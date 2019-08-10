Trump heads off for vacation and predicts Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell and the National Rifle Association are ready to work with him on gun control bills. Peter Baker, Ashley Parker and Franco Ordonez discuss.
Trump Predicts "Meaningful" Background Checks In The Wake Of Mass Shootings | The 11th Hour | MSNBC
Meaningful background checks: are you crazy, or are you going to commit any mass shootings?
“Nope “
you’re good.
Soon we will have to address the hatred within for soon technically will so advanced that we will only have to think something and your weapon will go off . If we don’t do something then even life itself we be invein !
@Ayee lmao it’s always the white guy
@Alex Stoural you cant, because racist parents raise their kids to be racist
@#1 Mawg Facts.
Remember everyone laws only work for those who obey them.
@Jay Hille Amnesty is part of the law as well so keep that in mind. If you want to stop illegals, you audit businesses and punish them for hiring not only illegals but people working under the table. The illegals will leave or apply for citizenship, which at the end should both be the goal.
All it takes is one authoritarian leader like Trump to make everything worse.
@Flyn Bryan Yeah, which is why it should be more difficult for them to get things that dial that up to 11.
okay cool, then we should just get rid of all of the laws then no?
Wolves are in the forest
We all witmess hate crime murder in pn our local news daily. its often classified as gang violence or robbery .These rarly ever make mainstream news unless it is a white memtally disturbed shooter.
Shhhhh those don’t count
We cant talk about that…
Not even true delusional..propaganda against NON WHITES IN EVERY NEWS
Many people try to make this shooting Trump’s fault but should we be talking about Antifa?
Actually we should be talking about liberals…
https://www.ammoland.com/2019/08/the-hunt-epitomizes-homicidal-hollywood-hypocrisy-on-guns/#axzz5wCIApZrX
D P actually it was at a Trumptarian Society Cult rally where this joke of a president asked his supporters” what do you do with all these people running to our border” and one of the pukes yelled out ” shoot em” and all the other pukes laughed and cheered for that. Normal people don’t have that kind of sickening mentality.
Both shooters were registered Democrats with ties to Antifa.
@A No….only if they CROSS our border, and don’t go back when ordered to by the border patrol….should they be fired upon. A warning shot first of course, and if they don’t stop…well~
From our past, present and what it looks to be our future I can garantee this if someone wants a gun they will find it regardless.
@Ahmad Abdallah except countries that ban them……the shear idiocy of the right wing C student LOLZ
@MIchael Rigby So you’re saying it’s impossible for someone to smuggle in a weapon to one of those countries?
Space Hitler Not impossible but unlikely. America has more mass shootings and gun deaths in one year than several other countries ever had.
@Real Life The United States also has more people than every other country except 2…
@Space Hitler no,the New Zealand shooter bought his legally.
Lol good luck with furthering gun laws. Nobody will comply ☺️ it will be great.
Except for gun dealers.
@Alexander Canella and lawful citizens, who sell to others who might not otherwise pass a background check.
are you saying you will defy the laws?
“Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety.” ~ Benjamin Franklin
@R. Trife mental health is a serious issue butter on whole the statistics do not agree with your claim.
@G Gg You literally agreed and disagreed, but okey.
If America survives that long. Climate change will get us all. People and animals. We have lost gardening skills and people will die.
so let me get this straight the killers broke a dozen laws and the solution is make more laws? so they can break one more?
Doesn’t that sound logical??…..not!!
Wtf. How many vacation days does a president get? I want one!
this president is on vacation far less than most. There are new videos and photos of him almost every day. And he’s getting more done than most.
Lol now gun control is an issue due to hysteria from msm , how many people have been shot in Chicago alone so far this year over 300 , oh ya that does not count it serves no political agenda
@Dan Gannon stolen gun or not, the intentions are the same. My friend.
Neka Nostalgia my friend, is it disgusting for those who like high performance motor vehicles? Carjacking rates where i live in VA are at an all time high, and its mainly teens targeting high performance vehicles. There is NO reason to have a car that can easily go 150mph when the speed limit is 65. Do we get rid of a vehicle that has a high potential for abuse because someone steals it, joy rides and kills someone (happens all the time here.)
@Dan Gannon high jacking with what!? Exactly! Excuses…
Neka Nostalgia my friend, Most of the cars are stolen at night with either keys left in the car or a flathead screw driver to break the ignition column. People even leave their cars running. Just last week here a woman was hit and killed by a 14 year old fleeing in a stolen car that was left running (makes 10 people killed by stolen vehicles in my county alone). Do we make it a felony to keep your car running in winter? Felony to leave your keys in the car? Felony to own a car prior to 2005? Please advise.
@Dan Gannon there are people with ill intentions everywhere who would be dumb enough to leave their car running in California! That is on the people who actually believe they can do things like that in 2019. You can keep making excuses but statistics even though all the statistics are not report it is still holds weight so this gun issue. You’re deflecting totally from the topic at hand this has nothing to do with his going on with these white extremists in America. I’m not disputing that crime doesn’t exist any and everywhere but there is a problem at hand. You guys just don’t want to acknowledge that.
“Ak47 assault rifle” Hmmmm. You do know the gun was a semi-automatic right 🤦
fully semi-auto
It’s got a 30 caliber clip magazine though.
I’d rather see people settle disputes by bare knuckle boxing.
Technically its legal to fist fight duel in texas, as long as both parties agree and theres witnesses.
Men are just stupid sometimes.
What’s that about?
Weapons of war ? No army walks in with ar-15 it’s a semi-auto rifle. Army’s use full-auto
The left and powers that be don’t want to arm the public with facts
@Dan Wruck here’s a fact: the new military platform rifles in US troop hands fire 3 shot bursts….that is not a ‘machine gun’,it is a semi-auto…dummy.
@MIchael Rigby A three round burst is not semi-auto. Semi-auto guns need to have a trigger pull for each bullet.
@MIchael Rigby In no world is burst, semi-auto…dummy.
I know,just seeing who’s answering the knock at the door.
The media needs to stop giving Trump so much live coverage, this assist in fueling his aggressive and nonsympathic behavior.
He’s not on vacation in New Jersey LOL
he’s jerking off to his new wife…IPhone Trump
I wonder does he thinks that the white supremacy is buying this speech? Because I’m not!
Nothing about you is supreme! You people are disgusting.
While going through difficult political events, Jacques Chirac made the following remark: “Annoyances always fly in squadrons”.
In one of the chapters of a book called « The Funerals of the Grande Meme », Gabriel Garcia Marquez remarked: “Misfortunes are like snails: they are slow to come but they always come”.
This bring me to say : The Cretin of the White House would do well to take those lines into account if he pretends to keep flying at reasonable altitude or if he wants to pretend not to be crushed under the wheels of History.
No civilian needs a dual drum magazine that holds 100 bullets. Let’s not BS ourselves here.
the military doesn’t even carry those.
@pyronac1 Maybe I shouldn’t say no civilian because there are serious gun collectors/advocates who would never commit such a crime. But I agree with at least making it harder for average joe’s to get their hands on high capacity magazines. For example, there’s people in Nevada who own old military cannons and gatling guns and they shoot them in the desert. In order to own them though, there’s a lot of red tape, licenses, fees, and so forth to prove you’re trustworthy to own these military weapons. You really have to prove yourself. I think they should at least do the same with high capacity magazines. Yes I agree these mass shooters were crazy, but they shouldn’t have been able to purchase these military weapons and high capacity mags so easily.
@Shrimpin Bidness Stricter gun laws won’t help, a slow long term solution at best. Firstly, do you know how many weapons of mass murder are on the streets? If Assault weapons were banned today, it would take at least 10 years for them to be totally removed from the streets. I know you never said to remove them but still.
Second, it isn’t that hard to illegally obtain a gun, in about 1/4 mass shootings guns are obtained illegally. And guns aren’t the only weapons that can be used in mass murder, look at the convict who just got out and stabbed 4 people to death.
Waiting for him to get shot due to his inability to be a good leader.
Alan, I see the left is still the only one inciting violence on those who they disagree with. Well done Alan Wayne, your the type of person that we will take the right own firearms from.