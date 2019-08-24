Leaving the White House before the G7, Trump says he was being sarcastic when calling himself the chosen one before attacking the reporter who asked the question.

Trump On Calling Himself 'The Chosen One': It Was Sarcasm | The 11th Hour | MSNBC