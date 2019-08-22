President Trump is facing criticism for what some are calling anti-Semitic comments after he told reporters Tuesday that “any Jewish people that vote for a Democrat” are either uninformed or show “great disloyalty.”

Trump Under Fire After Comments About Jewish Americans – The Day That Was | MSNBC