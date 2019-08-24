Trump On Calling Himself ‘The Chosen One’: It Was Sarcasm | The 11th Hour | MSNBC

Leaving the White House before the G7, Trump says he was being sarcastic when calling himself the chosen one before attacking the reporter who asked the question.
Trump is looking particularly demented and grumpy. A danger to everyone.
@Maga 4eva2 that comment was lame. Maybe you should ask the chosen one for some humor.
Dang Shame
Ignore them. I’ve reported them for harrassment 6 times tonight. They are sick and demented. Just another mindless red hat.
Syphlitic dementia.
Or did he mean chosen by Putin??? Lol!
@Ash Roskell Somebody has been watching way too much Hannity! Your mind is all messed up!
Grim Reefer : Well, if she’s meant to be, “Dr Evil,” and Trump’s Tramps, “believe,” every single allegation, it’s just SO cringingly embarrassing, don’t you think? Trump COULDN’T stop his OWN Campaign Personnel getting locked up? Yet, not so much as a parking ticket for Hillary? Trump Tramps must be SO EMBARRASSED that they were taken in by his lies on Hillary, right? I mean, it’s beyond implausible! It’s past Tom and Jerry levels, right? I think most trump Tramps are secretly ashamed of themselves, don’t you? 😁
@Ash Roskell Simple aren’t we! Amazing you still support the mad hatter even after 12,000 + lies. Seriously, seek help – freak!
Ash Roskell the sarcasm on your first comment went over the head of many, thats why I don’t use sarcasm when commenting and if I ever do I write SARCASM
It wasn’t sarcasm and no one was smiling. Wake up and smell the hitler, America.
Lying as usual he was deadly serious
WPG S : yup
This POS gives rats like me a bad name…
So according to Trump, everything that comes out of his mouth is fake news.
I like your interpretation.
In that case, he’s not wrong. Which is something I don’t think you can say very often 😆
Megalomania joking about being the ‘chosen one’ ? I don’t think so
Well, he sucks at sarcasm then.
Who was laughing at the time, exactly?
Trump himself is literally a walking fake news.
Time travel forward 3 days .. i meant: it was NOT sarcasm…#OrangeVonTinyHands
Brian Y. : To trump, “irony,” is a bit like, “bronzey,” or, “goldy,” only not as pretty . . . 🤣👍
OhPlease a : Three HOURS, possibly? 😆👍
Who was laughing at the time? God, I imagine.
I just came out of a 3 month coma to see president yapping to reporters someone hit me in head with a hammer please
Elect a clown, enjoy the circus!!!
Trump is 72 year old man on the outside & a sarcastic teenage girl on the inside… lol
on the rage at that
Have had a really rotten last couple of days. Thank you so much for that, truly gave me an outloud giggle.
Sociopathic, narcissistic SOB needs to be taken down!!!
Ciara stop being silly. Calm down now ok?
Wow..really chosen to destroy our country…Dont worry little man Putin still loves you. A man of God….ha ha ha ha. Ya right Good luck G.7.. we know hes stupd sorry about that….
He meant it.
He believes it.
Trump is Anti Christian.
Liberals can’t even take a joke. It’s reasons like this is why you guys lost in 2016z
On today’s episode of Chopper Talk, the Tyrannical Toddler goes on a tirade
Thats pretty much every chopper talk
Dementia isn’t pretty. Not even with the Chosen One.
Hey chosen one can you save the planet from global warming. That’s sarcasm
No, it wasn’t sarcasm. He’s a mentally ill person.
“Sarcasm” and “It was a joke” are just Trump-speak for “Well, that’s not polling well. How can I backtrack while pretending I never back down from any fight?”
derry667dingo If you believe the polls you’re a moron.
*”Sarcasm..?” No, it was malignant narcissism.*