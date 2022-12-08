Recent Post
It’s amazing that most of his supporters wouldn’t care. Even if he have shared secrets with other nations or used them as blackmail against others.
WHAT IS TRUMP GONNA DO=SAY,”IF YOU SEND ME TO PRISON THEN I’LL RELEASE ALL OF THESE STOLEN TOP SECRET STOLEN GOVERNMENT DOCUMENTS LIKE THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT AND AGENCIES ARE SAY,”OKAY THEN JUST DON’T RELEASE THAT INFORMATION king TRUMP 💩 POO 💩 POO JUST SO THAT THEY WON’T STORM THE DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE OR FBI OFFICES NOW BCUZ THEY KNOW THEIR 2ND AMENDMENT RIGHTS WHICH THEM SEEM TO KNOW MORE THAN=THAT CRAP AIN’T GONNA CHANGE NOTHIN’ AND MOST LIKELY WILL GET THEM KILLED BCUZ THEY AIN’T THE CAPITOL HILL 👮 POLICE WHO DIDN’T KNOW WHETHER TO JUST SHOOT THEM OR NOT LIKE 1 BROTHA DID & KILLED A WHITE GIRL AT THAT AND THEY DIDN’T EVEN CARE=OH WELL🤔😕🙃😏😅😂🤣
@SNOOPY SNOOP #1 STEVE S. WON’T SHOW-UP SO I CAN MUTE 🔕 HIM, AGAIN FOR THE 3RD TIME!! I THINK HE MUTED HIS DAMN SELF 😏😏😏😁😅😂🤣
@Steve S LIKE CHUCKY SAID,”WANNA PLAY A GAME”, SO COME OUT STEVE S. WHEREVER YOU ARE SO I CAN 🏫 SCHOOL.& MUTE YOU AGAIN, KNUCKLEHEAD🤔😏😅😂🤣
@Pete Pierre IF TRUMP HAD ANY CONCERNS ABOUT ABOUT SHAME AT ALL HE WOULDN’T BE TRUMP😏😅😂🤣
@anonymous anon *SILENCE TROLL & NOW MUTE👋👋😅🤣😅🤣😅*
Just imagine if Obama did this.. the GOP and Fox would be foaming at the mouth
@Doginu uhhh…no.
@Frank Davidson no they don’t. That all goes through the National Archive.
@D T well said.
no need to imagine anything, just tune in anytime any day and you will see on fox news someone so enraged you can’t distinguish if he’s enraged or suffering severe epilepsy.
First. Obama never took a single document, the national archives had possession of every document from the Obama administration. Taking documents is illigal.
Two. Trump ordered more drone strikes in his first 2 years than Obama did in his 8 years. After 2 years Trump overturned a law that Obama put in that made presidents disclose when they order drone strikes.
You right wing trolls are so uninformed that it’s helarious.
What troubles me in all this is that it’s Trump’s lawyers looking up classified documents. Are these lawyers vetted to be looking at secret or top-secret documents? Why isn’t it the FBI doing it?
By all the comments, it’s encouraging to see that there are men and women of good conscience expressing their opinions.
@Sheri Gray You say _I_ am obsessed…
I am not willing to die for mango Mussolini.
@John Schuring That’s right, from the same forces that brought you the chorus of “Hillary’s emails” and the smash hit “Lock Her Up” comes a new spin on an old song, “Do As I Say, Not As I Do.” Given these bombshell revelations, coupled with their concern for federal government record-keeping compliance, you would think Republicans would be foaming at the mouth, chanting “Lock Him Up” and calling for an immediate series of hearings and subpoenas to be issued to anyone who was a part of the Trump White House.
And yet, nothing. Crickets. Silence. The very Republicans who led the charge for investigations into Clinton’s emails don’t have a damn thing to say about what Trump and other senior administration officials did in apparent violation of the Presidential Records Act. You make yourself and Republicans look bad with your ridiculous comment.
@Franklin actually it makes sense with all the money the Saudis are handing him.
@Kermit T. Frog
Most strange how u left wing extremists want so badly to convict Trump for things that have been going on for decades and in some cases centuries.
Was it illegal for Obama to have documents?
Was it illegal for Hitlery to have top secret docs on line for Chy-na, Russia and anyone else to hack?
Presidents can de-classify
Documents. The secretary of state CANNOT.
Docs in a locked room with federal secret service all over the place i think are safer than a nearly abandoned warehouse or the hackable internet.
You leftist, Marxists can’t see past your wrong opinion and emotions that are fed by propaganda.
@shirley tyree awwww bless your heart
At this point we have no idea how much damage he has down to our country from our adversaries 🙇♀️🙇🏻♀️… We need to just toss away our play book & start over 🤦♀️
Oops…he did it again
Stole the documents
got lost in the game
Oh Donnie, Donnie
Oops, you think you can sell
Those secrets but hell,
We all see that you’re not innocent
✌️😁😅😂🤣
Leave Twitney Alone! 😭
@Vaun I don’t care about getting him. He has enough influence to hobble the Republicans and not enough to win.
That works for me.
Keep on backing the biggest loser in the 21st century in American politics.
Well played…
@K. Ferguson she’s inspiring…
@G Zus 💯Facts
I’m guessing he couldn’t find a buyer for those two.
or that he DID but they were stuck in the copy machine for a month
@RightRightRight UhHuhUhHuh I mean these days the “copy machine” can be your cell phone camera lol.
“I’ve known Jeffrey Epstein 15 years.
Terrific guy.
Jeffrey’s a lot of fun to be with.
