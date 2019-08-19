Trump spoke about gun control amid the nationwide gun reform rallies and recent mass shootings. The president said that Congress is meeting in a bipartisan way and mentioned that, “This is a mental health problem…it’s the people that pull the trigger.”» Subscribe to MSNBC:
Trump On Gun Reform: 'This Is A Mental Health Problem' | MSNBC
“This is a mental health problem”
Is he talking about him and the republicans who still support NRA?
@CynAnne1 beyond embarrassing.🤮
@Q Wins you follow blindly…I don’t follow at all.
@Q Wins QULT OF PERSONALITY
Genghis Smith Do you really believe that “ the hate “ started in ‘16? Could it be that the hate was always there, and only exposed in ‘16?
He talks like an 8-year old
@Jeremy Backup It’s actually lower than that. He speaks with 4th-grade a vocabulary. https://www.newsweek.com/trump-fire-and-fury-smart-genius-obama-774169
@RS W is that kindergarten?
@Hazel McCloy Stupid comment.
And his supporters are even DUMBER than that, remember?
Since the day he started his campaign when he first came on the stage I said there’s a child in that man! and he’s a rotten kid and he’s in charge of the United States the most powerful country in the world
God help us
so tRump is worried about the mentally ill having guns? I’m worried about him having the launch codes!
25 for 45!
@Downright Dutch what does this have to do with the current topic?
Trump doesn’t need the launch codes for he actually wants to MAKE SURE America DIES and he knows exactly how too!
Remember folks 2 + 2= 5 !!
This man is really and even beyond unbelievable!
Don’t forget about Moscow Mitch!!! He is the Dark Hand that permits him and the corrupt Corporations to destroy the world…
@Jason Milton. Definitely agree with you dear!
In a good way…
@Jason Milton Just the tow of them? And before the two of them came to the scene the US and its corporations didn’t bomb anyone, overthrow any govt, regime change anyone, millions of people didn’t die from endless war and sanctions? All done by one Donald and one Mitch? Dang!
So where’s that “wonderful” new health care plan to replace the ACA?
That was a lie just like the 4,595 time trump lied! and those numbers are even higher now!! If I got paid a dollar for every time Trump put his foot in his mouth and lied I Be A Millionaire by now!
Trump’s awesome healthcare plan is this: If they say you’re sick, you get locked up and everyone else gets a free gun.
Same place as his taxes.
J Groovy It’s ham berders and diet Cokes an affordable plan to be sure😀
LIES! LIES! LIES!
All of you who believe Trump and his lies you are like sheeps being led to the slaughterhouse!
The simple ramblings of a madman.
Don’t forget about Moscow Mitch!!! He is the Dark Hand that permits him and the corrupt Corporations to destroy the world…
I cannot believe for a second that I would ever agree with anything that came out of this man’s mouth……but I do. I deal with depression and having a gun in my hand while I feel suicidal……..you understand,and of course I am only speaking for myself. Even if just one person does it,and it’s happened,is to much. Maybe it’s not the entire problem,but it is worth talking about. Ugh
@stevenshames111665 All the more reason to make it impossible for these kinds of people to get there hands on guns. It can save the individuals life too.
@Cassandra D – Exactly.
Knife wounds can be sewn shut.
Nooses can be cut.
Pills can be regurgitated.
It’s *very* difficult, however, to *return a brain to a skull cavity* after it’s been ‘blown out’ of it. 😵
Does anybody ask him which “mental health” and “social problem” experts he cites when making these claims?
@Carlos Carlos And maybe YOU snowflakes can put your money where you mouth is and stop whining like little babies when background checks get brought up. Can’t have it both ways. Blame it on mental health then not allow for checks.
@Turnible Spencer I am all for background checks but the Democrats might label such a common sense legislation as being racist just like they did for making a person show their I D card before voting . You are correct you cant have it both ways showing identification at the voting both and the gun dealer isn’t racist.
Not to mention that federal authorities will do the background checks but the Democrats dont like to share info with the feds do they ?
Lots of double standards from you snowflakes
Carlos Carlos but you know the republicans are against improved background checks and the voter ID
And if it’s his own paid “experts” that will classify ANYONE not 100% FOR him as mentally insane and/or deranged?
I must have missed the study that said a person that kills tens of innocent people indiscriminately based on emotional prejudice has a perfectly healthy mind with no problems whatsoever. Oh yea, clearly only “5%” with problems from the diagnostic manual. Glad we can rely solely on that to decide whether a human being’s complex brain has a problem or “illness.”
Here comes the expansion of the prison system with those deemed ‘mentally ill’ being put away ‘for their own safety’ and those decisions being landed by the most incompetent regime in the world. 😣😖😳🥴
Marci R Wilcox Well aren’t you just a special victim. Have you murdered anyone? Do you think the act of murdering innocent people is a completely acceptable practice? Then no one is talking about you. Big deal, you’ve had troubles in your life, name one person that hasn’t. ANYONE that thinks killing innocent people is perfectly acceptable behavior has a mental illness. It’s not done out of hate, have you ever hated someone in your life? Did you murder them and the people around them? NO, because you are a SANE person.
