Willie Geist recounts Monday's timeline where police backed by the National Guard stormed into a peaceful protest outside the White House and scattered a large group of people to clear a path for a Trump photo op. Aired on 06/02/2020.
Trump Visits Church After Police Clear Protesters With Tear Gas | Morning Joe | MSNBC
Trump holds that bible up like he knows how to read..
Trump: Hey look everyone.. there are words on this book.. it says Bible
Reporters: Is that your Bible Mr. President?
Trump: It’s a Bible..
Trumps Brain: NAILED IT!
Trumps Skin: OH GOD WHY DOES IT BURN!?!
He’s a Billionaire, he’ll get over it.
Knight 99 He says he is, probably all bs. Nobody knows the truth.
It was a Bible cover over a coloring in book. We are know the orange grifter doesn’t read !
It’s not on the video, but I can image him giving the Bible back and you can see the smoke rising from where he touched it. For some reason, the smoke was orange colored.
The horses must be all like *”dont drag me into this mess.”*
@xXoKcxX yes? Don’t think so. It is your presidents fault
https://youtu.be/hKYc8VSKA4c
@P rotoin among the peace protestors are kkk men and women and others paid by Trump to loot. He thinks he will win this…never! Where are the 2nd amendmend snipers like Oswald? …go get Trump he awaits in Maralago.
I. B. Thank u i did watch this i have an open mind. This planet is only 25thous miles round. Very small. Man has been murdering man since Cain an Abel. There is only one way out.
😅
Haha haha Yessss! Sayin I dnt have anything to do with this crazzzzzy!!! Or these crazzzy was people???
I wonder if Dear Leader’s bunker is as deep as his penthouse is high?
@Feelxngz
okay, that took me a while 😉
Orange man you are the thug and big bully
Poetic
Der Leader hides in a bunker while capital city around him burns, well that certainly has not happend before.
That’s good.
I was getting ready for Jerry Springer to pop out of tree or bush.
Demonstrators were abruptly pushed back with force, and it seems like it was to prepare for the Trumps speech. (To make sure the area is completely safe.)
Who decided the time?
Anyway, all the hassles was ended up in vain.
Taking pictures in front of the church didn’t create any good for him, and rather made religious people opposed to him.
How sad it is for him.
As he act selfishly more, he loose more people who support him.
🤣🤣🤣🤣 Government by the people for the people!!! 😂😂 Government that practice and protect Killing innocent citizens . Government that take Vacation while the public in need for assistance. And when they come back they will take weeks to agree on how to help people who supposedly put them in office from the first place!!! But it’s by the people for the people 🤣🤣🤣 the whole entire government system is a joke
I was waiting for the lightning to strike
Me too lol
Same here.
😉😂👍
Good luck with that. lol!
He was too close to the church, and despite the large target he presents, no need to defile it further with Trump-bits.
MASKS & SOCIAL DISTANCING Is
“So Last Week!” is Dictator Don Juan’s Message
PROTECT Yourself with a BIBLE & BULLETS.
5:02 is it MASKED Ivonka or Kayleigh , behind Daddy!
@Taylor Craig Newbold Yes, the same drug “Dear Leader” is on
HCQ (hydroxychloroquine) washed down with a few shots of Clorox!
@Whirlwind S if only they were deployable lol. It would be a very different country if the rich ever did.
Amen amen amen
@Whirlwind S Hello racist piggy!
Yeah also 80 percent of looters are from far right wing groups claiming to be antifa
He held the Bible like a monkey held a laptop. It’s just a toy for him.
That’s exactly what he did.🇺🇸
@SuperBeast 1 He doesn’t even know how to hold any holy book. They mean nothing to him.
I assume he uses it as a door stop , when it isn`t photo op time .
@Arlene Secrist I was a Republican until Obama ran for reelection. I could not bring myself to vote for Hillary. But I did not vote for Trump. I am voting for Biden and I contribute money every 10 days. Trump is beyond terrible. His biggest victim will be the Republican Party. How in the name of God are they ever going to hope to rehabilitate their image with demographics changing, women insisting upon being made whole, seniors starving? Are they going to try to say we made a mistake? If Biden wins, the Republican Republican Party will stand a better chance of recovering. If Trump is reelected, whether or not he completes a second term, the Republican Party will be attenuated and become a white’s only regional Party. They will have to pack in in and create a new party. I wonder how many religious, spiritual, and atheists realize that The Holy Bible to Trump when he uses it in some way is just a cheap theatrical prop? And when he is not using it for that purpose is probably a door stop. Lastly, all of these evangelicals that turn their backs on Christ by worshipping this narcissistic psychopath are doing irreparable damage to organized Christianity?🇺🇸
They told him it was full of Cheetos.
5:07 pause and take a close look. Knuckle dragging, pot bellied, hunchbacked, mouth breather who appears unable to button his jacket because of severe obesity???? Too many “hamberders?”
Too much ketchup on his steak. Too much chocolate cake. And eating the whole bucket without sharing. At least he drinks Diet Coke. Imagine how fat he’d be otherwise.
“Kim Dumb Don” has fully assumed the role of a dictator and over 1000 people a day are still dying of the virus!
