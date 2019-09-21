Joy Reid reports on an announcement by the Pentagon that a "moderate" number of U.S. troops will be sent to Saudi Arabia, as the Trump administration diverts billions from military projects to his border wall, and reportedly intends to reallocate billions more. Aired on 09/20/19.
Trump Sending Troops To Saudi Arabia; Military Funds Sent To Wall | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC
US Troops in Saudi Arabia in 1991 was the reason Osama Bin Laden founded Al-Qaeda and decided to attack the USA!
@4c1dr3fl3x i say you must be stupid. go check the info you can find all info
@4c1dr3fl3x and fake info come from us coming and us governments.
America is a country of crimes and criminal country. Already every one around the world they know this.
https://www.foreignaffairs.com › …
Why Counterterrorism Won’t Stop ISIS – Foreign Affairs
AUDREY KURTH CRONIN is Distinguished Professor and Director of the International Security Program at George Mason University and the author of How Terrorism Ends: Understanding the Decline and Demise of Terrorist Campaigns. … Now, however, a different group, the Islamic State of
Yeah its true. The U.S. and Isreal lie to us people all the time
didn’t we sell Saudi Billions and Billions of hardware? Why are they calling on US to send troops, what the matter with their own people?
Completely agree. Let SA defend themselves.
Dianna Emerson, as you know by now, the Saudis are not warriors but camel drivers. With oil revenues (money graciously distributed to the men of the Reich), the Saudis can obtain unlimited favors, including the hiring of American soldiers, to count grains of sand in the desert.
Because your president is greedy and wants more money. Plus US is well known of its thirst to fight meaningless wars.The government is driven by two things: money and dominance which gonna back fire so bad on those believing in living just a good life.
@urofan the last thing I’d do is arm my enemies and especially share my technology. Dangerous game he’s playing.
Your not getting my Son!
I tried to warn my nephew not to join the army this year, to wait until dump is out of office. But you know 19 year olds, he’s a man and will do what he wants😢. I did 2 tours in Iraq under the Bush administration, hope he doesn’t have to experience the horror of an unnecessary war also!
@O corley Nixon sent me a draft notice. I blew it off.
O corley 😢😢💔
This is only going to escalate tensions with Iran. What a waste of resources and tax dollars.
Maharajji NBK gp take a long walk on a short pier.
@johnny6148 I love when weak incels hide to post racist things. Why you scared?
TC 11 With the Manafort’s properties confiscated worth $45 million, we actually came out in the black. How can you say it was a waste?…look how many indictments, jail sentences etc came from it. Whether or not Trump was involved, Russia attacked this country with the purpose to cause chaos in this country. Mission accomplished.. If you truly loved this country, it should alarm you that one of the results was that Russian interference is still going on and no one is doing anything to secure future elections ..
Chill Joy, no worries on pulling money from the military to pay for the wall. Every one knows Mexico’s paying for the troop deployments to Saudi Arabia and all the troops are from Mexico. Can you at least try to keep up?
LMFAO you have subsidies Mexico’s army for decades. Your paying for it .
They’ve already received billions of dollars worth of weapons let me defend themselves. Another pointless war in the name of greed and OIL
@Bono Budju My hope is that in the near future the underemployed will have a chance at a good paying job in one of renewable energy fields and be able to make the switch at that time when their lives become more secure.
K Cuzz you’re so right.
babyeveryonegirlhd.info/eZe4Q_58UTUr
@K Cuzz They have that choice right now in West Virginia and yet they REFUSE to get the training to work in renewable energy. Instead they’re waiting for coal to make a come back! They’re Trump voters too.
No better distraction than military action.
It’s true because it rhymes. And because it’s true. But really mostly because it rhymes.
@Scott Scotsman Guess I’m a poet and I just didn’t know it. Yeah, after I wrote that I caught that it rhymed. Say something enough time and follow it with “believe me” and you can get 40% of the population to believe any crazy lie. Make it rhyme as well and people will believe anything.
When are We The People who’s will Our Democratic Government is supposed to work, for going to get this turkey out of the White House and into a jail?
@Scarlett Cook what crime?
And he’s calling (trumpft) on our use to be Allies to join him! What a laugh.
NATO and the EU are not having the bull that Iran bombed those oil facilities. It is obvious that it was done by either Saudi Arabia or Israel: Both want the US to start a war with Iran.
