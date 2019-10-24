Trump Rails Against Bill Taylor; GOP Avoids Questions On Hearing | Morning Joe | MSNBC

TOPICS:
October 24, 2019

 

Congressional Republicans on Wednesday avoided questions following Amb. Bill Taylor's explosive testimony. Aired on 10/24/19.
31 Comments on "Trump Rails Against Bill Taylor; GOP Avoids Questions On Hearing | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. Wrong Crowd | October 24, 2019 at 11:58 AM | Reply

    Bill Taylor….More morals shown by breakfast than Trumps whole lifetime.

    • Honest Business | October 24, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

      Wrong Crowd Remember how republicans use to scream law and order and impeached a president for lying about cheating on his wife. Lol. Oh how far the corrupt pornstar Party has fallen. LAW & ORDER! Lock em up, lock em up. Lol

  2. GreensOplenty | October 24, 2019 at 11:58 AM | Reply

    right wing works for moscow they just claim to not believe it so they can claim deniability and claim they dont know they are committing treason
    what would be too far for republicans? should we have russian military “advisors” in our intelligence agencies? gonna have real real close relationship with russia real real soon. better decide whats too far.
    maybe russia can teach us how to have elections that are “fair” to the president?

    • De Lores Hollis | October 24, 2019 at 12:13 PM | Reply

      You’re right people forget the Russians funneled money through the NRA to the RNC, making all Republicans complicit in destroying our democracy.

    • Caterina Gracile | October 24, 2019 at 12:23 PM | Reply

      I was just watching Elijah Cummings memorial. How moving, what an honour, as he lies in state. This is an incredible legacy he leaves behind for himself, for his family. We all have two choices in life, we either choose to live a memorable life or a forgettable life. Which category do you think Trump belongs in?

  3. Pete Lind | October 24, 2019 at 12:00 PM | Reply

    Yet agains republicans side with a 3rd generation draft dodger , against a war veteran … is that republicans way supporting the US troops ?
    Year ago republicans attacked , Navy SEAL Admiral William McRaven ,that took out Osama Bin Ladin and found Saddam Hussein .

  4. Trumpocalypse | October 24, 2019 at 12:02 PM | Reply

    Trump and his sycophants can only attack the process and the witnesses because they can’t defend any of Trump’s actions. It’s only a matter of time before Trump pays the price of his crimes.

    • Chris H | October 24, 2019 at 12:36 PM | Reply

      Democrats are only going after Trump for this Ukraine thing because it threatens to expose their own corruption. He should be prosecuted for war crimes, but of course Democrats won’t go there.

    • M. M. | October 24, 2019 at 12:36 PM | Reply

      Trumpocalypse But it’s SO absurd that that’s what they are choosing to do!!! They make themselves look like complete Idiots and fools.

  5. fob1xxl | October 24, 2019 at 12:04 PM | Reply

    SUCH COWARDS ! THE HISTORY BOOKS NOW HAVE THE NAMES OF THOSE THAT TURNED THEIR BACKS ON AMERICA AND THE CONSTITUTION IN ORDER TO PROTECT THE “TRAITOR” IN THE WHITE HOUSE. THEY HAVE “CEMENTED” THEIR LEGACY FOREVER ! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

  6. Michael Hoerig | October 24, 2019 at 12:05 PM | Reply

    How can you credibly rail against someone who is telling the truth? Truth is truth; it cannot be avoided.

    • Honest Business | October 24, 2019 at 12:37 PM | Reply

      Michael Hoerig Remember how republicans use to scream law and order and impeached a president for lying about cheating on his wife. Lol. Oh how far the corrupt pornstar Party has fallen. LAW & ORDER! 🇺🇸 USA 🇺🇸

  7. Chris Zerkel | October 24, 2019 at 12:06 PM | Reply

    Mr. Taylor, I, as well as many others,
    LOVE YOU

  8. Kosta Welissariou | October 24, 2019 at 12:07 PM | Reply

    MAGA = MY ADMINISTRATION GETS ARRESTED and don’t forget your donation for the Colorado wall!

  9. George Layton | October 24, 2019 at 12:09 PM | Reply

    Just give trump a mental exam and commit him.

  10. tina Haynes | October 24, 2019 at 12:09 PM | Reply

    It’s 100% in Putin’s interest, following close to Bone Spurs
    Trump is the greatest sleeper cell Putin has ever deployed

  11. Maureenn Brown | October 24, 2019 at 12:11 PM | Reply

    Trump’s “spasms of lucidity” are few and far between.

  12. Gene Edgerton | October 24, 2019 at 12:12 PM | Reply

    Please start referring to this as the Trump-Pence scandal, not just Trump’s.

  13. Nith A | October 24, 2019 at 12:15 PM | Reply

    I hope those rePURGblicans are charged for storming into the room.

  14. Philip Shehan | October 24, 2019 at 12:15 PM | Reply

    Watching this clip at about 3 am in Australia in horrified fascination.

  15. payneicecold3000 | October 24, 2019 at 12:18 PM | Reply

    I LOVE how all the Trump monkeys aka Trump supporters are staying away from this. Lol Go hide in the Fox video’s.

  16. rationalguy | October 24, 2019 at 12:19 PM | Reply

    Woops! Pompeo goofed! He appointed an honest man.

  17. Tim Boeh | October 24, 2019 at 12:23 PM | Reply

    The words “US ally” are about to become an historical footnote thanks to Trump and the Congressional Republicans. And yes, having worked in SCIF’s for over 30 years, House Republicans participating in their so called “demonstration” violated a number of laws for which they should be held accountable. I’ve seen protesters arrested and taken away for attempting the very same thing, and they never got anywhere near a SCI-F.

  18. Cindy C4 | October 24, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

    Republicans ducking for cover…🤨

  19. Louis Delmonte | October 24, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

    Well one thing’s for sure; you know where their loyalty is and it’s not with the American people or the Constitution.

  20. Tim Alford | October 24, 2019 at 12:27 PM | Reply

    Bill Taylor is one of the true real Patriots that was a part of this chaotic,currupt administration!!!!

