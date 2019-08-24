Trump On Calling Himself ‘The Chosen One’: It Was Sarcasm | The 11th Hour | MSNBC

TOPICS:
August 24, 2019

 

Leaving the White House before the G7, Trump says he was being sarcastic when calling himself the chosen one before attacking the reporter who asked the question.
40 Comments on "Trump On Calling Himself ‘The Chosen One’: It Was Sarcasm | The 11th Hour | MSNBC"

  1. j walsh | August 24, 2019 at 2:36 AM | Reply

    Trump is looking particularly demented and grumpy. A danger to everyone.

  2. Stephanie Smith | August 24, 2019 at 2:38 AM | Reply

    Or did he mean chosen by Putin??? Lol!

    • Grim Reefer | August 24, 2019 at 8:27 AM | Reply

      @Ash Roskell Somebody has been watching way too much Hannity! Your mind is all messed up!

    • Ash Roskell | August 24, 2019 at 8:41 AM | Reply

      Grim Reefer : Well, if she’s meant to be, “Dr Evil,” and Trump’s Tramps, “believe,” every single allegation, it’s just SO cringingly embarrassing, don’t you think? Trump COULDN’T stop his OWN Campaign Personnel getting locked up? Yet, not so much as a parking ticket for Hillary? Trump Tramps must be SO EMBARRASSED that they were taken in by his lies on Hillary, right? I mean, it’s beyond implausible! It’s past Tom and Jerry levels, right? I think most trump Tramps are secretly ashamed of themselves, don’t you? 😁

    • Grim Reefer | August 24, 2019 at 9:36 AM | Reply

      @Ash Roskell Simple aren’t we! Amazing you still support the mad hatter even after 12,000 + lies. Seriously, seek help – freak!

    • M Gutierrez | August 24, 2019 at 11:39 AM | Reply

      Ash Roskell the sarcasm on your first comment went over the head of many, thats why I don’t use sarcasm when commenting and if I ever do I write SARCASM

  3. AchilleS SiX | August 24, 2019 at 2:41 AM | Reply

    It wasn’t sarcasm and no one was smiling. Wake up and smell the hitler, America.

  4. WPG S | August 24, 2019 at 2:45 AM | Reply

    Lying as usual he was deadly serious

  5. PeanutProductions | August 24, 2019 at 2:46 AM | Reply

    This POS gives rats like me a bad name…

  6. David J | August 24, 2019 at 2:47 AM | Reply

    So according to Trump, everything that comes out of his mouth is fake news.

  7. poortaiwanese | August 24, 2019 at 2:52 AM | Reply

    Megalomania joking about being the ‘chosen one’ ? I don’t think so

  8. Brian Y. | August 24, 2019 at 2:56 AM | Reply

    Well, he sucks at sarcasm then.

    Who was laughing at the time, exactly?

    Trump himself is literally a walking fake news.

  9. Harry Palm | August 24, 2019 at 3:22 AM | Reply

    I just came out of a 3 month coma to see president yapping to reporters someone hit me in head with a hammer please

  10. Visteo Bman | August 24, 2019 at 3:32 AM | Reply

    Elect a clown, enjoy the circus!!!

  11. i'am first | August 24, 2019 at 3:42 AM | Reply

    Trump is 72 year old man on the outside & a sarcastic teenage girl on the inside… lol

  12. Ciara ooh | August 24, 2019 at 3:45 AM | Reply

    Sociopathic, narcissistic SOB needs to be taken down!!!

  13. Patrick Swezey | August 24, 2019 at 3:55 AM | Reply

    Wow..really chosen to destroy our country…Dont worry little man Putin still loves you. A man of God….ha ha ha ha. Ya right Good luck G.7.. we know hes stupd sorry about that….

  14. Make Racists Afraid Again | August 24, 2019 at 4:21 AM | Reply

    He meant it.
    He believes it.
    Trump is Anti Christian.

  15. dafttool | August 24, 2019 at 4:25 AM | Reply

    On today’s episode of Chopper Talk, the Tyrannical Toddler goes on a tirade

  16. dafttool | August 24, 2019 at 4:26 AM | Reply

    Dementia isn’t pretty. Not even with the Chosen One.

  17. Alana994 Aj | August 24, 2019 at 5:13 AM | Reply

    Hey chosen one can you save the planet from global warming. That’s sarcasm

  18. Pamela B | August 24, 2019 at 5:27 AM | Reply

    No, it wasn’t sarcasm. He’s a mentally ill person.

  19. derry667dingo | August 24, 2019 at 5:28 AM | Reply

    “Sarcasm” and “It was a joke” are just Trump-speak for “Well, that’s not polling well. How can I backtrack while pretending I never back down from any fight?”

  20. Tessmage Tessera | August 24, 2019 at 6:05 AM | Reply

    *”Sarcasm..?” No, it was malignant narcissism.*

