August 20, 2019

 

“We already have a lot of background checks, ” President Trump said to reporters on Sunday, appearing to back away from calling for the “meaningful background checks” he said he wanted to implement earlier this month after a rash of deadly mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio, El Paso, Texas, and at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in California. New NBC News/WSJ polling shows that Americans favor expanded background checks by an overwhelming margin. Which side will win out — the majority, or the NRA?
64 Comments on "Trump Retreats On Background Check, Blames Mental Health For Gun Violence – The Day That Was | MSNBC"

  1. Alex Bastianich | August 20, 2019 at 7:29 AM | Reply

    The NRA said no, and Trump nodded.

    • Pamela Wiles | August 20, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

      @Hayden H he escaped with bone spurs to not go serve his country. A patriot? Please I even served. If he’s a billionaire tell him to show us his taxes. He said he would

    • Pamela Wiles | August 20, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

      @Hayden H no one’s saying you have to take away somebody’s guns. You just say that so you can make it sound better for yourself. I started shooting when I was five and I haven’t killed anybody

    • Pamela Wiles | August 20, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

      @froglogz let it be your child who gets gun down in his school

    • Pamela Wiles | August 20, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

      @Ernie Willis why don’t you prove that. I want links and articles please

  2. Everything Zombie, By Teresa Young | August 20, 2019 at 7:38 AM | Reply

    Trump is a COWARD and that’s important to his base/Kkklan

    • EAGLE SHIELD | August 20, 2019 at 12:20 PM | Reply

      @Everything Zombie, By Teresa Young
      AMERICA will never be
      a SOCIALIST ZOMBIE
      UTOPIA👈🇺🇸

    • Pamela Wiles | August 20, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

      @David Hatchell alright put your child in Sandy Hook and let’s see what happens

    • Pamela Wiles | August 20, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

      @Rebecca Rohmer Democrats started it but the Republicans are one who’s driving the car right now. Why do you Trump people keep bringing that one up?

    • Pamela Wiles | August 20, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

      @David Hatchell do you realize that Ted Bundy was a republican? I’ll take the shooters over a serial killer

  3. RationalThinker1859 | August 20, 2019 at 7:38 AM | Reply

    You would need the brain power of a goldfish to support Trump.

  4. Richard Thomas | August 20, 2019 at 7:38 AM | Reply

    Republicans sold their soul to the Orange swamp thing . SAD

  5. Paul Fontes | August 20, 2019 at 7:41 AM | Reply

    It’s painfully obvious that the NRA told cotton-candy-head to stick with the “mental illness” talking-point.

    Dear Americans,

    Get money out of politics ASAP!

  6. Chryz Versaandi | August 20, 2019 at 7:50 AM | Reply

    Trump is who lowered mental health regulations on procuring weapons! The Liar in Chief must go!!!

    • Troy Stocker | August 20, 2019 at 11:40 AM | Reply

      @Hazzycakes El Paso shooter also had progressive beliefs, shooter in Dayton was a radical leftist

    • Logical Conservative | August 20, 2019 at 11:43 AM | Reply

      THIS is actually fake news. The rules were discriminating against people with disabilities, but we all know you lefties don’t really care about them

    • Andre Littleton | August 20, 2019 at 12:07 PM | Reply

      That liar in chief is just doing what every American has done for the last 50+ years. Accept the money and ignore whoever dies as long as they get their bribe. That’s the American dream for you people. You made your bed now lay in it :D. I find it funny they try to censor me for promoting mass shootings, but the NRA does that every day for decades straight and they’re a legit and public association. Hypocrisy in Americans and their companies is astounding.

    • Mind Freshener | August 20, 2019 at 12:09 PM | Reply

      @Gavin Sherlock The Aristocracy during the Dark Ages was “Left Wing” for disarming the Serfs?
      The Serfs were”Right Wing” for aspiring to be armed and free?

