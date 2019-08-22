President Trump is facing criticism for what some are calling anti-Semitic comments after he told reporters Tuesday that “any Jewish people that vote for a Democrat” are either uninformed or show “great disloyalty.”
Trump Under Fire After Comments About Jewish Americans – The Day That Was | MSNBC
Donald “Manchurian schlemiel” Trump
The most divisive president in history!
Trump is trying to play the card. This is not a game and all people can not be bought. Do what is right.
Next he’ll be making his horse a senator.
He is no where near as intelligent as Caligula
Oh… I spitted out my coffee from laughing… best comment of the day!
New nickname: “Donald Caligula Trump”
No, his no.7 iron already is…
A horse in the senate would be better than Moscow Mitch ….
@Daniel Scott He said Trump… not presidents.
When someone shows you what he is…believe him
@The lion and the lambTRUMP will be REELECTED by a landslide., The AMERICAN people have spoken… AGAIN….this time there won’t be opposition by the opposing party….MOST of them will be in jail for TREASON…and many MSM will be bankrupt or hanging on by a thread.
@Roni Taeler yes and all of the polls are wrong that he is going down hard and trump is a stellar guy and his inner circle is not coming apart and republicans are not organizing against him and yes he shows no sign of being unhinged. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=20NoWGEG2Y4&t=408s
@Roni Taeler Btw, the most advanced Countries in the World are Social Democracies.
Get an Education, it’s awkward.
What a sad state of affairs we’re in. Absolute blasphemy.
America should not line-up behind Israel
etmeyutub and what are you?
Awesome Andre clearly someone who has keeped up with 4 particular congress women’s blatant anti-semitism.
Thata where the down fall gone be dont bother Israel in no way shape or form its all in the Bible be a fool if u want to!!
The biggest threat to Israel is the Zionists war criminal Netanyahu.
Trumps israel first look what he has done!!!
I dont think jews and neo Nazis are going to vote for the same person
@Peanut RBuckle Not all Jews think Netanyahu is the same as Israel. That’s why he and his wife are under so many legal investigations. For a bit of history, look up the Netanyahu family and follow the thought: “The wrong brother died.”
Joe Smith 🏆 seems simple, doesn’t it?…but to be fair, the man is a Moron. He probably doesn’t even know about the largest mass murder of the last 100 yrs.
Trump ,,, definitely knows how to keep his loyal supporters worshipping him,,,,. All 53 million,,,. !!!
Such a fraudulent government we have. I still love our country thought it’s in need of serious humanitarian changes.
BOT
Make Israel Great Again.
Any Christian voting for that man who can’t stop criticizing Europe and its policies is ignorant or disloyal.
@Agreeable Dragon this started about 70 years before Trump. He walked into a mess already.
Yes. Turn America into an open border welfare state! Turn it into Venezuela!
@Unpopular Politics Thanks, Hitler
September 9th,impeach and remove period!
were you when Obama was corrupt and s***, and now we have a good president and you can’t even tell
@Don Anderson hahahaha awww did you get triggered?
Trump be under fire so much im surprised he not burned to a crisp
Yep, and they don’t tell those stupids here nothing about the Terror4 who are telling they want to destroy jewish people, becaust this doesn’ t fit their narrative….
@Eastwood Unforgiven go back to your rathole, you stink..
@If-I-Rule The-world!!! You prefer jewish to be extinct by the Terror4 I guess..whow, such a big guy you are, not able to see the real truth, only stupidity..
@joep meloen Please don’t reproduce.
Only from brainwashed morons though. Back in the real world we acknowledge our country is doing great and we don’t let a man’s words dictate our happiness. Youre all just brainwashed to be angry about Trump all day and obsess over a man you claim to hate. Meanwhile he keeps winning and you’ve all deluded yourselves into thinking you are somehow. Truly baffling behavior.
Keep feeding Trump rope… well, you know the rest. His defeat next year is going to be historic.
I think you said the same thing in 2016
@Dorian Shades of gray Nope, in 2016 I predicted that Trump would win. And in 2018, I predicted that the Dems would pick up a minimum of 40 House seats (they ended up with exactly 40). I was right both of those times — and I’m right again now.
Why doesn’t he move to Israel since he is so loyal to another country
@RedXlV Well that’s your opinion & your opinion is respected.
@Mrgeo67 so loyal he puts his fellow Americans down
@Eastwood Unforgiven He may put some down but not all of them.
Basically he see’s everyone/thing as assets to use, his alliance with the netanyahu/Likudites is a cover for his far right sympathies. He gives netty what he wants from golan heights to west bank and that excuses his followers marching down the streets chanting “Jews will not replace us” I think even the far right zionist types know that in the end they will get the Scaramucchi
so God is an orange haired buffoon…
who’da thunk it…
Now let’s watch the so-called Evangelicals hand out mulligans for Trump blaspheming God. 🤷♂️
Evangelicals are frauds. They’re not actually Christian at all. They pretend to be, but the only things they actually believe in are Mammon and white supremacy.
Trump’s God is the almighty dollar.
They already excused him for literally calling himself Jesus Christ. “King of Jews”.
And this is the same fool who mentioned others being anti-semitic…
He is the King of the Semites. What do they call him…The Messiah…
Fuc Islam, Mohammed was a child molester and homosexual
100% confirmed Nut job.
Maybe Trump thinks he’s the new Moses. But… Beware of false prophets, which come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ravening wolves.
Trump isn’t a wolf, he is too stupid. Trump is only reading the script written by Nathanyahuu. Today’s biggest challenge in American Jewish community is the fascist Zionist jews and evangilicals. All politics which used religious rethoric wind up in in tragedy sometimes even worse in utter destruction.
@Ben Trotsky Learn to spell, Trotskyite. Remember what happened to Trotsky after he bumped heads with Stalin in that old nirvana of the Soviet Union.
I thought Obama was the new Moses. Funny, if you listen to old speeches by Bill Clinton and Obama, they sure sound a lot like Trump! 🤔
Can’t we just build a wall around trump, and fill it with cement.
😄😄😄😄
soon
I think Mexico might actually pay for that!