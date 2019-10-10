Trump Syria Flip Greenlights Turkey, Russia On Kurdish Slaughter | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC

TOPICS:
Trump Syria Flip Greenlights Turkey, Russia On Kurdish Slaughter | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC 1

October 10, 2019

 

Wendy Sherman, former U.S. undersecretary of state, talks with Rachel Maddow about expectations that Donald Trump's change in Syria policy will result in a genocide of Kurdish people at the hands of Turkey, and why the move is a boon for Vladimir Putin. Aired on 10/09/19.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Trump Syria Flip Greenlights Turkey, Russia On Kurdish Slaughter | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

64 Comments on "Trump Syria Flip Greenlights Turkey, Russia On Kurdish Slaughter | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC"

  1. TheDesertsweeper | October 10, 2019 at 2:04 AM | Reply

    “In my great and unmatched wisdom….I will totally obliterate and destroy the Economy of Turkey” Ok champ – off you go then…this is your cue

    • Utha | October 10, 2019 at 7:11 AM | Reply

      @Daniel Kang At least this time Republicans are showing a little bit of spine. For how long though is anyone’s guess.

    • Ash Roskell | October 10, 2019 at 7:35 AM | Reply

      TheDesertsweeper : Putin gets Syria, and uses a NATO, “ally,” to mop up, so he and Assad don’t get blood on their hands. You gotta’ hand it to Putin? He REALLY knows what he’s doing, right? This is what you can accomplish, when you have all these Puppet Kings, including Donny . . . SMH ✌️👍

  2. V | October 10, 2019 at 2:05 AM | Reply

    Everywhere you look the current administration is disgusting. Just when you think they can’t go any lower, hold my beer.

    • Mehmet Pekiyi | October 10, 2019 at 8:52 AM | Reply

      easy if you don’t like Turkey to create the safe zone, you can take the 5 million Syrian refugees the real owners of northern Syria who evacuated their land and homes and occupied by kurds living now for 7 years in Turkey to your own countries

    • Nelson3300 | October 10, 2019 at 9:17 AM | Reply

      Since when did progressives support foreign wars? You all sound like bush era neocons 100%

    • jewell charles | October 10, 2019 at 10:08 AM | Reply

      sorry, my arms are full, holding the worlds beers.and holding back the tears.our troops and the kurds are gifts from trump,for what,is the question.

  3. Dittzx | October 10, 2019 at 2:07 AM | Reply

    Trump to Erdoğan” Call me, don’t text! 😀😂🤣

    • Ash Roskell | October 10, 2019 at 7:33 AM | Reply

      Dittzx : Putin gets Syria, and uses a NATO, “ally,” to mop up, so he and Assad don’t get blood on their hands. You gotta’ hand it to Putin? He REALLY knows what he’s doing, right? This is what you can accomplish, when you have all these Puppet Kings, including Donny . . . SMH ✌️👍

    • jewell charles | October 10, 2019 at 10:04 AM | Reply

      after the disastrous visit by the finland president,no decent leader will come to the white house.but trumps hosting erogan,at taxpayers expense of course,we will put erogan up at trump towers,best suite of course.it will be beautiful, perfect,youll see,words quoted from a fool.

    • Tim Yatcak | October 10, 2019 at 11:28 AM | Reply

      The orange thing is the puppet of authoritarians all over the planet. What putz

  4. triggerfish66 | October 10, 2019 at 2:10 AM | Reply

    A tragically cruel, mean spirited, vindictive loser of a subhuman. Aside from all the fake talk about being a good, perfect least prejudiced person his actions sure are sickening. A fake, shallow, hollow waste of human skin. Repugnant. Am I being too kind?

  5. Alf Dlg | October 10, 2019 at 2:17 AM | Reply

    Fact: a 5 time draft dodging reality show host is happily deploying US troops to war.

  6. Biggus Dickus | October 10, 2019 at 2:21 AM | Reply

    Trump: “Alliances are easy.”

    He said the same thing about winning trade wars.

  7. Will S | October 10, 2019 at 2:25 AM | Reply

    This is the second time he got off the phone with Erdogan and said to pull out. Mad dog Mattis quits, others quit, trump is pushed back. A year later same thing. Why won’t he listen to his generals?

  8. Zoe Emiko | October 10, 2019 at 2:44 AM | Reply

    Of course Turkey launched an attack. Trump gave them the green light. Trump is using the power of his office to help his Instnbul, Turkey 2 Trump Tower investments. He pays Putin off for all the Russian interference in the 2016 election and pre-pays for more of the same in the 2020 election. He’s only traded genocide for the illegal aid he needs.

