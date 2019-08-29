Trump Sparks Panic, Chaos Targeting Ailing Immigrant Children | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC

August 29, 2019

 

Mahsa Khanbabai, chair of the New England chapter of American Immigration Lawyers, talks with Rachel Maddow about trying to help vulnerable, medically dependent immigrant children and their families from having treatment interrupted by deportation by the Trump administration, amid the chaos in which ICE is saying they were blindsided by the USCIS policy change.
64 Comments on "Trump Sparks Panic, Chaos Targeting Ailing Immigrant Children | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC"

  1. Char Lassiter | August 29, 2019 at 1:01 AM | Reply

    This Man Would Burn A Puppy Alive.

  2. Timothy McCaskey | August 29, 2019 at 1:02 AM | Reply

    Suffer the little children to come unto me…….. so they may be deported to a death sentence. – GOP Jesus

    • Mind Freshener | August 29, 2019 at 10:01 AM | Reply

      I am certain that Bill Nye aka “Rachel Maddow” and his fellow Liberals will pay for free Medicare for the the Illegals.
      …what, …is that a “No”?!? Ah ok, they want the poor peasants to do it (as usual), but the Liberals will come to collect the credit for the “Noble Idea” (as usual).

    • Angel Rojo | August 29, 2019 at 10:08 AM | Reply

      @Mind Freshener Republicans *want more* illegal immigration not less.. Republicans *make fools* out of their working-class supporters by patting on the head and telling them they’re “special” .. Republicans *profit* from illegal immigration… Republicans would *never allow* their base to go after the employers because Republican workers are *forced to obey* Rich Republicans.

    • Fun Bigly | August 29, 2019 at 10:44 AM | Reply

      @Daisy Elmir I sincerely hope you take time to shave your beard

    • Annnora C | August 29, 2019 at 11:07 AM | Reply

      @Joy Phillips Only in sick minds inhumane person.

    • Ronald Delena | August 29, 2019 at 11:45 AM | Reply

      Suffer Little Children
      – The Smiths

  3. P J | August 29, 2019 at 1:06 AM | Reply

    The Nazi’s & Gestapo also caused fear, panic & chaos whenever they made their bloody appearance in front of you.

    • snoop alert | August 29, 2019 at 10:46 AM | Reply

      @Ash Roskell triggered snowflake Ash roadkill lol you’re so desperate

    • snoop alert | August 29, 2019 at 10:50 AM | Reply

      @Stephan Maurer the only ones see trying to intimidate stop and harass people in their black clothes with mask covering their face is antifa , which is an anti first amendment group

    • Finn MacCool | August 29, 2019 at 10:52 AM | Reply

      No one believes you lying stupid liberal pig losers anymore. Go post some more fake news. If true.

  4. West Virginia Momma | August 29, 2019 at 1:17 AM | Reply

    If Satan had a real son, Trump would fit the description. Pure evil

  5. Ho-Hyong Yoo | August 29, 2019 at 1:18 AM | Reply

    Madness. Complete madness.

  6. Dittzx | August 29, 2019 at 1:18 AM | Reply

    So, the Pro-Life Evangelicals aren’t protesting innocent children being denied life-saving medical care? Of course NOT, the Hypocreeps..Oops The Hypocrites are in full display.🤔Hmmm

    • Mind Freshener | August 29, 2019 at 10:00 AM | Reply

      I am certain that Bill Nye aka “Rachel Maddow” and his fellow Liberals will pay for free Medicare for the the Illegals.
      …what, …is that a “No”?!? Ah ok, they want the poor peasants to do it (as usual), but the Liberals will come to collect the credit for the “Noble Idea” (as usual).

    • Christopher Morningstar | August 29, 2019 at 10:37 AM | Reply

      Daniel McGrath … the most diverse establishment you can walk into is PlannedParentHood!. Or you can trust your daily storm trooper mail, or you could admit that you’re inept and inadequate. Enjoy black lung!👍🖕

    • Fun Bigly | August 29, 2019 at 10:38 AM | Reply

      @GalaxyWolf 489 yes we need programs and programs to benefit the benificiaries of the programs. Tell us more swamp dweller

    • Kevin stevens | August 29, 2019 at 11:56 AM | Reply

      Dave Schultz delusional Schultzy is back with more of his daily drivel. You really are a tool. And a useless one at that

  7. SheilaghmBrosky Brosky | August 29, 2019 at 1:20 AM | Reply

    My greatest wish is that Steven Miller ends up in the Hague for crimes against humanity. He is evil personified.

    • SheilaghmBrosky Brosky | August 29, 2019 at 3:33 AM | Reply

      @James Timlin I’m not an American so don’t lump me in with that bunch. I agree with you. You don’t crap all over your allies and then expect them to bail you out or call them a security risk to promote your stupid tariffs. So don’t dump all over me. This has nothing to do with my post.

    • Richard Christie | August 29, 2019 at 3:35 AM | Reply

      @James Timlin Get it right James, you mean USA not America.

    • thediddymen | August 29, 2019 at 9:05 AM | Reply

      SheilaghmBrosky Brosky : Could I please have 10 mins with him first  🙂

    • Fred Van der Linden | August 29, 2019 at 11:05 AM | Reply

      US government does not recognize the “the hague court” just like US never signed many international legislations against child labour. Sorry to say but also Obama never signed these treaties.

    • Hayling Lad | August 29, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

      @thediddymen : Form a queue behind me, matey……..

  8. Sam Broward | August 29, 2019 at 1:22 AM | Reply

    Until when will we say enough from this evil cruel malicious sack of blood????!!

    • Guy | August 29, 2019 at 5:39 AM | Reply

      Sam Broward Sack of blood.. hmm. Gives me the idea of throwing him in to a “real” mosquito infested swamp.