Diogenes69 Wesley Still waiting on all the evidence and knowledge you claim to be in possession of there snowflake. I mean after all you are the one claiming “IT’S THE ONLY WAY”
Happy Hiker Haha that Grnghis gave his arrogant, bias answer already: “That which has no place her – for fake MSNBC stinkin thinkin 🐽 hatred and lying mindsets. Simple is that 🤪👹
Mind Freshener Possible,… 🤪anyway Im sorry for the man who is married with THAT. And Rachel Madcow sounds better than Ruben Madbull?
*Trumpism is a mental illness. Probably incurable.*
@Debra Cruz – The trolllollollery basks in their ignorance, much like #45 during his xenophobic ‘rallies’. 👎
*So* embarrassing for America… 😒
@Dark Tenki Trump and his greaters are on one end of the loony scale, liberal russiagate conspiracy theorists are on the other end. There’s a tiny few people that subscribe to neither lunacy, but they’re called traitors by both sides. So, US mental ilness continues.
One can’t cure stupid. It’s that simple.
Radicalsoybean Farmer Joe! There are higher and lower octaves of EVERYTHING! So which are you? As above so below. If your a Christian and I am a Christian, why do we hold such varied beliefs? Too me FAKE CHRISTIANS RUN to the Bible at every turn before they speak to validate themselves because if they didn’t do that nothing but poop and nonsense comes pouring out of their pie hole. A true Christian speaks from the heart and not from the ego and therefore “knows” the scripture of what’s “right and compassionate” was written on they’re heart at the moment of birth, and therefore that’s all they need! ❤️
@Debra Cruz A true christian tries to force his belief on every non-christian. Stop doing that. It’s *your* belief, keep it to yourself. Thank you.
yes i agree we have a mental health problem right wingers want to keep defending machine guns
Unfortunately, many don’t know the difference between a rifle and a machine gun.
You can’t just go into your local pawn dealer and buy a machine gun.
If you want to buy a machine gun , you have to go through multiple background checks and the fbi will be very concerned and will investigate the buyer of machine guns thoroughly.
An ” assault rifle ” is a made up term.
An assault rifle is just a rifle. It does the exact same thing as a hunting rifle. 1 shot per each pull of the trigger
The UK has a serious problem with Knife crimes after they banned guns. You don’t have to be Albert Einstein to figure out that the same thing will happen in USA after weapon ban.
@Jeff Landry for one we wont have a raging lunatic who spouts out how much he hates minoritys. That will help stop people like the last shooter who all but said he did it because of Trump. But the main way it will help by getting rid of Trump is because Trump isnt going to do ANYTHING AT ALL TO TRY AND STOP THIS!!!!! when you have a president that cares as little about America and its PEOPLE (ALL OF iTS PEOPLE) as Trump you will find that NOTHING and i repeat NOTHING of good will ever gets accomplished. There is a very good reason why his support is far down. Hes useless. Im probably one of the only Gun Smiths / firearm dealers in the USA who isnt a Republican and sees Trump for what he is. He is not the savior the NRA thinks he is and by all these morons supporting him they are selling our souls and there country!!!
*The whole world is laughing at Little Donny Fail-Fail.*
*The whole world is laughing at his mentally defective MAGAtrash fans, too.*
Ryan Ellison and yet… he still became the most powerful man on earth and is still worth more than your entire family tree combined. So what’s your point moron?
@Jesus Says You are too stupid to insult.
+1 I agree. But Trump is fully capable of starting World War III by himself(Imagine the death his supporters will cause then, that would be a problem, no?)!
@Catshow – Yeah, we *are* …read for yourself. 📑
https://www.npr.org/sections/goatsandsoda/2019/08/05/743579605/how-the-u-s-compares-to-other-countries-in-deaths-from-gun-violence
As we said…
“Welcome to Ammo-merica…and good luck.” 😒
The mental health problem of the country is trumps obvious mental incapacity. Remember #25.
Trump is clearly suffering from a slowly progressing mental breakdown. The pressure is getting to be too much for him… that much is obvious.
@Tessmage Tessera smh, still dont get it.
@Happy Hiker You will. Soon.
Mental Health Problem? OK, solution Medicare-for-All !!!
stfu
Medicare for all? You do realize the before you can receive one dime of benefit from Medicare you have to work your entire life and pay into it right? So Who is going to pay for “Medicare for all”? Also Medicare only pays 80% so people on Medicare rely on private insurance to provide them with Medicare supplement insurance, If you do away with private insurance who pays the other 20%?
Oh boy,I sure do love heavy taxes that give me no benefit!
Jason – The trolllollollery will benefit *the most* from mental-health care…#45’s *broken* the ‘logic’ portions of their brains. 😏
CynAnne1 Yes because Medicare for all is such a “Logical” choice
It is sad. This man has a scary rhetoric by which he forgets his fellow Americans (not sure about the word fellow here). The vast majority of Americans tell him what they want, what they need, what they are afraid of, what they hope for, what they believe in. He does not listen. He does not care.
Perhaps not putting guns in front of mentally ill people will resolve the problem? After all, you don’t give nukes to a mentally ill man. Oh wait America did that.
This a mental health problem provoked by fox and the right wing radio, king Limbaugh and all the Rush wannabes
Dr Trump determined that the shooters needs psychological help,well he knows everything.
He’s talking about your TDS…
AHAHAHA.
Yep!
The same government that can’t keep a key witness alive during suicide watch…with 100% control over EVERY aspect of his life…promises to keep you safe with more gun control laws.
No! It’s a video game problem! Fox News told me so! 🙄
Jeez. These people will do anything to avoid logic and reality when trying to solve problems.