It is even said that Jeffrey loves beautiful girls as much as I do,
and many of them are on the younger side.”
Donald tRUMP Quote
@Robert Johnson Trump has roughly 19 sexual harassment accusations against him no different than Bidens Daughter saying her father may have abused her. If you can ignore those 19, saying it’s just “hearsay”, can we ignore this 1 stating hearsay? Is Bidens daughter pressing charges?
@Dr Zaius The main post is about Trump, and the very first response was you DEFLECTING to Biden… THEN, you wondering why others are deflecting? (like WTF?). We can talk about Biden but don’t act like someone else started the deflections. It was YOU.
As for Biden, his daughter with drug issues wrote something in her diary as a “maybe I was abused”. Trump’s thing, we watched him say it! Watched him party with Epstein and watched him say he loves women just as much as I do, he likes them young…
How did Trump know that about his friend? He wasn’t lying, we know that now… Did Trump, the most powerful man on earth at the time have his friend killed? Must have been Hilary.
The diary, is she pressing charges? Let me divert to how Republicans handle accusations for Trump – “hearsay, she wants attention, money”…
I never get tired of your posts, Joe.
@Dr Zaius she was 121?
@Dr Zaius Let us know when Biden steals classified, and top secret documents, asks Georgia to find 11,780 votes, borrows 18.5 million from North Korea while in office and tries to overthrow the US government. Otherwise just get back to us when you learn the definition of the word integrity.
Sounds like when police ‘investigate’ themselves.
“Whoopsie doodles. Forgot I had more documents hidden in my storage locker. I’m definitely not doing anything nefarious with them. Just need some reading materials for when I’m taking a dump.” Sign off on the fucking search warrants already. Jfc
“I’m DeFiniTely nOt doInG aNyThiNg nEFarioUs wiTh TheM” Like the entire government and it’s special interest agencies aren’t all doing the same damn thing. Dumb comment.
Now he gives them back? Didn’t he claim these belong to him?
Trump’s team is allowed to do the search and finds two documents? This is getting crazier every day.
This team had Trump’s approval to search. And the funny part is that they found two classified documents showing that Trump shows signs of dementia. Documents were found and were already totally out of Trump’s memory. Another sign that Trump isn’t fit for the presidency. Doesn’t matter what MAGA Fascists and Russian trolls will tell you, Trump is not mentally fit.
CNN lies to sheep about the situation.. Trump 2024
kinda like asking a meth head to find his stash…
they are starting to realize trump fucked up too much and his fame/money card is not working in courts anymore, they are trying to protect him and themselves from more trouble despite the fact he keeps denying/obstructing justice, can’t really expect a criminal to admit his crimes but the fact his cultist are still eating the b.b he spew is a true testament of the deepness of human stupidity.
It does seem like a bit of theater but to what end? Another distraction? Give them 2 from here while we destroy or hide the others?
Only 2? Didn’t the FBI find dozens of empty folders marked classified?
They did, at Mar-A-Lardo. Apparently Trump hired private team to go search his other properties, including a storage unit. They found two more.
If it was anybody else they would be locked up!!!! 😡😡 FACTS!!!
And he is still being treated differently than any other person, it’s gotten just sickening on how many things one person can get away with when they have money!
@buggemon the fbi only does that for Biden and his crackhead son. I don’t know why cnn popped up on my feed. I don’t listen to their manipulative “news” and if you’re not easily influenced I suggest you do your research. What ever happened with the pelosi/depape story? Oh that’s right; the story is mostly gone now. Now that the midterms are over. The democrats buy Americans votes by feelings. They know that y’all love that sensitive/comfort mentality so they use that as their campaign agenda. I gotta admit that’s a hell of a marketing tactic.
For the sake of the democracy of this country, please stop being so easy!!
And before anyone tries to say Trump is trying to terminate the constitution, PLEASE do your research. That is NOT what he said. Of course these partisan news outlets are taking what he said out of context. That’s because what he said was that these elite democrats think they’re above the constitution and broke the law and continue to break the law. In that same post he said the founding father would not condone what the democrats and fbi are doing. Again, do your research and stop believing everything these partisan media cowards say.
#HunterBiden
@John D yep you’re 100% right
when ‘they have money fame and about 30 million maniacs across the country ready to blow
Only two in that whole storage unit? He had how many at Mar A Lago but only TWO hidden here? Something smells fishy.
So if I rob a house and am caught red handed, do I get the opportunity to search my own home and hand over part of the loot to the police? Why is the thief not behind bars like every other criminal?
CNN is lying to you.. it’s what they do
because unlike germany, u.s.a justice system is a fucking joke.
Let’s play charades! 🧑🏻💼 + 💰
I’m pretty sure they didn’t have to search very hard to find documents where they already knew where they were at.
Notice how the Left aren’t refuting Elon’s claims from the Twitter Files.
Notice how they aren’t calling Elon a liar.
The Left’s stance is that the DNC collusion with Twitter isn’t a problem. They claim it’s completely legal, not shady at all. They truly believe that censoring Conservatives and covering up the truth was necessary to keep Trump out of office, therefore any criminality on the part of the DNC/FBI/Twitter is forgiven.
These people are fucking insane and must be stopped.
What will it take to finally bring this man to justice? The millions of tax payer $$ all these investigations are costing is insane. Enough already. He’s a one person wrecking machine.
This yahoo has classified documents just all around the country, in draws, storage boxes, desks, different properties. This is what it’s like to live in the Twilight Zone. And to think, some folks STILL want him back in office.
So why isn’t he in jail yet? What’s happening to your ‘justice’ system over there, America? 🤷♂