Recent Post
- A day of chaos brings Twitter closer to the brink
- Trump says he sent the FBI to get involved in DeSantis’ 2018 election
- ‘It’s just ridiculous’: Van Jones reacts to Graham’s emotional plea on Fox
- ‘Only one person’ not tired of this war. Zelensky calls out Putin
- Trump’s tendency to blame everyone but himself
76 comments
The man just can’t stop lying 🤥
Trump 2024!
Like Joe Biden saying inflation isn’t bad, or the gas prices, or like how Joe Biden said he didn’t have any knowledge of his crackhead son business dealings, even though that has been proven a lie how many times now that even CNN admitted that Joe Biden knew that his son was getting into trouble. Joe Biden has over 30+ years of lying to you weak minded people, but you still only can say “orange man bad!!! ” . Pathetic
@supershayloman exactly!!!
Trump is GODS GIFT! To the Democratic party! 🤣🤣🤣🤣
That is the truth trump lies alot him& biden there running neck to neck
This is his narcissism talking. Confessing to boost his ego lol.
ABSOLUTELY. .. IT’S. NOT AMERICA. IT’S. HIS OWN. PATHETIC EGO…..PROUD. REPUBLICAN
He is going to play all the narc cards this week
Indeed he is a narcissist 101
Trump is actually telling the truth this time. LOL! DeSantis is a F’ing cheater
You are correct.
Never interrupt your opponents when they’re making a mistake.
@Rumi900 His “Truth Social” has to be the funniest creation under the trump regime!
It is not who you vote for it is who COUNTS the votes..
Dominion Voting Machines must also hand over their PASSWORDS ,CODES
and SPLUNK LOG BOOKS in all the Swing States….If they have nothing to HIDE they nothing to FEAR…We have all seen this movie before in Maricopa County run by the same Board of Supervisors..DEMOCRACY DIES IN DARKNESS
@Belly Dancer Em trump thinks he’s above the law. “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and wouldn’t lose any voters, okay?” Trump said, mimicking firing a gun with his fingers. “It’s, like, incredible.”
ITS A LITTLE MUSHROOM 🍄 STORMY DANIELS
William Barr should probably testify under oath to either confirm or deny Trump’s statement about involving the FBI on the DeSantis 2018 election 🤔
This is gonna be fun to watch…..😀😀😀😀👍👍
I can’t wait to find out the dirt trump says he will reveal about DeSantis if the governor runs for president. Those two spiders in a jar are bound to provide endless entertainment.
@Larry O
Right. Both could work though !
@XVI Good point! 🤗
Aww, LOL. It’s just something Trump read about DeSantis ( ok someone read it to Trump) in one of “HIS” Top Secret Compartmentalized FBI files. Trump will end up breaking another law about exposing Top Secret information.
He’ll hire some woman from the past to make false claims against DeSantis.
@Thomas Best What missing documents? Did cornpop say something about documents? You know, the thing. 🤣
Classic trump, try to take credit for ron,while saying he used the fbi but cries when the fbi is on him…
It doesn’t take a weatherman to shut the window. That’s what voters just did.
amen
Another Trump crime confesion lock him up already..🙄
You didn’t listen, did you? She clearly said there’s no evidence that he did this. Lying to make yourself sound good on social media is not a crime.
@Steve Rogers I guess Trump is lying to himself
@Brandon Clamping down on voter fraud isn’t illegal. Quite the opposite actually.
Actually speaking of your crimes is not admitting to your crimes without proof. I can talk about murdering 5 people yet without proof, it never happened..
Florida would’ve had a gay junkie for governor and Disney would be showing kidde porn for drag queens.
So, in other words, Trump lied? What a surprise.
At least you listened. Most of these sh!t posters just read the title and responded. Credit to ya, citizen.
He’s more than willing to spread lies just to get back into power !!!! Wow !
