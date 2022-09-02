49 comments

  1. You can take a library book home, it’s allowed. Top secret government files cannot be taken home. Not even close a comparison.

    1. @Just Be Got a cite to authority which supports that conclusion? I thought not.

      What this one thinks isn’t worth the ink it would take to correct it.
      Have a re-start in middle school. That’s where analytical and critical thinking skills are initially taught.

  2. “The ex-Defense Department employee sentenced Thursday, Asia Janay Lavarello, was on a temporary assignment at the US Embassy in Manilla when she took classified documents from the embassy to her hotel room…Lavarello was working on a classified thesis at the time…The documents she took home were three other classified theses..” 11 Feb 2022 CNN. She was using the three other classified theses for her own classified theses. She got 3 months in a federal prison for taking 3 classified documents to her hotel room overnight. Per the US Espionage Law having unlawful data that can harm the national interest is a crime; the classification levels doesn’t matter since the US Espionage Laws were on the books before any classification rules. The law is for everyone, including the GOP. Trump does not have a US government secret clearance, once he left the office of the president and should be treated as every other US citizen who breaks the law. With this much evidence, the federal grand jury will indict Trump on numerous federal charges.

    3. They are using any old reason & no good reason to try& frame up a crime here. You can’t tell?
      A crime so bad , we can’t show the evidence? LoL

    4. @Anthony Puzyn In _normal_ cases, “evidence” of a crime is shown *at trial.* Not before. ‘Trying a case in the court of public opinion’ is usually detested by rational people. No crime has yet been charged. No one has been indicted here,

  3. DONNY has hired his MILKMAN as his attorney. What an IDIOTIC reference to a library overdue book . The attorney has the BEST advisor in DJT .

  6. Two years overdue? Remember, the librarian kept asking for them to be returned, and one of the lawyers said all back. Give me a break.

  7. This is as ridiculous as saying he wanted the (data) “TOP SECRET/CLASSIED DOCUMENTS” for his LIBRARY!!!!! His lawyers should be disbarred for their stupidity. I hope they are not getting paid.

    3. @Frank Rozanc apparently they pulled out of paying his legal bills.
      He certainly won’t pay his lawyers…. or anyone else

    1. Section 1 Article 3 US Constitution The Judges, both of the supreme and inferior Courts, shall hold their Offices during good Behaviour,

  9. That`s like a bank robber saying, after being caught, ” I was only borrowing the money, and I planned to return later to fill out the loan papers, so actually no crime was committed.”

  10. I think it’s cute how a 41-year-old apparently biased judge thinks she knows more than a 48-year-old statute about executive privilege that’s never been challenged. It IS settled law, it’s clear, and the “harm” could come in form of potentially life threatening consequences to human assets if the DOJ cannot do their damage review.

  11. I’m trying to think of a time when I borrowed a library book that a hostile foreign government was eager to buy from me. Nothing comes to mind, but I’m sure everyone’s had that a few times in their lives.

  13. The Russian accented honeypot who entered Mara Lago must have been looking for overdue books. Enough BS. Indict, prosecute, convict. Then, lock him up!

  15. Your honor !during the time of my clients term as president ,my client invoked finders Keepers losers weepers, so I demand this case to be thrown out of court

  16. It’s time like these that I wonder, when a judge hears a lawyer trying to equate top secret documents being illegally held to overdue library books, does the judge gets insulted? I don’t know how they feel but if I had someone trying to lie to me in such an insulting manner, it would make me much less inclined to be interested hearing and agreeing with their arguments.

  17. “…what would be the harm for a 3rd party to look at them…”
    Why not, everyone at Mar a Lardo has seen them.

  18. Tell trump and trumps lawyers that the fine for his overdue stolen classified documents will be the rest of his life in prison to try to amend for his gross intentional incompetence.
    Lock him up.

