We're beginning to learn what Trump's impeachment defense is going to be as Biden meets with GOP senators pressuring them to act on his $1.9 trillion Covid aid bill. Aired on 2/2/2021.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
About The 11th Hour with Brian Williams: Brian Williams delivers the latest updates on evolving news stories and places the major political events of the day into context for viewers. Broadcast live from New York, Williams' show convenes a dynamic panel of guests to offer a forward-thinking look at the critical stories that are expected to drive the conversation the following morning. Williams has also anchored MSNBC's special coverage around key political events and major breaking news stories as they occur domestically and around the world.
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
#Trump #Covid #MSNBC
Trump Readies Impeachment Defense As Biden Pushes For Covid Aid | The 11th Hour | MSNBC
We all know where this is headed.
@Sak 20012019 ok I don’t know were you are get your information but I’m get the information from the US government that explains laws and regulations aaaannnddd guess what it say that you can. Aaaaaannddd what do you think they are doing in the senate next week.🤦♀️ you really should do you reach. I don’t listen to the news I look up the information.
Yeah let’s hope. If it’s not already too late.
@Andrea Barrera i know they will have a vote in the senate. That does mean they can legally do anything.
@Sak 20012019 legally they can take away his right as a president, the pardons and the protection that went with it.
@Andrea Barrera he does not have the ability to pardon people anymore he is not president. I am not clearly getting what you are putting down.
I love how Collins acts like they worked soooo hard for over two hours…. while most of us work long hours every week to provide for our families . 🙄
Not ONE of them worked a hard day in their life!
@KING77 SOLOMON
Oy vey!
Preach sis!
@KING77 SOLOMON the deep state. Let me ask u this. What is it about ole innocent trump that this so called deep state is after him about??? What is it about Trump that this so called deep states wants him so bad??? Why
Democrat or Republican, we at least need to be aware that most people in the government don’t really care. I mean this pandemic has showed that both sides aren’t great. I’m not a centrist, I’m a leftist, but I’m disappointed in democrats
Typical politician “answer”: Further Talk Is Needed. Talk, talk, talk, while people are suffering and dying in droves and every minute counts. And THAT is the root of much of the division, frustration, and anger of We the People. But as long as politicians like collins are living comfortably while the rest of us are turning all the pain and anger on each other, the soul-less monsters win and the majority of the country loses.
Susan Collins should be called back by her state
Where’s the stimulus already passed!?
@LivingCarbon I’m talking about the present moment time, not the past. You really don’t have your eyes opened.
@LivingCarbon Your right but that’s exactly what that is History sorry things have changed since that history💖🙏
@LivingCarbon single-celled brain organism
The Senators suggested Relief bill for $1,000. C’mon man, give me a break, these guys make millions!
@Juliana Americanchild You’re definitely lying about that. The real welfare is at the top. Corporate welfare comes to.mind. Yet you make no mention of it, as if it doesn’t exist! I voted for Biden because we needed someone with a plan for Covid and healthcare. Something the Chaos King never had or thought he needed. Someone for all Americans. We needed a change. The loss of life under his watch is catastrophic. He didn’t leave a roll out plan for the virus’ distribution. Some protector of the People. He was incompetent and some of you guys still love him for it.
@Juliana Americanchild I heard a thump after that smack down julian americanbrat
@Juliana Americanchild and it was scary loud, are you ok julian?
@Jesse S I don’t know his voters seemed very shocked when he shut down pipe line and thousands lost their jobs his first day.
@Barbara Washington WITH ALL DUE RESPECT, WOE TO THOSE THAT HAVE BLINDERS ON
AND DONT RESEARCH, INSTEAD BELIEVE EVERYTHING THE MSM HAS THEIR 🐥 LITTLE SPEW. ACTUALLY DR. FAUCI BELIEVES
THAT EVERYONE NEEDS TO “JUST DO WHAT THEY WERE TOLD” THIS IS A COMMENT SECTION. EVERY PERSON HAS AN RIGHT TO THEIR OWN OPINION. YOUR SHOWING THAT YOU HAVE A ANGER AND CONTROL ISSUE.
JUST MAYBE YOU SHOULD DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH BEFORE
YOU TRY TO CORRECT OTHERS.
GEORGE SOROS IS WHO HAS HIRED AND PAID THE FAKE BLM
DESTROYERS. IF YOU REALLY HAD DONE SOME RESEARCH, YOU WOULD KNOW THAT THE LEFT ELITE HAVE BEEN USHERING IN THE UN AGENDA 21 2030 NWO DEPOPULATION AND WORLD TAKEOVER PLAN,
MAYBE LOOK UP GLOBALIST KLAUS SCHWAB, HE MADE IT CLEAR THAT THEY USED THIS VIRUS TO HIT THEIR (NWO) RESET BUTTON. THIS IS CALLED
PLANET LOCKDOWN. JFK SR.
TRIED WARNING THE AMERICAN PEOPLE ABOUT THE SECRET SOCIETIES AND THE SHADOW GOVERNMENTS. THATS WHY HE WAS MURDERED. HAVE YOU EVER READ THE GEORGIA GUIDESTONES ?
CIA WILLIAM CASEY;
WE WILL KNOW THAT OUR DISINFORMATION PROGRAMS ARE COMPLETE WHEN ALL OF THE AMERICAN PEOPLE BELIEVE OUR DISINFORMATION.
THE GOD OF THIS AGE HAS BLINDED THE MINDS OF THE
UNBELIEVERS.
When they vote for a pay raise
It only takes them 15min.
And they always do it at NIGHT.
@Julie Giroux what?
@RockYou walmart treats their employees like they’re just disposable
AND, if was for only a $1,000 pay raise, they would be insulted and go berserk.
@Daniel Zerich If your idea of Capitalism is pittance in pay to maximize profits and holding job positions hostage in return for accepting that, then that system is not worth defending. I shed no tears at big corporations and multinationals losing their ability to abuse the proles.
@Mark Cross
Hey Mark
It’s crazy how they play with livelihood and we just sit there and take it like an abused victim smh.