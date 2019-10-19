Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof joins The Last Word to respond to Donald Trump’s “deal” with Turkey and U.S. betrayal of the Kurds. Aired on 10/18/19.
Trump Syria Deal: ‘A Colossal Mistake At Every Possible Level’ | The Last Word | MSNBC
Donald Trump, the Great Shame of America.
Actually the great shame of America is the fact that enough people thought this human piece of garbage would make a good choice to lead the country.It’s still inconceivable three years in to this clown show that so many still believe he is good for America.
@Bang Bang FUKOFF U STOOPID RACIST PIG
@Whitey McPrivileged DREAM ON YOU STOOPID FILTHY PIG. FUKOFF BACK TO BRIETBART
@Forrest Trump Let the Talmud cowards fight their own wars, we remember USS Liberty.
Donald Trump has blood on his hands for pulling out of Syria
@Paul Do or she should have swallowed it like a good girl
@Bang Bang Welcome Nazi trolls! We missed your kind….
And so does anyone and everyone that supports Trump. Blood is on their hands as well.
@Yo-yos Tenbucks <<--- is a paid russian troll. Just fyi. #VladSuks
Cleaned out or also known as : conquer parts of Syria and murder the Kurds, who have inhabited these areas for millennia.
Even people as stupid and cruel as Trump, don’t make, “mistakes,” at this level. Trump was acting on Putin’s orders, as is Erdogan, and Assad. America looks like Cowards AND Traitors. The ONLY way to restore, “Trust,” in the US, is to REMOVE TRUMP
This guy describes the situation really well 💯
For Trump all roads lead to Putin. He is definitely a Russian asset.
Its easy. Trump is an opportunistic criminal in power thanks to Putins propaganda telling lunatics he will save them from Corporate exploitation. The Deep state is a half truth similar to the Great Game of the Victorian era. States, empires, buisness , religion and criminals all compete for political power. The individual has to be discerning and certainly not believe any hero worship cult bs like Trump’s neo nazi rallys. God Save America a dream of an ideal that has its roots in pre Revolutionary Britain, seeking an inclusive society.
@Yo-yos Tenbucks <<--- is a paid russian troll. Just fyi. Hes a regular here spewing divisive nonsense. #Trolling4Trumputin #MakinDemRubles
All roads lead to Israel and the billions in free money they rob from the USA
@Bang Bang Agree Israel wanted the USA in syria for the Greater Israel project
I suggest you report @yo-yos Tenbucks for cyberbullying and harassment. Only the target of the attack can make the report (I tried).
The Kurd’s deserve so much more than this..
@Pvt Read DNA will root you liars out, history repeats itself. The English, the Russians, the Germans have all done it before. The Americans will also root you the elite out!
@Pvt Read
Trump supporters aren’t going anywhere, you sewer dwelling demonRat filth. Get used to it.
America has a serious problem, it’s Trump and his underhanded corruption and crimes.
@Whitey McPrivileged You’re a filthy traitor, congrats. Fake patriot POS.
Really America’s problem isn’t just having Trump in power, it’s that something like a Trump administration could ever get within 1 million miles of being real.
Removing Trump, even voting for enough Dem candidates that the gop loses its majorities isn’t going to be “problem solved”.
@Whitey McPrivileged Trump is no AIPAC asset, they thought he would endorse the wars but it backfired. God protect him before they assassinate him too! 🙏🏼
@Whitey McPrivileged go fxxk yourself your side will lose in the next election and the history of America will see him as a villain.
What is underhanded about Chump? I think he is perfectly predictable and up front. He, his father and his grandfather were all shifty conman crooks. The real problem is the fawning, corrupt and facilitating GOP and his toady hanger-ons like Barr et al.
We don’t even uphold “the secular idea of democracy”.
just say trump Ashley stop being a trump wimp and stop sucking up to a dictator as trump.
@Burnell Browne Gender Studies Professor Blames Trump For Black Female Obesity Says it’s harder for black women to lose weight because of racism.
Trump is now guilty of genocide.
This is a war crime of humongous proportions.
Put Trump in front of a court already for this massacre he started.
Hahahahaa you don’t live in reality do you?
@Whitey McPrivileged you live in the reality bubble of Trumps arsehole
@Whitey McPrivileged These liars got us into the Iraq war with their Talmud media, Trump is woke 😂
@Bang Bang Bolton was a main player in the Iraq bs and Zionists are only a competitor in the global struggle your view is too simplistic for Trump is not a saviour and you only a doomed fool thinks he has got it all worked out. Thats a bubble thats where you are weak that is where your enemies will crush you
I never thought I’d see an American president endorse ethnic cleansing
I don’t know if it was George Washington, but after the revolutionary war a hundred or so thousand who had been loyal to England had their property confiscated and were expelled from America. These refugees became the basis for the english majority in Canada., a peaceful country that has avoided many of the ills that plague us.
Moya Montgomery trump knew exactly what he was saying..what he wanted done
Bang Bang thanks for letting us know your post was “BS” – but we already knew you were full of it
Trump is a total failure.
Oh, he’s been useful. He’s just not been useful here.
Correction; the American political system is a total failure.
Agreed.💯
@Graeme SYDNEY Donor money=100% corruption.
We have an illegitimate president that needs to go ASAP so we can start to clean up 🧹 his mess.
Alessia C***** TRUMP what a stinker AND out door toilet his entire FAMILY is rotten to. The core
So does that mean if Mexico has a problem with the USA it can send troops into the USA so long as they don’t go past 20 miles?
America’s Russian President! SAD!
“those who can convince you of believe absurdities con convince you to do atrocities”. Voltaire
USS Liberty, we remember our sailors
“A collosal mistake at every possible level.”
Donald J Trump, ladies and gentlemen.
The man is gonna save the world from the Military Industrial Complex war machine! God bless him! 🙏🏼
@Bang Bang Hush now, grown ups are talking.
@T Electronix Take your Talmud bs to Israel, we remember USS Liberty 😂😂
@Bang Bang – Sure comrade. Cool story.
Trump, describing northern Syria being “cleaned out” of America’s allies. Who’s side is Trump on, not American allies. The Republican Party is a willing participant in ethnic cleansing and genocide. Trump is enacting Putin’s plans for the region.
Trump becoming president: ‘A Colossal Mistake At Every Possible Level’
Just because he refused to be an AIPAC war asset!
Seven truest words ever spoken.
Even before the biggest collosal mistake was that Drumpf‘s father didn‘t pull out🤮🤮🤮
Becoming? Pretty sure he’s always been.
The only good thing about the Trump administration is he’s exposed how paper thin American exceptionalism is.
Trump is copying the lines of Erdogan, Salman and Putin!!!