TOPICS:
July 27, 2019

 

An 18-year-old American citizen lost 26 pounds because he was not given enough food to eat when detained by ICE but the Trump administration is also creating problems on the Mexican side of the border. NBC's Cal Perry traveled to Juarez, Mexico today to see how the Trump administration's policy forcing migrants to wait in Mexico is impacting migrants.
Trump Policies Create Chaos On Both Sides Of The Border | The Last Word | MSNBC

36 Comments on "Trump Policies Create Chaos On Both Sides Of The Border | The Last Word | MSNBC"

  1. Hat3 Th3 Hat3r | July 27, 2019 at 12:12 AM | Reply

    Trump is a tornado of stupid that is going to destroy the whole US if he is not stopped sooner than later.

  2. Peter D | July 27, 2019 at 12:21 AM | Reply

    Trump’s policy is stupid but there are a lot of safe places between Uganda and the US.

  3. err0r0b0 | July 27, 2019 at 12:23 AM | Reply

    What about all the Syrians living in an actual warzone? Why not take in millions of them? I hear San Francisco could use some more people to help with their job shortage..

    • crippledbazooka | July 27, 2019 at 12:54 AM | Reply

      syrian refugees let into sweden are raping swedish citizens openly in the street. Read about it.

    • err0r0b0 | July 27, 2019 at 1:00 AM | Reply

      @crippledbazooka
      C’mon, they’re just having cultural difficulties adjusting to life in Sweden..

    • err0r0b0 | July 27, 2019 at 1:02 AM | Reply

      @Sammy Bolo Let them all in. America is a tough lass, she can take them.

    • Alex Ocasio-Gomez | July 27, 2019 at 1:44 AM | Reply

      How many baskets of tomatoes can a Syrian pick in an hour while sorting them all into the right baskets based on size and shape?

  4. jerry henrie | July 27, 2019 at 12:34 AM | Reply

    Diversity is chasing down the last white man, diversity is replacing the ONLY race with ANY actual diversity. The Jews hate white race Christians, they work to destroy us 24/7, at the ADL they keep pictures that show the white race becoming extinct. They hate Jesus Christ and the white race. They want to push white people to race mix out, to NEVER have pretty white race babies, to have a world of brown race, brown skin, brown eyes and black hair and call that diversity. To solve the problem at the border only requires a united people telling the world, we have enough, we have 40 million or more illegals, that is enough.

  5. barry Powell | July 27, 2019 at 12:34 AM | Reply

    Half of dems voters are stuck at the border

  6. barry Powell | July 27, 2019 at 12:37 AM | Reply

    Open borders would be a mistake

  7. real qanon | July 27, 2019 at 12:46 AM | Reply

    Not one single democratic candidate will fight the Deep State. Trump will end them like he did ISIS.

  8. martin Feliciano | July 27, 2019 at 12:47 AM | Reply

    Lots of drugs cross the border

  9. martin Feliciano | July 27, 2019 at 12:53 AM | Reply

    Many homeless, hungry underinsured Americans here.

    • Robert Wright | July 27, 2019 at 3:31 AM | Reply

      Because our government gives billions to corporations instead of back into our own communities but let’s let people and their kids die while you complain about things that have nothing to do with them.

    • 4one14 | July 27, 2019 at 7:19 AM | Reply

      About which Trump & Co also care nothing about, and rather than working to improve those situations are worsening them too.

  10. barry Powell | July 27, 2019 at 12:54 AM | Reply

    Over 5,000 investigations into the democrats 2016 election. No one talks about

  11. martin Feliciano | July 27, 2019 at 12:57 AM | Reply

    They use kids over and over to cross the border.

  12. James Long | July 27, 2019 at 1:00 AM | Reply

    Send them back !

  13. martin Feliciano | July 27, 2019 at 1:10 AM | Reply

    I # ran away from the lunacy left for this reason. Calling the subpoena for a “normal” investigational proceeding is a blatant lie. It’s illegal for Grand Jury documents, to be turned over. Its all fake news.

    • Ph@tMantv | July 27, 2019 at 1:18 AM | Reply

      You know what’s not fake news? Moscow Mitch being a Russian puppet willing to destroy America to stay in power. WS over Humanity isn’t fake news and EVERYONE worldwide gets WISER by the day, on the Cult of Trump’s plans by next year.
      TRUE NEWS!!!!

    • midge j | July 27, 2019 at 1:24 AM | Reply

      Butt hurt

  14. barry Powell | July 27, 2019 at 1:15 AM | Reply

    Nadler should be arrested for trying to force people to break the law. As an attorney he knows it’s illegal. Dems you hearing this?

  15. real qanon | July 27, 2019 at 1:20 AM | Reply

    Nadler should be disbarred, pay fines and serve time for forcing someone to break Federal Laws. Grand Jury testimonies is off limits.

  16. Alex Ocasio-Gomez | July 27, 2019 at 1:36 AM | Reply

    Headline is FAKE NEWS. Trump didn’t make illegal immigration illegal. It was still illegal when Obama was president.

  17. Robert Hartford | July 27, 2019 at 10:54 AM | Reply

    Perhaps it’s time to post that cage picture from 2014 again. You can attribute it to Trump again. There has to be some basement dwelling democrat that hasn’t seen or heard about the picture. There must be some room temp. I.Q. democrat that’ll still believe your lies.

  18. gym shorts | July 27, 2019 at 12:18 PM | Reply

    NO , the mainstream media creates hysteria and chaos ! lead by MSNBC .

