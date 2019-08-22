Trump Under Fire After Comments About Jewish Americans – The Day That Was | MSNBC

TOPICS:
Trump Under Fire After Comments About Jewish Americans - The Day That Was | MSNBC 1

August 22, 2019

 

President Trump is facing criticism for what some are calling anti-Semitic comments after he told reporters Tuesday that “any Jewish people that vote for a Democrat” are either uninformed or show “great disloyalty.”
Trump Under Fire After Comments About Jewish Americans – The Day That Was | MSNBC

66 Comments on "Trump Under Fire After Comments About Jewish Americans – The Day That Was | MSNBC"

  1. i'am first | August 22, 2019 at 7:22 AM | Reply

    Donald “Manchurian schlemiel” Trump

  2. Angela Hall | August 22, 2019 at 7:59 AM | Reply

    The most divisive president in history!

  3. Erin Soriano | August 22, 2019 at 8:02 AM | Reply

    Trump is trying to play the card. This is not a game and all people can not be bought. Do what is right.

  4. 9000ck | August 22, 2019 at 8:09 AM | Reply

    Next he’ll be making his horse a senator.

  5. sebastep | August 22, 2019 at 8:15 AM | Reply

    When someone shows you what he is…believe him

    • Roni Taeler | August 22, 2019 at 12:02 PM | Reply

      @The lion and the lambTRUMP will be REELECTED by a landslide., The AMERICAN people have spoken… AGAIN….this time there won’t be opposition by the opposing party….MOST of them will be in jail for TREASON…and many MSM will be bankrupt or hanging on by a thread.

    • The lion and the lamb | August 22, 2019 at 12:14 PM | Reply

      @Roni Taeler yes and all of the polls are wrong that he is going down hard and trump is a stellar guy and his inner circle is not coming apart and republicans are not organizing against him and yes he shows no sign of being unhinged. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=20NoWGEG2Y4&t=408s

    • Gonzo Kaporal | August 22, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

      @Roni Taeler Btw, the most advanced Countries in the World are Social Democracies.
      Get an Education, it’s awkward.

  6. Fred A | August 22, 2019 at 8:23 AM | Reply

    What a sad state of affairs we’re in. Absolute blasphemy.

  7. girlygamer | August 22, 2019 at 8:23 AM | Reply

    America should not line-up behind Israel

  8. foreverfaithful1809 | August 22, 2019 at 8:53 AM | Reply

    Trumps israel first look what he has done!!!

  9. Joe Smith | August 22, 2019 at 9:15 AM | Reply

    I dont think jews and neo Nazis are going to vote for the same person

    • ha manh | August 22, 2019 at 11:49 AM | Reply

      everyoneteengirl.info/OuKJttpBgEQg

    • Intercat | August 22, 2019 at 12:08 PM | Reply

      @Peanut RBuckle Not all Jews think Netanyahu is the same as Israel. That’s why he and his wife are under so many legal investigations. For a bit of history, look up the Netanyahu family and follow the thought: “The wrong brother died.”

    • Pmelon | August 22, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

      Joe Smith 🏆 seems simple, doesn’t it?…but to be fair, the man is a Moron. He probably doesn’t even know about the largest mass murder of the last 100 yrs.

    • Rick Simpson | August 22, 2019 at 12:34 PM | Reply

      Trump ,,, definitely knows how to keep his loyal supporters worshipping him,,,,. All 53 million,,,. !!!

  10. jason morgan | August 22, 2019 at 9:17 AM | Reply

    Such a fraudulent government we have. I still love our country thought it’s in need of serious humanitarian changes.

  11. Don Anderson | August 22, 2019 at 9:18 AM | Reply

    September 9th,impeach and remove period!

  12. TMM 19145 | August 22, 2019 at 9:19 AM | Reply

    Trump be under fire so much im surprised he not burned to a crisp

    • joep meloen | August 22, 2019 at 12:04 PM | Reply

      Yep, and they don’t tell those stupids here nothing about the Terror4 who are telling they want to destroy jewish people, becaust this doesn’ t fit their narrative….

    • joep meloen | August 22, 2019 at 12:04 PM | Reply

      @Eastwood Unforgiven go back to your rathole, you stink..

    • joep meloen | August 22, 2019 at 12:05 PM | Reply

      @If-I-Rule The-world!!! You prefer jewish to be extinct by the Terror4 I guess..whow, such a big guy you are, not able to see the real truth, only stupidity..

    • Gonzo Kaporal | August 22, 2019 at 12:28 PM | Reply

      @joep meloen Please don’t reproduce.

    • Enrico Palazzo | August 22, 2019 at 12:36 PM | Reply

      Only from brainwashed morons though. Back in the real world we acknowledge our country is doing great and we don’t let a man’s words dictate our happiness. Youre all just brainwashed to be angry about Trump all day and obsess over a man you claim to hate. Meanwhile he keeps winning and you’ve all deluded yourselves into thinking you are somehow. Truly baffling behavior.

  13. Tessmage Tessera | August 22, 2019 at 9:21 AM | Reply

    Keep feeding Trump rope… well, you know the rest. His defeat next year is going to be historic.

    • Dorian Shades of gray | August 22, 2019 at 9:27 AM | Reply

      I think you said the same thing in 2016

    • Tessmage Tessera | August 22, 2019 at 10:14 AM | Reply

      @Dorian Shades of gray Nope, in 2016 I predicted that Trump would win. And in 2018, I predicted that the Dems would pick up a minimum of 40 House seats (they ended up with exactly 40). I was right both of those times — and I’m right again now.

  14. Diana Hulstine | August 22, 2019 at 9:27 AM | Reply

    Why doesn’t he move to Israel since he is so loyal to another country

    • Mrgeo67 | August 22, 2019 at 11:07 AM | Reply

      @RedXlV Well that’s your opinion & your opinion is respected.

    • Eastwood Unforgiven | August 22, 2019 at 11:15 AM | Reply

      @Mrgeo67 so loyal he puts his fellow Americans down

    • Mrgeo67 | August 22, 2019 at 11:23 AM | Reply

      @Eastwood Unforgiven He may put some down but not all of them.

    • Cosmo Joe | August 22, 2019 at 11:51 AM | Reply

      Basically he see’s everyone/thing as assets to use, his alliance with the netanyahu/Likudites is a cover for his far right sympathies. He gives netty what he wants from golan heights to west bank and that excuses his followers marching down the streets chanting “Jews will not replace us” I think even the far right zionist types know that in the end they will get the Scaramucchi

  15. John Preston | August 22, 2019 at 9:41 AM | Reply

    so God is an orange haired buffoon…
    who’da thunk it…

  16. dafttool | August 22, 2019 at 9:59 AM | Reply

    Now let’s watch the so-called Evangelicals hand out mulligans for Trump blaspheming God. 🤷‍♂️

  17. Abdul Wahid | August 22, 2019 at 10:01 AM | Reply

    And this is the same fool who mentioned others being anti-semitic…

  18. Montana fishing Fun | August 22, 2019 at 10:08 AM | Reply

    100% confirmed Nut job.

  19. Abbie Stewart | August 22, 2019 at 10:13 AM | Reply

    Maybe Trump thinks he’s the new Moses. But… Beware of false prophets, which come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ravening wolves.

    • Ben Trotsky | August 22, 2019 at 11:41 AM | Reply

      Trump isn’t a wolf, he is too stupid. Trump is only reading the script written by Nathanyahuu. Today’s biggest challenge in American Jewish community is the fascist Zionist jews and evangilicals. All politics which used religious rethoric wind up in in tragedy sometimes even worse in utter destruction.

    • Steel Magnolia | August 22, 2019 at 12:32 PM | Reply

      @Ben Trotsky Learn to spell, Trotskyite. Remember what happened to Trotsky after he bumped heads with Stalin in that old nirvana of the Soviet Union.

    • Steel Magnolia | August 22, 2019 at 12:35 PM | Reply

      I thought Obama was the new Moses. Funny, if you listen to old speeches by Bill Clinton and Obama, they sure sound a lot like Trump! 🤔

  20. Raul Villalobos | August 22, 2019 at 10:16 AM | Reply

    Can’t we just build a wall around trump, and fill it with cement.

