Trump Syria Deal: ‘A Colossal Mistake At Every Possible Level’ | The Last Word | MSNBC

October 19, 2019

 

Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof joins The Last Word to respond to Donald Trump’s “deal” with Turkey and U.S. betrayal of the Kurds. Aired on 10/18/19.
64 Comments on "Trump Syria Deal: ‘A Colossal Mistake At Every Possible Level’ | The Last Word | MSNBC"

  1. Dixie Ten Broeck | October 19, 2019 at 1:37 AM | Reply

    Donald Trump, the Great Shame of America.

    • Alex M | October 19, 2019 at 3:06 AM | Reply

      Actually the great shame of America is the fact that enough people thought this human piece of garbage would make a good choice to lead the country.It’s still inconceivable three years in to this clown show that so many still believe he is good for America.

    • Forrest Trump | October 19, 2019 at 3:49 AM | Reply

      @Bang Bang FUKOFF U STOOPID RACIST PIG

    • Forrest Trump | October 19, 2019 at 3:50 AM | Reply

      @Whitey McPrivileged DREAM ON YOU STOOPID FILTHY PIG. FUKOFF BACK TO BRIETBART

    • Bang Bang | October 19, 2019 at 5:49 AM | Reply

      @Forrest Trump Let the Talmud cowards fight their own wars, we remember USS Liberty.

  2. Will Cochran | October 19, 2019 at 1:37 AM | Reply

    Donald Trump has blood on his hands for pulling out of Syria

  3. muadhib001 | October 19, 2019 at 1:39 AM | Reply

    Cleaned out or also known as : conquer parts of Syria and murder the Kurds, who have inhabited these areas for millennia.

    • Ash Roskell | October 19, 2019 at 4:24 AM | Reply

      Even people as stupid and cruel as Trump, don’t make, “mistakes,” at this level. Trump was acting on Putin’s orders, as is Erdogan, and Assad. America looks like Cowards AND Traitors. The ONLY way to restore, “Trust,” in the US, is to REMOVE TRUMP

  4. Ouu Banger | October 19, 2019 at 1:42 AM | Reply

    This guy describes the situation really well 💯

  5. Marathon1260 | October 19, 2019 at 1:43 AM | Reply

    For Trump all roads lead to Putin. He is definitely a Russian asset.

    • buddhastaxi666 | October 19, 2019 at 10:33 AM | Reply

      Its easy. Trump is an opportunistic criminal in power thanks to Putins propaganda telling lunatics he will save them from Corporate exploitation. The Deep state is a half truth similar to the Great Game of the Victorian era. States, empires, buisness , religion and criminals all compete for political power. The individual has to be discerning and certainly not believe any hero worship cult bs like Trump’s neo nazi rallys. God Save America a dream of an ideal that has its roots in pre Revolutionary Britain, seeking an inclusive society.

    • Duane Hall | October 19, 2019 at 11:04 AM | Reply

      @Yo-yos Tenbucks <<--- is a paid russian troll. Just fyi. Hes a regular here spewing divisive nonsense. #Trolling4Trumputin #MakinDemRubles

    • Jo John | October 19, 2019 at 12:01 PM | Reply

      All roads lead to Israel and the billions in free money they rob from the USA

    • Jo John | October 19, 2019 at 12:02 PM | Reply

      @Bang Bang Agree Israel wanted the USA in syria for the Greater Israel project

    • Linda Rogers | October 19, 2019 at 12:13 PM | Reply

      I suggest you report @yo-yos Tenbucks for cyberbullying and harassment. Only the target of the attack can make the report (I tried).

  6. mook5tar | October 19, 2019 at 1:43 AM | Reply

    The Kurd’s deserve so much more than this..

    • Bang Bang | October 19, 2019 at 3:07 AM | Reply

      @Pvt Read DNA will root you liars out, history repeats itself. The English, the Russians, the Germans have all done it before. The Americans will also root you the elite out!

    • Whitey McPrivileged | October 19, 2019 at 4:24 AM | Reply

      @Pvt Read
      Trump supporters aren’t going anywhere, you sewer dwelling demonRat filth. Get used to it.

  7. Todd's Tropicals | October 19, 2019 at 1:44 AM | Reply

    America has a serious problem, it’s Trump and his underhanded corruption and crimes.

    • Captain Obvious | October 19, 2019 at 2:01 AM | Reply

      @Whitey McPrivileged You’re a filthy traitor, congrats. Fake patriot POS.

    • T Electronix | October 19, 2019 at 2:27 AM | Reply

      Really America’s problem isn’t just having Trump in power, it’s that something like a Trump administration could ever get within 1 million miles of being real.

      Removing Trump, even voting for enough Dem candidates that the gop loses its majorities isn’t going to be “problem solved”.