Never quit. If you stumble get back up. What happened yesterday no longer matters. Today’s another day so get back on track and move closer to your dreams and goals. You can do it!
Oh yes, President Trump what a great steward of United States Resources. Hopefully, the Justice Department can hook him up with a consulting gig once he’s settled into the Bureau of Prisons!
But you’re okay with Joe touching children Biden? Wow you are definitely a sick in the head then.
Nah,I hope they give him a pill,just like many other Nazi’s did.
@Leftist Monitor Wait. You can post something without defecting to Hillary/ inflation/ Hunter.
@Belly Dancer Em I agree. Biden should be indicted and impeached very soon. Right after the gop takes over congress.
@supershayloman Look dickhead – don’t try to infer crap like that with me; I would have no issue punishing adults who cross the line with children. Actually, I don’t care for Joe or Don – I believe its time both of them go, as well as, several dozen Congress(wo)men and Senators.
The gentleman, retiring because he saved the everglades and the beaches is not a statesman or even a public servant, he’s delusional.
‘The art of self-incriminating’
The Master Class 😮
It’s a crime to tell the DOJ and FBI to investigate a crime? I’m confused, what is the crime here?
Desperate times, desperately needs the job?
@Bitchslapper316 cool, so if there’s an “issue” with the election in 2024 and and Biden sends the FBI and national guard in to “fix” it, you won’t have anything to say. Good to know.
@Bitchslapper316 When republicans lose, it’s because they got fewer votes, not because a crime was happening.
A people that values its privileges above its principles soon loses both. Dwight D. Eisenhower (R)
I can see clearly now, the rain is gone . . .
And Dwight would have been removing teeth from members of his own party with a regularity, these days.
Was he not military, poor Japanese
@Nils Ottomanz He had nothing to do with the Pacific war.
Trust me, in Florida, we remember Pam Bondi, and the elections in which she “assisted.”
@Disques Swing 13 Cope
@matts spelman rigger
@matts spelman Election thief
Ignorant
I live here and I did a podcast about this mess
I love that he’s turning his Trumpet on his on party.
Loyalty is only to 👉 Trump 👈 and no one else 👇👎
The GOP was never Trump’s party. He used the name for his toilet paper.
@sayulita lyfe The only way Trump could win is to use ‘white grievance and anger”. There aren’t enough angry White Folks in the Democratic Party. Trump didn’t win because of Policies. He used Culture Wars.
Trump isn’t loyal to anyone but himself & even that is unreliable as it’s contingent on what he wants at THAT particular moment in time.
The number one thing about a narcissist is that people eventually catch on that they don’t bring anything positive to their life. It just takes some people longer to realize it.
Christina, you cousin fvckers talk about President Trump 24-7 😂😂😂😂 he doesn’t have to be a narcissist, you people carry the torch for him 😂😂😂
How long does it take to see total destruction of your country when everything like, peace, crime. Economy, unemployment and energy was great? Now we have potential for nuclear war, diesel emergencies, that’s going to make winter fun and next year, gosh, maybe food crisis. Prices are going to skyrocket, crime already is. I guess if you like that. Then your right 😉
It seems like Trump supporters are addicted to beliefs that they think he represents.
@Post Apocalyptic_malone If Trump would go away to prison where he belongs, we could forget about him and never utter another word about him. We could just enjoy the thought of him bending over to pick up the soap while his cellmates give him the “torch.” Let’s see if you’re smart enough to understand what I meant by the last comment but since you’re a Trump supporter I won’t hold out much hope that you do.
must be nice to just blatantly confess to crimes without fear of prosecution what happened to no one is above the law
He didn’t “confess to crimes.” He lied on his social media platform to make himself look good. Big difference. Don’t just read the click-bait title, actually listen to the dang video.
Trump, like Pennywise, gets smaller and smaller as time goes by.
As so many have said, “Donnie will burn the house down rather than let anyone else be in charge”.
What you see is the first fumbling for the matches….