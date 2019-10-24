Congressional Republicans on Wednesday avoided questions following Amb. Bill Taylor's explosive testimony. Aired on 10/24/19.
Trump Rails Against Bill Taylor; GOP Avoids Questions On Hearing | Morning Joe | MSNBC
Bill Taylor….More morals shown by breakfast than Trumps whole lifetime.
Wrong Crowd Remember how republicans use to scream law and order and impeached a president for lying about cheating on his wife. Lol. Oh how far the corrupt pornstar Party has fallen. LAW & ORDER! Lock em up, lock em up. Lol
right wing works for moscow they just claim to not believe it so they can claim deniability and claim they dont know they are committing treason
what would be too far for republicans? should we have russian military “advisors” in our intelligence agencies? gonna have real real close relationship with russia real real soon. better decide whats too far.
maybe russia can teach us how to have elections that are “fair” to the president?
You’re right people forget the Russians funneled money through the NRA to the RNC, making all Republicans complicit in destroying our democracy.
I was just watching Elijah Cummings memorial. How moving, what an honour, as he lies in state. This is an incredible legacy he leaves behind for himself, for his family. We all have two choices in life, we either choose to live a memorable life or a forgettable life. Which category do you think Trump belongs in?
Yet agains republicans side with a 3rd generation draft dodger , against a war veteran … is that republicans way supporting the US troops ?
Year ago republicans attacked , Navy SEAL Admiral William McRaven ,that took out Osama Bin Ladin and found Saddam Hussein .
so true. The hypocrisy of the GOP is beyond pathetic. Yet they revel in their ignorance and think of themselves as great patriots…..just pathetic and disgusting
And had gas down under 2 dollars..
Trump and his sycophants can only attack the process and the witnesses because they can’t defend any of Trump’s actions. It’s only a matter of time before Trump pays the price of his crimes.
Democrats are only going after Trump for this Ukraine thing because it threatens to expose their own corruption. He should be prosecuted for war crimes, but of course Democrats won’t go there.
Trumpocalypse But it’s SO absurd that that’s what they are choosing to do!!! They make themselves look like complete Idiots and fools.
SUCH COWARDS ! THE HISTORY BOOKS NOW HAVE THE NAMES OF THOSE THAT TURNED THEIR BACKS ON AMERICA AND THE CONSTITUTION IN ORDER TO PROTECT THE “TRAITOR” IN THE WHITE HOUSE. THEY HAVE “CEMENTED” THEIR LEGACY FOREVER ! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
fob1xxl 🇺🇸 🇺🇸!
Remember how republicans use to scream law and order!
How can you credibly rail against someone who is telling the truth? Truth is truth; it cannot be avoided.
Mr. Taylor, I, as well as many others,
LOVE YOU
MAGA = MY ADMINISTRATION GETS ARRESTED and don’t forget your donation for the Colorado wall!
Just give trump a mental exam and commit him.
It’s 100% in Putin’s interest, following close to Bone Spurs
Trump is the greatest sleeper cell Putin has ever deployed
Trump’s “spasms of lucidity” are few and far between.
Please start referring to this as the Trump-Pence scandal, not just Trump’s.
I hope those rePURGblicans are charged for storming into the room.
Watching this clip at about 3 am in Australia in horrified fascination.
I LOVE how all the Trump monkeys aka Trump supporters are staying away from this. Lol Go hide in the Fox video’s.
Woops! Pompeo goofed! He appointed an honest man.
The words “US ally” are about to become an historical footnote thanks to Trump and the Congressional Republicans. And yes, having worked in SCIF’s for over 30 years, House Republicans participating in their so called “demonstration” violated a number of laws for which they should be held accountable. I’ve seen protesters arrested and taken away for attempting the very same thing, and they never got anywhere near a SCI-F.
Republicans ducking for cover…🤨
Well one thing’s for sure; you know where their loyalty is and it’s not with the American people or the Constitution.
Bill Taylor is one of the true real Patriots that was a part of this chaotic,currupt administration!!!!