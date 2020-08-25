News Ticker

Trump on QAnon conspiracy believers: ‘They love our country’

August 25, 2020

Trump on QAnon conspiracy believers: 'They love our country' 1

 

Donald Trump says people who believe in a conspiracy theory that believe he is saving the world from a cabal of satanic cannibals 'love our country.'

#uspoli

