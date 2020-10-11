With medical experts saying the president could still be contagious and the White House refusing to say when Trump last tested negative, Trump is planning a 'Law and Order' event on Saturday with hundreds in attendance. Dr. Kavita Patel reacts. Aired on 10/09/2020.
Trump Plans White House Event As White House Covid Outbreak Spreads | The 11th Hour | MSNBC
Donald J. Trump, 2nd president of the confederacy, will experience his personal Gettysburg on November 3rd.
@Bonnie Bagley
I don’t really care. Do you?
maybe Americans should be more careful about who they elect.
2nd Confederacy…… I like the sound of that.
@Jim Battersbee you seem to be under the impression that we actually have a vote that matters…
that was cute 20 years ago. kinda.
@Atom Gray
Your vote is worthless but it’s only because you haven’t been paying attention for the last 50 years.
Trump and Biden are the best you got?????
Really???
It’s a massive failure.
@Jim Battersbee i don’t “got” trump _or_ biden…
…and the parts of your comments i can actually make sense of aren’t news to me.
So, Trump says that he got infected because he has been blessed by God? Really? I wonder why he said that. I want to hear him say that in a few days after the virus has had enough time to do its job. The critical time of the infection has yet to come.
Trump says “I feel great and perfect. I am a perfect physical specimen.” He said that because he is on drugs. The virus is working inside him in the background. It is still working on him. I hope Trump gets well but the virus has a mind of its own. I would not say it is a blessing that he is infected with Corona. In fact most hospitalized infected people, if they make it, have lingering long lasting conditions.
He is highly contagious now. Does he care if he infects other people? Has Melania been injected with the same drugs as Trump?
Our crazy covid king clown also said that he Plans to Hold Another big White House Event even though he’s still recovering from his trumpvirus kung flu hoax , Because he stated “”:”
What Could Go Wrong, Again? He is totally insane no question about it………………..
Get back to us when he wins on Nov 3
@Tom Moore : I truly feel bad for all you radical white right trumpy nutbags. Your delusion is incurable.
@Steve Smith : FACT ! Donald Trump was a life long Democrat until 2015 when he filed to run on the Republican ticket. He knew very well that the Democrat party would never support his radical agenda . He is not a Republican he is his own brand name like a Trumplican party or something that most Republicans adopted as their very own.
Did the Chief parasite even go to Herman Cain’s *Funeral* ?
Trump has erectile dysfunction
“Did the Chief parasite even go to Herman Cain’s Funeral ‘?
He couldn’t…………………….bone spur, acting up again.
Meds is available for Trump
All costs and carriage of the Obama care acts ✔
Obama care was a ripoff. The basic care act wasn’t. Democrats ripped you off and most people will never figure it out.
What a ridiculous thing to say. Why would trump be on obamacare?
@Epstein Passengers Vote DemocratHe is not on Obama Care.
Yes this is the way that works, Obama care policy cost $34,000 per year family of four each deductible is $12,000 per person……you get sick, can’t come with the $12,000.00 deductible and you just die…..great plan….wake up
They don’t have to drink the Kool-Aid all they have to do is breathe the air
Tom Moore You wish, you know you’re brainwashed and can’t see your way out now.
@Guy V. go take your meds and stop drinking trump koolaid.
@Tom Moore says koolaid itself
@UwU – Which is why we recommend…
#CloroxtinisForAllOf45sFans 🍸👋😏
@Fennel Woods You know – Trump recommends cleaning fluids too!?!? NEVER LISTEN TO THE MADMAN TRUMP! He will get you all killed eventually by his ignorance and lack of insights in anything! No cleaning fluids please!
Unbelievable. This is more bizarre than any other reality TV show….
The United States is a failed nation. It thinks it can hide it with a fake pandemic.
It will remain so bizarre as long as a desperate, and inept Trump remains in power.
I’m not even going to feel sorry for whoever accepts the invite that gets the virus. It’s on them.
Stay in your basement at Moms house.
We all know that you got one
@Ingrid Arlington Real mature.
@Tom Moore Probably. Thanks to Trump
“Some of you may die, but that is a sacrifice I am willing to make.”
trump will sacrifice ANYONE for his own sake.
What a stupid statement.
@Chas Murphy it tells us that it’s still spreading and killing us 🇺🇸 and killing people around the world 🌎.
@James Ramos for “the party of science”, you people really have a way of staying selectively ignorant when it comes to analyzing data
@Chas Murphy make yourself clear on what U R trying to say.
This is the transition into a death cult. All risk is worth it if dear leader commands it.
death cult it is
And not only a death cult – the last stage of a death cult. This time around it is not balloons with risin (Japan), Koolaid (America)… The tool is Trump rallies without face masks and a virus. But same thing…. same results.
Mad man ! Americans vote him out ! 😡
If people would stop going to white house and listening to Trump , conditions would get better. Where is the honor in going to the Covid 19 infected white house. You would have to be crazy to go there. A real haunted house.
