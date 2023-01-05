82 comments

  1. “and avoid embarrassment” this coming from the guy who thought he had the 2020 election in the bag,but lost anyway

    Reply

  4. To avoid embarrassment, 😂😂😂, I think it’s a little bit late for that , the embarrassment has been around since 2016.

    Reply

  6. Holy crap do these people not already know how ridiculous the orange spray tan makes them look on TV? Its honestly embarrassing.

    Reply

    2. Ehhh I think it might just be her makeup honestly. But I do agree with you on the outfit. Cute fit, off-putting color

      Reply

  7. I’m getting so much satisfaction from Kevin McCarthy & the GOP as they struggle. Perhaps Kevin shouldn’t have gone to Mar-a-Lago to kiss Donnie’s ring.

    Reply

    1. @mitch103178  Actually, you are not American and don’t pay taxes or live in this Country ..its best for you to make sense, and STFU 🤣🤣🤣

      Reply

    5. If you say so. But that ring pulsates when trump strains himself talking. It emits gaseous fumes and ejects digested BigMacs and is brown and orange stained with large Fissures with dingleberries hanging from the outer fur!

      Reply

  9. he’s saying that he and the right envision a house where leadership is ditched, and every individual member gets their own way. good luck with that nonsense, brian.

    Reply

  12. “Some really good conversations took place last night” … How low did McCarthy go? How much of his soul is left, if any at all. We know his spine is nonexistent.

    Reply

    3. Excellent questions for which anybody besides the most devout Republican can answer easily. How ow? As low as one can go. How much of his soul is left. He no longer has a soul. He parted with that when he visited Trump after 1-6. As foe his spine. he has no spine.

      Reply

  13. So Brian Mast is saying he has a dysfunctional family where everybody fights each other at Christmas. This may be the first honest thing he’s said.

    Reply

    1. That IS a real family thou, we all disagree with some of everyone else’s opinion. It has only been the vilifying of the other, pushed by the media and both parties that has turned it into real fights. I disagree with both sides all the time ! Am pro-choice, pro-gun, pro-union, pro-small government, pro-civil rights amd am pro-religion even thou am not religious.

      Reply

    2. @Michael Finnigan can never change the mind of an enemy or a person you wont talk to. Cant give up on people as we have only this one rock to live on together.

      Reply

    4. @randy tessman I have only one life. Only so much free time to spend. Why would I waste it with expensive travel when for many reasons I do not enjoy a single moment of time spent with them.
      I’ve done my best to concede points in order to move the conversation, but they take that as admission I’m wrong rather than a chance to examine the end results of their policies.

      Reply

  14. “Republicans are reflective.”
    Like when McCarthy spoke on the floor about what a tragedy Jan 6 was, and then, just days after, upon reflection, went to Mar-a-Lago to bend the knee to the Boss Man who was directly responsible for the carnage.

    Reply

    2. He had a sudden panic attack, he didnt know what he would do if he couldn’t lap and lick away at Trumps flabby anus. So he went to marr di farto and had what he thought would be his last,,, a long lick and chomp.

      Reply

    3. Let’s not ever forget this. A traitor to the people for the approval of one man. People lost their lives because of these insurrectionists Kevin, Lindsay Graham & Mitch McConnell.

      Reply

  15. “We’re gonna have a messy two years”?!
    Well then, can we avoid it by replacing the GOP with a party of competence, maturity and morale?
    Because if the mess starts from the top, then it’s inevitable that it will be a landfill by the time it trickles down to us citizens.

    Reply

    2. I think the opposite, that the GOP’s identity starts with its base. That’s where the power comes from. It’s not enough to replace the party is what I’m saying. I think it’s going to take several years for change. As the older generations pass on the party will change.

      Reply

    3. No, Donny will say he never endorsed Kevin if he loses, after all he is a con man, liar and a fraud, that’s how he deals with everything.

      Reply

  18. What he just said was “I’m pissed off at McConnell for pushing that spending bill through, and now we can’t use it to hold America hostage to get what we want.”

    Reply

    3. Dude exactly. GOP definitely reflective about what they want to do. Is America listening yet? This is nuts.

      Reply

    4. Also, why say “pissed off”? Dude could have classed it up a bit for tv , he already put the nice suit on.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.