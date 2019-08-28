Trump Pitch To Host G7 Seen As Ploy To Help Failing Business | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC

TOPICS:
Trump Pitch To Host G7 Seen As Ploy To Help Failing Business | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC 1

August 28, 2019

 

Rachel Maddow takes a second look at Donald Trump's illegal pitch to host the next G7 summit at his Doral golf club, and puts it in the context of reports of the club's heavy debt load and poor financial performance.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Trump Pitch To Host G7 Seen As Ploy To Help Failing Business | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

70 Comments on "Trump Pitch To Host G7 Seen As Ploy To Help Failing Business | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC"

  1. catalinacurio | August 28, 2019 at 1:48 AM | Reply

    People should Google about bed bugs in a trump property before staying at any of his resorts. 🤢🤢🤢 🕷

  2. Tony Gunk | August 28, 2019 at 1:50 AM | Reply

    Hey people wanting to storm Area 51, should scratch that and march to the white house and clear it of a RAT infestation.

  3. sinndin | August 28, 2019 at 1:52 AM | Reply

    Trump get sleezier and sleezier each day. What a grease ball.

  4. TheGholiday | August 28, 2019 at 1:53 AM | Reply

    He hasn’t been held accountable at all to date so why would anyone expect congress and the DOJ to do anything in the future?

    • Kay | August 28, 2019 at 8:30 AM | Reply

      They better impeach him when Congress returns

    • P.E.M. Run Balance Wheel - RBW | August 28, 2019 at 8:59 AM | Reply

      TheGholiday ;
      🤔, a very good question, TheGholiday.

    • Albert Juarez | August 28, 2019 at 9:03 AM | Reply

      Correct…😒

    • Dwayne Shaw | August 28, 2019 at 10:21 AM | Reply

      Well, congress (dems and repubs) are spineless grovelers for votes and won’t do anything to jeopardize their next election. And Trump has presidential protections from the DOJ while in office. But, if he loses in 2020, keep an eye on the Southern District of New York. I expect the DA there will file multiple criminal charges against Trump once he’s out of office

    • v blackwell | August 28, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

      It’s obviously up to the voters to hold him & the rest of them accountable. If we don’t accomplish it, we’ll suffer the same punishment that the majority will deserve.

  5. Jean Roch | August 28, 2019 at 2:08 AM | Reply

    It’s funny that every American seems to just assume the other G7 countries will just accept and go to trump’s “resort”. This year they’ve been ignoring trump because he’s too unstable. Next time they might just not tell him they decided to change the rule on who picks the summit location. Assuming, of course, there is a next time for the USA.

    • Mark Doldon | August 28, 2019 at 7:42 AM | Reply

      As long as the G7 exists, it will have rotating hosts. After last years disgraceful temper tantrum in Quebec, which included direct attacks on his host anf fellow leaders by Trump AND SEVERAL OF HIS MINIONS, they went to great effort to accommodate Trump, treating him like the kid at the birthday party who you know will misbehave. But a G6 without the US is unfortunately a no go, it makes no sense whatsoever. The group is intended to be a chance for the top democracies to get together and discuss important global topics, andctgey cant do so without the leader of the #1 economy, even when he behaves like a child. At this point the other leaders have decided to baby him, flatter him when they must just to keep him from blowing up the party. They have one more event at which they have to meet him, they will grin and bear it wherever it is held.
      I strongly believe that, should the US be stupid enough to re-elect Trump, the G7 will simply cease to meet, other leaders have better things to do than play child minder while trying to discuss serious topics. They are supposed to look forward to the chance to meet and discuss with their peers, not dread the exercise because of one man.

    • Mark Doldon | August 28, 2019 at 7:44 AM | Reply

      @lorenzo fiorini call it D5, all of them relish the concept of Dictator.

    • TM | August 28, 2019 at 11:58 AM | Reply

      I hate to say this: but, I hope the other leaders get together and refuse to go to florida, for the next G7 meeting. I don’t understand how some of the leaders can even shake trump’s hand.

    • DOUGLAS HOTCHKISS | August 28, 2019 at 12:02 PM | Reply

      @lorenzo fiorini what about kim?

