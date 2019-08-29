Mahsa Khanbabai, chair of the New England chapter of American Immigration Lawyers, talks with Rachel Maddow about trying to help vulnerable, medically dependent immigrant children and their families from having treatment interrupted by deportation by the Trump administration, amid the chaos in which ICE is saying they were blindsided by the USCIS policy change.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Trump Sparks Panic, Chaos Targeting Ailing Immigrant Children | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC