Peter Baker of The New York Times asked the president what his agenda for a potential second term would be and his answer was less than clear. Michael Steele reacts. Aired on 08/28/2020.

Trump Still Can't Explain His Agenda For A Possible Second Term | The 11th Hour | MSNBC