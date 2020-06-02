As federal law enforcement used tear gas and rubber bullets to clear a peaceful protest opposite the White House, President Donald Trump gave a speech in which he threatened to send the “unlimited power” of the military into U.S. cities to counter what he termed as “wanton destruction.” It’s part of a dramatic escalation in the Trump administration’s response to fires and property damage that have marred mostly peaceful protests against the police killing of George Floyd. Aired on 6/1/2020.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Trump Paints Protesters As A Problem To Be Solved With 'Thousands Of Heavily Armed Soldiers' | MSNBC
“Daddy, what’s a Constitution?”
Son, it’s “constitutional.” (It’s your morning dump, Trump.) 3S’s
It is fraudulent prostitution. You have ‘con’ and ‘stitution’, see?
Well you see son, way way back in nineteen hundreds..
Never mind your pretty little head Ivanka just come and sit on daddies finger
1:42 Did I just hear he said “a souls” or is it “a sauce” hahaha! he has a talent to make serious matter sounds dumb and funny
he clearly says “a sauce and a wonton destruction”
Not as funny as your commie name
Yea!! He definitely said sauce
@rich5817 😢😂
It’s funny that he said to listen to the protesters and negotiate with them, then turn around and do this. There is a clear distinction between Protesters, and Opportunists such as the ones that are looting, Protesters do not equate to looters, they are completely different
Trump sees his military as toys and the toddler loves using his toys
@W Don’t we just love affluent people’s toys? https://sfmkm.blogspot.com/p/blog-page_23.html
@Kayla Kirk You would allow rioting, looting , and arson? That’s a heck of plan there, Einstein.
@W How many countries has Trump bombed?
It’s the racist #MAGAMAGGOTS that have infiltrated the protests,
Who are doing the property damage and looting.
Haven’t you figured that out yet?
If only he was as passionate about covid 19, but he is all about death for some reason. 🤔
He truly is
Just imagine him ordering the use of NG units to dissolve the brainless anti Lockdown protests a few weeks ago… but no, he was all for that, wasn’t he?
Edward Blodgett
maga loves murder.
Yesterday was also the anniversary of the “Black Wall Street Massacre” of Oklahoma
@Tim Jester ..sounds like tim the jester
@Lando Calrissian Republicans don’t resent success, we celebrate it. Democrats want to take it away so they can decide who gets benefits as THEY choose. Democrats want to keep the poor on the plantation. It’s the basis of their whole agenda. Lowest common denominator, everybody is equal, except those dolling out the govt assistance, for votes and power. Democrats love dependency on the govt.
@Lando Calrissian
I can attest to that.
I live in one of the most liberal and academic cities in US.
As long as I’m in “my areas” I’m fine, comfortable. But when I go to some more rural areas, the looks start. Some White people absolutely hate to see
a well spoken, well heeled, Hispanic. They believe all we’re good for is picking in their fields. It gives them psychic dissonance.
@El Cruzer55 could be because you live in a bubble and gave an unrealistic view of reality. Last time I was in LA, I couldn’t wait to get out of that ant farm. Those folks start believing their own bullsh!tt. Mostly pretenders and fakes, because that is what is required in that environment.
@C’est Moi thanks
This was inevitable the moment he was elected I knew what was in our future. If we make it to Jan 20, 2021 it will be a miracle.
@Tim Jester furthermore, you can’t say “promises made, promises kept” and then claim he will start keeping, or even doing any work towards keeping the promises he made only after he gets elected again. If he couldn’t reduce the deficit over 4 years, and actually expanded it to the point where the deficit is now the largest it has ever been in history by multiples there’s no way he will undo all of that to even get to zero deficit while we’re coming out of a recession. He didn’t even try.
You also can’t say the deficit and debt doesn’t matter because in his own words in that article it is not good for the country. Why would he promise to get rid of the debt because it is bad in 2016 and now it doesn’t matter?
@John Doe I would certainly agree that the national debt is a serious problem that neither side seems to deal with. I’ll still go with Trump over massive liberal “govt pay for everything ” policy. If cant afford what we got, we sure can’t afford free health care and free college.
@Tim Jester you’d rather see trillion dollar bailouts go to failing corporations? I participated in the occupy protests. Big corporations got bailed out on the backs of the people. That is why I did not like Obama and now Trump has done more of it in one month than Obama did over the course of years. More is coming every week.
Trump expanded the deficit he inherited from Obama. He wasn’t even able to reduce Obama’s deficit, that’s how bad he is.
@Femmie Bot I didn’t blame police brutality/systematic racism on him anywhere in my comment. He wouldn’t be President if those things didn’t exist before. I am not naive. I am a biracial female born and raised in the Deep South.
@Tim Jester Exceeded expectations? Where’s your wall? What happened to draining the swamp? trump hasn’t accomplished a single thing he said he would. He’s spent three and half years undoing the work of a man greater than he knows he could ever be.
I will take action by hiding in a bunker. Tell me when it blows over. President Bone Spur signing out!!!!
@Kat Loyd Smith standard procedure by the Secret Service. I suppose you hate them to….
@Dave Holland I’m thinking you misinterpreted Yech’s post
@Yechezkel Mendoza go move to Germany then. Maybe you’ll find some old Nazi fascists to become friends with, and take the orange turd with you!
“Your the man of the house now Barron, take care of your mother.”
