October 19, 2019

 

Rachel Maddow looks at the recent struggles of Donald Trump's Doral resort, from a bed bug problem to drooping receipts, and the unconstitutionality of Trump taking payments directly from foreign leaders to engage with the United States. Aired on 10/18/19.
78 Comments on "Trump Self-Dealing On G7 Summit Would Boost Failing Doral Resort | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC"

  1. Progressive Humanist | October 19, 2019 at 2:41 AM | Reply

    This alone should be a presidency killer. Again, what if Obama did this?

    • Yo-yos Tenbucks | October 19, 2019 at 11:56 AM | Reply

      @Saltponds239
      Mueller is a serpent mole fraud

    • Niqole the Diva Q | October 19, 2019 at 12:01 PM | Reply

      @Ugly German Truths is not mean to point out, it’s the truth! Here’s a news flash… *President Obama was black!* 😱 him being treated differently by the Republicans doesn’t say anything negative about him; it only points to how they would be treating him if he tried even 1% of the s#it president Chump has done. He was constantly under investigation, *they just never found anything*
      7 investigations a week, every week. You can look that up. A REPUBLICAN told us all this: it just doesn’t fit in their “truth spinning machine” under Chump’s desk; that’s why faux news viewers didn’t hear thai. It’s true, it’s provable…

    • Niqole the Diva Q | October 19, 2019 at 12:04 PM | Reply

      @Patsy Hoekstra if you believe they vetted Doral at all, I have the deed yupo a really cool bridge I can sell you, it’s a great deal! Go ask the Mayor of Doral about all the meetings that took place before getting Doral approved. NONE

    • Jay Morgan | October 19, 2019 at 12:09 PM | Reply

      If Obama did this Hannity’s head would explode and Tucker Carlson would have a mental breakdown and be committed to the loony bin.

    • Saltponds239 | October 19, 2019 at 12:25 PM | Reply

      @Sunny Kingston How about that Hillary outing 2 more Russian assets? Gabbard and Jill Stein – who would have thought. Trump should give her the Medal of Freedom for saving the country.

  2. Grey Mouser | October 19, 2019 at 2:48 AM | Reply

    The Bloated Inadequate hasn’t announced the icing yet….the Putin invitation.

  3. M K | October 19, 2019 at 2:51 AM | Reply

    He want to spread the bugs all over the World.

  4. Gombal Mukiyo72 | October 19, 2019 at 2:56 AM | Reply

    Are those bugs part of Trump corporation assets???

  5. Raging Monk | October 19, 2019 at 3:21 AM | Reply

    G7 is next June. Trump will not be in office or attending it in Washington.

  6. Diego Martinez | October 19, 2019 at 3:22 AM | Reply

    We’ll all have front row seats to this orange twat’s ruin.

  7. Arjan Stam | October 19, 2019 at 3:37 AM | Reply

    Do it once, and you’re done.
    Do it all the time, and it’s policy.

  8. Bosvigo's | October 19, 2019 at 3:40 AM | Reply

    Imagine if it is held at his own place, how long before he himself invites Putin to the summit…??

    • Clarity of Mind | October 19, 2019 at 9:56 AM | Reply

      Saltponds239 ~ The values quoted in your lies keep increasing… Joe Biden’s kid was receiving $50,000 monthly and that is the only money he was receiving. Nobody believes he deserved the money, but it wasn’t through his daddy’s business to profit his daddy.

    • Faith Rada | October 19, 2019 at 10:17 AM | Reply

      @Kevin Warriner Indeed… by Putin’s decree.

    • Faith Rada | October 19, 2019 at 10:20 AM | Reply

      @Squirlly Squirl This is the hope of MANY.

  9. Gigi Schiller | October 19, 2019 at 3:48 AM | Reply

    Trump is the human equivalent of the Doral resort: Severely underperforming 😁

  10. Never Again | October 19, 2019 at 4:07 AM | Reply

    An over dose of corruption , obliterate perception, an administration that assigns to itself a public contract is the epitome of corruption.

