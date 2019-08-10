Trump Predicts “Meaningful” Background Checks In The Wake Of Mass Shootings | The 11th Hour | MSNBC

August 10, 2019

 

Trump heads off for vacation and predicts Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell and the National Rifle Association are ready to work with him on gun control bills. Peter Baker, Ashley Parker and Franco Ordonez discuss.
Trump Predicts "Meaningful" Background Checks In The Wake Of Mass Shootings | The 11th Hour | MSNBC

69 Comments on "Trump Predicts “Meaningful” Background Checks In The Wake Of Mass Shootings | The 11th Hour | MSNBC"

  1. Gary Pickford | August 10, 2019 at 1:52 AM | Reply

    Meaningful background checks: are you crazy, or are you going to commit any mass shootings?
    “Nope “
    you’re good.

  2. Emergency Bearcedures | August 10, 2019 at 3:33 AM | Reply

    Remember everyone laws only work for those who obey them.

    • Subwolfers | August 10, 2019 at 9:51 AM | Reply

      @Jay Hille Amnesty is part of the law as well so keep that in mind. If you want to stop illegals, you audit businesses and punish them for hiring not only illegals but people working under the table. The illegals will leave or apply for citizenship, which at the end should both be the goal.

    • Bonnie Robinson | August 10, 2019 at 9:51 AM | Reply

      All it takes is one authoritarian leader like Trump to make everything worse.

    • Meme Iselfaneye | August 10, 2019 at 9:57 AM | Reply

      @Flyn Bryan Yeah, which is why it should be more difficult for them to get things that dial that up to 11.

    • pyronac1 | August 10, 2019 at 10:59 AM | Reply

      okay cool, then we should just get rid of all of the laws then no?

  3. TUNESMITH da INFINITY Tunegate | August 10, 2019 at 5:00 AM | Reply

    Wolves are in the forest

  4. Dadson worldwide | August 10, 2019 at 6:00 AM | Reply

    We all witmess hate crime murder in pn our local news daily. its often classified as gang violence or robbery .These rarly ever make mainstream news unless it is a white memtally disturbed shooter.

  5. Dominique Dejon Craig | August 10, 2019 at 7:08 AM | Reply

    Many people try to make this shooting Trump’s fault but should we be talking about Antifa?

  6. KMiller 1181 | August 10, 2019 at 7:09 AM | Reply

    From our past, present and what it looks to be our future I can garantee this if someone wants a gun they will find it regardless.

  7. Dillon Jackson | August 10, 2019 at 7:10 AM | Reply

    Lol good luck with furthering gun laws. Nobody will comply ☺️ it will be great.

  8. memestalin _ | August 10, 2019 at 7:12 AM | Reply

    “Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety.” ~ Benjamin Franklin

  9. NotDaJEDI | August 10, 2019 at 8:07 AM | Reply

    so let me get this straight the killers broke a dozen laws and the solution is make more laws? so they can break one more?

  10. roxybarone | August 10, 2019 at 8:25 AM | Reply

    Wtf. How many vacation days does a president get? I want one!

    • Merle Bump | August 10, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

      this president is on vacation far less than most. There are new videos and photos of him almost every day. And he’s getting more done than most.

  11. c431inf 11b | August 10, 2019 at 8:30 AM | Reply

    Lol now gun control is an issue due to hysteria from msm , how many people have been shot in Chicago alone so far this year over 300 , oh ya that does not count it serves no political agenda

    • Neka Nostalgia | August 10, 2019 at 9:49 AM | Reply

      @Dan Gannon stolen gun or not, the intentions are the same. My friend.

    • Dan Gannon | August 10, 2019 at 10:07 AM | Reply

      Neka Nostalgia my friend, is it disgusting for those who like high performance motor vehicles? Carjacking rates where i live in VA are at an all time high, and its mainly teens targeting high performance vehicles. There is NO reason to have a car that can easily go 150mph when the speed limit is 65. Do we get rid of a vehicle that has a high potential for abuse because someone steals it, joy rides and kills someone (happens all the time here.)