@Tim Jester no, not hate for Gov’t workers / employees and their policies. Very disappointed, sad , Trump tells so many lies, untruths can’t trust him for our safety sake.
Trump: We stand with Hong Kong protesters while we stand on the neck of African-American.
Jibbzer Nation you’re wrong about this, these people will sympathize with China Iran Russia if it means defeating president Trump
@jrmdj23 Yeah I agree with you on this at this point they are capable of anything. I see people who are getting bolder and more dangerous at every attempt. The problem is true Americans live for this all I can say is bring it on.
Jibbzer Nation you said the “American people” and I assume you mean conservative white america. History proves that false and many times without provocation. Or with fake provocations like some white woman lying about being assaulted.
@Lando Calrissian I dont just mean white conservatives.. I get what your saying I meant we do not negotiate with terrorist so why give into demands forced upon us from violence domestic or foreign .I do not see Trump granting anything for riots. This would be like teaching your kid to punch someone to get what they want…appease the rioters we will be seeing them every few weeks. The world has way to many people bad people do bad things you cannot not punish an entire race or group for bad eggs nor can you prevent everything bad from happening.
Can someone please explain what the U in USA means?
Any election could be cancelled with “thousands of heavily armed soldiers” too.
Those are american soldiers would they turn on america if HE orders it???
Bruce Bryant: Key Word : MILITARY, CORRECT. But even Trump has to know he has gotten people’s attention with his statements.
@Andrew Eckert jr That is the billion dollar question.
The “total disgrace” is the orange dictator.
@Aziz A Trump turned from reporters, looked to heavens and proclaimed, “I am the chosen one.”
Andrew H. But doesn’t want to be a dictator, he wants to stop riots from burning and destroying businesses
Alexander Macedon yeah and when he said that do you remember the context? Probably not. He was talking about dealing with China because China was stealing American Intellectual property.
Gee, did you come up with that all on your own? No you didn’t sheepy!
Your blaming somebody who was only president 4 yrs mean while all the ones before him are the deep root of this problem
Too bad he wasn’t this “Swift” with the Coronavirus 🤦♀️🤷♀️
epoen2012 check your facts only American citizens were allowed to travel, you can’t prevent people from going back to their home country, Trump did the same with Europe and most recently Brazil 🇧🇷
Trump mentioned covid at the state of the union address
Worst president ever!! Worst response ever!!
you can’t use the military on a virus 🪐
Drako he’s not that smart
Has anyone explained (the same way you would tell a petulant child with learning disabilities) to 45 that the USA is not governed by a dictatorship?
Apparently it is, right now.
That’s why American presidents can only serve two terms now to stop people like Trump becoming a dictator.
Umm… has he declared a dictatorship?? Or is this another leftist ridiculous claim? Shall we spend a few hundred million and look into it?? Maybe we should contact Bob Mueller?? 😂🤣
“asause”? T-rump has clearly afasia. He can´t speak corectly. I´ts a symptom of frontal lobe dementia.
When you bring troops onto domestic soil, thats when you start a civil war. How many soldiers will dissert when they are forced to fire upon their own people, who they signed up to protect?
@C’est Moi instead of calling me dense annoying and wrong why dont u have a conversation with me? Im nice
@jorno haha I’m a genital?? :))))
@ryan hayes That could all be true about social media platforms, and it doesn’t make a single bit of difference. They are private companies and can enforce their own platforms however they wish. I don’t personally use Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, so conservative cries of oppression are falling on deaf ears for me.
@ryan hayes I will look more into the impeachment trial, but Trump definitely has done many things worthy of impeachment. The Ukraine call is pretty definitive proof that he withheld funds (taxpayer money) from Ukraine as a bargaining chip to get the Ukrainian president to do him a favor. That’s kind of a big deal when your job title is President of the United States, just saying.
@Tyler Heinrichs zelinski said himself there was no pressure, the aid wasnt ties to anything and he didnt even know it was being withheld. But i appreciate u meeting me halfway and saying u will look into the impeachment. I guess im just sick of the double standard that i see almost everyday. Joe Biden was caught on tape saying “if u dont fire the person investigating my sons illegal dealings, ur not going to get the billion dollars in aid from us”. Biden bragged about it on tape and theres not even an investigation. If u had 1 thing u wanted me to look into what would it be?
I wonder what the soldiers themselves think of all this? Are they even allowed to???
@Sharon Harris show me where they did that. Cause people have a strang way of calling a riot a protest.and sham on u for confusing that
@Carl Darieus loser
@Carl Darieus listen to your president
ibdave4691 the protests will continue. The rioting stops
JayWZeroNine I’d rather vote him out, since you want to name call let’s talk
I’m from Germany and I’m truly sorry you have to go through this…and I’m a bit scared that he is as incompetent at handling international conflicts as he is at handling protests…
Oh my god thank you So many of us here feel this way in the United States this is disgusting he is truly a dictator He’s a narcissist he only thinks of his self
“America: The farewell tour” by Chris Hedges
” A combination of George Wallace and Richard Nixon”
What’s wrong with my boi Richard?
@I C
Nothing. He was crooked.
As easily as I can type up an entire essay regarding my thoughts about this, I’m deciding to keep it short. This is chilling, Trump is evil, immoral, narcissistic, and the FURTHEST thing from a leader, and he reaches a new low every single day.
If he’d be that quick with everything else we wouldn’t be in this situation with this or the coronavirus