82 comments
“and avoid embarrassment” this coming from the guy who thought he had the 2020 election in the bag,but lost anyway
@Ross Trump’s Chinese? 🤔
And keeps saying he won !!
Yeah right! 😅😂😂
Trump is a professional on embarrassment.
@Eduardo Oliveirawe got Mexican troll’s now?
“Working very seriously on” means they are doing the bare minimum or nothing.
They want your Social Security money
Avoid embarrassment? Too f’n late for that.
To avoid embarrassment, 😂😂😂, I think it’s a little bit late for that , the embarrassment has been around since 2016.
TRUMP EVER SHOWN HIS ACKNOWLEDGEMENT FOR AMERICA.
He has He has! 🤭
@Eduardo Oliveira Who?
@Eduardo Oliveira
People who can’t even use Google translate support Trump !
Starting with a Disgraced President (Trump).
Trump should take his own sentiments to heart.
Exactly 😂👍🏻
THIS!’
That we can MOST DEFINITELY agree on
Trump should take Belladonna.
Belladonna? Why, so he can get big puppy eyes 🥺?
Nah, give him nightshade 🤷🏻♀️
Holy crap do these people not already know how ridiculous the orange spray tan makes them look on TV? Its honestly embarrassing.
Kaitlan with that orange outfit it is actually distracting how orange you look!
Ehhh I think it might just be her makeup honestly. But I do agree with you on the outfit. Cute fit, off-putting color
I’m getting so much satisfaction from Kevin McCarthy & the GOP as they struggle. Perhaps Kevin shouldn’t have gone to Mar-a-Lago to kiss Donnie’s ring.
@mitch103178 Actually, you are not American and don’t pay taxes or live in this Country ..its best for you to make sense, and STFU 🤣🤣🤣
@Fat Man You’re all over the place. The copium is severe. 🤣🤣🤣
@mitch103178 its an American website .. deal with it
@Eduardo Oliveira 👈 oh look it’s the fake account bot that claims to be from Brazil.
If you say so. But that ring pulsates when trump strains himself talking. It emits gaseous fumes and ejects digested BigMacs and is brown and orange stained with large Fissures with dingleberries hanging from the outer fur!
Ya, he knows a lot about avoiding embarrassment
@Pam Jones is that because of a lack of evidence?
@Bill Fuentes Oh Billy, haven’t you read the Brennan Notes? Can’t read yet?
and LOSING.
Right!!!🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
@Joeni Snapje And biggest Liar. Along with his former Press Secretaries.
he’s saying that he and the right envision a house where leadership is ditched, and every individual member gets their own way. good luck with that nonsense, brian.
I was laughing and wanting to puke for the whole interview. What a spin.
All I hear this guy saying is “damage control”.
I love it that Trump now is endorsing McCarthy, if history is correct, we now know the outcome.
His story….correct? I don’t know where to begin
“Some really good conversations took place last night” … How low did McCarthy go? How much of his soul is left, if any at all. We know his spine is nonexistent.
Republicans have no soul. Once they are given a political office they have to relinquish it.
Excellent questions for which anybody besides the most devout Republican can answer easily. How ow? As low as one can go. How much of his soul is left. He no longer has a soul. He parted with that when he visited Trump after 1-6. As foe his spine. he has no spine.
So Brian Mast is saying he has a dysfunctional family where everybody fights each other at Christmas. This may be the first honest thing he’s said.
That IS a real family thou, we all disagree with some of everyone else’s opinion. It has only been the vilifying of the other, pushed by the media and both parties that has turned it into real fights. I disagree with both sides all the time ! Am pro-choice, pro-gun, pro-union, pro-small government, pro-civil rights amd am pro-religion even thou am not religious.
@Michael Finnigan can never change the mind of an enemy or a person you wont talk to. Cant give up on people as we have only this one rock to live on together.
Tryin Brian POS
@randy tessman I have only one life. Only so much free time to spend. Why would I waste it with expensive travel when for many reasons I do not enjoy a single moment of time spent with them.
I’ve done my best to concede points in order to move the conversation, but they take that as admission I’m wrong rather than a chance to examine the end results of their policies.
And, to put the icing on the cake, the guy says that he’s happy the way it is. Talk about crazy!
“Republicans are reflective.”
Like when McCarthy spoke on the floor about what a tragedy Jan 6 was, and then, just days after, upon reflection, went to Mar-a-Lago to bend the knee to the Boss Man who was directly responsible for the carnage.
He had a sudden panic attack, he didnt know what he would do if he couldn’t lap and lick away at Trumps flabby anus. So he went to marr di farto and had what he thought would be his last,,, a long lick and chomp.
Let’s not ever forget this. A traitor to the people for the approval of one man. People lost their lives because of these insurrectionists Kevin, Lindsay Graham & Mitch McConnell.
“We’re gonna have a messy two years”?!
Well then, can we avoid it by replacing the GOP with a party of competence, maturity and morale?
Because if the mess starts from the top, then it’s inevitable that it will be a landfill by the time it trickles down to us citizens.
I think the opposite, that the GOP’s identity starts with its base. That’s where the power comes from. It’s not enough to replace the party is what I’m saying. I think it’s going to take several years for change. As the older generations pass on the party will change.
I love how Trump has destroyed the GOP the exact same way he has destroyed his name brand. 🤣🤣🤣
Well said me to I luv it!!!!!!!!🤣🤣
seams like you love division and popcuture politics, as most cnn and fox viewers do
@pLayC yes it’s all because don the con trump he the dividing culprit!!!!!!!!!!!!
He’s destroyed a few BigMacs
@Tree Man Lol!!!!
Doni is worried about himself being further embarrassed because he endorsed Kevin and he is losing
Exactly 💯
No, Donny will say he never endorsed Kevin if he loses, after all he is a con man, liar and a fraud, that’s how he deals with everything.
What he just said was “I’m pissed off at McConnell for pushing that spending bill through, and now we can’t use it to hold America hostage to get what we want.”
Exactly 💯
Dude exactly. GOP definitely reflective about what they want to do. Is America listening yet? This is nuts.
Also, why say “pissed off”? Dude could have classed it up a bit for tv , he already put the nice suit on.
I guess Embarrassment is more important than a functioning government.
With Trump it’s all about the reality show