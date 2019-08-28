Rachel Maddow takes a second look at Donald Trump's illegal pitch to host the next G7 summit at his Doral golf club, and puts it in the context of reports of the club's heavy debt load and poor financial performance.
Trump Pitch To Host G7 Seen As Ploy To Help Failing Business | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC
People should Google about bed bugs in a trump property before staying at any of his resorts. 🤢🤢🤢 🕷
@mad honeybee What does Trump have to do with Trump Tower?
@Saltponds239 then why is holiday inn tough on you ?
maybe nuking those properties will help with the bedbug situation
@DOUGLAS HOTCHKISS Holiday Inn? not at all – you misread what I wrote which is understandable. It was a complicated response
Hey people wanting to storm Area 51, should scratch that and march to the white house and clear it of a RAT infestation.
antifa lets do that
I agree with this, I want to see a bunch of braindead leftists attempt this and get turned into swiss cheese by the secret service
@S P A C Y I’m sure you want to do it yourself
Trump get sleezier and sleezier each day. What a grease ball.
Maddow gets sleazier by the day. The heterophobic goofball is a giant Trump hate machine.
@sinndin Spoken like a true MSM Propaganda Devotee – George Soros Loves You
whoah is this one of your favs…are you a nazi?? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pQAdwjYc_VE
He hasn’t been held accountable at all to date so why would anyone expect congress and the DOJ to do anything in the future?
They better impeach him when Congress returns
TheGholiday ;
🤔, a very good question, TheGholiday.
Correct…😒
Well, congress (dems and repubs) are spineless grovelers for votes and won’t do anything to jeopardize their next election. And Trump has presidential protections from the DOJ while in office. But, if he loses in 2020, keep an eye on the Southern District of New York. I expect the DA there will file multiple criminal charges against Trump once he’s out of office
It’s obviously up to the voters to hold him & the rest of them accountable. If we don’t accomplish it, we’ll suffer the same punishment that the majority will deserve.
It’s funny that every American seems to just assume the other G7 countries will just accept and go to trump’s “resort”. This year they’ve been ignoring trump because he’s too unstable. Next time they might just not tell him they decided to change the rule on who picks the summit location. Assuming, of course, there is a next time for the USA.
As long as the G7 exists, it will have rotating hosts. After last years disgraceful temper tantrum in Quebec, which included direct attacks on his host anf fellow leaders by Trump AND SEVERAL OF HIS MINIONS, they went to great effort to accommodate Trump, treating him like the kid at the birthday party who you know will misbehave. But a G6 without the US is unfortunately a no go, it makes no sense whatsoever. The group is intended to be a chance for the top democracies to get together and discuss important global topics, andctgey cant do so without the leader of the #1 economy, even when he behaves like a child. At this point the other leaders have decided to baby him, flatter him when they must just to keep him from blowing up the party. They have one more event at which they have to meet him, they will grin and bear it wherever it is held.
I strongly believe that, should the US be stupid enough to re-elect Trump, the G7 will simply cease to meet, other leaders have better things to do than play child minder while trying to discuss serious topics. They are supposed to look forward to the chance to meet and discuss with their peers, not dread the exercise because of one man.
@lorenzo fiorini call it D5, all of them relish the concept of Dictator.
I hate to say this: but, I hope the other leaders get together and refuse to go to florida, for the next G7 meeting. I don’t understand how some of the leaders can even shake trump’s hand.
@lorenzo fiorini what about kim?
@DOUGLAS HOTCHKISS yeah you are right. And we might even add Kanye West just to make it to 7
500 Rooms Were Booked by Saudi-Connected Lobbyists at Trump’s D.C. Hotel in 2016-2017, Report Says
According to the Post, the rooms were used to house veterans,
who were offered a free trip to D.C. to lobby on Capitol Hill against a
law that the Saudi government opposed and that had been passed earlier
in the year. The Post relied on veterans, trip organizers, and documents in its reporting.
traitor as ive been saying since he lobbied to have russian military help control OUR election security.
Donald J. Trump
?Verified account @realDonaldTrump
Putin & I discussed forming an impenetrable Cyber Security unit so that election hacking, & many other negative things, will be guarded..
