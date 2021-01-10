The Georgia Secretary of State office confirmed that shortly before Christmas, President Trump called the state’s chief elections investigator to “find the fraud,” and said the official would be a “national hero” if he did so. NBC’s Julia Jester reports.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

Trump Pressured GA Elections Investigator To ‘Find The Fraud’ In Separate Call | MSNBC