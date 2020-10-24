Fox Business host Lou Dobbs, who has been obsequious in his praise of Trump, went after Lindsey Graham for not doing enough for the president. Peter Baker of The New York Times reacts. Aired on 10/23/2020.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
About The 11th Hour with Brian Williams: Brian Williams delivers the latest updates on evolving news stories and places the major political events of the day into context for viewers. Broadcast live from New York, Williams' show convenes a dynamic panel of guests to offer a forward-thinking look at the critical stories that are expected to drive the conversation the following morning. Williams has also anchored MSNBC's special coverage around key political events and major breaking news stories as they occur domestically and around the world.
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Trump Sycophant Lou Dobbs Attacks Lindsey Graham | The 11th Hour | MSNBC
Trump is going into the history books as the worst president ever in history.
@William Kallemeyn
GDP expected to hit all time high of at least 30%. That’s a ridiculously high number being that it never went over 7%.
Thank you President Trump!!!
@William Kallemeyn
BREAKING NEWS >
JUST IN> 10/23/20… 11:55 ET
President Trump announces New Peace Deal between Sudan & Israel!!!
Wow… amazing just 2 months ago President Trump also brought peace between Israel and the UAE. Amazing work Mr President. Thank you!!!!
🇺🇸🇺🇸TRUMP 2020🇺🇸🇺🇸
@QUID-PRO-QUO J0E_, any president would have done a travel ban. Countries around the world did travel bans. What else has trump done? Because the virus is still raging. Trump made fun of Biden for wearing a mask at the first debate then he caught the virus himself along with a bunch in the White House. What a joke. Trump just wants to pretend the virus is over and everything is fine.
@Carolyn Wilson They can intimidate all they want, there’s no way they can know how someone voted. I personally believe open carry is an abomination. It’s like the fictionalized wild west, but in reality most towns required surrender of guns when entering towns, which were returned when they left. Carrying a rifle is a sign of fear, and fear is strong on the right!
@QUID-PRO-QUO J0E_, where are you getting those numbers?
I’m praying this gets Jaime Harrison elected.
Me too!
WHY IS TRUMP HIDING COVID DATA? ISN’T THIS WHAT THE CHINESE DO?
Fed. Agencies have been collecting information on Covid-19 cases tabulated by race and ethnicity, hospitalizations & deaths, the timing of social distancing mandates, and other factors. Trump has ordered that the information not be shared with anyone.
@QUID-PRO-QUO J0E,- showing a video about how much trump lies is awesome! thank you.
@Voix de la raison – because he is a fascist dictator putin kim jung wannabe. of course he wants to skew the data to make him look good. even worse is that trumpies eat it up and believe everything trump says.
@JustMeIvan
Oh if you liked that then you’ll love this👇
https://youtu.be/aiiSq7toqlQ
There is NO Obamagate, but hey, get rid of Lindsay and Trump!
@bill wilson America flushed the obama down the hillary, mr. bill. biden hasn’t got a chance. practice sitting in the street and yelling NOOOOO again…that was HILARIOUS!
@P. McG In America, we have the electoral college system. It keeps large states from dictating to smaller states. Mission accomplished. You must be Canadian or you would have studied that in an American school.
@Ramon Guzman no…osama bin obama was flushed down the hillary. He lives in Iran and she hides like hidin’ biden.
@Cindy Morre right…which is why you HAD to reply, because you don’t believe they have anything. OOPS!
@Joe Lupinacci I have a sneaking suspicion it may have something to do with the colour of his skin… I know I know, it’s a outrageous hypothesis but I have this feeling Moscow Mitch is in bed with the KKK
He’s betrayed the American people by being TOO LOYAL to Trump. This is dumb.
@QUID-PRO-QUO J0E,_ Chuckle..No, because I already voted..but thanks for playing. YT comment sections is fertile ground for people like you to keep posting your parsed agenda. Here is THE news for you. Regardless of what you post, regardless of what you copy and paste, flitting from thread to thread, you’re tired and boring. You’re no longer worth engaging with in any kind of argument. But you have fabulous day.
@QUID-PRO-QUO J0E,_ Oh, I do have one more thing to say. Great leaders are defined by how they manage crises. This IS the bottom line. Trump has been a failure. Period.
@D J
Dr Fauci said “President Trump’s travel ban saved millions of lives”.
Just imagine how many millions would’ve died under a Biden administration. Crooked basement biden was against the travel ban.
And sleepy crooked basement Joey’s plan to battle the china virus is to do everything President Donald J Trump has already done!
🇺🇸♥️TRUMP 2020🇺🇸♥️
@D J
How does it feel to keep losing?
Just curious because I’m so used to winning just like President Donald Trump promised I would!!!
Trump 2020- Promises made promises kept!!
@D J
We have a 12% unemployment rate under a pandemic but in 2010 under the obama/biden administration unemployment was at 10% and there was no pandemic. Go figure!!!
🇺🇲🇺🇲TRUMP 2020🇺🇲🇺🇲
That Administration is cannibalizing itself 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
This is too good.
Yes!!! Get the popcorn 🍿!
😂🤣😂🤣😂
The bus is going to get hung up on all the people getting thrown under it! 😃
Y’all are missing the real story Twitter and Facebook will get a pass on SB 230
Maybe Lindsey Washcloth get’s it now? Who’s side he SHOULD be on. ?
You mean should have been on, too late now.
Y’all are missing the real story Twitter and Facebook will get a pass on SB 230
@t500010000 , Why is that News.
It should be
It’s American or trump.
Vote early for change.
VOTE…
Go ahead Lou Dobbs, do us a favor, tell them PEOPLE over there in the Carolinas toget rid of LINDSEY GRAHAM, we’re with U but for different reasons✌😆😂😅👏!
I was going to vote for Biden until I saw this. Sorry joe you blew it!!
https://youtu.be/wKnZxgVRI5g
@oltenolten I know it sounds foreign to you, but we call out corruption even if it comes from within our own party. It’s called integrity.
Exactly!
@Blinding Cloud – ok moron
Explain please👇
https://youtu.be/wKnZxgVRI5g
😂😂😂
Obama gate is a figment of the Fox networks and Trumps imagination
News Flash: if there was dirt on the Bidens, we’d already have it.
Has anyone actually seen this laptop and confirmed it’s hunter Biden’s? I don’t think so.
You would have it? Lol. Who would give it to you? The communist media that has done nothing but protect the criminals? I hope you’re not a rocket scientist:). Wink wink. Don’t worry, the Patriots are in charge and are paying attention.
@Lars Jones you idiots haven’t even looked.
@KaaBee Ghouliani for prison 2021.
@William Kallemeyn it has pics of hunter moron. Where do you think the meth pipe pic came from?
During the plague the rats 🐀 resort to cannibalism.
Y’all are missing the real story Twitter and Facebook will get a pass on SB 230
The backstabbing has officially begun 😂😂😂
👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏
Crystal Mars Put them all in gladiator ring and let them have at each other..
Let the games begin! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾
Y’all are missing the real story Twitter and Facebook will get a pass on SB 230
Excellent.
Cause there isn’t anything to this. Poor Lady Lindsay. Even Republicans hate him.
Y’all are missing the real story Twitter and Facebook will get a pass on SB 230
Hey stop insulting women! He’s garbage.
you mean HER…. 😀
@Sunny Kingston …Congress has let down the American Family and a President who has done more for the US than any other President. To return what was SOLD OUT by previous Administrations, the US must rebuild the US Economy and Manufacturing Base, take back from China and complete the Tasks the Trump Administrations has already undertaken. The Corrupt no longer have a place in Congress for the American family to succeed. Extravagance will be replaced by Prudence, Liberal Education by Higher Learning, Homosexual Policies by Family Values…….
@Brian Wong ….Congress has failed the American Family and President Trump. Lou Dodds knows how the USA was sold out to the Chinese and he knows how the USA will take back what was lost. The American Family and President Trump will finish what the Trump Administration have undertaken thus far.
Typical extremists: when the going gets tough, they turn against each other.
Y’all are missing the real story Twitter and Facebook will get a pass on SB 230
It’s obvious what’s going on, the walls are closing in on them all.
tic tic tic,,,,,
Y’all are missing the real story Twitter and Facebook will get a pass on SB 230
So basically Dobbs is criticising Graham for not licking Trump’s boots enough? 😂😂
He has beeb trying. He really has. It is a lie. He can’t get enough people to get up a lie thet has any teeth to it. If it is s not really good: he’ll be found out and really loose his tight race in NC.Jamie would love for him to do it. Jamie is waiting for him to try this bold lie with no proof. God deliver us.
I guess thats all they care about in the Republican Party. Your worth is measured in how much you kiss up to Trump.
I love this. Please, make it where all the Trump followers won’t vote for him. Let’s lose the presidency and the Senate.
BREAKING: Lou Dobbs states there is enough room on Trump’s shaft for both their mouths.
LATINOS FOR BIDEN2020, VOTE THE ORANGE ANTICHRIST OUT OF POWER.
The rotten gop keeps following trump off the cliff. Vote Blue for real leadership
Y’all are missing the real story Twitter and Facebook will get a pass on SB 230
They came after my neighbor, and I said nothing. Then they came after me. A warning to sycophants of Trump.
yeshttps://youtu.be/zFJ2AN_CZH8
Shhhhh!!!! Let lou do his thang. 😁😆😂🤣
Y’all are missing the real story Twitter and Facebook will get a pass on SB 230
So it was about ruining the legacy of Barack Obama all along like Harry Reid said 🤔
Yes of course. That’s how petty, vindictive, and small, Donnie Comb Over is. And the GOP is right there with him. I hope they’re pushed out of power and kept out for generations.
that fool can’t ruin a great mans rep
You only just realised?
Y’all are missing the real story Twitter and Facebook will get a pass on SB 230
I’m thinking Obama’s Legacy is pretty secure! So is his bank account! Which he richly deserves! Best President we ever had and best first family we ever had. I’m betting that the White House service staff in the Secret Service miss the Obamas. I’m sure dealing with the trumps has been just so much fun! Bunch of entitled brats
…and the mercenaries and grifters jump at each other’s throat.
Next up: “‘I was the one standing up to him’ – says every single Trump lackey in Washington.”
Y’all are missing the real story Twitter and Facebook will get a pass on SB 230
Trump don’t have a plan so his calling on fake investigation again
@RockinRaul57 Trump 2-0-2-0 Landslide.
BREAKING NEWS!! Biden Just Blackmailed by China!
Google “Gateway Pundit”
https://youtu.be/MRSnmAXIXuk
@paul smegal you may wanna see this….
https://youtu.be/MRSnmAXIXuk
You people are blind and stupid. They got another vid of hunter smoking cemrack and bonding hookers. You ignorant betas know nothing about it because media won’t tell you.
Soooooo, Hunter is not running for President dang dude