    • Neka Nostalgia | August 10, 2019 at 11:03 AM | Reply

      @Dan Gannon high jacking with what!? Exactly! Excuses…

    • Dan Gannon | August 10, 2019 at 11:13 AM | Reply

      Neka Nostalgia my friend, Most of the cars are stolen at night with either keys left in the car or a flathead screw driver to break the ignition column. People even leave their cars running. Just last week here a woman was hit and killed by a 14 year old fleeing in a stolen car that was left running (makes 10 people killed by stolen vehicles in my county alone). Do we make it a felony to keep your car running in winter? Felony to leave your keys in the car? Felony to own a car prior to 2005? Please advise.

    • Neka Nostalgia | August 10, 2019 at 11:16 AM | Reply

      @Dan Gannon there are people with ill intentions everywhere who would be dumb enough to leave their car running in California! That is on the people who actually believe they can do things like that in 2019. You can keep making excuses but statistics even though all the statistics are not report it is still holds weight so this gun issue. You’re deflecting totally from the topic at hand this has nothing to do with his going on with these white extremists in America. I’m not disputing that crime doesn’t exist any and everywhere but there is a problem at hand. You guys just don’t want to acknowledge that.

  12. x Exoduzx | August 10, 2019 at 8:34 AM | Reply

    “Ak47 assault rifle” Hmmmm. You do know the gun was a semi-automatic right 🤦

  13. sKo Rep | August 10, 2019 at 8:38 AM | Reply

    I’d rather see people settle disputes by bare knuckle boxing.

  14. GUNS WITH WAYNE | August 10, 2019 at 8:44 AM | Reply

    Weapons of war ? No army walks in with ar-15 it’s a semi-auto rifle. Army’s use full-auto

  15. annette ireland | August 10, 2019 at 8:54 AM | Reply

    The media needs to stop giving Trump so much live coverage, this assist in fueling his aggressive and nonsympathic behavior.

  16. KiTT FOXXE | August 10, 2019 at 8:58 AM | Reply

    He’s not on vacation in New Jersey LOL

  17. ch7432 | August 10, 2019 at 9:10 AM | Reply

    I wonder does he thinks that the white supremacy is buying this speech? Because I’m not!

  18. Pierre Marie Cordier | August 10, 2019 at 9:54 AM | Reply

    While going through difficult political events, Jacques Chirac made the following remark: “Annoyances always fly in squadrons”.
    In one of the chapters of a book called « The Funerals of the Grande Meme », Gabriel Garcia Marquez remarked: “Misfortunes are like snails: they are slow to come but they always come”.

    This bring me to say : The Cretin of the White House would do well to take those lines into account if he pretends to keep flying at reasonable altitude or if he wants to pretend not to be crushed under the wheels of History.

  19. Shrimpin Bidness | August 10, 2019 at 9:58 AM | Reply

    No civilian needs a dual drum magazine that holds 100 bullets. Let’s not BS ourselves here.

    • pyronac1 | August 10, 2019 at 10:59 AM | Reply

      the military doesn’t even carry those.

    • Shrimpin Bidness | August 10, 2019 at 11:52 AM | Reply

      @pyronac1 Maybe I shouldn’t say no civilian because there are serious gun collectors/advocates who would never commit such a crime. But I agree with at least making it harder for average joe’s to get their hands on high capacity magazines. For example, there’s people in Nevada who own old military cannons and gatling guns and they shoot them in the desert. In order to own them though, there’s a lot of red tape, licenses, fees, and so forth to prove you’re trustworthy to own these military weapons. You really have to prove yourself. I think they should at least do the same with high capacity magazines. Yes I agree these mass shooters were crazy, but they shouldn’t have been able to purchase these military weapons and high capacity mags so easily.

    • Corporal Rev | August 10, 2019 at 12:06 PM | Reply

      @Shrimpin Bidness Stricter gun laws won’t help, a slow long term solution at best. Firstly, do you know how many weapons of mass murder are on the streets? If Assault weapons were banned today, it would take at least 10 years for them to be totally removed from the streets. I know you never said to remove them but still.

      Second, it isn’t that hard to illegally obtain a gun, in about 1/4 mass shootings guns are obtained illegally. And guns aren’t the only weapons that can be used in mass murder, look at the convict who just got out and stabbed 4 people to death.

  20. Alan Wayne | August 10, 2019 at 10:21 AM | Reply

    Waiting for him to get shot due to his inability to be a good leader.

    • shizzLd352 | August 10, 2019 at 11:38 AM | Reply

      Alan, I see the left is still the only one inciting violence on those who they disagree with. Well done Alan Wayne, your the type of person that we will take the right own firearms from.

