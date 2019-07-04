Trump spoke to Xi about detained Canadians while at G20

TOPICS:
Trump spoke to Xi about detained Canadians while at G20 1

July 4, 2019

 

Glen McGregor has the latest on Canada-China tensions, including U.S. President Trump's involvement.

#cdnpoli #uspoli

Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:

Connect with CTV News:
For the latest news visit:
For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:
CTV News on Facebook:
CTV News on Twitter:
Watch CTV News on Twitter:
CTV News on Google+:
CTV News on Instagram:
CTV News on Pinterest:


CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

29 Comments on "Trump spoke to Xi about detained Canadians while at G20"

  1. Mundane Matt | July 3, 2019 at 9:04 PM | Reply

    at least someone is doing Trudeaus job

  2. campion04 | July 3, 2019 at 9:14 PM | Reply

    Relying on a man your administration bashes. So fail

  3. jj jj | July 3, 2019 at 9:18 PM | Reply

    Because Trudeau is a moron that can’t get anything done. He’s an embarrassment to our country and we should rid him from the history books. “Nope, Justin who?. We never” lol

  4. tamimerkaz | July 3, 2019 at 9:47 PM | Reply

    President Trump is a true friend of Canada. Credit is given where credit is due.

  5. Matt Irish | July 3, 2019 at 9:58 PM | Reply

    Chalk another one up for Trump! Trump 2020!!

  6. pinch mesh | July 3, 2019 at 10:56 PM | Reply

    Well, if China can’t release the two Canadian hostages, we don’t need to trade with them. OK… we can place max tariffs. We should have started that WAYYYY back when Trump was first elected.

  7. John Ellis | July 3, 2019 at 11:01 PM | Reply

    Swap two spies for a Chief Financial Officer, problem solved.

  8. Jon For Canada! | July 3, 2019 at 11:25 PM | Reply

    Look paper drink box water bottles are more important!!!

  9. Irbos Ramo | July 3, 2019 at 11:31 PM | Reply

    Fools elected a fool…hehe

  10. Cherrie Leung | July 4, 2019 at 12:57 AM | Reply

    Canada can not solve their own problem and rely on the USA… might as well.. become a part of the USA. LOL…. done!

  11. Scoop Yall | July 4, 2019 at 1:51 AM | Reply

    Well considering he lost to China in make America great again, did he have to say anything!

  12. Hal Lives | July 4, 2019 at 1:53 AM | Reply

    What an incredibly confused segment. I know less now than I did before their hocus pocus.

  13. Adrian Lee Magill | July 4, 2019 at 2:57 AM | Reply

    Canada should threaten to endorse Taiwan independence. That would get Xi’s attention.

  14. John Smith | July 4, 2019 at 6:33 AM | Reply

    Thank you for doing Justin’s Job Ns Trump.
    On the flip side when you visit a country ruled by a totalitarian regime your on your own.

  15. Dan H | July 4, 2019 at 6:55 AM | Reply

    Yes, Trump and Xi did speak about Trudeau and both of them laugh.

  16. Lok Tom | July 4, 2019 at 7:59 AM | Reply

    True-dope should have talked to the Chinese President Xi himself sit right next to him. That’s his golden opportunity.
    That’s what Canada looking forward to at the G20 meeting.
    What the hell he was waiting for Trump to negotiate for him ?
    As True-dope needs ma ma president Trump to change his dirty diaper. SHAMEFUL.

  17. Crave228 | July 4, 2019 at 9:43 AM | Reply

    HahahHa…Trudeau talked samak about Trump and now turns to him for help like a dog’s tail between his legs.

  18. Michael Lee | July 4, 2019 at 10:38 AM | Reply

    Looks like the best word to describe Canada is NAIVE. How appropriate!

  19. terry broderick | July 4, 2019 at 11:54 AM | Reply

    send our navy there & get our Canadians back!

  20. John Lee | July 4, 2019 at 12:01 PM | Reply

    Problem for Canada is although we don’t like Trudeau, but that Sheer will make thing even worse.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.