4:50 AM – 9 Jul 2017
AKA give putin our cyber security secrets and he will help me rig american elections
Be a lath if NONE of the WORLD LEADERS ACTUALLY TURNED UP FOR THE NEXT G7 and had it somewhere else
That’s what I hope
People who ignore and violate the second amendment talking about the virtues of upholding the constitution LOL.
@The Emperor shut up already
They should publicly request he change the location or otherwise they will decline to attend cz they refuse to help him commit a crime by profiting off of it. That would b GOLD!
That would be really amazing.
Trump:” Yes, I know that the Constitution says that no president can profit from, or accept any money, gifts or emoluments of any kind from a foreign government. But it doesn’t say anything about the “Chosen One” accepting these things. I’m different you see, so those laws don’t apply to me.”
@harry johnston what about…what about..
@Gerald Colgrove ” when fascism comes to america , it will be draped in the flag and clutching a bible”
@Claudia r maralago- 78 health code violations in 3 years. Bon appetite.
Doral – dont let the bed bugs bite.
@Gerald Colgrove didnt have bonespurs?
So farmers y🤔u’re screwed but he continues to do business😑👀😎 that sounds about right🤥
Trump offered the farmers a handful of magic beans (it will be great – PLEASE BELIEVE ME!!!) in exchange for the cow. They willingly handed over the cow and are left staring at the ground waiting for the magic beans to germinate. Stupidity has its own rewards…
@The BenC Coal companies have been closing for the past two years.
@jennti only 1930 miles to go..
Being from az , the wall is useless, trust me, believe me, i can tell you that…
@Rhaspun coals done, its economics.
@The BenC So apparently you do, therefore please enlighten us all with fact-based data – you will not because you can’t, prove me wrong.
That place is a bed bug roach-infested rat motherfuker
It’s not your house.
@stacy mirba This… Is true.
Nuclear fallout from bombs dropped on hurricane could clear the bedbugs and roaches?
@Gar Sm Good one!!! lol
Grandpa – tie your bathrobe and come inside and take your pills…
Don’t forget to pay those bills owed to El Paso & other states 🤑💲💰😣
@joep meloen “but what about obama ” time again.
Exactly!!
@Mind Freshener the G7 never was a siege on an American city, it’s been held at Camp David, as has most other large events. It is designed for it, is one of the most secure places in America, and the Military is already paid for. Trump is the first person to use private business for executive events as president….
https://www.citizensforethics.org/2000-trump-conflicts-of-interest-counting/
OLD HABITS are hard to break?! 45 acts as if it’s his money but one thing is for sure we are headed for economic insanity following how he runs everything to the ground.
I am so sick of the constitution being ignored.
We are a banana republic.
Bed bugs! Need I say more?
They should all pretend to be sick and meet up secretly in Greenland instead. Beautiful and perfect place to discuss the climate too.
they should not pretend and openly do it, G7,, -USA+put in Russia
Nah, just publicly declare that it is the G6 now and that the USA are on probation and can’t be a host since they can’t follow their own laws.
But trump is buying Russia
Remember that old song, “meet me tonight …in Greenland (sic)..? LOL
It’s probably tacky and overdone like every other property he owns. Those tacky gold curtains that he hung in the white house are hideous .
I’d love to see the dump you live in.
@Rob Perry It probably doesn’t have those tacky gold curtains for one thing.
@Rob Perry I would love for you to see it. A small house but, not showy.
another great report, ty ms maddow! and btw, it should be held at camp david 🙂
I like hotels that DON’T have BEDBUGS – thanks anyway!
Camp David is federally funded and its sole purpose is to host events like these.
Plus it’s not 300 miles from where everyone in DC lives.
Thing is though….
t’rump doesn’t profit if they use Camp David. 😄😆😅😂
That’s probably why he seldom uses Camp David. Maybe two times if I’m recalling correctly.
Now yall see just howwww stupid this fool really is, WOW! THAT’S AGAINST THE LAW.
I laughed so hard when the story of the Trump resort club Doral has BEDBUGS went viral …..LOL