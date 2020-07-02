Trump remarks on jobs report

The U.S. economy added a record 4.8 million jobs in June as states continued to allow businesses shuttered by the coronavirus to reopen and more Americans went back to work, even as massive layoffs have persisted.
The unemployment rate fell to 11.1% from 13.3% in May, the Labor Department said Thursday.
Economists surveyed by Bloomberg had estimated that 3.1 million jobs were added last month.
The number of Americans on temporary layoff fell by 4.8 million to 10.6 million as many laid-off workers were called back amid state reopenings. About 60% of unemployed workers were on temporary layoff, down from 73% in May. At the same time, 2.9 million people had permanently lost jobs in June, up from 2.3 million the prior month in a sign more employers are cutting ties with workers.
Good than you shouldn’t mind continuing to pay the covid relief to unemployment through the end of December. For all of us that aren’t able to return to work.
Global economy, that kills local ecology, is in fact, genocide.
Unemployment has two more weeks of covid money. After that time the unemployed will have to live off of 91 dollars a week. That’s if their lucky. He must implement the covid pay to run past the July 25 date.
We lost more lives than the last three wars put together. He speaks of the lives saved. Come on Trump learn empathy and quit saying tremendous, you’ll see, and how great you are.
Gabriel Flaubert I hope you did not or can not reproduce. You are an idiot and we do not need more of you running around. You can not compare lives lost to pandemic to natural causes, old age, cancer, accidents,nets. These are lives lost that did not all need to be if Trump had done his job. There is a published study report out there with facts & Dara from credible sources that says if trump had done his job and acted earlier @ 36k lives would have been spared. They will be working on a back end report on lives unnecessarily lost because trump had states open too early before they met CDC guidelines and because Trump will not make wearing masks mandatory. Get a good education. It should help you understand everything a little better.
These are not jobs added ….. these are furloughed employees returning to their jobs they were put on leave with intent of returning them back to work when virus conditions allowed them to return to their saved job. If trump had acted on the virus sooner instead of claiming it will magically go away there would have been 36k lives saved ( there is a study report that proves and documents it ) and the economy might not be as bad as it is with as many jobs lost if he managed COVID and did not push states to reopen earlier than cdc guidelines recommended. We do not have COVID under control. We hit 50k new cases in one day yesterday. Our highest case number in one day and no other country or the EU has hit that high a number except Brazil. States are rolling back or stopping / closing their openings because it is not under control in states ( not cities or counties ). When asked a softball question by FOX news what Trump wants to take on and accomplish and why voters would want to vote for him, Trump had no answer. He response was " I have the experience ". No plans as to what he will be doing next term that he could verbalize. They state the reports & numbers are not current to date. Why did they not say that and try to cover it up instead. What other numbers are missing. I expect the missing numbers are negative numbers. States are reversing their openings by closing bars that were open and reducing restaurant capacity which is GOING BACKWARDS and not stopping. Now they are trying to blame the states for reopening early when it was Trump pushing them to reopen early and republican governors blindly followed for fear Trump would retaliate as he does like a child.
Well it’s easy to have historical growth when everything dumped historically before the growth.
He talks about how many jobs were added, which sounds good… until you deduct the number of jobs that have been lost. He also talks about strong stock market and how it means jobs. No it doesn’t, not when CEOs keep buying their back own stock, creating a bubble of even more fake economy than the housing market one a couple of decades back.
This has gotta be the biggest spin job ever, bragging how much seedlings are planted when it was you who cut down the bloody forest in the first place, and as usual everything will be bigger and better, sounds like a dodgy mattress salesman.