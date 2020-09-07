Peter Baker of The New York Times asked the president what his agenda for a potential second term would be and his answer was less than clear. Michael Steele reacts. Aired on 08/28/2020.
Trump Still Can't Explain His Agenda For A Possible Second Term | The 11th Hour | MSNBC
Donald Trump is killing The USA
Fax
Well, if you’re not rioting or looting, you ain’t a Democrat.
@Ron Chasr oh yes all trumps fault lmao like the governors had no part it in.
@Ramp-up 😂
@Time’s Up Josh – I’m thinking Trump didn’t get his instructions from Putin yet.
All American people we need to send up to Donald Trump’to bring him down for good
https://cdn.factcheck.org/UploadedFiles/Johnson_TrumpEpstein_Lawsuit.pdf?fbclid=IwAR03qDnMHGLNX0RABNKGnyuZRvPwN9CvOcSuDUYtAOlJXKj5RZVitZePYVs
No praying
No dancing
No hanky panky
Too bad if you don’t like him. Biden and Harris are even WORSE…
@Walt Schmidt u=🐑
@S.D.C. You = DUMMY…
“You’re gonna need a bigger bumper”!
First rate!
Like being shot at in a chopper or 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕 Steele is a sellout pos
I was thinking the back of a truck
Vote the failing Trump/Pence ticket to the curb in November.
@Walt Schmidt As an outsider it is INSANE to me that these people keep supporting Trump when he had told 22,000 + lies since taking office, has broken countless laws, enriches himself using the office of the president, but these kool aid drinkers just eat it up. Why? I don’t think any of us, that are from outside USA, understand how they can not only accept but get psychotic about their support for Trump. I mean he’s been accused of raping children with Epstein.
Plus everything he describes as “coming” under Biden is not only present but worse than anyone could imagine under him 185,000 dead from Covid, racism homophobia transphobia mysoginy HATE and hate crimes on the rise.
He hasn’t kept a single “promise” he made. Ok he moved the US embassy to Jerusalem, but that was dumb and expensive, his buddies are all being convicted,the built just 5 miles of wall and it’s collapsing. ..
It boggles the mind.
How can people still support him when everything he says is a lie? How can people support him when he is displaying the authoritarian traits of Hitler’s Facist regime (I mean he’s killed more people than Hitler did – in his first 6 years Hitler killed around 40-50,000 under the T4 program, Trump through wilful ignorance and stupidity is at 185,000+).
I don’t care either way, I’m Scottish. But I don’t think any of us outside of the USA understand how anyone can say “I want 4 more years of mass unemployment, a 1000+ deaths a day from a virus, everyone around the president guilty of criminal acts, Trump guilty of criminal acts and abusing his office, a Racist homophobic transphobic mysognistic president who incites hate and violence, who puts racist symbols over lives, who is so dump he thinks injecting bleach is a good idea?
It’s like a bad comedy. You don’t want to watch but we look to see what he does next.
Genuinely would like someone to explain how on earth despite all of the above people still support him.?
@Emily Cuthbertson Yep,America is in a state of free fall,they think it’s bad now it is going to get worse,much worse with Trump at the helm for another 4 years.
Failing? Dont see that. What i see is a demented guy that failed for half a century trying to get into office.
Agree 🔥😂
@Alex Corley Yeah that’s plain for all to see. So how on earth does he still have support? Geuinely would like to understand because I don’t think any of us outside the US get it.
New Trump slogan: “I think we…”
MVVpro
Biden’s slogan, :”I am running for the Senate”
I know a 5 years who can speak better than that.. W.T F.
Mental fillness
I am Donald Trump and I have never been fit for office and do this to make lots of money and I want to shag my son in laws wife.
Who would have guessed that a reality tv star with no government experience or knowledge, 6 bankruptcies, 5 kids from 3 different marriages, 11 charges of sexual assault, twice convicted of fraud & fined $28 Million, and 4000 plus lawsuits, could be so bad at being President of the USA, elected after getting help from Russia…He’s a traitor & a common crook
@immobilien troll
@Mina Edwards you’re the one trolling….
@Mina Edwards Typical commie. Anyone with a different opinion than yours is a troll.
@Ken Smok Yh! Highlighting Dickheads like you!
@Mina Edwards ??? try watching some alt news sources not liberal ones and you will open your eyes. Kinda sad how you can be this clueless
Trump’s Agenda is simple: Escape jail time with family because of crimes committed through Trump Organization relating to tax fraud and other criminal activity in the state of New York!
