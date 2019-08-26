At a bilateral meeting with his Egyptian counterpart, President Trump was asked if he had been aware that Iran's foreign minister had been invited to the G-7 by the French president.
Trump Says He's Not Seeking Regime Change In Iran | MSNBC
It’s frightening to see the limited range of Orange dogshit’s 45 vocabulary. The overall level of stupidity in that room is scary!
let’s not be so unkind to canine feces
For the past 3 years now, everyone has pointed out Trump speaks with a 5th grade vocabulary. This is why I chuckle when I see his base make comments about how they couldn’t understand anything our prior leaders were saying, but Trump speaks like they do, so they can understand him.
What Trump says means absolutely nothing.
It typically means the exact opposite of what he’s telling us.
What we need is a regime change in Washington dc.
yeah, becos the way we are being forced to live isn’t nice.
Maybe not but we’re looking for a regime change as quickly as possible.
Of course, none of that happened the way tRump said it did. It’s hard to believe that a conspiracy theorist is our president. We need a real president for the real world.
China’s Vice Premier had this to say on trade war talks with the Trump team; “We are willing to resolve the issue through consultations and cooperation in a calm attitude and resolutely oppose the escalation of the trade war,” said Liu He, the Chinese vice premier.
“We believe that the escalation of the trade war is not beneficial for China, the United States nor to the interests of the people of the world.”
Legal Malpractice can include inaction that leads to property or personal losses. The review in the congress is the final word. Elections next fall are another variable on these things & players. Xie Xie Mr Xi! Frankly, America’s commitment to trading with a developing China is a bedrock value among the US people for centuries. Korea was a mistake that could have been avoided, yet those people need care!
Trump’s words mean absolutely nothing. His words are as credible as his marriage vows.
The Iranians are all ears.
What’s Moscow Mitch and the rest of the crooked GOP up to while Trump is in the limelight?
bellamoon terrorist Mitch is making sure Russians can hack the elections to change votes in their favor
trump is a liar.
But the world is dying see it in the states!
This Guy is crazy and he doesn’t know what he’s doing!
”Tarmac Trump'” will undo whatever is said officially… when he raves alone to the “enemy” Press in front of Marine 1 or Air-force 1 whirlybirds.
My six year old nephew speaks better than trump and with a better vocabulary.
Linguistic experts have been pointing out the last few years that Trump speaks with a 5th grade vocabulary. That’s what entitlement and purchasing an education instead of earning one looks like.
It is not about nuclear with Iran. They want Iran to stop helping those resisting Israel in Iraq, Lebanon and Syria and also they don’t want Iran helping Palestinians. This is the hidden agenda behind all these.
Don’t be thinking the America’s international reputation is going to bounce back if we survive this madman. The trust is broken
Obama gave them back THEIR OWN money when sanctions were eased on Iran and they signed an agreement that they kept. DJT will twist anything trying to make himself look big.
I get so tired of the lies from trump Obama gave 1.8 billion to iran OBAMA GAVE THEM THERE MONEY WE FROZE
yes
Putin continues to attack the US election system and Trump wants him to join the G-6.
25th?
The agreement will finish soon
…doesn’t he remember he took us out of it?!
These poor people have to sit there and listen to this endless loop of donsense.