    • Denise Kulawik | October 19, 2019 at 11:33 AM | Reply

      And yet, and yet… no hue and cry from the GOP? And Trump supporters still seem to believe that the Trump kleptocracy somehow acts in their best interests? It’s horrifying. It really is. This act, alone, should be sufficient grounds for impeachment and removal.

  11. Gil Castro | October 19, 2019 at 4:17 AM | Reply

    The most corrupt and incompetent Presidency in US history!

    • zenobiaookpik | October 19, 2019 at 12:04 PM | Reply

      @Saltponds239 Did you graduate from Trump University?

    • zenobiaookpik | October 19, 2019 at 12:16 PM | Reply

      @William H You proved you’re not capable of civil discourse. What an ignorant reply: “You are obviously clueless about reality…are you HOMOSEXUAL?”

    • Anne Rodgers | October 19, 2019 at 12:36 PM | Reply

      zenobiaookpik He’s a jerk, but unfair to imply that his behavior is indicative of his sexual orientation, as one would have no choice with genes. Maybe he is jealous for some reason, who knows?😅

  12. T Electronix | October 19, 2019 at 4:23 AM | Reply

    “Desperate for money and not all that discerning: Trump 2020”

  13. Tracy Forbes | October 19, 2019 at 5:29 AM | Reply

    Those bed bugs were embarrassed to learn they were in a Trump property.

  14. Sue G | October 19, 2019 at 5:39 AM | Reply

    Oh golly gee, that is hurricane season, no wonder its their slow season!
    And when an unsuspecting guest shows up, all the starving bed bugs enjoy a feast!

  15. ss | October 19, 2019 at 5:47 AM | Reply

    American taxpayer dollars going into Trump’s pocket.

  16. ghost dawg | October 19, 2019 at 7:08 AM | Reply

    Remember, he wants his handler Putin there.

    • Faith Rada | October 19, 2019 at 10:10 AM | Reply

      Putin no doubt has Higher standards.

    • Salad Fingers | October 19, 2019 at 10:28 AM | Reply

      When Trump and Putin meet, Trump is the handler if you know what I mean.

    • Denise Kulawik | October 19, 2019 at 11:44 AM | Reply

      @Dieter Bletten – I’m an American. In another video I’ve made the argument that NO G7 country should attend this sham if it’s ultimately held at Doral. The Russians would have bugs (the audio kind) and cameras everywhere. Furthermore, the G7 countries should take an emergency vote to indefinitely suspend the U.S. as a member of that group until they have ample evidence that the U.S. can (once again) operate as a trusted ally.

      This situation in the U.S. is beyond horrifying. We’ve become a banana republic. If we can’t trust elected representatives (especially the GOP) and governmental institutions to run this dangerous fascist out of office, then we need to look to our allies to communicate to the American public (especially those that — mystifyingly — still support this felonious traitor) that our standing in the world has truly been compromised.

    • Ingrid Dubbel | October 19, 2019 at 12:20 PM | Reply

      @Denise Kulawik Well put.

  17. * Lotusblume * | October 19, 2019 at 8:50 AM | Reply

    Interesting how he tells people to go back to their infested places when he literally owns a bug infested resort. Projecting as usual.

  18. Common Sense A Super Power | October 19, 2019 at 9:11 AM | Reply

    Trump Doral has:
    *Bed bugs*
    *Hurricanes*
    *Failed food safety*
    *And tRump himself*

    No wonder smart travellers avoid that sh!thole

  19. B G | October 19, 2019 at 9:49 AM | Reply

    Camp David was purpose built for this conference, but of course Trump wouldn’t benefit from the location.

  20. TagusMan | October 19, 2019 at 9:52 AM | Reply

    Not if everyone goes there, pulls a Trump and refuse to pay the bill.

