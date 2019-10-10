Wendy Sherman, former U.S. undersecretary of state, talks with Rachel Maddow about expectations that Donald Trump's change in Syria policy will result in a genocide of Kurdish people at the hands of Turkey, and why the move is a boon for Vladimir Putin. Aired on 10/09/19.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:
MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.
Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:
Trump Syria Flip Greenlights Turkey, Russia On Kurdish Slaughter | Rachel Maddow | MSNBC
“In my great and unmatched wisdom….I will totally obliterate and destroy the Economy of Turkey” Ok champ – off you go then…this is your cue
@Daniel Kang At least this time Republicans are showing a little bit of spine. For how long though is anyone’s guess.
TheDesertsweeper : Putin gets Syria, and uses a NATO, “ally,” to mop up, so he and Assad don’t get blood on their hands. You gotta’ hand it to Putin? He REALLY knows what he’s doing, right? This is what you can accomplish, when you have all these Puppet Kings, including Donny . . . SMH ✌️👍
Everywhere you look the current administration is disgusting. Just when you think they can’t go any lower, hold my beer.
easy if you don’t like Turkey to create the safe zone, you can take the 5 million Syrian refugees the real owners of northern Syria who evacuated their land and homes and occupied by kurds living now for 7 years in Turkey to your own countries
Since when did progressives support foreign wars? You all sound like bush era neocons 100%
sorry, my arms are full, holding the worlds beers.and holding back the tears.our troops and the kurds are gifts from trump,for what,is the question.
Trump to Erdoğan” Call me, don’t text! 😀😂🤣
Dittzx : Putin gets Syria, and uses a NATO, “ally,” to mop up, so he and Assad don’t get blood on their hands. You gotta’ hand it to Putin? He REALLY knows what he’s doing, right? This is what you can accomplish, when you have all these Puppet Kings, including Donny . . . SMH ✌️👍
after the disastrous visit by the finland president,no decent leader will come to the white house.but trumps hosting erogan,at taxpayers expense of course,we will put erogan up at trump towers,best suite of course.it will be beautiful, perfect,youll see,words quoted from a fool.
The orange thing is the puppet of authoritarians all over the planet. What putz
A tragically cruel, mean spirited, vindictive loser of a subhuman. Aside from all the fake talk about being a good, perfect least prejudiced person his actions sure are sickening. A fake, shallow, hollow waste of human skin. Repugnant. Am I being too kind?
triggerfish66 👏👏👏👏👏
Yes..yes you are being to kind…
Yes, your being tooo kind to this human turd
Yes too kind !
Fact: a 5 time draft dodging reality show host is happily deploying US troops to war.
@wulphstein Trump is a joke and coward
@Alf Dlg Are people actually as stupid as you? He’s pulling (OUT) the military, say it with me bibble babble..
@Alf Dlg wulphstein is a bot. You can tell by the ridiculous comments. Don’t encourage it
Trump: “Alliances are easy.”
He said the same thing about winning trade wars.
Trump has Ability to convince a Bald to buy Comb.
10/10/19
In Ontario, Fabricland was told they can only buy product from the United States.
That wasn’t a trade war.
If he thinks that is easy, he’ll find that making enemies is a doddle!
This is the second time he got off the phone with Erdogan and said to pull out. Mad dog Mattis quits, others quit, trump is pushed back. A year later same thing. Why won’t he listen to his generals?
Narcissism. He is the chosen one after all.
Because he said….he talks to his …”MIND”!😞✌
Because trump thinks he knows more then the Generals, and He alone can fix it! Stable 🐺 genius knows it all !# Sad
Of course Turkey launched an attack. Trump gave them the green light. Trump is using the power of his office to help his Instnbul, Turkey 2 Trump Tower investments. He pays Putin off for all the Russian interference in the 2016 election and pre-pays for more of the same in the 2020 election. He’s only traded genocide for the illegal aid he needs.
read between the lines…… He’s trying to make good on his promises in case he’s impeached…
Republicans made a truly insignificant stink about this decision on Trump’s part before jumping back into their oh poor Trump the Democrats are going after him whine & excuse focus. Never mind what he’s doing and how much this negatively effects the long range safety of America. Trump definitely needs to go .. the sooner the better.
Zoe Emiko sure he’s been got rid of a billion times already.
the Kurds got soldout wholesale
John Ho for the fifth time time
There is a lesson here for all of us… Australia should swap US Marines for PLA Marines…
USA will have No Allies after this. USA is now an extension of Russia
*Freeloaders; Users; Bloodsucking Leeches
Not “Allies”! Good riddance!
Sooo…Then wouldn’t that make Russia an ally? You Thought that comment through didn’t you🤣🇺🇸
@Jake Jonesy so you are a Russian agent or traitor?
Facts. He’s basically delivering the goods before he’s impeached… Good observation
Russia is busy with its problems and tasks… The US should do the same… the world is changing, and the leader may not be Russia and the United States.
Trump’s propensity to make enemies has now reached a global scale.
That’s a narcisist for you!
easy if you don’t like Turkey to create the safe zone, you can take the 5 million Syrian refugees the real owners of northern Syria who evacuated their land and homes and occupied by kurds living now for 7 years in Turkey to your own countries
@Mehmet Pekiyi you forget to mention that those people are mainly from a different part of Northern Syria. And you forget that the zone was safe and quiet, but that going in, guns blazing, is not making a safe zone. It created another batch of regugees. Nice try sultan Mehmet.
This blood is on Trumps tiny hands.
daniel cornett : Confirmed. How is THAT NOT the Headline, though? I mean, WOW! Who else gets a COUNTRY for their Birthday? . . . SMH 👍
No !!! This blood is on our hands !!!! We help put him there , either by Vote or by not voting , being complacent !!!! Not looking at the larger picture .. why would you want to help someone who abandoned you in the middle of anything ?
@Ash Roskell – Putin is relishing his birthday gift from Drumpf. Its true!
@Eric Pelote It’s TRUE! We didn’t help put Trump in office. Republicans and Putin put him there. Hillary won popular vote by 3million plus votes. Repugnicants have the blood on their hands and his sick base. Don’t include everyone in your asinine comment.
Why are we allowing this to happen these people are being killed for no reason, i
@Juan Rivera well maybe because it is there land, and have the right to live there in isreal they will never be allowed to go in
you don’t wanna know how many were killed already by America, change the vote to someone who will not listen to the generals, military industry, etc. it is simple to solve but america is defied in all little groups, that was for a reason.
@ron fryslan
😳🤦♂️🙏
How is it just we …so the rest of nato isn’t allowing this to happen?
…YOU go ahead and die for no reason Rosa …don’t ask me to do it …
Trump should be there , fleeing for his life with the kurds and feel the consequences of his actions. Such an evil man with no empathy for anyone other then himself
Trump has no time for America’s normal allies. But corrupt regimes like the Saudis can rely on Trump’s support as long as they enrich the Trump dynasty.
The current USA so called president is a pathetic individual without honor, integrity or patriotism.
First In he’s a traitor
…if obama was doing this you would be praising him for not putting our young men and women at risk and be clammoring for another peace prize ….ALL GOVERNMENTS ARE CORRUPT …evolve …anyone who votes today for the candidates the bankers (SOROS ETC.) have chosen for you… is wasting their time
Trump is putting……
AMERICA!!!….L A S T !!!🤬🤬🤬
Trump: “To aide Turkey, we will eat more chicken.”
He’s no longer a corrupt leader, he’s a butcher too.