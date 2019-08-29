Mahsa Khanbabai, chair of the New England chapter of American Immigration Lawyers, talks with Rachel Maddow about trying to help vulnerable, medically dependent immigrant children and their families from having treatment interrupted by deportation by the Trump administration, amid the chaos in which ICE is saying they were blindsided by the USCIS policy change.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Trump Sparks Panic, Chaos Targeting Ailing Immigrant Children | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC
This Man Would Burn A Puppy Alive.
Are you the great Madonna concert man boy lover?
You are damaged.
@Firefly so is your brain. Soooo you shouldn’t be commenting.
@Justin Nelson Why is my brain damaged?
Suffer the little children to come unto me…….. so they may be deported to a death sentence. – GOP Jesus
I am certain that Bill Nye aka “Rachel Maddow” and his fellow Liberals will pay for free Medicare for the the Illegals.
…what, …is that a “No”?!? Ah ok, they want the poor peasants to do it (as usual), but the Liberals will come to collect the credit for the “Noble Idea” (as usual).
@Mind Freshener Republicans *want more* illegal immigration not less.. Republicans *make fools* out of their working-class supporters by patting on the head and telling them they’re “special” .. Republicans *profit* from illegal immigration… Republicans would *never allow* their base to go after the employers because Republican workers are *forced to obey* Rich Republicans.
@Daisy Elmir I sincerely hope you take time to shave your beard
@Joy Phillips Only in sick minds inhumane person.
Suffer Little Children
– The Smiths
The Nazi’s & Gestapo also caused fear, panic & chaos whenever they made their bloody appearance in front of you.
@Ash Roskell triggered snowflake Ash roadkill lol you’re so desperate
@Stephan Maurer the only ones see trying to intimidate stop and harass people in their black clothes with mask covering their face is antifa , which is an anti first amendment group
No one believes you lying stupid liberal pig losers anymore. Go post some more fake news. If true.
If Satan had a real son, Trump would fit the description. Pure evil
Why not sacrifice a nine month newborn infant in his honor ?
I don’t believe in Satan. That’s just an excuse for choosing to do evil things. No one makes you do it. You choose to do it.
If the Jews had a King he’d do many of the things Trump has done. But it’s just a coincidence.
Awww… are you losers part of the swamp being drained???
Madness. Complete madness.
Trump 2020
So, the Pro-Life Evangelicals aren’t protesting innocent children being denied life-saving medical care? Of course NOT, the Hypocreeps..Oops The Hypocrites are in full display.🤔Hmmm
I am certain that Bill Nye aka “Rachel Maddow” and his fellow Liberals will pay for free Medicare for the the Illegals.
…what, …is that a “No”?!? Ah ok, they want the poor peasants to do it (as usual), but the Liberals will come to collect the credit for the “Noble Idea” (as usual).
Daniel McGrath … the most diverse establishment you can walk into is PlannedParentHood!. Or you can trust your daily storm trooper mail, or you could admit that you’re inept and inadequate. Enjoy black lung!👍🖕
@GalaxyWolf 489 yes we need programs and programs to benefit the benificiaries of the programs. Tell us more swamp dweller
Dave Schultz delusional Schultzy is back with more of his daily drivel. You really are a tool. And a useless one at that
My greatest wish is that Steven Miller ends up in the Hague for crimes against humanity. He is evil personified.
@James Timlin I’m not an American so don’t lump me in with that bunch. I agree with you. You don’t crap all over your allies and then expect them to bail you out or call them a security risk to promote your stupid tariffs. So don’t dump all over me. This has nothing to do with my post.
@James Timlin Get it right James, you mean USA not America.
SheilaghmBrosky Brosky : Could I please have 10 mins with him first 🙂
US government does not recognize the “the hague court” just like US never signed many international legislations against child labour. Sorry to say but also Obama never signed these treaties.
@thediddymen : Form a queue behind me, matey……..
Until when will we say enough from this evil cruel malicious sack of blood????!!
Sam Broward Sack of blood.. hmm. Gives me the idea of throwing him in to a “real” mosquito infested swamp.
Sam 2020. He will be voted out on a Blue Wave that has been swelling since our 2018 wins. REGISTER TO VOTE and VOTE OUT ALL REPUBLICANS
@Angel Rojo have you not witnessed any of the corruption by democrats… Half the s*** they say is their own fault.
