TOPICS:
September 21, 2019

 

Joy Reid reports on an announcement by the Pentagon that a "moderate" number of U.S. troops will be sent to Saudi Arabia, as the Trump administration diverts billions from military projects to his border wall, and reportedly intends to reallocate billions more. Aired on 09/20/19.
67 Comments on "Trump Sending Troops To Saudi Arabia; Military Funds Sent To Wall | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC"

  1. Laudon1780 | September 21, 2019 at 1:27 AM | Reply

    US Troops in Saudi Arabia in 1991 was the reason Osama Bin Laden founded Al-Qaeda and decided to attack the USA!

    • Mariyo G | September 21, 2019 at 5:40 AM | Reply

      @4c1dr3fl3x i say you must be stupid. go check the info you can find all info

    • Mariyo G | September 21, 2019 at 5:43 AM | Reply

      @4c1dr3fl3x and fake info come from us coming and us governments.
      America is a country of crimes and criminal country. Already every one around the world they know this.

    • Mariyo G | September 21, 2019 at 6:09 AM | Reply

      https://www.foreignaffairs.com › …

      Why Counterterrorism Won’t Stop ISIS – Foreign Affairs

      AUDREY KURTH CRONIN is Distinguished Professor and Director of the International Security Program at George Mason University and the author of How Terrorism Ends: Understanding the Decline and Demise of Terrorist Campaigns. … Now, however, a different group, the Islamic State of

    • algore lier | September 21, 2019 at 11:05 AM | Reply

      Yeah its true. The U.S. and Isreal lie to us people all the time

  2. Dianna Emerson | September 21, 2019 at 1:29 AM | Reply

    didn’t we sell Saudi Billions and Billions of hardware? Why are they calling on US to send troops, what the matter with their own people?

    • K Cuzz | September 21, 2019 at 7:48 AM | Reply

      Completely agree. Let SA defend themselves.

    • Pierre Marie Cordier | September 21, 2019 at 10:21 AM | Reply

      Dianna Emerson, as you know by now, the Saudis are not warriors but camel drivers. With oil revenues (money graciously distributed to the men of the Reich), the Saudis can obtain unlimited favors, including the hiring of American soldiers, to count grains of sand in the desert.

    • Truth seeker In life | September 21, 2019 at 10:52 AM | Reply

      Because your president is greedy and wants more money. Plus US is well known of its thirst to fight meaningless wars.The government is driven by two things: money and dominance which gonna back fire so bad on those believing in living just a good life.

    • sandra casso | September 21, 2019 at 11:16 AM | Reply

      @urofan the last thing I’d do is arm my enemies and especially share my technology. Dangerous game he’s playing.

  3. Dianna Emerson | September 21, 2019 at 1:29 AM | Reply

    Your not getting my Son!

    • O corley | September 21, 2019 at 8:19 AM | Reply

      I tried to warn my nephew not to join the army this year, to wait until dump is out of office. But you know 19 year olds, he’s a man and will do what he wants😢. I did 2 tours in Iraq under the Bush administration, hope he doesn’t have to experience the horror of an unnecessary war also!

    • Mike Btrfld | September 21, 2019 at 9:55 AM | Reply

      @O corley Nixon sent me a draft notice. I blew it off.

    • Fairy Tale | September 21, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

      O corley 😢😢💔

  4. Daniel Thomas | September 21, 2019 at 1:30 AM | Reply

    This is only going to escalate tensions with Iran. What a waste of resources and tax dollars.

    • Cascail Boutx | September 21, 2019 at 11:12 AM | Reply

      Maharajji NBK gp take a long walk on a short pier.

    • Robin | September 21, 2019 at 11:56 AM | Reply

      @johnny6148 I love when weak incels hide to post racist things. Why you scared?

    • Ellen C | September 21, 2019 at 12:07 PM | Reply

      TC 11 With the Manafort’s properties confiscated worth $45 million, we actually came out in the black. How can you say it was a waste?…look how many indictments, jail sentences etc came from it. Whether or not Trump was involved, Russia attacked this country with the purpose to cause chaos in this country. Mission accomplished.. If you truly loved this country, it should alarm you that one of the results was that Russian interference is still going on and no one is doing anything to secure future elections ..

