An 18-year-old American citizen lost 26 pounds because he was not given enough food to eat when detained by ICE but the Trump administration is also creating problems on the Mexican side of the border. NBC's Cal Perry traveled to Juarez, Mexico today to see how the Trump administration's policy forcing migrants to wait in Mexico is impacting migrants.
Trump Policies Create Chaos On Both Sides Of The Border | The Last Word | MSNBC
Trump is a tornado of stupid that is going to destroy the whole US if he is not stopped sooner than later.
An Congress is leaving on summer break after doing NOTHING on immigration.
How? Explain
Trump’s policy is stupid but there are a lot of safe places between Uganda and the US.
It’s not about safety.
Peter D Like Kenya, where Obama was born?
@Jason Neal Is Kenya in Hawaii, now?
Peter D If MSNBC told you it was, then you would believe it 😂
What about all the Syrians living in an actual warzone? Why not take in millions of them? I hear San Francisco could use some more people to help with their job shortage..
syrian refugees let into sweden are raping swedish citizens openly in the street. Read about it.
@crippledbazooka
C’mon, they’re just having cultural difficulties adjusting to life in Sweden..
@Sammy Bolo Let them all in. America is a tough lass, she can take them.
How many baskets of tomatoes can a Syrian pick in an hour while sorting them all into the right baskets based on size and shape?
Diversity is chasing down the last white man, diversity is replacing the ONLY race with ANY actual diversity. The Jews hate white race Christians, they work to destroy us 24/7, at the ADL they keep pictures that show the white race becoming extinct. They hate Jesus Christ and the white race. They want to push white people to race mix out, to NEVER have pretty white race babies, to have a world of brown race, brown skin, brown eyes and black hair and call that diversity. To solve the problem at the border only requires a united people telling the world, we have enough, we have 40 million or more illegals, that is enough.
Half of dems voters are stuck at the border
Open borders would be a mistake
Not one single democratic candidate will fight the Deep State. Trump will end them like he did ISIS.
Lots of drugs cross the border
Many homeless, hungry underinsured Americans here.
Because our government gives billions to corporations instead of back into our own communities but let’s let people and their kids die while you complain about things that have nothing to do with them.
About which Trump & Co also care nothing about, and rather than working to improve those situations are worsening them too.
Over 5,000 investigations into the democrats 2016 election. No one talks about
They use kids over and over to cross the border.
They are running baby trains.
Send them back !
I # ran away from the lunacy left for this reason. Calling the subpoena for a “normal” investigational proceeding is a blatant lie. It’s illegal for Grand Jury documents, to be turned over. Its all fake news.
You know what’s not fake news? Moscow Mitch being a Russian puppet willing to destroy America to stay in power. WS over Humanity isn’t fake news and EVERYONE worldwide gets WISER by the day, on the Cult of Trump’s plans by next year.
TRUE NEWS!!!!
Butt hurt
Nadler should be arrested for trying to force people to break the law. As an attorney he knows it’s illegal. Dems you hearing this?
Trump talking point…😏😏
Corey Booker escorted illegals back across the border after they had been deported.
Nadler should be disbarred, pay fines and serve time for forcing someone to break Federal Laws. Grand Jury testimonies is off limits.
is it?? Obstruction of justice is not?
Headline is FAKE NEWS. Trump didn’t make illegal immigration illegal. It was still illegal when Obama was president.
Perhaps it’s time to post that cage picture from 2014 again. You can attribute it to Trump again. There has to be some basement dwelling democrat that hasn’t seen or heard about the picture. There must be some room temp. I.Q. democrat that’ll still believe your lies.
NO , the mainstream media creates hysteria and chaos ! lead by MSNBC .