Democrats leave open borders for whoever to come in here and then you blame Trump for cutting them off and sending them back. We have millions of actual Americans who need health coverage that don’t get it
There was no announcement because the trump regime doesn’t want high profile protests. They sneak around with their persecution and hope folks will just go away. If they die, so be it. They don’t care.
Trump 2020.
@FBI duty Trump is a coward how many people have to die (genocides ) to see that these people are just plain evil, he shouldn’t even be allowed to run again, so many wrongdoings on his behalf, he’s in for himself not the people.
@Annnora C yall blame trump for everything. You can literally get hit by a stray ball.
Who you gonna blame…… trump. He’s your fall guy.
Trump likes to get his way, and he’s not above cutting off a sick infant’s health coverage to make it happen.
The story begins after the death of Trump’s father, Fred Sr., in 1999. As David Cay Johnston explains in his book The Making of Donald Trump, Fred Sr. had written a will after the death of his oldest son, Fred Jr., known as Freddy, in 1981. The will left the majority of Fred Sr.’s wealth to Donald and his surviving siblings. Freddy’s family was largely cut out.
When Fred Sr. died, Freddy’s children sued, claiming that the will “had been ‘procured by fraud and undue influence’ by Donald and the other surviving siblings,” according to Johnston.
Johnston writes that medical insurance had consistently been provided to the family through Fred Sr.’s company. This coverage was crucial for Freddy’s grandson (Donald’s grandnephew), who suffered from seizures and later developed cerebral palsy. So crucial, in fact, that a letter sent from a Trump lawyer to the insurer after the patriarch’s death in 1999 said that “all costs” for the sick child’s care should be covered, regardless of caps on the plan or medical necessity, according to Johnston. That didn’t last long.
A week after the lawsuit was filed in court, Freddy’s son (Donald’s nephew) received a letter informing him that the health insurance would be discontinued, meaning his ill son would be left without coverage. Donald openly admitted to the New York Daily News that he and his siblings took this action out of revenge.
“Why should we give him medical coverage?” Trump said, adding, “They sued my father, essentially. I’m not thrilled when someone sues my father.”
Trump explained that his late brother’s family didn’t receive much in the will because their father wasn’t fond of Freddy’s ex-wife.
@Baby Teano This is not helpful in my quest to find the great man boy love Madonna concert promoter.
He is doing a great job for the country. Open your eyes.
rotten apple fell close to that tree.
@FryGuy 420 boooo
I have no health insurance Do you? And how much does it cost?
If the parents do what is in the letter, are they then sued for killing their children?
Anything to deflect from potus.s Russia ties and the economy.These children are being sacrificed.
Do not worry you 336 million Americans, Russia and Russian proxies are fighting you. With Gerrymandering Trump will get reelected. The question is, if you are the other six countries of the G7, will America be there standing shoulder to shoulder. I bet the other six members will say NO. Putin will tell Trump no, and America will step back. Oh, you 336 million Americans who the frig said you are the leader of the free world. Of the G7 you are the least democrat country because of your gerrymandering. I gag when I hear America is the leader of the free world, just like the citizens of the other six countries of the free world.
@James Timlin vote blue.take a pic of your vote
@star burst Red is the way.. the red pill. Unless you dont want to see the truth.
Hypocrisy of the Left
WARNING: All Democrats put on your blindfolds and stick your fingers in your ears 😎
https://youtu.be/vt_tSdybaXI
I would not be surprised if that A-hole Stephen Miller is behind this.
Yup he slithered right into this one
Makes sense as he is Trumps immigration adviser.
Absolutely
No press conference from the WH ? Who did take over from Sarah Sanders and why bother if he/she doesn’t speak out to explain this policy ?
EVERYday its chaos, you become decensitized to it
Fundamentalist Evangelical so-called Christian Taliban have come out about this evil racist plan. Oh wait. “(((crickets)))”
It starts with the immigrants just wait America they’ll be taking your kids off it too it’s just a matter of time
You can tell that Evil Trump is Evangelical… he has no soul.
Trump is a Nazi. There is nothing to understand about a psychopath except they are devoid of a soul.
And King Trump and his browncoats marches on.😒😠