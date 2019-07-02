Trump vows to maintain ‘important’ relationship with Canada on Canada Day

From CTV News Channel: University of Calgary's Duane Bratt discusses U.S. President Trump's message to Canada on Canada Day.
Subscribe to CTV News to watch more videos:
Connect with CTV News:
For the latest news visit:
For a full video offering visit the CTV News Network:
CTV News on Facebook:
CTV News on Twitter:
Watch CTV News on Twitter:
CTV News on Google+:
CTV News on Instagram:
CTV News on Pinterest:
—
CTV News is Canada's most-watched news organization both locally and nationally, and has a network of national, international, and local news operations.
Build a wall,have Canada pay for it,1us $=1.33 Canadian,trumpanomics
YOUR pretty ARROGANT AREN’T YOU.
Thank you captain obvious. How much do they pay you? I’m thinking of taking up a new career.
In Saskatchewan we spent a billion on carbon capturing for 1 stack at a coal fired power station . What credit did we get , none at all . The farmers are being decimated by the inept and corrupt Liberal government . Couple that with the oil industry and we will never recover . Happy Canada day .
Vote PPC! Get the word out!
Absolutely . I tell everybody I speak to , I won’t quit .
@Big Mac’s are for the rich ME TOO.
Well sorry, but the Liberals treat both Quebec and Ontario better than the Conservatives and I am voting Liberal!
Trump: I think of Canada all the time. I always think of my friends in need.
Reporter: So you spoke to Xi about the two Michaels?
Trump: No, I was too busy thinking of America First.
Carbon Dioxide is PLANT FOOD, Weather is GEOENGINEERED… we are walking straight into a dystopia… Canadians need to get their heads out of their a$$, will it take a major crisis?
My nephew was born just an hour ago. Children are losing the historical relevance and context of the 20th century. We have become a hybrid civilization with cognitive dissonance enveloped by discord and vanity. This 21st century is undoubtedly when the house of cards collapses.
-Happy Canada Day
You said that very eloquently , my compliments to your message .
*AND EVEN MORE SO WHEN THIS JOKE IS NOT PM ANYMORE. TRUDEAU HAS DESTROYED OUR RELATIONSHIPS WITH EVERYONE BUT MACRON… AND ALL HIS PEOPLE HATE MACRON.. GREAT JOB PM*
Liar……PM Trudeau has a great relationship with everyone expect countries who don’t believe in the rule of law and really dumb people, like you.
Moron
I agree
Now let’s merge the two countries
Get rid of our politicians
We need a Trump not a Trudeau
Go live in America, Trump is waiting there
And only weeks ago we were a threat to their national security.
Dislike because it’s mainsteam tax paid bs
The bais is so obvious, Trudeau is more like a dictator but trump doesn’t associate with men who were elected on their name and not their merit.
What the hell are you talking about? Do you even live on planet Earth. Trump lost the election, he was put in power by the Russians. Trump is a vile human being and the worst president ever! Get with the program.
@Lana Bulmer Hahaha…. what a delusional fool you are XD
Hahaha, Canada was pushing around from the first day.
LMFAO. The orange threw canada under the bus about half a year ago, just gave you guys a big fat middle finger at G20 by going back on his promise to help, and now he is wishing you happy canada day and says you guys are important. Oh~ This is quite a show.
Trump: Happy Canada day “Snow’mexicans”
whether carbon taxation is constitutional is irrelevant unless you want to prove who is stronger. The issue is if it should be imposed on people
Please read the Conservative plan thoroughly. Carbon tax is included but polluters would pay for that. Nice .But the polluters are saying OK but we will just integrate that into our product pricing so we citizens will pay one way or another. Personally I would like the rebate cheque I would get as promised by the libs . I could use that for my Christmas shopping.
That’s nice of him to say because our leader is an incompetent fool