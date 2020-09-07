Trump Still Can't Explain His Agenda For A Possible Second Term | The 11th Hour | MSNBC
Trump Still Can't Explain His Agenda For A Possible Second Term | The 11th Hour | MSNBC

Peter Baker of The New York Times asked the president what his agenda for a potential second term would be and his answer was less than clear. Michael Steele reacts. Aired on 08/28/2020.
83 Comments on Trump Still Can’t Explain His Agenda For A Possible Second Term | The 11th Hour | MSNBC

    • @Walt Schmidt As an outsider it is INSANE to me that these people keep supporting Trump when he had told 22,000 + lies since taking office, has broken countless laws, enriches himself using the office of the president, but these kool aid drinkers just eat it up. Why? I don’t think any of us, that are from outside USA, understand how they can not only accept but get psychotic about their support for Trump. I mean he’s been accused of raping children with Epstein.

      Plus everything he describes as “coming” under Biden is not only present but worse than anyone could imagine under him 185,000 dead from Covid, racism homophobia transphobia mysoginy HATE and hate crimes on the rise.

      He hasn’t kept a single “promise” he made. Ok he moved the US embassy to Jerusalem, but that was dumb and expensive, his buddies are all being convicted,the built just 5 miles of wall and it’s collapsing. ..

      It boggles the mind.

      How can people still support him when everything he says is a lie? How can people support him when he is displaying the authoritarian traits of Hitler’s Facist regime (I mean he’s killed more people than Hitler did – in his first 6 years Hitler killed around 40-50,000 under the T4 program, Trump through wilful ignorance and stupidity is at 185,000+).

      I don’t care either way, I’m Scottish. But I don’t think any of us outside of the USA understand how anyone can say “I want 4 more years of mass unemployment, a 1000+ deaths a day from a virus, everyone around the president guilty of criminal acts, Trump guilty of criminal acts and abusing his office, a Racist homophobic transphobic mysognistic president who incites hate and violence, who puts racist symbols over lives, who is so dump he thinks injecting bleach is a good idea?

      It’s like a bad comedy. You don’t want to watch but we look to see what he does next.

      Genuinely would like someone to explain how on earth despite all of the above people still support him.?

      Reply

    • @Emily Cuthbertson Yep,America is in a state of free fall,they think it’s bad now it is going to get worse,much worse with Trump at the helm for another 4 years.

      Reply

    • @Alex Corley Yeah that’s plain for all to see. So how on earth does he still have support? Geuinely would like to understand because I don’t think any of us outside the US get it.

      Reply

  6. Who would have guessed that a reality tv star with no government experience or knowledge, 6 bankruptcies, 5 kids from 3 different marriages, 11 charges of sexual assault, twice convicted of fraud & fined $28 Million, and 4000 plus lawsuits, could be so bad at being President of the USA, elected after getting help from Russia…He’s a traitor & a common crook

    Reply

  7. Trump’s Agenda is simple: Escape jail time with family because of crimes committed through Trump Organization relating to tax fraud and other criminal activity in the state of New York!

    Reply

    • Palin, at least , had experience at actual governing. We tend to forget that now. And at the begining of McCain’s campaign, once she had been selected, her early speeches were powerful. She had unmistakable star power. Thanks to her GOP handler, Nicole Wallace, they gave her an amazing wardrobe and she looked the part. But as the campaign progressed her deficits came to the surface and she wasn’t exactly who they thought she waa.

      Reply

    • @Karen Byrd It was back when an MSNBC cool kid like John Heilemann wouldn’t have looked twice at a GOP functionary like Nicolle Wallace.

      Reply

    • RIA….He will have to give his besties Putin and Kim….a cut ..IF he wins…of course both can bankrupt him if they call in their markers for his loans….

      Reply

    • @Connie Hahn do you mean money of the American tax payers coz he’s already broke. Maybe he can asked Kim (in a love letter) to give him some money and his comrad Putin a place to stay ( somewhere in Siberia ) when herr dRumpfuhrer tries to escape from all the crimes he committed.

      Reply

  17. “His government was constantly in chaos, with officials having no idea what he wanted them to do, and nobody was entirely clear who was actually in charge of what.”

    “He procrastinated wildly when asked to make difficult decisions, and would often end up relying on gut feeling, leaving even close allies in the dark about his plans.”

    “His “unreliability had those who worked with him pulling out their hair,”… ”

    “This meant that rather than carrying out the duties of state, they spent most of their time in-fighting and back-stabbing each other in an attempt to either win his approval or avoid his attention altogether, depending on what mood he was in that day.”

    This sounds like Trump and his administration, but it’s actually a description of Hitler.
    https://www.newsweek.com/hitler-incompetent-lazy-nazi-government-clown-show-opinion-1408136

    Reply

  19. He never had any agenda or plan other than serving himself and destroying America’s values. The guy is and has always been a fraud.

    Reply

