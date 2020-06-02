Trump Visits Church After Police Clear Protesters With Tear Gas | Morning Joe | MSNBC

June 2, 2020

 

Willie Geist recounts Monday's timeline where police backed by the National Guard stormed into a peaceful protest outside the White House and scattered a large group of people to clear a path for a Trump photo op. Aired on 06/02/2020.
Trump Visits Church After Police Clear Protesters With Tear Gas | Morning Joe | MSNBC

79 Comments on "Trump Visits Church After Police Clear Protesters With Tear Gas | Morning Joe | MSNBC"

  1. Crimpson | June 2, 2020 at 9:35 AM | Reply

    Trump holds that bible up like he knows how to read..

    Trump: Hey look everyone.. there are words on this book.. it says Bible
    Reporters: Is that your Bible Mr. President?
    Trump: It’s a Bible..
    Trumps Brain: NAILED IT!
    Trumps Skin: OH GOD WHY DOES IT BURN!?!

  2. Rosy Posie | June 2, 2020 at 9:40 AM | Reply

    The horses must be all like *”dont drag me into this mess.”*

  3. De St | June 2, 2020 at 10:07 AM | Reply

    I wonder if Dear Leader’s bunker is as deep as his penthouse is high?

  4. pfrydog | June 2, 2020 at 10:08 AM | Reply

    I was getting ready for Jerry Springer to pop out of tree or bush.

  5. You Tabe | June 2, 2020 at 10:12 AM | Reply

    Demonstrators were abruptly pushed back with force, and it seems like it was to prepare for the Trumps speech. (To make sure the area is completely safe.)
    Who decided the time?

    Anyway, all the hassles was ended up in vain.
    Taking pictures in front of the church didn’t create any good for him, and rather made religious people opposed to him.
    How sad it is for him.

    As he act selfishly more, he loose more people who support him.

  6. East17A | June 2, 2020 at 10:24 AM | Reply

    🤣🤣🤣🤣 Government by the people for the people!!! 😂😂 Government that practice and protect Killing innocent citizens . Government that take Vacation while the public in need for assistance. And when they come back they will take weeks to agree on how to help people who supposedly put them in office from the first place!!! But it’s by the people for the people 🤣🤣🤣 the whole entire government system is a joke

  7. ventura sunflower | June 2, 2020 at 10:35 AM | Reply

    I was waiting for the lightning to strike

  8. Ron Caron | June 2, 2020 at 10:47 AM | Reply

    MASKS & SOCIAL DISTANCING Is
    “So Last Week!” is Dictator Don Juan’s Message
    PROTECT Yourself with a BIBLE & BULLETS.
    5:02 is it MASKED Ivonka or Kayleigh , behind Daddy!

  9. Yiran Chen | June 2, 2020 at 11:00 AM | Reply

    He held the Bible like a monkey held a laptop. It’s just a toy for him.

    • Jaime Garcia | June 2, 2020 at 2:08 PM | Reply

      That’s exactly what he did.🇺🇸

    • Jaime Garcia | June 2, 2020 at 2:09 PM | Reply

      @SuperBeast 1 He doesn’t even know how to hold any holy book. They mean nothing to him.

    • Arlene Secrist | June 2, 2020 at 2:44 PM | Reply

      I assume he uses it as a door stop , when it isn`t photo op time .

    • Jaime Garcia | June 2, 2020 at 3:25 PM | Reply

      @Arlene Secrist I was a Republican until Obama ran for reelection. I could not bring myself to vote for Hillary. But I did not vote for Trump. I am voting for Biden and I contribute money every 10 days. Trump is beyond terrible. His biggest victim will be the Republican Party. How in the name of God are they ever going to hope to rehabilitate their image with demographics changing, women insisting upon being made whole, seniors starving? Are they going to try to say we made a mistake? If Biden wins, the Republican Republican Party will stand a better chance of recovering. If Trump is reelected, whether or not he completes a second term, the Republican Party will be attenuated and become a white’s only regional Party. They will have to pack in in and create a new party. I wonder how many religious, spiritual, and atheists realize that The Holy Bible to Trump when he uses it in some way is just a cheap theatrical prop? And when he is not using it for that purpose is probably a door stop. Lastly, all of these evangelicals that turn their backs on Christ by worshipping this narcissistic psychopath are doing irreparable damage to organized Christianity?🇺🇸

    • Chris Ashcroft | June 2, 2020 at 8:14 PM | Reply

      They told him it was full of Cheetos.

  10. RedondoBeach2 | June 2, 2020 at 11:04 AM | Reply

    5:07 pause and take a close look. Knuckle dragging, pot bellied, hunchbacked, mouth breather who appears unable to button his jacket because of severe obesity???? Too many “hamberders?”

    • Sierra Guru | June 2, 2020 at 10:56 PM | Reply

      Too much ketchup on his steak. Too much chocolate cake. And eating the whole bucket without sharing. At least he drinks Diet Coke. Imagine how fat he’d be otherwise.

  11. Doug Schaufele | June 2, 2020 at 11:13 AM | Reply

    “Kim Dumb Don” has fully assumed the role of a dictator and over 1000 people a day are still dying of the virus!

  12. John the Jar | June 2, 2020 at 11:23 AM | Reply

    Here we have an impeached president gassing his own people with chemical weapons to pose for a picture in front of a church with “a bible” in the name of law and order.

    • Hello Their | June 2, 2020 at 12:30 PM | Reply

      religion is BS. Their is no god. fairytales like superman and the god of saturn.

    • Tommy | June 2, 2020 at 12:30 PM | Reply

      Chemical weapons? It’s not mustard gas. It’s mace.

    • Eben Island | June 2, 2020 at 12:34 PM | Reply

      The President did it to show support for the Church and religion he is a part of, and to show that the church indeed was not burnt to the ground like many media outlets reported. Also, it was after the 7pm curfew in DC, and when you dont listen to gvt mandated curfews, you get gassed. Its pepper spray anyway not like it kills you.

    • Luiz Alex Phoenix | June 2, 2020 at 8:07 PM | Reply

      @Tommy
      Tear gas was the first chemical weapon used in WW1, by the French against Germans. It broke previous gentleman agreements and led to the development and weaponization of the previously cited gases. Its use in war, just like sarin or white phosphorous, is still illegal due to it being a chemical gas and being possibly lethal in high doses or to people with respiratory issues.

  13. rockandmetalnewz | June 2, 2020 at 11:26 AM | Reply

    Im watching from Canada and that is one of the creepiest things he has done yet. He is not fit to run the USA .. I wish you all well.

    • Whirlwind S | June 2, 2020 at 1:12 PM | Reply

      Thank you,but I bet he will be re-elected by the fools that voted for him the last time.

    • Winfield Scott | June 2, 2020 at 1:18 PM | Reply

      Traitor trump is our mayor ford. But mayor Ford was more competent I think. He’s not fit to run a small American town,let alone a bowling team. And this man is president..???? Good god! Help!

    • Bams Kamm | June 2, 2020 at 1:49 PM | Reply

      Honestly? He’s not fit to be the janitor at a sperm bank- He’d swallow all the profits.

    • Winfield Scott | June 2, 2020 at 4:02 PM | Reply

      Hey @Bams Kamm, that was a good one!

    • Pauline Chapman | June 2, 2020 at 4:11 PM | Reply

      Whirlwind S they can try..or at least make a bloody awful noise that lets the world know how hard voters voted….legally..as no way will the donald win legally…🇨🇦🇨🇦

  14. Your Friendly Neighborhood Goose | June 2, 2020 at 11:32 AM | Reply

    George washington rolls in his grave.

  15. Apickle | June 2, 2020 at 11:41 AM | Reply

    That whole “bible thing” seemed like a scapegoat to shut down a protest

    • R.T. Steel | June 2, 2020 at 10:13 PM | Reply

      Well, why was it that George Floyd worked with his killer, Derek Chauvin, on the security team for the El Nuevo Rodeo club on Tuesday nights “for much of the year before” the killing? George knew his killer cop. the owner of the club Floyd and Chauvin worked for was one Maria Santamaria. Ms. Santamaria is owner of a “Latina-radio station, La Raza 95.7 FM and 1400 am,” which in another stunning “coincidence” burned to the ground five days ago. This is one coincidence too many for credibility.

  16. Scott Dykema | June 2, 2020 at 12:11 PM | Reply

    To the person reading this comment, have a wonderful and blessed day. Your are so special in your own unique way.

  17. rightthatwrong | June 2, 2020 at 12:50 PM | Reply

    America: in turmoil, distressed, anarchy, pandemic
    Trump supporters: “our POTUS is doing a great job!!”
    Me: 😂😂😂😂😂 idiots. 😢😢🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

  18. Trash Bin | June 2, 2020 at 12:54 PM | Reply

    TRUMP : This bible is really really fine, its really beautiful.
    ALSO TRUMP AFTER FEW HOURS : I don’t know anything about that book. I just saw a lot of people holding on to it.😂

  19. Gina R | June 2, 2020 at 1:15 PM | Reply

    A old farmer was talking ro his friend and said, “Well, the way I see it Donald Trump is like a post Tortoise… his friend not familiar w/ the term asked what was a post Tortoise? The old farmer replied, when you are driving down a country road, and you come across a Tortoise balanced on a fence post, Thats a post Tortoise. He saw the puzzled look on his friends face, he continued.. You know he didn’t get there by himself, he doesn’t belong up there, he doesn’t know what to do while he’s up there he’s elevated above his ability to function, and you just can’t stop wondering, what kind of dumb as-hole put him there to begin with?

    • Ron Caron | June 2, 2020 at 1:30 PM | Reply

      Trump and the Coronavirus go into a pub. the bartender asks the Virus, what will you have. The Virus resonds. I’ll have a mask and some Lysol spray. I don’t want to catch what ever Virus that the man with the telltale Orange Skin is spreading.

    • Mark Hill | June 2, 2020 at 6:23 PM | Reply

      Ron Caron 🤣👍

  20. Kaschi Rakete | June 2, 2020 at 1:49 PM | Reply

    “If fascism comes, it will not be identified with any “shirt” movement, nor with an “insignia,” but it will probably be “wrapped up in the American flag and heralded as a plea for liberty and preservation of the constitution”
    James Waterman Wise, Jr. (1936)

    • jdogg0075 | June 2, 2020 at 5:59 PM | Reply

      “If fascism ever comes to America, it will come in the name of liberalism” – Ronald Regan
      Open you mind. Anti-facists claim to protect the POC but instead go into their towns to burn them down, living their anarchic fantasies, becoming that which they hated.

    • Dylan Zapf | June 2, 2020 at 7:32 PM | Reply

      Your comment is utterly ridiculous. Fascism (Nazi-Germany) was a national socialist movement you silly guy. What kind of political and economic philosophy do the modern leftist democratic types subscribe to? A la carte socialism, progressivism, neo-liberalism, post-modern neo-marxism. Where they can get it they will, and then they work to garner more… socialism that is.

      your comment is defined as pathetically incompetent and ignorant of history. gooday.

    • outdoor fun | June 2, 2020 at 8:22 PM | Reply

      Fascism has been here for a long time. It is called the Democrat Party. Why do you think they back ANTIF, BLM and all the rioters. Exactly what they want.

