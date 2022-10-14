Recent Post
Trump will say he plead the fifth 5,000 times.
@Rodney Short
In reality, they provided tons of evidence. Video evidence, records, and the testimony of Trump’s closest inner circle. Your boy is screwed.
Trump Great
“The best pleas, the greatest pleas…”
He should do it for his supporters, they’re dying to see him testify under oath
@Timothy Young Under oath? You do realize of course that within less than a minute he would perjurer himself!
@Hayanah I absolutely agree 👍
Yall are literally on repeat, its kinda scary asf
If he’s so “innocent” then he should bring all of his receipts, proving it. Hillary Clinton testified for 11 hours w/out a subpoena. Let’s see if he’s as tough as his supporters think…
He’s not innocent
@J Rod 11780
Yup, exactly. Put up or shut up.
Yes Now we’ve got him haha haha ha
Does he have to plead the fifth out loud or can he just think it? 😅
🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂
@Littleme and the March hare and Mad Hatter said “we’ll do for a 100 bucks”
Ya’ll are actually sfill on that take trump to court ish😕
@Skyler Thompson yessiree Bob we sure as hell are yuk yuk yuk! And they ain’t a darn thing “y’all” can do about it!
Stephanie pretending she didn’t know Trump was a dangerous sociopath 30 years ago is nauseating.
Here is the recommended clip that say it:
https://youtu.be/QbHAaWyFCz4 !!
C’mon Donnie…speak your “truth” to power. Your a big strong man….don’t let a little fear of perjury stand in your way…
@Stanley Sharp Obviously you do, Do you even work?
@Spud McKeegan Better delete your account before I do it for you.
@davidc.serido so….nothing then…that’s what we all thought….your paucity of ideas is revealing. Thanks for playing!
They’re not asking. A subpoena is not asking. It’s an order. He could have volunteered at any time.
@L You said “You know he’s not going to appear! You can bet on that!”
Then he’s going to be convicted of contempt of Congress. He’s no longer protected because of the presidency or by his own Attorney General.
@L * I think he will agree to appear with negotiating conditions, and when the committee says no to his negotiating with conditions, trumpy will use that telling everyone he agreed to appear. trumpy is not smart enough to understand the meaning of a supeona.
@K X * Your incorrect research it.
@John Patrick Cole unfortunately the grift will never be over.
I feel bad for the maids at wherever he is, you know he tossed something at the wall.
@E Major 😂😂😂😂❤️
Anybody who works for him either doesn’t get paid, gets fired or indicted.
@E Major
Some classified documents, some McRibs… how many toilets does Mar-a-Clog-o have?
BlueAnon?
Ketchup!!!😂
He’s a coward and will lie his way out of showing up. He’s screwed.
Safe to say there’s no timeframe they would have called him to testify which would have met without criticism, much more had they called him earlier.
@NOTHING BUT he owes the people who literally represent the American people nothing? What?
or earlier than that, or earlier than that, or earlier than that, or earlier than that
Supreme Court left him in the cold, FBI is at full-blast, special “handler” of Trump’s documents probably will go away, and now Congress is in his face with a subpoena. I’m glad my dream of becoming never came true, because Trump is definitely having one of the worst Octobers of his life.
@Steven What does Hunter have to do with anything?
@Ed Hurtado
9 tooth 🦷 minimum crew alert 🚨
lies and false propaganda
This is turning into what looks like a “Rico” case. That’s what it should be with all these People connected together!
@Adam Flores
The recycling overworked underpaid queen vladz troll clowns
Aren’t they hilarious?🤣🤡🤣
@Laughing at the trollzzzzz they can be bud
RICO all the way
@Tim P 🐑
Sure, if you’ve got the evidence.
Let’s hear it.
They waited because they were building to the top of the conspiracy. They need to call his bluff.
@Jew Dy 🤣🤣🤣
@Cryst C O yes, obstruction of justice is hilarious! 🤣
@Jew Dy 😁🤭
@Winston Churchill 🍄
Pay attention.
Imagine trying to destroy democracy yet calling yourself a patriot
@davidc.serido Do you have clue what you are stating?? Any?
#TRUMP
He already testifed in his mind. He just “thinks” about testifying and he did.
OMG….. that’s fabulous
OMG!!!🤣🤣
Beauty 😂😂😂
😂
“We enabled him, and look where it’s gotten us” says it all Now we need the spineless Congress and All his cronies that support and enabled him charged and held accountable for aiding him to commit crimes So done with all these traitors
You are so right on.. And we let him do super speader rallies..people got covid from these rallies and died…
Sometimes less is more.
I didn’t vote for that traitor! I’ve been screaming since 2015!
” I spoke to officials at the BOP and they are incredibly busy designing and constructing my cell to the likes of which nobody has ever seen in prison history. The warden is a very very good friend of mine and he’s an amazing amazing man. Together we will make prison’s great again and get prisoner’s working and create economic growth within our prison system. I have been asked to oversee all prison documents which may be very very important to our country’s security “– Donald J Trump.
That’s funny 😄 😆 🤣
@MsCraftyMonica and at the same time very very sad…
” I have the world’s most amazing amazing secret filing systems of the likes which no one has ever ever seen before. My files have the most incredible letters and numbers. Nobody has ever had more amazing letters and words in their files as me. I will be working very very hard with the DOJ and also with my friends at the FBI to improve all filing systems in our country and to keep all secret documents safe with a padlock for the security of our great nation ” –Donald J Trump.
Here is the recommended clip that say it:
https://youtu.be/QbHAaWyFCz4 !!
Just imagine Trump NOT being able to take the 5th, and being questioned by an experienced lawyer. Not the type Trump finds on Craigslist and hires.
It’s incredible how much legal work is required to subpoena a person like Trump given how obviously criminal he is.