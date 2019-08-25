At a G-7 breakfast meeting with U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, President Trump commented on the escalating trade with China but added that he’s not concerned about market reaction to the tariffs.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

Trump On China Trade War: ‘I Have Second Thoughts About Everything’ | MSNBC