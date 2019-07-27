An 18-year-old American citizen lost 26 pounds because he was not given enough food to eat when detained by ICE but the Trump administration is also creating problems on the Mexican side of the border. NBC's Cal Perry traveled to Juarez, Mexico today to see how the Trump administration's policy forcing migrants to wait in Mexico is impacting migrants.

Trump Policies Create Chaos On Both Sides Of The Border | The Last Word | MSNBC