Wendy Sherman, former U.S. undersecretary of state, talks with Rachel Maddow about expectations that Donald Trump's change in Syria policy will result in a genocide of Kurdish people at the hands of Turkey, and why the move is a boon for Vladimir Putin. Aired on 10/09/19.

Trump Syria Flip Greenlights Turkey, Russia On Kurdish Slaughter | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC