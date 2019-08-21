Trump Retreats On Background Checks | Morning Joe | MSNBC

TOPICS:
August 21, 2019

August 21, 2019

 

The NRA got results in one phone call with the president who is now flip flopping on background checks.
Trump Retreats On Background Checks | Morning Joe | MSNBC

4 Comments on "Trump Retreats On Background Checks | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. Madara Uchiha | August 21, 2019 at 12:36 PM | Reply

    Why can’t he retreat from The Whitehouse?!

  2. bloobaaq | August 21, 2019 at 12:36 PM | Reply

    That didn’t take long

  3. TheWestern Millenial | August 21, 2019 at 12:36 PM | Reply

    COWARD POTUS !! Who rather listen to the NRA than protect his own people !!! DUMP TRUMP 2020

  4. Ousmane Souley | August 21, 2019 at 12:36 PM | Reply

    As all bullies are his balls have shrinkled the moment he met a bigger bully.

