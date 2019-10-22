Following bipartisan backlash on the White House’s decision to host next year’s G-7 summit at President Trump’s Doral resort near Miami, Florida, the president tweeted out that the White House would be reversing the decision. In his Twitter thread, the president blamed the media and Democrats for his decision before saying that the White House will begin searching for a new venue. One possibility mentioned by Trump was Camp David, where President Obama held the 2012 summit. Aired on 10/22/19.
Trump Reverses Decision To Host G-7 At His Doral Resort – The Day That Was | MSNBC
He’s a fool. He has no idea what he is doing
Attempted crime is still a crime
It’s sad how We The People have to uphold the Constitutions because the sitting President refuses to.
Don’t feel too bad about it Donny, you will be impeached and removed from office before that G-7 meeting anyways.
E. M. O. L. U. M. E. N. T. S.
There’s a problem when someone onsists EVERYTHING he does is MAGNIFICENT…AMAZING…THE BEST…
Cut education and eventually people will elect a dummy.
You already did.
Or allow a crook to steal the election…
Mike Pense: Get Jesus on the phone!
St. Paul: Ya, Mike. Jesus said He doesn’t know ya.
Most corrupt president in American history.
Most corrupt president in American history is Barack Obama, and this is going to come out through the DOJ investigations unless Democrats assassinate President Trump first. That’s why I pray for President Trump that God keeps him safe.
And most morally bankrupt. Just a national disgrace and an international embarrassment.
@Gino Jones Please stop asking GOD to bless a Satanist. That’s just wrong. It’s blasphemy. Quit doing it.
@miapdx You should triple the Prozac dosage.
He dont give the secret service free golf carts and rooms At Mara lago to protect him So why would we think that he would give free hotel rooms for the G7
The most expensive date the republicans have ever brought to their party. They shall pay for decades.
The bedbugs will be crushed with disappointment at the news.
Well they’ll certainly starve.
I would have done it for free….says the man who stole from his own charity.
Also, while watching this video, I could have made 2 billion dollars as well. Neither one of us will show proof of that statement.
Trump have no respect for the constitution
Trump said part of the constitution is a hoax the emoluments claus
At bed bug central, and anouncing it this early could mean landmines in the bunkers.
And he was going to give everything away for free! My, what an opportunity we missed….to get Trump-scammed! MAGA-ism!
IMPEACH Donald or watch him T R U M P America !
PRESIDENT ME, MYSELF AND I
Trump is a Criminal Clown! His orange face is going to match really good with his orange prison jumpsuit