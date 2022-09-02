Recent Post
You can take a library book home, it’s allowed. Top secret government files cannot be taken home. Not even close a comparison.
@Just Be Got a cite to authority which supports that conclusion? I thought not.
What this one thinks isn’t worth the ink it would take to correct it.
Have a re-start in middle school. That’s where analytical and critical thinking skills are initially taught.
@Emma Willard exactly
“The ex-Defense Department employee sentenced Thursday, Asia Janay Lavarello, was on a temporary assignment at the US Embassy in Manilla when she took classified documents from the embassy to her hotel room…Lavarello was working on a classified thesis at the time…The documents she took home were three other classified theses..” 11 Feb 2022 CNN. She was using the three other classified theses for her own classified theses. She got 3 months in a federal prison for taking 3 classified documents to her hotel room overnight. Per the US Espionage Law having unlawful data that can harm the national interest is a crime; the classification levels doesn’t matter since the US Espionage Laws were on the books before any classification rules. The law is for everyone, including the GOP. Trump does not have a US government secret clearance, once he left the office of the president and should be treated as every other US citizen who breaks the law. With this much evidence, the federal grand jury will indict Trump on numerous federal charges.
It must happen
Amen!!!
They are using any old reason & no good reason to try& frame up a crime here. You can’t tell?
A crime so bad , we can’t show the evidence? LoL
@Anthony Puzyn In _normal_ cases, “evidence” of a crime is shown *at trial.* Not before. ‘Trying a case in the court of public opinion’ is usually detested by rational people. No crime has yet been charged. No one has been indicted here,
DONNY has hired his MILKMAN as his attorney. What an IDIOTIC reference to a library overdue book . The attorney has the BEST advisor in DJT .
APPARENTLY THE JUDGE HAS NO IDEA WHAT THE LAW IS NOR WHAT THE HELL SHES TALKING ABOUT.
Sounds like a perfect Trump appointee
@Bombastic Enterprise excellent quote
Trump has finally found a “judge” he appointed who has a proper sense of obligation to him.
These attorneys are quite ridiculous and utterly incompetent. I like that a lot!
MAGA = My Attorney Got Arrested!!
Two years overdue? Remember, the librarian kept asking for them to be returned, and one of the lawyers said all back. Give me a break.
America agrees, Potato Joe is the worst president in American history!
@Raging Monk LoL Mango Mussolini doesn’t read. Why would he need to steal books? 🤣😂
@912 road warrior XD which America? South America?
This is as ridiculous as saying he wanted the (data) “TOP SECRET/CLASSIED DOCUMENTS” for his LIBRARY!!!!! His lawyers should be disbarred for their stupidity. I hope they are not getting paid.
They’re getting their 5minutes of fame/vibrato. Thats all.
Isn’t the RNC paying these lawyers?
@Frank Rozanc apparently they pulled out of paying his legal bills.
He certainly won’t pay his lawyers…. or anyone else
Could it be possible that we about to see a judge be held responsible for violating the espionage act?
Section 1 Article 3 US Constitution The Judges, both of the supreme and inferior Courts, shall hold their Offices during good Behaviour,
@M H Bout as possible as men getting pregnant.
@morphor You need to relax buddy.
That`s like a bank robber saying, after being caught, ” I was only borrowing the money, and I planned to return later to fill out the loan papers, so actually no crime was committed.”
@Kristy Campbell Really?? If that`s the best argument you can articulate, go troll someone else!!!
‘The money was only resting in my account…’ Fth. T
I think it’s cute how a 41-year-old apparently biased judge thinks she knows more than a 48-year-old statute about executive privilege that’s never been challenged. It IS settled law, it’s clear, and the “harm” could come in form of potentially life threatening consequences to human assets if the DOJ cannot do their damage review.
Yes!
People are expendable. You just got to keep making more and more of them. That’s why no abortion!
I’m trying to think of a time when I borrowed a library book that a hostile foreign government was eager to buy from me. Nothing comes to mind, but I’m sure everyone’s had that a few times in their lives.
How about after he goes to jail, lets overdue his release for a bit.
There won’t be any release, he will croak in prison!
He will never go to jail. Lmao 🤡
@Alimony LOL, Just keep lying to yourself, 20 years to life, he will croak in prison.
@steve czerwinski they’ve been trying to put him behind bars for the past 6 years.. lmao FAIL
The Russian accented honeypot who entered Mara Lago must have been looking for overdue books. Enough BS. Indict, prosecute, convict. Then, lock him up!
Can’t remember ever that an overdue book could endanger United States secrets.
Your honor !during the time of my clients term as president ,my client invoked finders Keepers losers weepers, so I demand this case to be thrown out of court
It’s time like these that I wonder, when a judge hears a lawyer trying to equate top secret documents being illegally held to overdue library books, does the judge gets insulted? I don’t know how they feel but if I had someone trying to lie to me in such an insulting manner, it would make me much less inclined to be interested hearing and agreeing with their arguments.
“…what would be the harm for a 3rd party to look at them…”
Why not, everyone at Mar a Lardo has seen them.
Tell trump and trumps lawyers that the fine for his overdue stolen classified documents will be the rest of his life in prison to try to amend for his gross intentional incompetence.
Lock him up.
Hilarious. He was never interested in documents from the Intel community back when he was supposed to be🤔.