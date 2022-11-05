70 comments

  1. *_Everyone who sees this comment, keep pushing in life and never give up. Can’t wait to see you successful one day and May God bless you all!!_* ❤❤💓💓

    Reply

  2. Acording to the law it is illegal to lie in a selling ad. Why is it not illegal to lie in a political ad. Why is it not illegal to lie in a political speech. This is perverting the the freedom od speach…..

    Reply

  3. May God forbid him to run again! Praying so hard for his failure, he has demonic intentions to dictatorship! God help!!!

    Reply

    1. Trumps not smart enough to spell dictatorship let alone competently enacy one. He just wants his name back out in the public again.

      Reply

    3. @Pedro The Mexican They aren’t thinking. He runs and it will spell doom for the GOP in 2024. I guarantee they will run someone against him.

      Reply

  4. I love the way Chump has 15 year olds standing behind him holding signs that say „Farmers for Trump“. Did they pay a bunch of high school freshmen 10 bucks each to come and waive placards?

    Reply

    3. You never been on a farm have you… Around where I live, the entire family… ACTUALLY DOES WORK!! O.o I know shocking. Even the kids and teens are farmers so when they grow up, they can take over the farm and continue it. Most of the time it’s been running for generations under the same family. More recently, families have had to sell it because they can’t afford to keep it running anymore.. but that just recently started. Wonder what changed… You drive through, and all you see is trump signs. You will never see a Biden or any Democrat sign. Almost like the people growing the countries food knows what’s best for them and who is going to do the best for them. Obviously the Democrats are not looking out for everyone like they make you think, they are just making a lot of noise by looking at the biggest and only the biggest issues.

      Reply

    1. Yeah. I do not believe he will either. He doesn’t have the same pizzazz in his voice. He has nothing to run on but lies and an attempt at stealing an election which was a failure and he got caught.

      Reply

  7. I can understand why my fellow men would be fans of him, but I can’t understand why any lady would support him, considering all the sexist and misogynistic things he’s said. On top if being buddies with Epstein..just weird.

    Don’t get it twisted though, I didn’t like Obama, Hilary, Kerry, and I’m no fan of Biden. Once I’m 35 in 6 years, I should just run.

    Reply

    1. @Robert Wilson Idk about you but I live in maine and don’t like paying 6 bucks a gallon for heating oil this winter either. Let’s go Brandon

      Reply

    2. @Matt Lincoln America is the continent dolt, the country is the United States, the reason the president is referred to as the POTUS( president of the United States). Why are people so dumb?

      Reply

    4. @El pacho …. wtf r u talking about? I know north America is continent and united states is a country. I didn’t say anything about continents or country lol

      Reply

    1. Biden is looking forward to Easter so the Easter bunny can lead him away from talking to reporters and the American people again.

      Reply

  11. Weird. I thought the walls were closing in? 😅 We finally got him? 😂 His days of flaunting the law are numbered? 😊 This is it? 🤣

    Reply

  12. Yeah, and when he runs, he’s going make all his taxes available, and accept the results of the election no matter what happens.😜

    Reply

    3. @chuck granger Maxine Waters is another one along with Camel Toe Harris. All election deniers. Oh, but it’s all republicans. Jimmy Carter also rejected Trump’s win. My god man. The fake news is strong with you.

      Reply

    5. @chuck granger Trying what? You can’t counter. Democrats deny elections just as much as republicans if not more. You like being manipulated?

      Reply

    1. Another successful person who escaped the bondage of the democult party. Congratulations, wise decision. 👍👍👍

      Reply

  15. Trump eyeing the week of November 14th….Same day as the J6 Deposition.

    Love or Hate him, Trump is a GENIUS, WOW. 😳

    Reply

  16. Can we have A MONTH when there are no active political campaigns? One month?! Most countries don’t announce bids *years in advance!*

    Reply

    2. @M Hall Deflection and denial like a good little cultist. I love it!!😂😂😂😂😂 Democrats wiped the floor with him in 2020. He’s the perfect candidate to guarantee another Democrat victory. Cope.

      Reply

    3. Hey CNN, thanks for letting us know about every Trump fart, burp and giggle, but you didn’t post anything about Biden’s incompetent administration today. How come? C’mon man, I need a laugh it’s Friday for crying out loud.

      Reply

  17. Are we really going to give this guy a BILLION dollars in free media again? I thought we learned our lesson…

    Reply

    2. @Me It’s being investigated. When Red takes over then the investigation will speed up big time. Joe gets 10% of Hunter Biden’s deals with China. Jim Biden is in it as well.

      Reply

  19. you gotta ask, if he didn’t lose the last election, it means he has done his 2 terms, so how can he run again.

    Reply

  20. Addressing real problems while reducing government bureaucracies and entitlements will give the United States a new resourcefulness that can go a long way toward making the United States a decidedly freer market, and it will reestablish our exceptionalism in a way that other first-world countries have been unable to do with their stifling bureaucracies and statist programs.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.