Samuel Douse conditions ??? 😂😂😂there is no infections no covid you fool
@Joey Good day, Go back to sleep Trump zombie. Over 30 White House staff people are out sick with Covid 19 , you moron !!. By the way , you are sitting on your MASK.
@Samuel Douse – And…
#214000DeadAmericansOn45sWatch
⚰⚰⚰⚰⚰⚰⚰⚰⚰⚰⚰⚰⚰⚰⚰⚰
Samuel Douse its just a test to see how to control stupid people and you are a perfect example. I wonder if tv tells you to put a tampon in your nose to cure covid would you do it ? Btw not even once i will wear a mask 😂
Samuel Douse covid ???😂 the virus with no symptoms😂😂😂😂😂
Those who have eyes and can’t see let th em continue to dance to Trump s music
Another super spreader rally for an ignorant coward
Jonesy masks. Wear a mask. You’ll have a better chance of not inhaling someone’s infected spit as the scream, yell, cough, sneeze. Spit is your enemy.
Nobody attends Biden/Harris 😂😂😂😂😂😂
@Jadine F you gave us the virus
@Jadine F Masks? The rioters weren’t wearing masks. Covid is a lie and a scam. All of it.
@Jonesy Eh… Ok. 215K Amercans remain silent on the subject. They died from Covid-19. You do you I guess…
Trump is that one guy in a zombie apocalypse that hides his bite then gets everyone killed…
@RISERPRODUCTIONS hermain cain cried its a flu and brag he is going to a trump rally on twiiter and mask is not requieed by trump, now hes dead, murdered by trump and u who fooled him that ita just a flu, biden will subpoena youtube for your ip address and were gonna arrest u and charge y for murder, better not catch you on another video saying its a flu, just more evidence of your crime,
maybe that is why he is wearing crazy orange makeup to hide he’s really a zombie… i mean zombies can’t die, right? he wants everyone else to become a zombie too or die, i guess…
@RISERPRODUCTIONS Check your facts before talking bs. I did, and your wrong. Oh wait I forgot you sock puppets take all the facts straight from the messiah’s mouth. Crawl back under a rock with your other cult members.
@Beate Zackey – Most likely, the massive amount of steroids #45✳’s injested have sent his chronic skin condition into overdrive… 💊
https://www.vox.com/the-goods/2019/12/6/20998822/trump-orange-concealer-bronx-colors
@Mac Dietz If people believe that wearing a ten cent cotton mask is going to help reduce the chances of getting any illness from a “pandemic”, then they really need to seek a mental health professional.
Wear that mask, sheeple!!!
Please let all the ignorant supporters go to the event. This is literally the drinking of the juice. Wow
There is no end in sight for him, nowhere to hideout. So many will turn their backs on him and rightfully so. He is the worst of the worst. He will eventually blame his followers too. True.
Stupid R the ones who attend Trump’s event this evening.
And soon, they’ll regret those “NDAs” they so willingly signed… 🤒
trump IS a russian operative killing americans with a bio weapon.
@Joe Blogs
You’re claiming Trump killed 210,000 people that died of covid in the U.S? Who killed the other 700,000 covid deaths around the world? You’re claiming that the leaders of every country in the world are murderers.
@Jonesy The reasoning is that such a rich and powerful country can’t even look after its own people better than other first world countries. Very few countries handled it well. Its Trump’s downplaying, inaction and absolutely stupid comments regarding the virus that has cost more lives than it should of. It’s sickening that Trump supporters are willing to look past the 200K deaths of your own people due to his inability/willingness to address the virus straight from the start. You call him Brave, and you act like you are all brave as well. But in reality you are nothing but cowards. Only a coward would risk the lives of others and put politics in front of the well being of their own citizens.
@Sarrix Logan
Here’s my reasoning. An estimated 280,000 die of obesity related issues annually. Should the government lock those people in their houses and force them to eat lettuce. I mean save lives at all costs, right? Trump has done everything he could have possible done. While he was issuing travel bands he was being called racist.
The mayor of New York City was encouraging tens of thousands of people to attend a parade while saying Trump was overreacting. The governor of New York State sent Covid thousands of covid patients to nursing homes where it spread like a wild fire. Trump deployed Navy medical ships to the coasts if NY and California. He had ventilators mass produced in record time. He was praised by the majority of state governors for his swift and effective actions. It’s election time so lets call Trump a murderer. SMH
*’No’,* #45✳ *sent ventilators and PPE to other countries* …some of whom *he owes money to.* 💰🤔💰
https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/us-medical-supply-chains-failed-and-covid-deaths-followed/2020/10/08/2d5222fa-097c-11eb-8719-0df159d14794_story.html
And, *even worse…*
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/09/11/exclusive-trump-officials-interfered-with-cdc-reports-on-covid-19-412809
*Beyond shameful* …and yet *utterly* unsurprising.👎
@CynAnne1
Washington Post? Please. You can’t fact check using Washington Post. Everything I said is fact. He sent ventilators to help other countries because the U.S. wasn’t using all them. There’s still thousands of ventilators in storage.
WHEN YOU THINK HE CAN’T GET ANY DUMBER