Rachel Maddow looks at the recent struggles of Donald Trump's Doral resort, from a bed bug problem to drooping receipts, and the unconstitutionality of Trump taking payments directly from foreign leaders to engage with the United States. Aired on 10/18/19.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Trump Self-Dealing On G7 Summit Would Boost Failing Doral Resort | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC
This alone should be a presidency killer. Again, what if Obama did this?
@Saltponds239
Mueller is a serpent mole fraud
@Ugly German Truths is not mean to point out, it’s the truth! Here’s a news flash… *President Obama was black!* 😱 him being treated differently by the Republicans doesn’t say anything negative about him; it only points to how they would be treating him if he tried even 1% of the s#it president Chump has done. He was constantly under investigation, *they just never found anything*
7 investigations a week, every week. You can look that up. A REPUBLICAN told us all this: it just doesn’t fit in their “truth spinning machine” under Chump’s desk; that’s why faux news viewers didn’t hear thai. It’s true, it’s provable…
@Patsy Hoekstra if you believe they vetted Doral at all, I have the deed yupo a really cool bridge I can sell you, it’s a great deal! Go ask the Mayor of Doral about all the meetings that took place before getting Doral approved. NONE
If Obama did this Hannity’s head would explode and Tucker Carlson would have a mental breakdown and be committed to the loony bin.
@Sunny Kingston How about that Hillary outing 2 more Russian assets? Gabbard and Jill Stein – who would have thought. Trump should give her the Medal of Freedom for saving the country.
The Bloated Inadequate hasn’t announced the icing yet….the Putin invitation.
he did that a couple years ago already..
@Jack Boot Agreed. If Putin shows up hopefully everyone will walk out.
And if questioned, Trump will just say that Putin pays cash, so what can he do?
@Serendipity Shop I think for starters you could make an attempt to stabilize your sexuality.
@William H That was remarkably irrelevant and inaccurate, even by troll standards. Bravo!
He want to spread the bugs all over the World.
Morning Glory That’s just what I was thinking about too
@Ash Roskell You are beyond brainwashed.
@William H you are a traitor
Are those bugs part of Trump corporation assets???
Sort of…they are his Lawyers on retainer.
The bugs will be claimed as some sort of wildlife asset when applying for a loan, and a massive devaluation liability on the taxation summary.
🤣🤣🤣🤣
For a moment there I thought you were referring to Don Jr, Eric and Ivanka.
Bedbugs are parasites. As such, they are emblematic of the whole Trump presidency.
G7 is next June. Trump will not be in office or attending it in Washington.
Just wait until the upgrades that the tax payers have to pay for get done
Want to bet looser
Want to put $ on your very dumb comment? Come on kid….maybe think before you make a fool of yourself.
Bet you believed the Russian bs
@Mr. Precedent There will not be an impeachment kids. This is another fake Democrat smear campaign.
Ask yourself, ” Why the House has Not held a vote on impeachment?
I like that Pelosi and her gang, spend time NOT MAKE MORE DUMB LAWS
We’ll all have front row seats to this orange twat’s ruin.
When? Been hearing this for three years now. Perhaps you might just be insane.
@adam Carter wasn’t a Republican of course. But, yeah.
Clarity of Mind Evangelicals are followers of a psychopath cult.
I wouldn’t mind so much if he weren’t ruining us, the environment, the civil service, the public trust, the appeals courts, the US diplomatic corps, international alliances, and everything else right along with himself.
orange impech now
vote TULSI 2020
https://www.youtube.com/user/VoteTulsi/videos
Do it once, and you’re done.
Do it all the time, and it’s policy.
TULSI 2020 https://www.youtube.com/user/VoteTulsi/videos
Imagine if it is held at his own place, how long before he himself invites Putin to the summit…??
Saltponds239 ~ The values quoted in your lies keep increasing… Joe Biden’s kid was receiving $50,000 monthly and that is the only money he was receiving. Nobody believes he deserved the money, but it wasn’t through his daddy’s business to profit his daddy.