    • Gavin Sherlock | August 20, 2019 at 12:16 PM | Reply

      @Mind Freshener What a worthless analogy, today’s gun owners are not in Serfdom, if your liberty is going to take away my daughters right to live without fear you have a perverse idea of freedom.

  7. Mr. Spiteful | August 20, 2019 at 7:56 AM | Reply

    Good Ol White privilege and mental health issues. It’s like they’re the only ones that has those issues and everyone else are just terrorists 🤷🏾‍♂️

    • OG Cutta | August 20, 2019 at 10:20 AM | Reply

      Yeah now they trying to pass gun laws and they not going to use these gun laws on white people bro they going to use it to take the guns out of black people hands cause mass incarceration and create more soft targets for white supremacist youth of color is the target

    • Taylor Kendricks | August 20, 2019 at 12:02 PM | Reply

      🏆And the Oscar goes to Mr. Spiteful👏👏👏👏👏

    • Taylor Kendricks | August 20, 2019 at 12:04 PM | Reply

      @OG Cutta ✊Sho Yo Rite✊

  8. Virginia Ryno | August 20, 2019 at 8:15 AM | Reply

    💙Blue Wave 2020💙 get this crazy lunatic out of our White House. 💙

  9. Something, something, playlist stuff | August 20, 2019 at 8:16 AM | Reply

    So Trump is admitting that his mental health problems have an influence on gun violence. That’s great. Admitting it is the first step.

    • Power corrupts | August 20, 2019 at 8:52 AM | Reply

      The first thing he did after being sworn in was to make it easier for people with mental health issues to purchase firearms. He’s a lying sack of crap.

    • OldskolFan | August 20, 2019 at 12:25 PM | Reply

      He just found something else to blame; but mass shooters are hardly ever mentally Ill. The legislation passed by Obama was one of the first things he over turned. The NRA still doesn’t want background checks to buy guns.

  10. dutchjohn1952 | August 20, 2019 at 8:16 AM | Reply

    Your president is very clearly the errand-boy for the NRA.

  11. PN Houle | August 20, 2019 at 8:19 AM | Reply

    Massacre Mitch McTurtle receives free housing from the NRA. Few people know this since the NRA pay for it through a shell company.

  12. Ken Verrett | August 20, 2019 at 8:21 AM | Reply

    Of course. He’s not about to bite the hand that feeds him.

  13. James Dunn | August 20, 2019 at 8:27 AM | Reply

    I knew this would happen, of course he would walk it back. He doesn’t wish to anger his base.

  14. Steve Preston | August 20, 2019 at 8:41 AM | Reply

    How can you tell if Trump is lying? His lips are moving 🤑

  15. Pierre Marie Cordier | August 20, 2019 at 8:48 AM | Reply

    After background checks, it is advised not maintaining Trump as Führer !

  16. magichwoo | August 20, 2019 at 9:25 AM | Reply

    Of course he’s changing his tone, NRA just called and offered more $ into his pockets.

    • Airik Luna | August 20, 2019 at 11:28 AM | Reply

      They are 10 million in the hole. The NRA is funneling money from Russian donors so technically it not the NRA’S money. Those funds go to La Pierre. He purchased a 6 million dollar home using his “nonprofit” as his personal bank account.
      Facts are better than theories.

  17. Whitney Mohrhauser | August 20, 2019 at 9:36 AM | Reply

    Of course Trump backpedals when his Masters say no.

  18. Truth Seeker | August 20, 2019 at 10:14 AM | Reply

    Of course since the NRA reminded him they own him and he is their puppet.

  19. mkellsoo24 | August 20, 2019 at 10:15 AM | Reply

    Trump got that call from The NRA, “remember we bribed you, so follow in line!”

  20. Amethyst | August 20, 2019 at 10:30 AM | Reply

    Of course Trump has backtracked he’s famous for it! His policies wobble back & forth. & his backbone is like a plate of watery jello! 🍮

