Trump on QAnon conspiracy believers: ‘They love our country’

Donald Trump says people who believe in a conspiracy theory that believe he is saving the world from a cabal of satanic cannibals 'love our country.'
2016: “Make America great again”
2020: “And the rest of the world will follow”
@Sploosh Poops If you consider catastrophic incompetence “great”, then sure. Yesterday’s Covid deaths:
Canada: 6
USA: 1,390
Haiti: 4
Factually speaking, Trump is the most incompetent leader in the world. I can see why Americans would get tired of so much “winning”.
@JackFrost I meant we (the rest of the world) has been great. read the original comment.
dee lindz 11:11 access granted
JackFrost You are missing a very large piece of the puzzle jack 🧩
Jay Hood wrong
They are starting to finally ask THE REAL QUESTIONS.
@Inde D Not pathetic as canada though
Share some.
@Goo ogre That’s what you have to say?
@sw33tlou Can you prove that?
@Jon Wayne What are you asking me to prove? But yes I can prove the things I have said.
FINALLY!! OH THE BRILLIANCE
The Devil and the Cannibals have been extra busy, lately.
@A shed Satan
Can someone explain this to me?
@Justin Johnson Trump does his best trying to do so.
A shed yup and it’s been downhill ever since .
@A shed I love the unintentional religious reference
THINGS ARE GETTING SPICY!!
Very spicy, I hear August is usually a hot month, seems that way.
And scary 😳
Finally.
He didn’t reject the idea… that tells you something
@Kit You are delusional ,your the drop out go get an education .
@Bob Lazar just watch maxwell ( epistein case ) arrested and she talked for dem at ONU LOL. They are strange guys ruling this world.
Btw nickname is abot the guy of ufo ? I remember 90s confession of him
NYAR!! NYAR!! REEEEEEEEE EEEEEEEEAS MOGG
@Bob Lazar shut it Bob you bot
The Don Correction. He cannot……loose our votes. The Antiglobalist movement is the most powerful movement on earth. Welcome to the revolution.
Clever answer 🙂
They asked the Qqqqqquestion
“Is that a bad thing?” 😆 love it!
Best comeback
He’s amazing
The only right answer.
I don’t know much about the movement other than they like me very much which I really appreciate
😂
President just confirm Q…..0:35…….6months+7months+4years=17=Q
@Kittykitty Katt – He’s got mine.
@Inde D who are you talking about? The jingoists or the RINOs?
@Kittykitty Katt is that a bad thing?
Inde D Honey his base is controlled by the largest movement in the world. We don’t need anyone else. The republicans that got left behind are a very small minority.
Savage Trump moment #576
When he says the rest of the world will follow if the democrats win he’s talking about the new world order..
Inde D Anyone who follows the new world order is not entering the new world…..don’t you see. If you live in America…..you’re going to have to get on board the right side of history.
Pancratius Youre a few years behind bro. Gotta catch up.
@Alexander Hewett Seek therapy.
Pancratius Omg seriously dude don’t be this dumb. Wake the hell up to reality
Pancratius Omg seriously dude you need to wake up to reality. This isn’t the zombie apocalypse🤣 Our country is at war and ur the reason they dropped flyers in Afghanistan cause y’all believe everything ur told
Never forget John Podesta Artwork, PizzaGate, Wayfair Scandal and of course Epstein and his island.
@Julie Gill why trump?!?
Yeah never forget Trump was doing fun with Epstein for 15 years .
I wonder what fun 🙄care to explain?
@A Darkling’s Hope! it’s real every single project under project mk ultra is still operating wow.
@Maya kashyapIn case Trump is involved, then justice will be brought upon him too. Until that time, I support and trust him
@Maya kashyap Yup. Spot on!
“This is probably the Calm before the Storm” “What Storm, mister President?”
We’re headed into the storm right now
youll find out
Haha your still waiting years later dont trust the plan
civil war
The dry fire lightning storms in Northern California. Burnt down my brother house.
SaveOurChildren
Trump 2020
“Is that supposed to be a bad thing?”
Classic
S S , learn how to reply. Who are you talking to??
@chicago1963 s/he’s not replying to anyone, it’s a quote from Trump in the video. Have you watched it?
No. 1
@Blaženko Karešin You are right, my mistake.
Remember a few years back: ”This is the calm before the storm”
“The rest of the world will follow”
Sounds like “where we go one we go all”
No it doesn’t. What you are experiencing is called Confirmation Bias. It is the very same thing with Flat Earthers.
Exactly
China runsQanon. Yep they want You all dead.