@J.J G NATO countries want nothing to do with a war started by the US against Iran.
@Judith Aldridge excatly my point. Thus America wont have its allies on this war aside from the Saudis and Isreal . Where Iran will have more allies if war about to happen. So it is we all know it be end of America n its economy. And if it leads to Nuke war than its basically the end for America and half the world.
@J.J G I agree 100%. I was supporting what you wrote, not contradicting it.
trumpft needs to pack up his kids and vanka too and send them to fight. Come on tough guy.
Vanka or Vodka?
Yeah true.
When the first body bag comes back to a GOP mom sadly that’s when the “WTF” have we done moment rings loud in their ears. You vote stupid you will get stupid people. This isn’t going to be a walk in the park little conflict.We will win but at a cost that clown Don does not take seriously or rashly. Donnie will be golfing and turning even more deranged clown orange, while real men and women fight for his Saudi interests and money. Chosen one alright, chosen by low IQ morons to undermine everything great about this nation. Oh and he said the other past Presidents were weak and stupid being drawn into a middle East war??????
Saudi partners? Haaaahahahaha. I guess nothing matters really. It’s all a game. Trumpty Dumpty’s got this. He’s a “player”. Good luck with that.
Another example of Trump’s use of American “resources” as his OWN property!
The viewers of this channel are so pathetically dumb!
@Dearly Diane We have no reason to send troops to Saudi Arabia. We were not attacked and no American lives were in danger. But now there are.
Then send Eric and Trump Jr as well!
(Enlisted, of course)
Ivanka too.
Steven Farrell : 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 and 👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍 !!!!
@Brenda Garcia Yes!! Agree and Melania!! She is not needed here.
TRUMP HAS TO PROTECT HIS MONEY BACKERS SINCE THEY DO RENT OUT THE 45TH FLOOR OF TRUMP TOWER’S & ROOMS AT HIS WASHINGTON D.C. HOTEL & PLAY GOLF AT MAR-A-LOGO TOO!!🆗🇺🇸✌😂😂😂
Yeah, so I guess this means our military have now become mercenaries that any awful country like SA can just call upon whenever they want. Let Saudi Arabia defend itself!
You missed oligarch money laundering on the next floor up. Seems like the only ones in the dark on the trailtor are Nancy Pelosis Dems. What does it take?!? Trump has already suggested, encouraged, ordered the murder of 31 innocent people at his KKK Nazi rallies.
Donald Trump wants to spend billions defending the people responsible for 9/11. He’s an anti-American traitor through and through.
@bulldog Brown At what point are we going to hold Trump accountable for his actions as the current president and stop crying “but Obama!”? Why are we spending billions and risking American lives to help the country responsible for 9/11? Nobody even died. It was just some rich guy’s oil revenue stream that got blown up. Who cares? Why is it worth the lives of your children?
HarleyHilderson I wish you had corrected him on his bogus statement straight out of Fox Propaganda. The right wing nuts believe we gave Iran millions of dollars bc that’s what Fox reported when Obama gave Iran back its own money that’s been held in trust since the Shah went into exile. It wasn’t our money.
@bulldog Brown it was their money and it was given back.. you did not loose a single cent
bulldog Brown My gosh…how many times do people repeat this nonsense…it was Iran’s money that was sanctioned and we were ordered to return it by the World Court or pay 10’s of millions of dollars in fines and interest?
Trump guts the military and then sends them to war
Trump IQ = $110 Trillon (debt)
How did he “gut” the military?
Sammy Bolo He took money from their budget to pay for his wall
How many hundreds of millions of these billions and billions from the middle east are ending up in numbered accounts, owned by Individual 1? Hey, he is totally immune. No one can touch him. Why not take it? Be rich like Putin.
Sure sounds like we’re trying to make Saudi Arabia great again. Tired of winning yet?
We see how trump make America great
Racism. Crrouption and destroy systems in USA from top at down
Saudi partners ? Does he mean the same Saudi partners who brought down the World Trade Centers on 9/11 ?
The very same
Aren’t you over that 9/11 thing? Ok…….. Prince Mohammad Bin Salman and President Trump do great deals, you know really great deals, the best deals.
Wonder how many billions MBS pay, to the orange clown
5 time draft dodger DONTHECON goes to war for mr BONE SAW😀
IMPEACH NOW AMERICA