Willie Geist recounts Monday's timeline where police backed by the National Guard stormed into a peaceful protest outside the White House and scattered a large group of people to clear a path for a Trump photo op. Aired on 06/02/2020.

Trump Visits Church After Police Clear Protesters With Tear Gas | Morning Joe | MSNBC