    • Angel Rojo | August 29, 2019 at 9:40 AM | Reply

      Sam 2020. He will be voted out on a Blue Wave that has been swelling since our 2018 wins. REGISTER TO VOTE and VOTE OUT ALL REPUBLICANS

    • Please Do Tell | August 29, 2019 at 12:03 PM | Reply

      @Angel Rojo have you not witnessed any of the corruption by democrats… Half the s*** they say is their own fault.
      Democrats leave open borders for whoever to come in here and then you blame Trump for cutting them off and sending them back. We have millions of actual Americans who need health coverage that don’t get it

  9. sk8queen | August 29, 2019 at 1:24 AM | Reply

    There was no announcement because the trump regime doesn’t want high profile protests. They sneak around with their persecution and hope folks will just go away. If they die, so be it. They don’t care.

    • FBI duty | August 29, 2019 at 10:52 AM | Reply

      Trump 2020.

    • Annnora C | August 29, 2019 at 11:05 AM | Reply

      @FBI duty Trump is a coward how many people have to die (genocides ) to see that these people are just plain evil, he shouldn’t even be allowed to run again, so many wrongdoings on his behalf, he’s in for himself not the people.

    • FBI duty | August 29, 2019 at 11:20 AM | Reply

      @Annnora C yall blame trump for everything. You can literally get hit by a stray ball.
      Who you gonna blame…… trump. He’s your fall guy.

  10. David J | August 29, 2019 at 1:30 AM | Reply

    Trump likes to get his way, and he’s not above cutting off a sick infant’s health coverage to make it happen.

    The story begins after the death of Trump’s father, Fred Sr., in 1999. As David Cay Johnston explains in his book The Making of Donald Trump, Fred Sr. had written a will after the death of his oldest son, Fred Jr., known as Freddy, in 1981. The will left the majority of Fred Sr.’s wealth to Donald and his surviving siblings. Freddy’s family was largely cut out.

    When Fred Sr. died, Freddy’s children sued, claiming that the will “had been ‘procured by fraud and undue influence’ by Donald and the other surviving siblings,” according to Johnston.

    Johnston writes that medical insurance had consistently been provided to the family through Fred Sr.’s company. This coverage was crucial for Freddy’s grandson (Donald’s grandnephew), who suffered from seizures and later developed cerebral palsy. So crucial, in fact, that a letter sent from a Trump lawyer to the insurer after the patriarch’s death in 1999 said that “all costs” for the sick child’s care should be covered, regardless of caps on the plan or medical necessity, according to Johnston. That didn’t last long.

    A week after the lawsuit was filed in court, Freddy’s son (Donald’s nephew) received a letter informing him that the health insurance would be discontinued, meaning his ill son would be left without coverage. Donald openly admitted to the New York Daily News that he and his siblings took this action out of revenge.

    “Why should we give him medical coverage?” Trump said, adding, “They sued my father, essentially. I’m not thrilled when someone sues my father.” 

    Trump explained that his late brother’s family didn’t receive much in the will because their father wasn’t fond of Freddy’s ex-wife.

  11. Okkie Trooy | August 29, 2019 at 1:55 AM | Reply

    If the parents do what is in the letter, are they then sued for killing their children?

  12. star burst | August 29, 2019 at 2:22 AM | Reply

    Anything to deflect from potus.s Russia ties and the economy.These children are being sacrificed.

    • James Timlin | August 29, 2019 at 2:59 AM | Reply

      Do not worry you 336 million Americans, Russia and Russian proxies are fighting you. With Gerrymandering Trump will get reelected. The question is, if you are the other six countries of the G7, will America be there standing shoulder to shoulder. I bet the other six members will say NO. Putin will tell Trump no, and America will step back. Oh, you 336 million Americans who the frig said you are the leader of the free world. Of the G7 you are the least democrat country because of your gerrymandering. I gag when I hear America is the leader of the free world, just like the citizens of the other six countries of the free world.

    • star burst | August 29, 2019 at 4:40 AM | Reply

      @James Timlin vote blue.take a pic of your vote

    • Firefly | August 29, 2019 at 9:12 AM | Reply

      @star burst Red is the way.. the red pill. Unless you dont want to see the truth.

    • Barry Sutton | August 29, 2019 at 10:02 AM | Reply

      Hypocrisy of the Left
      WARNING: All Democrats put on your blindfolds and stick your fingers in your ears 😎
      https://youtu.be/vt_tSdybaXI

  13. killerjoke2945 | August 29, 2019 at 3:41 AM | Reply

    I would not be surprised if that A-hole Stephen Miller is behind this.

  14. Holly Hocks | August 29, 2019 at 4:21 AM | Reply

    No press conference from the WH ? Who did take over from Sarah Sanders and why bother if he/she doesn’t speak out to explain this policy ?

  15. Elephant In The Room | August 29, 2019 at 4:27 AM | Reply

    EVERYday its chaos, you become decensitized to it

  16. Matthew Lewis | August 29, 2019 at 5:57 AM | Reply

    Fundamentalist Evangelical so-called Christian Taliban have come out about this evil racist plan. Oh wait. “(((crickets)))”

  17. Charles Mechling | August 29, 2019 at 6:56 AM | Reply

    It starts with the immigrants just wait America they’ll be taking your kids off it too it’s just a matter of time

  18. Make Racists Afraid Again | August 29, 2019 at 7:37 AM | Reply

    You can tell that Evil Trump is Evangelical… he has no soul.

  19. Radwulf Eboraci | August 29, 2019 at 9:09 AM | Reply

    Trump is a Nazi. There is nothing to understand about a psychopath except they are devoid of a soul.

  20. Thomas.E. Jensen | August 29, 2019 at 9:51 AM | Reply

    And King Trump and his browncoats marches on.😒😠