    • Bang Bang | October 19, 2019 at 5:55 AM | Reply

      @Whitey McPrivileged Trump is no AIPAC asset, they thought he would endorse the wars but it backfired. God protect him before they assassinate him too! 🙏🏼

    • Richard Nelson | October 19, 2019 at 6:43 AM | Reply

      @Whitey McPrivileged go fxxk yourself your side will lose in the next election and the history of America will see him as a villain.

    • Graeme SYDNEY | October 19, 2019 at 8:03 AM | Reply

      What is underhanded about Chump? I think he is perfectly predictable and up front. He, his father and his grandfather were all shifty conman crooks. The real problem is the fawning, corrupt and facilitating GOP and his toady hanger-ons like Barr et al.

  8. Ro Ashley | October 19, 2019 at 1:47 AM | Reply

    We don’t even uphold “the secular idea of democracy”.

    • Burnell Browne | October 19, 2019 at 7:41 AM | Reply

      just say trump Ashley stop being a trump wimp and stop sucking up to a dictator as trump.

    • Crystal Giddens | October 19, 2019 at 9:10 AM | Reply

      @Burnell Browne Gender Studies Professor Blames Trump For Black Female Obesity Says it’s harder for black women to lose weight because of racism.

  9. Marc Emson | October 19, 2019 at 1:50 AM | Reply

    Trump is now guilty of genocide.
    This is a war crime of humongous proportions.
    Put Trump in front of a court already for this massacre he started.

    • Whitey McPrivileged | October 19, 2019 at 4:19 AM | Reply

      Hahahahaa you don’t live in reality do you?

    • buddhastaxi666 | October 19, 2019 at 4:26 AM | Reply

      @Whitey McPrivileged you live in the reality bubble of Trumps arsehole

    • Bang Bang | October 19, 2019 at 5:52 AM | Reply

      @Whitey McPrivileged These liars got us into the Iraq war with their Talmud media, Trump is woke 😂

    • buddhastaxi666 | October 19, 2019 at 10:18 AM | Reply

      @Bang Bang Bolton was a main player in the Iraq bs and Zionists are only a competitor in the global struggle your view is too simplistic for Trump is not a saviour and you only a doomed fool thinks he has got it all worked out. Thats a bubble thats where you are weak that is where your enemies will crush you

  10. josh gordon | October 19, 2019 at 1:51 AM | Reply

    I never thought I’d see an American president endorse ethnic cleansing

    • peter baxter | October 19, 2019 at 10:02 AM | Reply

      I don’t know if it was George Washington,  but after the revolutionary war a hundred or so thousand who had been loyal to England had their property confiscated and were expelled from America. These refugees became the basis for the english majority in Canada., a peaceful country that has avoided many of the ills that plague us.

    • Jeanne Lange | October 19, 2019 at 11:49 AM | Reply

      Moya Montgomery trump knew exactly what he was saying..what he wanted done

    • other mirth | October 19, 2019 at 12:15 PM | Reply

      Bang Bang thanks for letting us know your post was “BS” – but we already knew you were full of it

  11. Old Uncle Bob | October 19, 2019 at 1:53 AM | Reply

    Trump is a total failure.

  12. Alessia C***** | October 19, 2019 at 1:57 AM | Reply

    We have an illegitimate president that needs to go ASAP so we can start to clean up 🧹 his mess.

  13. Todd Beaton | October 19, 2019 at 2:08 AM | Reply

    So does that mean if Mexico has a problem with the USA it can send troops into the USA so long as they don’t go past 20 miles?

  14. Brandi sullivan | October 19, 2019 at 2:09 AM | Reply

    America’s Russian President! SAD!

  15. Nivola 1953 | October 19, 2019 at 2:13 AM | Reply

    “those who can convince you of believe absurdities con convince you to do atrocities”. Voltaire

  16. T Electronix | October 19, 2019 at 2:24 AM | Reply

    “A collosal mistake at every possible level.”

    Donald J Trump, ladies and gentlemen.

  17. ss | October 19, 2019 at 2:32 AM | Reply

    Trump, describing northern Syria being “cleaned out” of America’s allies. Who’s side is Trump on, not American allies. The Republican Party is a willing participant in ethnic cleansing and genocide. Trump is enacting Putin’s plans for the region.

  18. NOISEMAZE | October 19, 2019 at 3:09 AM | Reply

    Trump becoming president: ‘A Colossal Mistake At Every Possible Level’

  19. Scrambled Eggs | October 19, 2019 at 3:42 AM | Reply

    The only good thing about the Trump administration is he’s exposed how paper thin American exceptionalism is.

  20. MVE | October 19, 2019 at 4:36 AM | Reply

    Trump is copying the lines of Erdogan, Salman and Putin!!!

