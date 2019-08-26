Trump Says He’s Not Seeking Regime Change In Iran | MSNBC

August 26, 2019

 

At a bilateral meeting with his Egyptian counterpart, President Trump was asked if he had been aware that Iran's foreign minister had been invited to the G-7 by the French president.
27 Comments on "Trump Says He’s Not Seeking Regime Change In Iran | MSNBC"

  1. David Linx | August 26, 2019 at 12:01 PM | Reply

    It’s frightening to see the limited range of Orange dogshit’s 45 vocabulary. The overall level of stupidity in that room is scary!

    • apauls | August 26, 2019 at 12:13 PM | Reply

      let’s not be so unkind to canine feces

    • Jeremy Backup | August 26, 2019 at 12:23 PM | Reply

      For the past 3 years now, everyone has pointed out Trump speaks with a 5th grade vocabulary. This is why I chuckle when I see his base make comments about how they couldn’t understand anything our prior leaders were saying, but Trump speaks like they do, so they can understand him.

  2. VladI | August 26, 2019 at 12:03 PM | Reply

    What Trump says means absolutely nothing.

  3. Steve Read | August 26, 2019 at 12:03 PM | Reply

    What we need is a regime change in Washington dc.

  4. peter blood | August 26, 2019 at 12:05 PM | Reply

    Maybe not but we’re looking for a regime change as quickly as possible.
    Of course, none of that happened the way tRump said it did. It’s hard to believe that a conspiracy theorist is our president. We need a real president for the real world.

  5. Stewart Professional Services | August 26, 2019 at 12:06 PM | Reply

    China’s Vice Premier had this to say on trade war talks with the Trump team; “We are willing to resolve the issue through consultations and cooperation in a calm attitude and resolutely oppose the escalation of the trade war,” said Liu He, the Chinese vice premier.
    “We believe that the escalation of the trade war is not beneficial for China, the United States nor to the interests of the people of the world.”
    Legal Malpractice can include inaction that leads to property or personal losses. The review in the congress is the final word. Elections next fall are another variable on these things & players. Xie Xie Mr Xi! Frankly, America’s commitment to trading with a developing China is a bedrock value among the US people for centuries. Korea was a mistake that could have been avoided, yet those people need care!

  6. David J | August 26, 2019 at 12:07 PM | Reply

    Trump’s words mean absolutely nothing. His words are as credible as his marriage vows.

  7. Ilia Smirnoff | August 26, 2019 at 12:08 PM | Reply

    The Iranians are all ears.

  8. bellamoon | August 26, 2019 at 12:09 PM | Reply

    What’s Moscow Mitch and the rest of the crooked GOP up to while Trump is in the limelight?

  9. Ken Brownfield | August 26, 2019 at 12:09 PM | Reply

    trump is a liar.

  10. The Heathen | August 26, 2019 at 12:10 PM | Reply

    But the world is dying see it in the states!

  11. Mr Villao | August 26, 2019 at 12:11 PM | Reply

    This Guy is crazy and he doesn’t know what he’s doing!

  12. apauls | August 26, 2019 at 12:11 PM | Reply

    ”Tarmac Trump'” will undo whatever is said officially… when he raves alone to the “enemy” Press in front of Marine 1 or Air-force 1 whirlybirds.

  13. J Lavem | August 26, 2019 at 12:12 PM | Reply

    My six year old nephew speaks better than trump and with a better vocabulary.

    • Jeremy Backup | August 26, 2019 at 12:25 PM | Reply

      Linguistic experts have been pointing out the last few years that Trump speaks with a 5th grade vocabulary. That’s what entitlement and purchasing an education instead of earning one looks like.

  14. Sam S | August 26, 2019 at 12:16 PM | Reply

    It is not about nuclear with Iran. They want Iran to stop helping those resisting Israel in Iraq, Lebanon and Syria and also they don’t want Iran helping Palestinians. This is the hidden agenda behind all these.

  15. bitwhys #! | August 26, 2019 at 12:17 PM | Reply

    Don’t be thinking the America’s international reputation is going to bounce back if we survive this madman. The trust is broken

  16. DragonFae16 | August 26, 2019 at 12:18 PM | Reply

    Obama gave them back THEIR OWN money when sanctions were eased on Iran and they signed an agreement that they kept. DJT will twist anything trying to make himself look big.

  17. Gary Davidson | August 26, 2019 at 12:18 PM | Reply

    I get so tired of the lies from trump Obama gave 1.8 billion to iran OBAMA GAVE THEM THERE MONEY WE FROZE

  18. Giovanni Soave | August 26, 2019 at 12:22 PM | Reply

    Putin continues to attack the US election system and Trump wants him to join the G-6.
    25th?

  19. Andrew Bises | August 26, 2019 at 12:29 PM | Reply

    The agreement will finish soon
    …doesn’t he remember he took us out of it?!

  20. Idylchatter | August 26, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

    These poor people have to sit there and listen to this endless loop of donsense.