@Kevin Warriner Indeed… by Putin’s decree.
@Squirlly Squirl This is the hope of MANY.
Trump is the human equivalent of the Doral resort: Severely underperforming 😁
Gigi – brilliant!
I thought Trump was a giant Orange Bed Bug & that was why they were so welcome, The Doral Bed Bug Resort, even the bug’s play golf 😀😁😃😂😂😅 sorry I just had to say it
A human stain
Yes, severely under-performing and sucking the blood out of everybody who gets in bed (politically) with him.
And riddled with parasites…
An over dose of corruption , obliterate perception, an administration that assigns to itself a public contract is the epitome of corruption.
And yet, and yet… no hue and cry from the GOP? And Trump supporters still seem to believe that the Trump kleptocracy somehow acts in their best interests? It’s horrifying. It really is. This act, alone, should be sufficient grounds for impeachment and removal.
The most corrupt and incompetent Presidency in US history!
@Saltponds239 Did you graduate from Trump University?
@William H You proved you’re not capable of civil discourse. What an ignorant reply: “You are obviously clueless about reality…are you HOMOSEXUAL?”
zenobiaookpik He’s a jerk, but unfair to imply that his behavior is indicative of his sexual orientation, as one would have no choice with genes. Maybe he is jealous for some reason, who knows?😅
“Desperate for money and not all that discerning: Trump 2020”
Those bed bugs were embarrassed to learn they were in a Trump property.
You definitely seem like someone who wants to talk to a manager
Three of the bed bugs somehow got away, and they follow trump around like pets.
That’s Trumps way of spreading Democracy to the entire world
They can spread his “special Trump bed bugs”!
Notice to all Guests of the G7.
Don’t take the Towels. Take the Trump Bugs home for FREE.
most sad bugs
Donald has only the best bed bugs. They are all stable geniuses and chosen.
Oh golly gee, that is hurricane season, no wonder its their slow season!
And when an unsuspecting guest shows up, all the starving bed bugs enjoy a feast!
OK crazy cat lady whatever you say orange man bad orange man bad
American taxpayer dollars going into Trump’s pocket.
24/7… 🇺🇸💸
*8 Days A Week…* 🎤🎵🎵
@ss and bed bugs.
orange impech now
vote TULSI 2020
https://www.youtube.com/user/VoteTulsi/videos
And how much for golf that I remember Donald telling us he would have no time to play? $100 million-plus and counting.
Remember, he wants his handler Putin there.
Putin no doubt has Higher standards.
When Trump and Putin meet, Trump is the handler if you know what I mean.
@Dieter Bletten – I’m an American. In another video I’ve made the argument that NO G7 country should attend this sham if it’s ultimately held at Doral. The Russians would have bugs (the audio kind) and cameras everywhere. Furthermore, the G7 countries should take an emergency vote to indefinitely suspend the U.S. as a member of that group until they have ample evidence that the U.S. can (once again) operate as a trusted ally.
This situation in the U.S. is beyond horrifying. We’ve become a banana republic. If we can’t trust elected representatives (especially the GOP) and governmental institutions to run this dangerous fascist out of office, then we need to look to our allies to communicate to the American public (especially those that — mystifyingly — still support this felonious traitor) that our standing in the world has truly been compromised.
@Denise Kulawik Well put.
Interesting how he tells people to go back to their infested places when he literally owns a bug infested resort. Projecting as usual.
* Lotusblume * Truth😂😂
Trump Doral has:
*Bed bugs*
*Hurricanes*
*Failed food safety*
*And tRump himself*
No wonder smart travellers avoid that sh!thole
TULSI 2020
https://www.youtube.com/user/VoteTulsi/videos
TULSI 2020
https://www.youtube.com/user/VoteTulsi/videos
Camp David was purpose built for this conference, but of course Trump wouldn’t benefit from the location.
🤔 TRUE ⚠️ 🙁
Stealing Tax Payers 💰 daily✓
🤦🏽♂️🇺🇸
Not if everyone goes there, pulls a Trump and refuse to pay the bill.