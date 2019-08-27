Trump Talk: Using Nuclear Weapons On Hurricanes | The Last Word | MSNBC

TOPICS:
Trump Talk: Using Nuclear Weapons On Hurricanes | The Last Word | MSNBC 1

August 27, 2019

 

Donald Trump denies reports that he suggested using nuclear weapons to stop hurricanes. Prof. Michael Mann, an expert on atmospheric science, explains why bombs cannot be used to stop a hurricane.
» Subscribe to MSNBC:

MSNBC delivers breaking news, in-depth analysis of politics headlines, as well as commentary and informed perspectives. Find video clips and segments from The Rachel Maddow Show, Morning Joe, Meet the Press Daily, The Beat with Ari Melber, Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace, Hardball, All In, Last Word, 11th Hour, and more.

Connect with MSNBC Online
Visit msnbc.com:
Subscribe to MSNBC Newsletter:
Find MSNBC on Facebook:
Follow MSNBC on Twitter:
Follow MSNBC on Instagram:

Trump Talk: Using Nuclear Weapons On Hurricanes | The Last Word | MSNBC

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

51 Comments on "Trump Talk: Using Nuclear Weapons On Hurricanes | The Last Word | MSNBC"

  1. Kevin Lin | August 27, 2019 at 1:57 AM | Reply

    President Trump has never stopped trying his best to bring laugh to World people everyday and night.

  2. COASTA LOECSTA | August 27, 2019 at 2:01 AM | Reply

    My God does he have a brain whatsoever! Or is he controlled by a rat high on meth running about on a wheel in the empty cavern he calls a skull

  3. Malina Fiolek | August 27, 2019 at 2:03 AM | Reply

    Yep, Trump is a really smart person, when everybody else leaves the earth. Yep, thats America, f..k everybody over, “rake” as much as you can, and nuke everything in your way. They call it “Democracy”. Well, it looks like God finally got “sick” of looking at this dump and started draining the swamp: Epstein, Koch, and many more already waiting in line. Satan can not amount big enough fire, is burning the Amazon .

  4. Cornell Waters | August 27, 2019 at 2:03 AM | Reply

    Are people still naming their sons Donald?

  5. cindy hatch | August 27, 2019 at 2:26 AM | Reply

    Now this is serious. Plz ppl in trump’s admin switch the real ☢🏈 for lookalike plz

  6. El Speedo | August 27, 2019 at 2:29 AM | Reply

    Please bomb Maralago!!! 😂😂😂

  7. Hax | August 27, 2019 at 2:31 AM | Reply

    The world’s dumbest SOB needs to be removed from office now, today… It’s time to enact the 25th amendment.

  8. Shoi Sen | August 27, 2019 at 2:57 AM | Reply

    This would never work because you would need Bruce Willis to dig a hole in the eye of the storm first

  9. Kenneth Ratcliff | August 27, 2019 at 4:01 AM | Reply

    The stable genius is at it again. Being the “Fool on the Hill” that he is. One SASOB!

  10. rehan memon | August 27, 2019 at 4:32 AM | Reply

    y’know. Considering there was a time that american scientific community was once on the forefront cutting edge technology and scientific research, it’s frankly very funny (and disturbing at the same time) how low your president and republican party has brought you.

  11. Cave Jug | August 27, 2019 at 4:33 AM | Reply

    Only a ‘stable genius’ is able to pose such a question!

  12. Vincent Kiu | August 27, 2019 at 4:37 AM | Reply

    I fear for his ideology. If America has a problem just nuke it and problem solved…we may see that happen very soon. A genius with the nuke button.

  13. A. NOAH | August 27, 2019 at 5:22 AM | Reply

    I don’t know men weather to laugh or cry. Nuke hurricane, is this a president of USA wow.

  14. Cool Hand Mark | August 27, 2019 at 5:41 AM | Reply

    Whenever Drumpf says “I’m like a really smart person “, I wish someone would ask him “oh really, which one?”

  15. cornskid | August 27, 2019 at 6:21 AM | Reply

    Hurricanes are essentially heat dissipation engines. How will adding energy to the system diminish the storm?

    • Cuz R | August 27, 2019 at 9:37 AM | Reply

      We won’t know until we try…Wait until it’s over California though. Don’t wanna hurt the fish.

    • Sohaib Jamil | August 27, 2019 at 9:41 AM | Reply

      @Cuz R , most hurricanes are on the east coast mostly effecting Republican states. So I would chill out with that wishful thinking.

    • Rebel X | August 27, 2019 at 11:19 AM | Reply

      @Sohaib Jamil burned him lol.. noice

    • Mad Hatman | August 27, 2019 at 12:22 PM | Reply

      @cornskid The theory goes that the energy released by a nuclear bomb detonated just above and ahead of the eye of a storm would heat the cooler air there, disrupting the storm’s convection current. The theory has been around for over 60 years and has been debunked for almost as long….besides the average hurricane has enough energy that it would take 500 of our most powerful bombs to even have a chance of disrupting that much energy and even then it would be very unlikely to work. Aside from that, fallout from such an attempt would destroy the planet.

  16. Blue Victory | August 27, 2019 at 6:27 AM | Reply

    tRUMP nuked his own brain a long, long time ago.

  17. Mark Ta | August 27, 2019 at 6:35 AM | Reply

    I saw the headline and didn’t even need to see the rest of the video to know that this is a bad idea. He is our president folk…. LMAO… Sigh… SMH…. Seriously we really need to talk about making our education great again. I know the current trump supporter is already hopeless, but we could really teaches their offspring better..

    “If you are planning for a year, sow rice; if you are planning for a decade, plant trees; if you are planning for centuries, educate people.”

  18. One Love | August 27, 2019 at 6:51 AM | Reply

    I’m convinced he’s an alien looking to make the planet inhabitable for his species.

  19. Thomas.E. Jensen | August 27, 2019 at 7:38 AM | Reply

    Hurricanes are tremendously boring. So lets make them Radioactive. 😂🤣

  20. Deppendorf900 | August 27, 2019 at 7:47 AM | Reply

    My grandfather started rambling such nonsense and was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s 12 months later. This isn’t funny, it’s dangerous.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.