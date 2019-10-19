Rachel Maddow looks at the recent struggles of Donald Trump's Doral resort, from a bed bug problem to drooping receipts, and the unconstitutionality of Trump taking payments directly from foreign leaders to engage with the United States. Aired on 10/18/19.

Trump Self-Dealing On G7 Summit Would Boost Failing Doral Resort | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC