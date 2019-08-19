Trump spoke about gun control amid the nationwide gun reform rallies and recent mass shootings. The president said that Congress is meeting in a bipartisan way and mentioned that, “This is a mental health problem…it’s the people that pull the trigger.”» Subscribe to MSNBC:

Trump On Gun Reform: 'This Is A Mental Health Problem' | MSNBC