  5. 3LD | September 21, 2019 at 1:33 AM | Reply

    Chill Joy, no worries on pulling money from the military to pay for the wall. Every one knows Mexico’s paying for the troop deployments to Saudi Arabia and all the troops are from Mexico. Can you at least try to keep up?

  6. Bono Budju | September 21, 2019 at 1:34 AM | Reply

    They’ve already received billions of dollars worth of weapons let me defend themselves. Another pointless war in the name of greed and OIL

    • K Cuzz | September 21, 2019 at 9:40 AM | Reply

      @Bono Budju My hope is that in the near future the underemployed will have a chance at a good paying job in one of renewable energy fields and be able to make the switch at that time when their lives become more secure.

    • Bono Budju | September 21, 2019 at 9:51 AM | Reply

      K Cuzz you’re so right.

    • سهام الربيع | September 21, 2019 at 11:09 AM | Reply

      babyeveryonegirlhd.info/eZe4Q_58UTUr

    • Robin | September 21, 2019 at 11:52 AM | Reply

      @K Cuzz They have that choice right now in West Virginia and yet they REFUSE to get the training to work in renewable energy. Instead they’re waiting for coal to make a come back! They’re Trump voters too.

  7. 3LD | September 21, 2019 at 1:35 AM | Reply

    No better distraction than military action.

    • Scott Scotsman | September 21, 2019 at 3:48 AM | Reply

      It’s true because it rhymes. And because it’s true. But really mostly because it rhymes.

    • 3LD | September 21, 2019 at 4:11 AM | Reply

      @Scott Scotsman Guess I’m a poet and I just didn’t know it. Yeah, after I wrote that I caught that it rhymed. Say something enough time and follow it with “believe me” and you can get 40% of the population to believe any crazy lie. Make it rhyme as well and people will believe anything.

    • Scarlett Cook | September 21, 2019 at 10:04 AM | Reply

      When are We The People who’s will Our Democratic Government is supposed to work, for going to get this turkey out of the White House and into a jail?

    • Sammy Bolo | September 21, 2019 at 12:08 PM | Reply

      @Scarlett Cook what crime?

  8. Dianna Emerson | September 21, 2019 at 1:36 AM | Reply

    And he’s calling (trumpft) on our use to be Allies to join him! What a laugh.

    • Judith Aldridge | September 21, 2019 at 9:56 AM | Reply

      NATO and the EU are not having the bull that Iran bombed those oil facilities. It is obvious that it was done by either Saudi Arabia or Israel: Both want the US to start a war with Iran.

    • Judith Aldridge | September 21, 2019 at 9:56 AM | Reply

      @J.J G NATO countries want nothing to do with a war started by the US against Iran.

    • J.J G | September 21, 2019 at 10:59 AM | Reply

      @Judith Aldridge excatly my point. Thus America wont have its allies on this war aside from the Saudis and Isreal . Where Iran will have more allies if war about to happen. So it is we all know it be end of America n its economy. And if it leads to Nuke war than its basically the end for America and half the world.

    • Judith Aldridge | September 21, 2019 at 11:09 AM | Reply

      @J.J G I agree 100%. I was supporting what you wrote, not contradicting it.

  9. Dianna Emerson | September 21, 2019 at 1:38 AM | Reply

    trumpft needs to pack up his kids and vanka too and send them to fight. Come on tough guy.

    • Jess Lewis | September 21, 2019 at 4:45 AM | Reply

      Vanka or Vodka?

    • Ben Hodge | September 21, 2019 at 5:48 AM | Reply

      Yeah true.

    • American enigma 1957 patriot | September 21, 2019 at 8:23 AM | Reply

      When the first body bag comes back to a GOP mom sadly that’s when the “WTF” have we done moment rings loud in their ears. You vote stupid you will get stupid people. This isn’t going to be a walk in the park little conflict.We will win but at a cost that clown Don does not take seriously or rashly. Donnie will be golfing and turning even more deranged clown orange, while real men and women fight for his Saudi interests and money. Chosen one alright, chosen by low IQ morons to undermine everything great about this nation. Oh and he said the other past Presidents were weak and stupid being drawn into a middle East war??????

  10. sef man | September 21, 2019 at 1:41 AM | Reply

    Saudi partners? Haaaahahahaha. I guess nothing matters really. It’s all a game. Trumpty Dumpty’s got this. He’s a “player”. Good luck with that.

  11. Mary Matthews | September 21, 2019 at 2:18 AM | Reply

    Another example of Trump’s use of American “resources” as his OWN property!

  12. Marc Emson | September 21, 2019 at 2:19 AM | Reply

    Then send Eric and Trump Jr as well!
    (Enlisted, of course)

  13. O SNOOPY SNOOP COLEMAN | September 21, 2019 at 2:28 AM | Reply

    TRUMP HAS TO PROTECT HIS MONEY BACKERS SINCE THEY DO RENT OUT THE 45TH FLOOR OF TRUMP TOWER’S & ROOMS AT HIS WASHINGTON D.C. HOTEL & PLAY GOLF AT MAR-A-LOGO TOO!!🆗🇺🇸✌😂😂😂

    • K Cuzz | September 21, 2019 at 7:50 AM | Reply

      Yeah, so I guess this means our military have now become mercenaries that any awful country like SA can just call upon whenever they want. Let Saudi Arabia defend itself!

    • ManOWords | September 21, 2019 at 11:13 AM | Reply

      You missed oligarch money laundering on the next floor up. Seems like the only ones in the dark on the trailtor are Nancy Pelosis Dems. What does it take?!? Trump has already suggested, encouraged, ordered the murder of 31 innocent people at his KKK Nazi rallies.

  14. Butterfly Blues | September 21, 2019 at 2:36 AM | Reply

    Donald Trump wants to spend billions defending the people responsible for 9/11. He’s an anti-American traitor through and through.

    • Butterfly Blues | September 21, 2019 at 8:46 AM | Reply

      @bulldog Brown At what point are we going to hold Trump accountable for his actions as the current president and stop crying “but Obama!”? Why are we spending billions and risking American lives to help the country responsible for 9/11? Nobody even died. It was just some rich guy’s oil revenue stream that got blown up. Who cares? Why is it worth the lives of your children?

    • JoAnne Middaugh | September 21, 2019 at 10:12 AM | Reply

      HarleyHilderson I wish you had corrected him on his bogus statement straight out of Fox Propaganda. The right wing nuts believe we gave Iran millions of dollars bc that’s what Fox reported when Obama gave Iran back its own money that’s been held in trust since the Shah went into exile. It wasn’t our money.

    • Federico Barrio Linares | September 21, 2019 at 11:14 AM | Reply

      @bulldog Brown it was their money and it was given back.. you did not loose a single cent

    • Ellen C | September 21, 2019 at 12:12 PM | Reply

      bulldog Brown My gosh…how many times do people repeat this nonsense…it was Iran’s money that was sanctioned and we were ordered to return it by the World Court or pay 10’s of millions of dollars in fines and interest?

  15. Ivan McBleedy | September 21, 2019 at 2:37 AM | Reply

    Trump guts the military and then sends them to war

  16. Jonathan C. | September 21, 2019 at 2:38 AM | Reply

    How many hundreds of millions of these billions and billions from the middle east are ending up in numbered accounts, owned by Individual 1? Hey, he is totally immune. No one can touch him. Why not take it? Be rich like Putin.

  17. Ryan Wilson | September 21, 2019 at 2:52 AM | Reply

    Sure sounds like we’re trying to make Saudi Arabia great again. Tired of winning yet?

  18. Durango McMurphy | September 21, 2019 at 3:11 AM | Reply

    Saudi partners ? Does he mean the same Saudi partners who brought down the World Trade Centers on 9/11 ?

  19. S A | September 21, 2019 at 5:31 AM | Reply

    Wonder how many billions MBS pay, to the orange clown

  20. Indi Pillai | September 21, 2019 at 7:01 AM | Reply

    5 time draft dodger DONTHECON goes to war for mr BONE SAW😀
    IMPEACH NOW AMERICA