  9. Zoe Emiko | October 10, 2019 at 2:48 AM | Reply

    Republicans made a truly insignificant stink about this decision on Trump’s part before jumping back into their oh poor Trump the Democrats are going after him whine & excuse focus. Never mind what he’s doing and how much this negatively effects the long range safety of America. Trump definitely needs to go .. the sooner the better.

  10. John Ho | October 10, 2019 at 2:51 AM | Reply

    the Kurds got soldout wholesale

  11. Deanna Blake Showgirl to Farmgirl | October 10, 2019 at 3:05 AM | Reply

    USA will have No Allies after this. USA is now an extension of Russia

  12. Luis Corona | October 10, 2019 at 3:09 AM | Reply

    Trump’s propensity to make enemies has now reached a global scale.

    • Max Sluiman | October 10, 2019 at 8:36 AM | Reply

      That’s a narcisist for you!

    • Mehmet Pekiyi | October 10, 2019 at 8:52 AM | Reply

      easy if you don’t like Turkey to create the safe zone, you can take the 5 million Syrian refugees the real owners of northern Syria who evacuated their land and homes and occupied by kurds living now for 7 years in Turkey to your own countries

    • Max Sluiman | October 10, 2019 at 10:21 AM | Reply

      @Mehmet Pekiyi you forget to mention that those people are mainly from a different part of Northern Syria. And you forget that the zone was safe and quiet, but that going in, guns blazing, is not making a safe zone. It created another batch of regugees. Nice try sultan Mehmet.

  13. Penny McCUlloch | October 10, 2019 at 3:19 AM | Reply

    This blood is on Trumps tiny hands.

    • Ash Roskell | October 10, 2019 at 8:42 AM | Reply

      daniel cornett : Confirmed. How is THAT NOT the Headline, though? I mean, WOW! Who else gets a COUNTRY for their Birthday? . . . SMH 👍

    • Eric Pelote | October 10, 2019 at 12:12 PM | Reply

      No !!! This blood is on our hands !!!! We help put him there , either by Vote or by not voting , being complacent !!!! Not looking at the larger picture .. why would you want to help someone who abandoned you in the middle of anything ?

    • Virginia Ryno | October 10, 2019 at 12:20 PM | Reply

      @Ash Roskell – Putin is relishing his birthday gift from Drumpf. Its true!

    • Virginia Ryno | October 10, 2019 at 12:23 PM | Reply

      @Eric Pelote It’s TRUE! We didn’t help put Trump in office. Republicans and Putin put him there. Hillary won popular vote by 3million plus votes. Repugnicants have the blood on their hands and his sick base. Don’t include everyone in your asinine comment.

  14. Rosa Moreno | October 10, 2019 at 3:41 AM | Reply

    Why are we allowing this to happen these people are being killed for no reason, i

  15. omri perl | October 10, 2019 at 6:21 AM | Reply

    Trump should be there , fleeing for his life with the kurds and feel the consequences of his actions. Such an evil man with no empathy for anyone other then himself

  16. Andrew Mitchell | October 10, 2019 at 6:22 AM | Reply

    Trump has no time for America’s normal allies. But corrupt regimes like the Saudis can rely on Trump’s support as long as they enrich the Trump dynasty.

  17. First In | October 10, 2019 at 7:20 AM | Reply

    The current USA so called president is a pathetic individual without honor, integrity or patriotism.

    • J Reyes | October 10, 2019 at 12:04 PM | Reply

      First In he’s a traitor

    • Donn Layne | October 10, 2019 at 12:31 PM | Reply

      …if obama was doing this you would be praising him for not putting our young men and women at risk and be clammoring for another peace prize ….ALL GOVERNMENTS ARE CORRUPT …evolve …anyone who votes today for the candidates the bankers (SOROS ETC.) have chosen for you… is wasting their time

  18. FIRE SIGN | October 10, 2019 at 7:21 AM | Reply

    Trump is putting……

    AMERICA!!!….L A S T !!!🤬🤬🤬

  19. LiveTheWild | October 10, 2019 at 9:04 AM | Reply

    Trump: “To aide Turkey, we will eat more chicken.”

  20. ChannelSurfer 2020 | October 10, 2019 at 10:11 AM | Reply

    He’s no longer a corrupt leader, he’s a butcher too.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.