Get rid of jared, run away with ivanka and live happily ever after
Declare himself President for life. Job done.
No Breathing
No Touching
Social Separation
Essential Labor
@t T hahaha…LOL ….Good one
@t T shawn of the dead quote here…
Wow, Trump actually makes Sarah Palin look smart by comparison.
Palin, at least , had experience at actual governing. We tend to forget that now. And at the begining of McCain’s campaign, once she had been selected, her early speeches were powerful. She had unmistakable star power. Thanks to her GOP handler, Nicole Wallace, they gave her an amazing wardrobe and she looked the part. But as the campaign progressed her deficits came to the surface and she wasn’t exactly who they thought she waa.
@Karen Byrd It was back when an MSNBC cool kid like John Heilemann wouldn’t have looked twice at a GOP functionary like Nicolle Wallace.
Lol good one
|ha ha ha – you got me on that one! your RIGHT!
Ones uneducated, and the other deranged AND uneducated
Mr. Steele’s analysis is spot on.
Ravi Peiris
what did he say?
Next on dRumpfs agenda: more golfing and money in his own pocket like the last four years.
@Alex Hamilton Sure in FAILING.
RIA….He will have to give his besties Putin and Kim….a cut ..IF he wins…of course both can bankrupt him if they call in their markers for his loans….
LEARN HOW TO SPELL LOSER!!
@Connie Hahn do you mean money of the American tax payers coz he’s already broke. Maybe he can asked Kim (in a love letter) to give him some money and his comrad Putin a place to stay ( somewhere in Siberia ) when herr dRumpfuhrer tries to escape from all the crimes he committed.
@Connie Hahn you started your brain, got the motor revved up and this is what you came up with?
Four more years of Trump?
The worst is yet to come.
@Annie Palmier I can hear it now.
@athena icaria The Democrat party in the United States are ALL commies and Marxists…
@Marié telléz Too bad your grammar sucks so bad there is no way to distinguish you from a four year old.
@Walt Schmidt And you must be a Russian troll.
@athena icaria Anyone who disagrees with the Looney left are “Russian trolls”. You people are out of your tiny little minds….bwahahaha..
He cant because he is clueless and doesnt know what he is doing 😂
He can always call the Appentice Producers…for help
Trump can’t explain his agenda……. well, it’s always hard to explain what he doesn’t have!
Wake up people, Biden may not be the best option but if we let trump win. America will start to look like Russia.
@Lumis Sappier And STILL no proof of this stupid rumour…moron.
Biden might not be the best option but he listens to those around him experts to advise
@Walt Schmidt for something that had no proof, it got a lot of people into jail…
@Walt Schmidt you know why only trumpanzees think he will win? because they believe in dictatorship and communism…
@Mirror of Society NO. Because Biden and Harris are a couple of dipshits.
Trump’s agenda: cheat, destroy, expulse, bribes, blackmail, cheat, cheat and more cheating
And Genocide ………………
Such a sad future – VOTE people VOTE
And lies & LIES & CORRUPT FRIENDS & LIES
Trumplethinskin is in way over his toupee. He is like George from Seinfeld when he goes to work each day but doesn’t even know what he is supposed to do.
Swampy McTraitor doesn’t have a clue about anything……
“His government was constantly in chaos, with officials having no idea what he wanted them to do, and nobody was entirely clear who was actually in charge of what.”
“He procrastinated wildly when asked to make difficult decisions, and would often end up relying on gut feeling, leaving even close allies in the dark about his plans.”
“His “unreliability had those who worked with him pulling out their hair,”… ”
“This meant that rather than carrying out the duties of state, they spent most of their time in-fighting and back-stabbing each other in an attempt to either win his approval or avoid his attention altogether, depending on what mood he was in that day.”
This sounds like Trump and his administration, but it’s actually a description of Hitler.
https://www.newsweek.com/hitler-incompetent-lazy-nazi-government-clown-show-opinion-1408136
i could tell you trumps agenda in 5 words ” delaying jail for another 4 years”
I think he will find a way to avoid jail. He is such a disgusting creep, he would probably drop dead at the jailhouse door!!
Love this post!
Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV.
@Matt Hoffman LMFAO!
@Matt Hoffman lol
He never had any agenda or plan other than serving himself and destroying America’s values. The guy is and has always been a fraud.
Well those who came up with his 2016 were either fired or did time.
This is just sickening that the “leader” of the free world is this incoherent, this unprepared.