😂😂
@Paul Weatherby Paulie-Your contempt for freedom of expression at an outrageous police action hopefully won’t spread.
Keep crying baby😂😅🤣
He is ok with the death toll. I am sure he is counting on most being brown or black do fewer voters
@Paul Weatherby I guess you haven’t heard about the White nationalist arrested for giving out things to the looters and moving from different cities.
Here we have an impeached president gassing his own people with chemical weapons to pose for a picture in front of a church with “a bible” in the name of law and order.
religion is BS. Their is no god. fairytales like superman and the god of saturn.
Chemical weapons? It’s not mustard gas. It’s mace.
The President did it to show support for the Church and religion he is a part of, and to show that the church indeed was not burnt to the ground like many media outlets reported. Also, it was after the 7pm curfew in DC, and when you dont listen to gvt mandated curfews, you get gassed. Its pepper spray anyway not like it kills you.
@Tommy
Tear gas was the first chemical weapon used in WW1, by the French against Germans. It broke previous gentleman agreements and led to the development and weaponization of the previously cited gases. Its use in war, just like sarin or white phosphorous, is still illegal due to it being a chemical gas and being possibly lethal in high doses or to people with respiratory issues.
Im watching from Canada and that is one of the creepiest things he has done yet. He is not fit to run the USA .. I wish you all well.
Thank you,but I bet he will be re-elected by the fools that voted for him the last time.
Traitor trump is our mayor ford. But mayor Ford was more competent I think. He’s not fit to run a small American town,let alone a bowling team. And this man is president..???? Good god! Help!
Honestly? He’s not fit to be the janitor at a sperm bank- He’d swallow all the profits.
Hey @Bams Kamm, that was a good one!
Whirlwind S they can try..or at least make a bloody awful noise that lets the world know how hard voters voted….legally..as no way will the donald win legally…🇨🇦🇨🇦
George washington rolls in his grave.
@Sean Dolan Or you cant find anything and tried to divert the question?
@TOM SMITH Also what did obama do wrong hat could destroy the country and makes hgim a traitor?
@TOM SMITH Hater!
@Sean Dolan okay keyboard warrior people like you arent taken seriously 😂
@Sean Dolan this only shows you how much of a brainwash fool you really are
That whole “bible thing” seemed like a scapegoat to shut down a protest
Well, why was it that George Floyd worked with his killer, Derek Chauvin, on the security team for the El Nuevo Rodeo club on Tuesday nights “for much of the year before” the killing? George knew his killer cop. the owner of the club Floyd and Chauvin worked for was one Maria Santamaria. Ms. Santamaria is owner of a “Latina-radio station, La Raza 95.7 FM and 1400 am,” which in another stunning “coincidence” burned to the ground five days ago. This is one coincidence too many for credibility.
To the person reading this comment, have a wonderful and blessed day. Your are so special in your own unique way.
Thank you! You too x
Ade Foiadelli me three..🇨🇦🇨🇦
Vielen Dank, wünsch Dir das gleiche, thank you.
America: in turmoil, distressed, anarchy, pandemic
Trump supporters: “our POTUS is doing a great job!!”
Me: 😂😂😂😂😂 idiots. 😢😢🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
They are MAWhiteA supporters
TRUMP : This bible is really really fine, its really beautiful.
ALSO TRUMP AFTER FEW HOURS : I don’t know anything about that book. I just saw a lot of people holding on to it.😂
A old farmer was talking ro his friend and said, “Well, the way I see it Donald Trump is like a post Tortoise… his friend not familiar w/ the term asked what was a post Tortoise? The old farmer replied, when you are driving down a country road, and you come across a Tortoise balanced on a fence post, Thats a post Tortoise. He saw the puzzled look on his friends face, he continued.. You know he didn’t get there by himself, he doesn’t belong up there, he doesn’t know what to do while he’s up there he’s elevated above his ability to function, and you just can’t stop wondering, what kind of dumb as-hole put him there to begin with?
Trump and the Coronavirus go into a pub. the bartender asks the Virus, what will you have. The Virus resonds. I’ll have a mask and some Lysol spray. I don’t want to catch what ever Virus that the man with the telltale Orange Skin is spreading.
Ron Caron 🤣👍
“If fascism comes, it will not be identified with any “shirt” movement, nor with an “insignia,” but it will probably be “wrapped up in the American flag and heralded as a plea for liberty and preservation of the constitution”
James Waterman Wise, Jr. (1936)
“If fascism ever comes to America, it will come in the name of liberalism” – Ronald Regan
Open you mind. Anti-facists claim to protect the POC but instead go into their towns to burn them down, living their anarchic fantasies, becoming that which they hated.
Your comment is utterly ridiculous. Fascism (Nazi-Germany) was a national socialist movement you silly guy. What kind of political and economic philosophy do the modern leftist democratic types subscribe to? A la carte socialism, progressivism, neo-liberalism, post-modern neo-marxism. Where they can get it they will, and then they work to garner more… socialism that is.
your comment is defined as pathetically incompetent and ignorant of history. gooday.
Fascism has been here for a long time. It is called the Democrat Party. Why do you think they back ANTIF, BLM and all the rioters. Exactly what they want.