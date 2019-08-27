Donald Trump denies reports that he suggested using nuclear weapons to stop hurricanes. Prof. Michael Mann, an expert on atmospheric science, explains why bombs cannot be used to stop a hurricane.

» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online

Visit msnbc.com:

Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:

Find MSNBC on Facebook:

Follow MSNBC on Twitter:

Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Trump Talk: Using Nuclear Weapons On Hurricanes | The Last Word | MSNBC