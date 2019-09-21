Joy Reid reports on an announcement by the Pentagon that a "moderate" number of U.S. troops will be sent to Saudi Arabia, as the Trump administration diverts billions from military projects to his border wall, and reportedly intends to reallocate billions more. Aired on 09/20/19.

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives.

Trump Sending Troops To Saudi Arabia; Military Funds Sent To Wall | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC