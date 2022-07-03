56 comments

  1. He can’t run when you weigh over 300 Lbs , maybe he can have someone run for him and then tell his lies that he ran ten miles in three hours .

  2. I wonder if trump’s wanted announcement, is due to his declining popularity! Lol. Too late donnie boy, the party’s over!

  5. He’s going to run as a assumed measure of protection against the law. If he’s arrested he can say it’s a conspiracy

    1. 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 MAGA 2022 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 🇺🇸

      My Attorneys Got Arrested 👮🏿 🤵🏻 🧝🏻‍♀️ 🧝🏻 🧝🏻‍♂️ 🧛🏻‍♀️ 👮🏻

    2. @Jackson Drake so what’s Biden’s current approval. All polls say Trump would beat him head to head.

  6. Trump needs to be indicted and fast, the Department of Justice needs to act. Our Democracy is in grave danger.

  7. What a total clown. Easy fix; all media companies should 100% ignore his campaign and not even cover it or mention his name at all until after 2025

    2. Guys. You know Trump won’t be able to run right? I mean even if he did, he can’t beat Biden. Let alone Desantis

  8. If nothing happens with all this drama and he launches his campaign! It’s gonna boost his support a lot more than if this never happened

  10. “Fairly courageous compared to the rest of the Republican party” is a pretty low bar at the moment…

  11. “I heard the president say something to the effect of.” What is that?
    “C’mon Man’

  12. 1) He can start his Super Pac to do some serious grift & 2) Most importantly, he wants to announce before he’s indicted so he can cry witch-hunt. Merrick Garland – where are YOU??? Indict him know and add more indictments later.

    2. But no one cares because they think he is too old and that he sets the price of oil. This is the respect (remember respect your elders?) for bringing children into the world. They would rather believe Trump’s lies.

  14. He’s running early because he has an alleged wire fraud charge on him. He has to show he’s spending money on his campaign.

  15. For God’s sake-where is your AG?Asking”Where’s Garland?”each day since he was appointed 2020 >about as useful as playing”Where’s Waldo?”!!!🤬USA deserves better!🇱🇷💯

  17. Smart move. It’s so early; but he believes If he starts running from now, he’ll be elected before the election even takes place. Lol. “

  18. I’m between both ages. I’m tired of listening to older panelists regurgitate the same fear and doubt. This conversation made of a younger generation is certainly refreshing. 🙏

  19. He is completely detached from reality.
    2021 – Attempts to incite a coup.
    2022 – I’m running again.

    Only Donnie would lack the self-awareness to do that 😆😆

    2. @S.D. CAt least Trump can complete a full sentence. Unlike bumbling Biden. And how is Trump a traitor and a fraud. He was never this stuff until he ran for office. Let’s Go Brandon 🇺🇸

  20. We should make up a fake thing called “Grand Supreme Leader of the Universe” and tell him its the biggest best thing ever!! Let him campaign 24/7/365 for that!! So he can have his tiny mushroom chubby everyday and leave the rest of us the FREAK ALONE!!!!!!!!

