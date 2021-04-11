At a retreat for well-heeled Republican donors this weekend at his Mar-a-Lago resort, Donald Trump went nuclear on some of his old pals still in Washington, including Mitch McConnell. His language reportedly turned off many of the attendees, including several large Republican donors. Alicia Menendez and her all-star panel discuss what’s happening inside the Republican party and how they will have to deal with the former president and his followers as we get closer to 2024.» Subscribe to MSNBC:

Trump Turns Off Donors at Mar-a-Lago Retreat | MSNBC