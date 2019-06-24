Trump sexual assault accuser: He pinned me against the wall

TOPICS:
Trump sexual assault accuser: He pinned me against the wall 1

June 24, 2019

 

E. Jean Carroll recounts her alleged encounter with Donald Trump, who she says sexually assaulted her in a dressing room 23 years ago.

#CNN #News

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

60 Comments on "Trump sexual assault accuser: He pinned me against the wall"

  1. Al Yaz | June 24, 2019 at 10:09 AM | Reply

    Donnie’s deformed mushroom cack and syphillis brain attacks again…

  2. Don Anderson | June 24, 2019 at 10:09 AM | Reply

    The lunatic could have done that in Times Square and it would not make any difference to his base.

  3. Michael Wade | June 24, 2019 at 10:15 AM | Reply

    trump do have a history of sexually assaulting women.  Do Billy Bush and Access Hollywood audio tape ring a bell.

  4. Bi Al | June 24, 2019 at 10:16 AM | Reply

    Trump had to double check to make sure they didn’t have any video footage, definitely something an innocent person would do.

    • Worm | June 24, 2019 at 12:02 PM | Reply

      I agree who would want to be seen with that hog

    • John Patrick | June 24, 2019 at 12:16 PM | Reply

      @flor wast You don’t know me nor do you know what I’d do.
      I wouldn’t take one chance encounter a decade before an alleged incident occurred as proof positive that the said incident did indeed occur, nor would I take one party’s, or the others, inability to recall said chance encounter as proof of wrong-doing.

    • flor wast | June 24, 2019 at 12:26 PM | Reply

      @John Patrick Welllll, I do know that you discounted the woman’s story with no evidence that she’s lying… so, I pretty much know what you’re made of, pup.

    • Hugh Jass | June 24, 2019 at 12:27 PM | Reply

      @flor wast You believed her story with 0 proof. What a dumbass you are.

    • Going Postal | June 24, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

      Imagine believing everything that comes out of CNN. Lol sheep

  5. Go Mezant | June 24, 2019 at 10:18 AM | Reply

    Let’s ask Franklin Graham what Jesus thinks of this.

    • Uncle BS | June 24, 2019 at 11:18 AM | Reply

      @snoop alert You really should let your brain take a break from the propaganda Fox News feeds you. There are 11 counts of obstruction in the Mueller report, but because the republicans put forth a stupid “rule” in the DOJ Mueller couldn’t formally charge Trump with anything. Imagine having the DA veiw a tape of a bank robbery, but because the mayor put forth a rule 40 years ago, he couldn’t charge the criminal with a crime. That’s what happened with the Mueller report. Your “glorious leader sent by God” will be in handcuffs roughly 10 seconds after the newly elected Democrat President finishes up, “so help me God” and he’ll never see the outside of a prison cell again. Unless he resigns and gets a full pardon from Pence.

    • DOUGLAS HOTCHKISS | June 24, 2019 at 11:46 AM | Reply

      Franklins got his own pool boy scandal.

    • Robert Palmer | June 24, 2019 at 12:00 PM | Reply

      The jesus that Graham prays to is busy grabbing pussies …. It’s the new baptism you know

  6. MsLansones | June 24, 2019 at 10:20 AM | Reply

    So that fudger called the place to confirm there were no cameras… SPEAKS VOLUMES OF GUILT!!

    • KamekoBruns | June 24, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

      Really? So if you were accused of committing a crime you wouldn’t check to see if there were security tapes that might possibly exonerate you? You are such a fucking liar.

    • Christina | June 24, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

      I wonder why she didn’t wait until next year to make her evidence-free, unverifiable allegations like the left usually does? The Russian collusion hoax didn’t work, 25th amendment didn’t work, Obstruction of Justice didn’t work, so time to re-activate the weaponized women. Sorry this won’t work either. LOL

    • KamekoBruns | June 24, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

      @Samson Su Keep dreaming kiddie.

    • Jonssyy Jons | June 24, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

      Robert Clawson OR it could simply mean she’s #17.

    • Samson Su | June 24, 2019 at 12:33 PM | Reply

      @Spearhand his own words/description of his attacking style.

  7. Fabio Fox Music | June 24, 2019 at 10:43 AM | Reply

    I haven’t pressed play yet, but I already know this is going to be filled with absolutely hateful, vile comments.

    As is the case every time one of these stories comes out.

    *sigh*

    Here we go……

    • Fabio Fox Music | June 24, 2019 at 12:15 PM | Reply

      @Ursus Americanus

      The answer to that is irrelevant.

      If this turns out to be fake, I’ll be the first one advocating for her to be jailed. Like with the Jussie Smollett situation.

      But I want you to objectively ask yourself this?

      If undeniable, undisputable, titanium-solid evidence came out that this DID happen, could you ever admit that to yourself?

      I believe the answer is no, due to the tribal nature of Republican politics.

      You all only care about YOUR team, as your previous comment shows.

    • Fabio Fox Music | June 24, 2019 at 12:19 PM | Reply

      @Robert Blackford

      Mind getting one for Trump too?

      He needs the standard version though.

      Don’t dare insult my intelligence when YOUR President can’t spell “hamburger” or “origins”.

      But a blessed Covfefe to you, sir.

    • Ursus Americanus | June 24, 2019 at 12:21 PM | Reply

      @Fabio Fox Music
      lol I’m not a Republican. I just hate jacobin throwbacks and subversive media scum. 🤷‍♂️

    • Zach Zwerin | June 24, 2019 at 12:24 PM | Reply

      Manuela Costa Lima you read it wrong. He or she is on your side and is waiting for the deluded trump followers who don’t believe CNN’s every word like we do to comment. Obviously CNN is the truth, who needs evidence when you can pay people for their allegations to take a man down after several similar attempts?^^

      and it works for them too, they get money, much better than going to the police directly and you know… getting sum real evidence.

  8. Jay Are Goes Hard | June 24, 2019 at 11:13 AM | Reply

    Dont even know her: picture of you and her exists
    Rape didn’t happen: but called to make sure there was no video evidence… you know, for the assault that didn’t occur

  9. daniel Iyke | June 24, 2019 at 11:16 AM | Reply

    Lolololol this is funny

  10. V Steed | June 24, 2019 at 11:19 AM | Reply

    More fake news

  11. LaQ SViL | June 24, 2019 at 11:34 AM | Reply

    He called to verify there was no video footage🤔🤔🤔🤔lets ponder on this for a second. And thanks the dept. Store guy (for not having the video)🤔🤔🤔🤔. Someone just dished out another $130K to do another coverup!

    • Spearhand | June 24, 2019 at 12:27 PM | Reply

      And there wasn’t any!

    • Hugh Jass | June 24, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

      If you’re being accused of a crime, the first thing you say is you didn’t do it and is there any evidence? Obviously there won’t be because it never happened. You people are morons.

    • KamekoBruns | June 24, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

      ROFL. You are such a fucking moron. First off, I think anyone accused of committing a crime would immediately check to see if there was any kind of video surveillance in the area. You know, to *HELP CLEAR THEIR NAME.* I guess you’re too stupid to think of that, right? And great job with your defaming the “Dept Store Guy (why is it a guy and not a gal?). It’s amazing the conspiracies you libturds live with. I’ll bet you still think Clinton is innocent and that it’s all a vast, right-wing conspiracy.

  12. buster 01234 | June 24, 2019 at 11:39 AM | Reply

    Lmao I wrote a book too

  13. Jeffrey Charfauros | June 24, 2019 at 11:44 AM | Reply

    Another deep state hit job attempt.. news has forgotten Stormy, and the Dr. With GoFundMe and books.. who’s next??

    • GooD LucK | June 24, 2019 at 11:50 AM | Reply

      But he still confirmed with Bergdorf that there was no video… of the crime he didn’t commit…

      GooDLucK!!!

  14. Fitsum Mola | June 24, 2019 at 12:04 PM | Reply

    Why is the interviewer narrating the story? Shouldn’t she be just asking the questions?

  15. Dan McFarland | June 24, 2019 at 12:16 PM | Reply

    Looks like ole “Carrot Top” stuck his weewee where it don’t belong, AGAIN!

  16. Albus Arthur Hollington | June 24, 2019 at 12:19 PM | Reply

    Ok, cool. So, basically there’s no evidence provided by the obvious feminist anti-Trumper who most certainly has a political agenda… Not convincing… Moving on…

  17. Brad Peterson | June 24, 2019 at 12:27 PM | Reply

    Wonder how much got paid to “come forward” at this strangely politically strategic time

  18. Sean Ammon | June 24, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

    Her body language and the way she’s speaking seems like she’s lying.

  19. Jason C Barker | June 24, 2019 at 12:30 PM | Reply

    This is like when someone talks about UFO’s

  20. libsrtraitors | June 24, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

    Liberals suddenly care about assualt on women. Funny, they were silent during the Clinton years

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.