    • lorenzo fiorini | August 28, 2019 at 12:21 PM | Reply

      @DOUGLAS HOTCHKISS yeah you are right. And we might even add Kanye West just to make it to 7

  6. GreensOplenty | August 28, 2019 at 2:13 AM | Reply

    500 Rooms Were Booked by Saudi-Connected Lobbyists at Trump’s D.C. Hotel in 2016-2017, Report Says
    According to the Post, the rooms were used to house veterans,
    who were offered a free trip to D.C. to lobby on Capitol Hill against a
    law that the Saudi government opposed and that had been passed earlier
    in the year. The Post relied on veterans, trip organizers, and documents in its reporting.

    traitor as ive been saying since he lobbied to have russian military help control OUR election security.

    Donald J. Trump
    ?Verified account @realDonaldTrump
    Putin & I discussed forming an impenetrable Cyber Security unit so that election hacking, & many other negative things, will be guarded..
    4:50 AM – 9 Jul 2017
    AKA give putin our cyber security secrets and he will help me rig american elections

  7. Adam Duffy | August 28, 2019 at 2:15 AM | Reply

    Be a lath if NONE of the WORLD LEADERS ACTUALLY TURNED UP FOR THE NEXT G7 and had it somewhere else

  8. David J | August 28, 2019 at 2:22 AM | Reply

    Trump:” Yes, I know that the Constitution says that no president can profit from, or accept any money, gifts or emoluments of any kind from a foreign government. But it doesn’t say anything about the “Chosen One” accepting these things. I’m different you see, so those laws don’t apply to me.”

  9. Bblast | August 28, 2019 at 2:25 AM | Reply

    So farmers y🤔u’re screwed but he continues to do business😑👀😎 that sounds about right🤥

    • canadianperspective | August 28, 2019 at 10:29 AM | Reply

      Trump offered the farmers a handful of magic beans (it will be great – PLEASE BELIEVE ME!!!) in exchange for the cow. They willingly handed over the cow and are left staring at the ground waiting for the magic beans to germinate. Stupidity has its own rewards…

    • Rhaspun | August 28, 2019 at 11:37 AM | Reply

      @The BenC Coal companies have been closing for the past two years.

    • DOUGLAS HOTCHKISS | August 28, 2019 at 11:46 AM | Reply

      @jennti only 1930 miles to go..
      Being from az , the wall is useless, trust me, believe me, i can tell you that…

    • DOUGLAS HOTCHKISS | August 28, 2019 at 11:47 AM | Reply

      @Rhaspun coals done, its economics.

    • Trebleda Uaedirb | August 28, 2019 at 11:55 AM | Reply

      @The BenC So apparently you do, therefore please enlighten us all with fact-based data – you will not because you can’t, prove me wrong.

  10. toney ingram | August 28, 2019 at 2:26 AM | Reply

    That place is a bed bug roach-infested rat motherfuker

  11. Brique Zeiner | August 28, 2019 at 2:37 AM | Reply

    Grandpa – tie your bathrobe and come inside and take your pills…

  12. Betty Thomas | August 28, 2019 at 2:42 AM | Reply

    Don’t forget to pay those bills owed to El Paso & other states 🤑💲💰😣

  13. M G | August 28, 2019 at 3:02 AM | Reply

    I am so sick of the constitution being ignored.
    We are a banana republic.
    Bed bugs! Need I say more?

  14. BellaDelilahWho | August 28, 2019 at 3:24 AM | Reply

    They should all pretend to be sick and meet up secretly in Greenland instead. Beautiful and perfect place to discuss the climate too.

  15. capatga | August 28, 2019 at 3:27 AM | Reply

    It’s probably tacky and overdone like every other property he owns. Those tacky gold curtains that he hung in the white house are hideous .

  16. mary jones | August 28, 2019 at 3:34 AM | Reply

    another great report, ty ms maddow! and btw, it should be held at camp david 🙂

  17. Laura Lucky | August 28, 2019 at 3:35 AM | Reply

    I like hotels that DON’T have BEDBUGS – thanks anyway!

  18. Ro G | August 28, 2019 at 4:10 AM | Reply

    Camp David is federally funded and its sole purpose is to host events like these.
    Plus it’s not 300 miles from where everyone in DC lives.
    Thing is though….
    t’rump doesn’t profit if they use Camp David. 😄😆😅😂

  19. Carnell Bell | August 28, 2019 at 5:20 AM | Reply

    Now yall see just howwww stupid this fool really is, WOW! THAT’S AGAINST THE LAW.

  20. KB Peters | August 28, 2019 at 6:44 AM | Reply

    I laughed so hard when the story of the Trump resort club Doral has BEDBUGS went viral …..LOL

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.