag ( yes , I’m talking about the president of the U.S. of A )

  20. AAA 111 | October 19, 2020 at 10:57 PM | Reply

    *We remember 220,000 innocent American lives lost because of Trump and Republicans! We will never forget! Ever!*

